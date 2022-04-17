Skip to main content
Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Clouds and sun;79;56;ESE;12;48%;13%;9

Abilene Dyess;Some sun, pleasant;78;54;ESE;12;43%;16%;9

Alice;Not as hot;87;67;ESE;13;64%;27%;11

Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;84;62;SE;10;18%;25%;11

Amarillo;Partly sunny;66;46;SE;15;52%;27%;9

Angleton;Sunshine, less humid;84;62;E;11;55%;2%;10

Arlington;Clouds and sun, nice;76;53;ENE;10;53%;2%;10

Austin;Mostly sunny;83;58;ENE;7;50%;2%;10

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;83;56;ENE;12;56%;1%;10

Bay;Mostly sunny;84;61;ESE;11;59%;1%;9

Beaumont;Partly sunny;82;56;ENE;10;61%;2%;10

Beeville;Mostly sunny, warm;90;65;E;9;61%;27%;11

Borger;Partly sunny;69;49;SE;11;51%;27%;9

Bowie;Clouds and sun, nice;73;48;ENE;10;50%;2%;9

Breckenridge;Nice with some sun;79;53;E;8;51%;10%;10

Brenham;Partly sunny;83;54;NE;7;63%;1%;10

Bridgeport;Clouds and sun, nice;74;49;ENE;8;52%;3%;10

Brownsville;Areas of low clouds;85;71;E;10;77%;71%;5

Brownwood;Sun and clouds;80;51;E;9;60%;5%;9

Burnet;Clouds and sunshine;80;54;E;9;65%;2%;10

Canadian;Clouds and sun;68;44;SE;8;55%;27%;9

Castroville;Mostly sunny, warm;91;61;E;10;54%;4%;10

Childress;Clouds and sun;73;48;ESE;12;43%;27%;9

Cleburne;Partly sunny;76;49;ENE;10;64%;2%;10

College Station;Breezy in the a.m.;82;57;ENE;12;55%;1%;8

Comanche;Periods of sun, nice;79;51;E;8;60%;4%;10

Conroe;Not as warm;81;54;ENE;8;60%;1%;10

Corpus Christi;Breezy in the p.m.;84;69;E;16;69%;27%;6

Corsicana;Clouds and sun, nice;77;49;ENE;10;62%;1%;10

Cotulla;Sunshine, less humid;95;68;SE;13;43%;4%;11

Dalhart;Breezy in the p.m.;68;45;SE;15;47%;27%;9

Dallas Love;Clouds and sun, nice;76;55;ENE;12;48%;2%;10

Dallas Redbird;Breezy in the a.m.;75;52;E;13;49%;2%;10

Dallas/Ft Worth;Periods of sun, nice;76;54;ENE;14;45%;2%;10

Decatur;Periods of sun;74;49;ENE;9;54%;2%;10

Del Rio;Very warm;94;68;ESE;12;44%;26%;11

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Very warm;93;67;ESE;12;41%;26%;11

Denton;Clouds and sun, nice;75;48;NE;11;57%;2%;9

Dryden;Partly sunny;89;66;ESE;11;51%;30%;11

Dumas;Clouds and sunshine;66;43;SSE;12;58%;27%;9

Edinburg;Breezy in the p.m.;89;70;E;10;70%;56%;9

El Paso;Warm;93;65;E;7;8%;0%;10

Ellington;Breezy in the a.m.;83;61;ENE;13;54%;2%;10

Falfurrias;Some sun, not as hot;83;66;E;10;70%;7%;11

Fort Hood;Partly sunny, nice;79;55;ENE;12;49%;2%;10

Fort Worth;Periods of sun, nice;77;53;ENE;10;54%;2%;10

Fort Worth Alliance;Periods of sun;75;53;ENE;14;50%;2%;10

Fort Worth Nas;Clouds and sun, nice;77;55;E;13;52%;2%;10

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;77;52;E;11;51%;2%;10

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;82;52;E;7;66%;2%;10

Gainesville;Partly sunny;72;47;NE;10;55%;2%;9

Galveston;Breezy in the a.m.;82;68;ENE;13;58%;2%;10

Gatesville;Clouds and sun, nice;78;51;ENE;9;63%;2%;10

Georgetown;Periods of sun;81;51;ENE;9;66%;2%;10

Giddings;Partly sunny;81;53;ENE;8;68%;2%;9

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;72;47;E;6;73%;0%;10

Graham;Partly sunny;77;50;ENE;10;53%;8%;10

Granbury;Partly sunny;78;50;E;8;57%;2%;10

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;76;53;ENE;10;52%;2%;10

Greenville;Partly sunny;72;46;ENE;8;61%;1%;9

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunny;80;59;E;25;13%;3%;11

Hamilton;Partly sunny, nice;78;51;E;10;61%;2%;10

Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;87;69;E;13;71%;85%;7

Hearne;Clouds and sun;81;52;ENE;8;60%;1%;10

Hebbronville;Not as hot;87;66;ESE;10;57%;41%;11

Henderson;Partly sunny;72;47;ENE;8;68%;1%;10

Hereford;Not as warm;70;49;SE;13;48%;27%;10

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;76;50;ENE;12;61%;2%;10

Hondo;Very warm;91;62;ENE;13;39%;4%;11

Houston;Partly sunny;83;59;E;10;60%;2%;10

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;83;61;ENE;12;50%;2%;10

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;81;62;ENE;13;51%;2%;10

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunshine and warm;85;58;ENE;8;53%;2%;10

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;83;60;ENE;11;53%;2%;10

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;83;58;ENE;9;53%;2%;10

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, warm;86;61;ENE;11;47%;2%;10

Houston Intercontinental;Breezy in the a.m.;82;58;NE;13;51%;2%;10

Huntsville;Partly sunny;81;57;ENE;7;60%;1%;10

Ingleside;Breezy in the p.m.;83;71;E;14;67%;4%;7

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;72;51;ENE;9;67%;0%;10

Jasper;Not as warm;75;49;ENE;8;72%;2%;10

Junction;Mostly sunny;86;59;E;10;41%;6%;9

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, warm;87;61;ENE;12;46%;4%;10

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;84;54;E;8;66%;4%;10

Killeen;Partly sunny, nice;79;55;ENE;12;49%;2%;10

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, nice;79;55;ENE;11;54%;2%;10

Kingsville Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;85;68;E;14;68%;6%;11

La Grange;Partly sunny;84;55;NE;7;69%;1%;9

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;82;57;ENE;8;51%;2%;10

Lancaster;Clouds and sun;74;48;ENE;10;60%;2%;10

Laredo;Couple of t-storms;93;70;ESE;10;55%;83%;11

Llano;Clouds and sun;83;52;E;7;64%;2%;9

Longview;Mostly sunny, nice;73;49;ENE;8;69%;0%;10

Lubbock;Cooler;72;54;ESE;16;50%;27%;10

Lufkin;Not as warm;78;53;ENE;10;61%;2%;10

Mcallen;Partly sunny;91;71;E;11;67%;44%;11

Mcgregor;Clouds and sun;79;52;ENE;12;55%;2%;10

Mckinney;Nice with some sun;72;50;ENE;12;52%;1%;9

Mesquite;Periods of sun;74;49;ENE;10;61%;2%;10

Midland;Not as warm;80;61;ESE;12;42%;25%;10

Midland Airpark;Not as warm;80;61;ESE;12;42%;25%;10

Midlothian;Clouds and sun;74;51;ENE;10;61%;2%;10

Mineola;Mostly sunny;73;47;E;7;66%;0%;10

Mineral Wells;Clouds and sun, nice;77;51;E;12;47%;2%;10

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;72;45;E;8;63%;2%;9

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;73;49;ENE;9;70%;0%;10

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny, warm;86;54;ENE;11;65%;3%;10

Odessa;Breezy in the p.m.;83;62;ESE;12;39%;22%;10

Orange;Partly sunny;81;56;ENE;8;56%;2%;10

Palacios;Breezy in the p.m.;84;65;ESE;13;59%;26%;9

Palestine;Partly sunny, nice;74;51;ENE;9;68%;2%;10

Pampa;Clouds and sun;67;45;SE;13;52%;27%;9

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun;68;44;ESE;11;50%;27%;9

Paris;Mostly sunny, nice;72;45;NE;8;62%;2%;9

Pecos;Sunny and warm;87;63;ESE;8;26%;8%;10

Perryton;Partly sunny;64;41;SE;10;60%;26%;9

Plainview;Not as warm;67;48;SE;13;58%;27%;10

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, warm;91;59;ESE;9;52%;4%;10

Port Aransas;Breezy in the p.m.;79;71;E;13;79%;4%;6

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;79;72;E;10;87%;78%;4

Port Lavaca;Breezy in the p.m.;85;67;ESE;12;66%;44%;9

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;85;58;ENE;12;52%;3%;10

Robstown;Breezy in the p.m.;87;71;E;14;66%;27%;11

Rockport;Breezy in the p.m.;82;71;E;13;71%;4%;7

Rocksprings;Breezy in the p.m.;85;58;ESE;11;60%;7%;11

San Angelo;Warm with some sun;85;58;ESE;11;43%;18%;9

San Antonio;Mostly sunny, warm;89;60;ENE;11;61%;4%;10

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, warm;91;63;ENE;12;43%;4%;10

San Marcos;Mostly sunny, warm;84;53;ENE;11;62%;2%;10

Seminole;Not as warm;78;56;ESE;11;46%;23%;10

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;71;49;ENE;11;52%;2%;9

Snyder;Not as warm;79;55;E;12;57%;29%;9

Sonora;Breezy in the p.m.;88;57;ESE;12;52%;12%;10

Stephenville;Clouds and sun, nice;76;51;E;10;51%;2%;10

Sulphur Springs;Sun and clouds;72;47;E;8;67%;2%;9

Sweetwater;Clouds and sun;82;55;E;11;51%;25%;9

Temple;Nice with some sun;80;52;ENE;13;56%;2%;10

Terrell;Sunny intervals;73;47;E;9;64%;2%;10

Tyler;Mostly sunny;74;51;ENE;9;62%;2%;10

Uvalde;Warm with sunshine;91;61;ESE;10;55%;4%;11

Vernon;Nice with some sun;76;48;E;10;43%;22%;9

Victoria;Mostly sunny, warm;89;61;ESE;10;62%;25%;9

Waco;Clouds and sun;79;52;E;13;51%;2%;10

Weslaco;Sun and clouds;89;70;E;10;67%;72%;8

Wharton;Partly sunny, warm;85;57;ESE;9;64%;1%;10

Wichita Falls;Clouds and sun, nice;74;48;E;11;48%;14%;9

Wink;Sunny and breezy;85;61;E;15;32%;12%;10

Zapata;Clouds and sun;93;72;ESE;8;59%;27%;11

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather