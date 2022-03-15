TX Forecast for Thursday, March 17, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Sunshine;84;55;S;14;28%;0%;7 Abilene Dyess;Sunny and warmer;84;53;S;14;22%;0%;7 Alice;Breezy in the p.m.;85;56;SE;9;42%;5%;8 Alpine;Mostly sunny;82;51;S;11;13%;0%;7 Amarillo;Partly sunny, milder;79;39;SSW;15;20%;6%;6 Angleton;Sunny and pleasant;76;56;S;6;61%;3%;7 Arlington;Sunny and very warm;78;55;SSE;8;51%;3%;6 Austin;Sunny and pleasant;81;53;SSE;3;45%;2%;7 Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and pleasant;81;52;SSE;7;52%;1%;7 Bay;Sunny and delightful;77;56;SSE;5;64%;4%;7 Beaumont;Sunny and pleasant;76;51;S;6;60%;1%;7 Beeville;Mostly sunny;83;56;SE;7;48%;5%;7 Borger;Inc. clouds;82;43;E;11;17%;25%;6 Bowie;Sunny and very warm;78;50;SSE;9;48%;2%;6 Breckenridge;Sunny and warmer;84;55;SSE;10;36%;1%;6 Brenham;Sunny and nice;77;52;SSE;4;62%;1%;7 Bridgeport;Sunny and nice;79;52;SSE;7;48%;1%;6 Brownsville;Partly sunny, nice;82;64;SE;9;60%;4%;8 Brownwood;Sunny and warmer;83;46;SSE;8;44%;1%;7 Burnet;Sunny and very warm;80;50;SSE;7;44%;2%;7 Canadian;Inc. clouds;81;37;NNE;11;24%;2%;6 Castroville;Sunny;86;48;SE;7;41%;1%;7 Childress;Breezy;84;45;SSE;15;22%;1%;6 Cleburne;Sunny and very warm;79;52;SSE;8;57%;1%;6 College Station;Sunny and pleasant;78;54;SSE;5;58%;1%;7 Comanche;Sunny and warmer;83;51;S;9;40%;1%;7 Conroe;Sunny and beautiful;74;49;SSE;4;62%;1%;7 Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;79;59;SSE;11;53%;5%;8 Corsicana;Sunny and nice;76;51;SSE;6;62%;3%;6 Cotulla;Sunny and very warm;90;56;SE;8;30%;0%;7 Dalhart;Inc. clouds;76;36;NE;10;22%;20%;6 Dallas Love;Sunny and warmer;77;54;SSE;7;57%;3%;6 Dallas Redbird;Sunny and warmer;77;54;SSE;8;52%;3%;6 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Sunny and warmer;78;53;SSE;9;52%;3%;6 Decatur;Sunny and warmer;78;54;SSE;8;53%;2%;6 Del Rio;Breezy in the p.m.;87;55;SE;12;27%;0%;7 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;87;53;SE;12;27%;0%;7 Denton;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;SSE;9;60%;3%;6 Dryden;Mostly sunny;85;44;SE;7;24%;2%;7 Dumas;Inc. clouds;76;37;NE;12;24%;25%;6 Edinburg;Partly sunny;85;62;SE;10;51%;7%;8 El Paso;Partly sunny;83;52;W;9;15%;0%;7 Ellington;Nice with sunshine;75;55;S;6;63%;2%;7 Falfurrias;Partly sunny;84;56;SE;8;46%;6%;8 Fort Hood;Sunny and warmer;81;51;SSE;7;45%;1%;7 Fort Worth;Sunny and pleasant;79;55;SSE;8;50%;1%;6 Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and warmer;79;54;SSE;10;52%;1%;6 Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and warmer;80;54;SSE;9;52%;1%;6 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and very warm;80;54;SSE;8;51%;1%;6 Fredericksburg;Sunny and nice;79;46;S;8;44%;2%;7 Gainesville;Plenty of sunshine;75;52;SSE;9;59%;1%;6 Galveston;Plenty of sunshine;69;61;S;7;69%;2%;7 Gatesville;Sunny and nice;80;49;SSE;7;50%;1%;7 Georgetown;Sunny and pleasant;79;51;SSE;6;50%;1%;7 Giddings;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;SSE;4;58%;2%;7 Gilmer;Sunny and warmer;70;49;SSE;3;69%;5%;6 Graham;Sunny and warmer;82;53;SSE;8;46%;2%;6 Granbury;Sunny and very warm;81;52;SSE;8;53%;1%;6 Grand Prairie;Sunny and pleasant;78;55;SSE;7;52%;3%;6 Greenville;Sunny and pleasant;73;48;SSE;6;64%;2%;6 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;75;48;WSW;21;13%;0%;7 Hamilton;Sunny and warmer;81;50;SSE;8;46%;1%;7 Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;84;62;SSE;9;54%;5%;8 Hearne;Sunny and pleasant;78;50;SSE;5;61%;1%;7 Hebbronville;Partly sunny;85;55;SE;9;38%;7%;8 Henderson;Sunshine and warmer;69;47;SSE;4;68%;5%;6 Hereford;Partly sunny, warm;78;38;SW;12;23%;7%;6 Hillsboro;Sunny and beautiful;78;51;SSE;7;56%;3%;7 Hondo;Plenty of sunshine;85;50;SE;9;40%;1%;7 Houston;Sunny and nice;75;53;S;5;61%;2%;7 Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny and pleasant;76;56;S;5;60%;2%;7 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Sunny and pleasant;75;57;S;6;59%;2%;7 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Sunny and beautiful;77;54;S;2;60%;2%;7 Houston Clover;Sunny and nice;75;55;S;4;62%;2%;7 Houston Hooks;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;S;3;63%;3%;7 Houston Hull;Sunny and pleasant;79;56;S;4;56%;2%;7 Houston Intercontinental;Sunshine and nice;76;53;S;5;60%;2%;7 Huntsville;Sunny and pleasant;74;53;S;4;63%;1%;7 Ingleside;Mostly sunny, nice;78;62;SSE;8;58%;4%;7 Jacksonville;Warmer with sunshine;69;51;SSE;3;65%;5%;7 Jasper;Sunny and pleasant;70;45;SSE;5;67%;4%;7 Junction;Plenty of sunshine;84;51;S;9;32%;2%;7 Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;82;51;SSE;7;44%;1%;7 Kerrville;Sunny and very warm;81;47;SSE;9;42%;2%;7 Killeen;Sunny and warmer;81;51;SSE;7;45%;1%;7 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Sunny, nice and warm;80;53;SSE;8;48%;1%;7 Kingsville Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;83;58;SSE;9;47%;5%;8 La Grange;Sunny and nice;79;52;SSE;4;61%;1%;7 Lago Vista;Sunny and very warm;82;53;SSE;5;46%;2%;7 Lancaster;Sunny and warmer;76;52;SSE;7;56%;3%;6 Laredo;Sunshine;89;58;SE;10;36%;0%;8 Llano;Sunny and warmer;83;45;SSE;7;47%;2%;7 Longview;Sunshine and warmer;70;49;SSE;4;69%;5%;6 Lubbock;Warm with sunshine;80;42;S;12;22%;0%;6 Lufkin;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;SE;3;68%;4%;7 Mcallen;Breezy in the p.m.;85;63;SE;10;43%;8%;8 Mcgregor;Sunny, nice and warm;80;51;SSE;7;53%;1%;7 Mckinney;Sunny and delightful;75;51;SSE;8;61%;3%;6 Mesquite;Sunny and pleasant;75;51;SSE;7;60%;3%;6 Midland;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;52;SSE;12;16%;2%;7 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;52;SSE;12;16%;2%;7 Midlothian;Sunny and warmer;77;51;SSE;6;60%;3%;6 Mineola;Sunny and warmer;72;48;SSE;4;66%;4%;6 Mineral Wells;Sunny and warmer;82;52;SSE;9;45%;2%;6 Mount Pleasant;Sunny and warmer;71;48;SSE;5;68%;5%;6 Nacogdoches;Sunny and pleasant;69;45;SSE;4;70%;4%;7 New Braunfels;Sunshine;83;50;SSE;7;49%;1%;7 Odessa;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;50;S;11;22%;2%;7 Orange;Mostly sunny;75;53;SSW;5;55%;1%;7 Palacios;Sunny and pleasant;74;59;SSE;8;65%;3%;7 Palestine;Mostly sunny, nice;70;49;S;5;66%;5%;7 Pampa;Inc. clouds;80;40;ENE;14;19%;5%;6 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Inc. clouds;81;40;NE;11;19%;5%;6 Paris;Sunny and pleasant;73;48;SSE;6;65%;4%;6 Pecos;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;50;W;4;27%;2%;7 Perryton;Warmer;76;37;NE;9;26%;3%;6 Plainview;Partly sunny, warm;76;35;SSW;12;28%;1%;6 Pleasanton;Plenty of sun;86;52;SE;7;47%;1%;7 Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;70;64;SE;8;68%;4%;7 Port Isabel;Partly sunny;74;65;SE;8;66%;4%;8 Port Lavaca;Sunny and pleasant;77;60;SSE;7;58%;3%;7 Randolph AFB;Sunny, nice and warm;82;51;SSE;7;45%;1%;7 Robstown;Mostly sunny;84;60;SSE;9;47%;5%;8 Rockport;Mostly sunny;73;63;SE;8;61%;4%;7 Rocksprings;Breezy in the p.m.;79;50;SSE;12;38%;0%;7 San Angelo;Sunny and warmer;85;53;S;12;25%;0%;7 San Antonio;Sunny and very warm;84;52;SSE;7;47%;1%;7 San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sunshine;86;55;SSE;6;41%;2%;7 San Marcos;Sunny and pleasant;82;50;SSE;7;49%;2%;7 Seminole;Mostly sunny, warm;81;44;SSW;10;24%;3%;7 Sherman-Denison;Sunny and warmer;75;54;SSE;9;57%;1%;6 Snyder;Plenty of sun;81;49;S;12;27%;0%;7 Sonora;Plenty of sunshine;82;48;SSE;13;37%;0%;7 Stephenville;Sunny and warmer;80;50;SSE;7;40%;1%;7 Sulphur Springs;Sunny and warmer;72;51;SSE;5;67%;4%;6 Sweetwater;Sunshine and warmer;84;53;S;14;22%;0%;7 Temple;Sunny and nice;79;51;SSE;8;52%;1%;7 Terrell;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;SSE;6;63%;3%;6 Tyler;Sunny and warmer;71;50;SSE;4;64%;5%;6 Uvalde;Sunshine;85;49;SE;8;42%;0%;7 Vernon;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;49;SSE;12;32%;0%;6 Victoria;Sunny and nice;82;55;SSE;6;57%;3%;7 Waco;Sunny and pleasant;79;50;SSE;8;53%;3%;7 