TX Forecast for Friday, May 20, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Hot;106;76;S;17;29%;4%;12 Abilene Dyess;Record-tying heat;107;75;S;17;24%;3%;12 Alice;Increasingly windy;97;75;SE;17;59%;2%;12 Alpine;Sunny and very warm;97;69;WSW;9;10%;2%;13 Amarillo;Hot;100;67;SW;11;30%;5%;12 Angleton;Winds subsiding;90;76;SSE;16;61%;4%;12 Arlington;Breezy and hot;94;72;S;14;41%;27%;11 Austin;Hot;97;75;S;10;50%;44%;12 Austin Bergstrom;Record-tying heat;97;76;S;15;54%;3%;12 Bay;Winds subsiding;88;74;SSE;15;66%;3%;12 Beaumont;Partly sunny;90;77;SSE;11;59%;7%;12 Beeville;Remaining very warm;93;74;SE;12;57%;1%;9 Borger;Sunshine;102;66;SW;9;30%;6%;12 Bowie;Hot, becoming breezy;96;72;S;14;46%;4%;11 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;105;77;S;12;24%;3%;12 Brenham;Mostly sunny, warm;93;77;SSE;10;47%;5%;12 Bridgeport;Breezy and hot;98;72;S;14;42%;27%;11 Brownsville;Partly sunny, breezy;93;79;SE;15;60%;1%;12 Brownwood;Hot;103;73;SSE;12;30%;27%;12 Burnet;Partly sunny and hot;97;72;SSE;11;38%;4%;12 Canadian;Hot with sunshine;98;61;S;8;44%;6%;11 Castroville;Clouds and sun, hot;98;75;SE;9;48%;44%;12 Childress;Hot;107;75;SSE;9;29%;4%;11 Cleburne;Breezy and hot;95;71;S;15;43%;27%;11 College Station;Hot;95;76;SSE;16;56%;5%;12 Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;103;72;S;12;30%;4%;12 Conroe;Warm with sunshine;92;75;SSE;10;51%;5%;12 Corpus Christi;Increasingly windy;91;77;SE;20;64%;1%;12 Corsicana;Breezy and very warm;92;73;S;15;48%;44%;11 Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;ESE;12;51%;25%;12 Dalhart;Very warm;96;56;SW;15;33%;5%;12 Dallas Love;Breezy and hot;94;73;S;16;50%;27%;11 Dallas Redbird;Increasingly windy;93;71;S;18;50%;27%;11 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Increasingly windy;96;72;S;20;45%;27%;11 Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;S;13;32%;4%;11 Del Rio;Partly sunny and hot;100;75;SE;12;54%;7%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Hot;99;74;SE;13;54%;7%;12 Denton;Breezy and hot;95;72;S;17;42%;3%;11 Dryden;Sunny and hot;103;70;SE;8;35%;7%;12 Dumas;Hot, becoming breezy;97;58;SW;13;34%;6%;12 Edinburg;Partly sunny, breezy;93;76;SE;15;58%;1%;12 El Paso;Hot, becoming breezy;96;72;WSW;12;9%;0%;12 Ellington;Breezy and very warm;89;76;SSE;15;65%;4%;12 Falfurrias;Periods of sun, hot;96;74;SE;10;52%;0%;12 Fort Hood;Breezy and hot;95;74;S;17;50%;2%;9 Fort Worth;Breezy and hot;96;72;S;16;37%;27%;11 Fort Worth Alliance;Increasingly windy;97;73;S;20;45%;27%;11 Fort Worth Nas;Increasingly windy;97;73;S;19;44%;27%;11 Fort Worth Spinks;Increasingly windy;97;72;S;17;45%;27%;11 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, warm;93;71;SSE;11;41%;26%;12 Gainesville;Mostly sunny and hot;93;71;S;14;50%;27%;11 Galveston;Partly sunny, windy;89;82;SSE;19;63%;4%;12 Gatesville;Mostly cloudy, hot;94;73;SSE;12;41%;3%;9 Georgetown;Partly sunny and hot;95;74;SSE;12;46%;2%;12 Giddings;Mostly sunny, warm;92;75;SSE;10;47%;4%;12 Gilmer;Mostly sunny, warm;90;71;S;9;58%;2%;11 Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;102;73;S;9;26%;3%;11 Granbury;Breezy and hot;98;72;S;14;32%;3%;11 Grand Prairie;Breezy and hot;94;72;S;14;42%;27%;11 Greenville;Breezy and very warm;89;71;S;15;51%;4%;11 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;92;63;W;23;10%;0%;12 Hamilton;Breezy and hot;99;72;S;14;35%;4%;12 Harlingen;Partly sunny, windy;94;77;SE;19;59%;1%;12 Hearne;Partly sunny and hot;94;76;SSE;10;41%;5%;12 Hebbronville;Partly sunny and hot;97;76;SE;12;45%;1%;12 Henderson;Partly sunny, warm;93;73;S;9;49%;3%;11 Hereford;Sunny and hot;101;65;SW;10;29%;4%;12 Hillsboro;Breezy and hot;93;72;S;15;45%;27%;11 Hondo;Partly sunny and hot;98;74;SE;12;55%;26%;12 Houston;Mostly sunny, warm;91;76;SSE;11;54%;4%;12 Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy and very warm;91;77;SSE;15;59%;4%;12 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Breezy and very warm;89;76;S;16;61%;4%;12 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, warm;94;74;SSE;10;62%;4%;12 Houston Clover;Breezy and very warm;89;76;SSE;14;63%;4%;12 Houston Hooks;Sunny and very warm;93;75;SSE;10;59%;6%;12 Houston Hull;Breezy and very warm;92;75;SSE;15;60%;4%;12 Houston Intercontinental;Breezy and very warm;92;76;S;15;58%;4%;12 Huntsville;Mostly sunny, warm;93;78;SSE;8;48%;6%;12 Ingleside;Breezy and humid;89;80;SSE;19;65%;2%;12 Jacksonville;Partly sunny, warm;91;72;S;9;48%;2%;11 Jasper;Mostly sunny, warm;90;72;S;8;59%;8%;12 Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;SSE;12;42%;4%;12 Kellyusa Airport;Hot, becoming breezy;97;75;SE;13;54%;26%;12 Kerrville;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;93;72;SSE;12;46%;55%;12 Killeen;Breezy and hot;95;74;S;17;50%;2%;9 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Breezy and hot;95;73;S;17;52%;2%;12 Kingsville Nas;Windy and humid;94;77;SE;19;62%;1%;12 La Grange;Mostly sunny and hot;94;77;SSE;10;45%;3%;12 Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy, hot;99;72;SSE;12;52%;4%;9 Lancaster;Remaining very warm;92;70;S;13;47%;27%;11 Laredo;Sunny and hot;103;78;SE;13;44%;2%;12 Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SSE;10;33%;3%;12 Longview;Mostly sunny;93;72;S;11;53%;3%;11 Lubbock;Hot;103;70;SW;10;18%;4%;12 Lufkin;Mostly sunny, warm;93;73;S;13;58%;6%;12 Mcallen;Mostly sunny, breezy;94;77;SE;18;60%;1%;12 Mcgregor;Increasingly windy;97;74;SSE;18;52%;3%;12 Mckinney;Windy and warm;92;72;S;20;54%;4%;11 Mesquite;Remaining very warm;91;70;S;14;49%;27%;11 Midland;Hot;105;73;WSW;14;17%;5%;12 Midland Airpark;Hot;105;73;WSW;14;17%;5%;12 Midlothian;Breezy and hot;93;70;S;16;54%;27%;11 Mineola;Mostly sunny, warm;91;72;S;9;53%;4%;11 Mineral Wells;Increasingly windy;101;72;S;15;40%;4%;11 Mount Pleasant;Abundant sunshine;88;70;S;11;56%;4%;11 Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, warm;91;72;S;11;58%;2%;11 New Braunfels;Hot, becoming breezy;95;75;SSE;13;48%;26%;12 Odessa;Hot, becoming breezy;105;71;S;13;16%;5%;12 Orange;Mostly sunny, warm;90;79;SSE;10;57%;27%;12 Palacios;Partly sunny, breezy;88;80;SSE;18;65%;4%;12 Palestine;Mostly sunny, warm;91;72;SSE;10;49%;4%;11 Pampa;Sunshine;99;64;SW;10;33%;6%;12 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunshine and hot;100;61;SSW;10;38%;6%;12 Paris;Mostly sunny, warm;89;70;S;13;57%;4%;11 Pecos;Hot with sunshine;104;69;WNW;10;12%;6%;12 Perryton;Sunny and hot;97;59;SSW;12;38%;6%;11 Plainview;Hot with sunshine;100;64;SW;10;26%;4%;12 Pleasanton;Partly sunny and hot;99;77;SE;9;44%;26%;12 Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;87;80;SSE;15;69%;2%;12 Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;87;79;SSE;17;64%;1%;12 Port Lavaca;Breezy and very warm;89;80;SSE;14;54%;3%;12 Randolph AFB;Breezy and hot;94;73;SSE;14;59%;55%;12 Robstown;Breezy and very warm;92;78;SE;18;62%;1%;12 Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;88;80;SSE;14;63%;3%;12 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny and hot;94;70;SSE;12;47%;5%;12 San Angelo;Hot;106;73;S;14;30%;5%;12 San Antonio;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;SSE;11;47%;44%;12 San Antonio Stinson;Record-tying heat;101;77;SE;12;53%;26%;12 San Marcos;Breezy and hot;95;75;SSE;15;44%;26%;12 Seminole;Sunshine and hot;102;65;WSW;11;16%;6%;12 Sherman-Denison;Breezy and hot;93;72;S;18;52%;27%;11 Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;108;74;SSW;12;19%;4%;12 Sonora;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;S;12;38%;5%;12 Stephenville;Breezy and hot;100;71;S;15;38%;4%;12 Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;90;72;S;13;53%;4%;11 Sweetwater;Very hot;111;76;SSW;14;19%;3%;12 Temple;Record-tying heat;95;73;SSE;20;58%;4%;12 Terrell;Very warm;91;71;S;13;51%;44%;11 Tyler;Very warm;93;73;S;12;48%;4%;11 Uvalde;Partly sunny and hot;97;73;SE;9;51%;27%;12 Vernon;Hot, becoming breezy;107;80;S;10;24%;4%;11 Victoria;Breezy and very warm;92;76;SSE;15;56%;3%;12 Waco;Hot;97;74;SSE;19;49%;4%;12 Weslaco;Partly sunny, breezy;93;77;SE;14;56%;0%;12 Wharton;Mostly sunny;89;72;SSE;12;65%;4%;12 Wichita Falls;Hot, becoming breezy;103;76;S;15;35%;3%;11 Wink;Hot, becoming breezy;104;66;W;12;11%;6%;12 Zapata;Partly sunny and hot;102;80;SE;10;49%;1%;12 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather