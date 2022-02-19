TX Forecast for Sunday, February 20, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Partly sunny, breezy;74;55;SSW;18;33%;0%;5 Abilene Dyess;Breezy;73;54;SSW;18;30%;0%;5 Alice;Cloudy;74;63;SSE;9;63%;47%;1 Alpine;Partly sunny, nice;74;51;SSW;11;24%;1%;5 Amarillo;Sunny and milder;73;43;SW;16;20%;0%;4 Angleton;A stray p.m. shower;70;62;SSE;8;67%;64%;1 Arlington;Clouds and sun, mild;71;59;S;12;42%;1%;5 Austin;Becoming cloudy;70;59;S;5;49%;12%;3 Austin Bergstrom;Breezy in the p.m.;71;59;S;10;54%;13%;2 Bay;An afternoon shower;69;62;SSE;7;73%;64%;1 Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;67;58;SE;7;72%;55%;1 Beeville;Rather cloudy;74;62;SE;6;77%;49%;1 Borger;Sunshine and warmer;75;48;WSW;12;18%;1%;4 Bowie;Breezy in the p.m.;71;53;S;14;33%;26%;4 Breckenridge;Partly sunny, mild;74;56;SSW;12;37%;26%;5 Brenham;Becoming cloudy;71;60;SE;7;68%;54%;3 Bridgeport;Breezy in the a.m.;72;54;SSW;12;34%;26%;4 Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;77;70;SSE;8;71%;50%;1 Brownwood;Partly sunny, warm;74;52;S;11;46%;2%;5 Burnet;Partly sunny;69;57;S;9;55%;6%;4 Canadian;Sunny and warmer;75;39;SW;9;25%;2%;4 Castroville;Cloudy;73;60;SE;7;62%;6%;2 Childress;Sunny and warmer;76;45;SSW;17;25%;0%;4 Cleburne;Breezy in the p.m.;71;56;S;13;54%;1%;5 College Station;Becoming cloudy;71;60;S;10;55%;50%;3 Comanche;Clouds and sun, mild;73;55;SSW;13;45%;2%;5 Conroe;An afternoon shower;68;58;SE;7;64%;69%;2 Corpus Christi;Cloudy;71;62;SSE;10;72%;50%;1 Corsicana;Breezy in the p.m.;70;59;S;12;53%;8%;5 Cotulla;Cloudy;77;63;SSE;7;48%;1%;2 Dalhart;Sunny and milder;70;34;WSW;13;22%;0%;4 Dallas Love;Partly sunny, breezy;70;59;S;14;37%;1%;5 Dallas Redbird;Breezy;70;59;S;15;35%;1%;5 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, breezy;71;58;S;17;34%;26%;5 Decatur;Partly sunny, mild;70;55;S;12;44%;26%;5 Del Rio;High clouds;76;61;SE;12;44%;3%;5 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Some brightening;71;57;SE;13;48%;3%;4 Denton;Breezy in the p.m.;71;57;S;14;47%;26%;4 Dryden;Partly sunny;69;47;ESE;7;50%;0%;4 Dumas;Milder with sunshine;69;40;WSW;11;23%;0%;4 Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;78;66;SE;7;73%;46%;2 El Paso;Partly sunny;75;47;WSW;8;21%;0%;5 Ellington;A stray p.m. shower;66;61;SSE;10;67%;64%;1 Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;76;63;SE;6;78%;47%;1 Fort Hood;Partly sunny;71;58;S;11;43%;6%;5 Fort Worth;Partly sunny, mild;72;58;S;13;41%;1%;5 Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, breezy;71;57;SSW;16;33%;1%;5 Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, breezy;73;58;S;15;34%;26%;5 Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, breezy;72;58;S;14;36%;1%;5 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;68;56;S;11;62%;5%;4 Gainesville;Breezy in the p.m.;69;55;S;13;44%;3%;4 Galveston;A stray p.m. shower;66;62;SSE;10;72%;67%;1 Gatesville;Partly sunny;71;58;S;10;57%;5%;5 Georgetown;Partly sunny;70;59;S;10;56%;9%;4 Giddings;Becoming cloudy;70;59;SSE;8;61%;49%;3 Gilmer;Partly sunny;67;55;S;8;51%;41%;5 Graham;Clouds and sun, mild;74;53;S;10;40%;2%;5 Granbury;Clouds and sun, mild;75;60;S;11;46%;2%;5 Grand Prairie;Clouds and sun, mild;71;59;S;12;42%;1%;5 Greenville;Breezy;68;54;S;13;45%;3%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Becoming very windy;67;44;WSW;23;24%;1%;5 Hamilton;Partly sunny, mild;71;57;S;12;51%;3%;5 Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;75;66;SE;10;73%;48%;1 Hearne;Partly sunny;72;59;SSE;9;63%;49%;4 Hebbronville;Rather cloudy;75;62;SE;7;71%;42%;2 Henderson;Rather cloudy;68;54;S;8;53%;44%;3 Hereford;Breezy with sunshine;72;40;WSW;17;23%;0%;5 Hillsboro;Breezy in the p.m.;70;58;S;13;54%;2%;5 Hondo;Turning out cloudy;71;58;SE;9;53%;6%;3 Houston;A stray p.m. shower;67;60;SE;7;69%;64%;2 Houston (Hobby Airport);A stray p.m. shower;67;61;SSE;9;66%;64%;1 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A stray p.m. shower;66;61;SSE;10;63%;64%;2 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A stray p.m. shower;69;61;SSE;5;66%;64%;1 Houston Clover;A stray p.m. shower;67;62;SSE;8;67%;64%;1 Houston Hooks;A stray p.m. shower;69;60;SSE;6;61%;66%;2 Houston Hull;A stray p.m. shower;71;62;SSE;9;61%;64%;2 Houston Intercontinental;A brief p.m. shower;68;60;SSE;8;60%;65%;2 Huntsville;Becoming cloudy;69;59;SSE;8;62%;49%;3 Ingleside;An afternoon shower;69;63;SSE;8;74%;64%;1 Jacksonville;Sun and clouds;66;55;S;8;56%;43%;4 Jasper;Becoming cloudy;66;55;SSE;6;67%;71%;3 Junction;Breezy in the p.m.;71;56;SSW;11;45%;4%;5 Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;69;59;SSE;7;54%;27%;2 Kerrville;Partly sunny;68;56;S;11;68%;5%;4 Killeen;Partly sunny;71;58;S;11;43%;6%;5 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;70;58;S;12;46%;7%;4 Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;75;65;SSE;9;67%;48%;1 La Grange;Becoming cloudy;71;60;SSE;6;66%;48%;3 Lago Vista;Partly sunny;70;59;S;9;48%;8%;4 Lancaster;Clouds and sun, nice;68;58;S;12;49%;1%;5 Laredo;Clouds and sun;80;64;ESE;9;63%;2%;4 Llano;Partly sunny;73;58;S;9;54%;3%;5 Longview;Partly sunny;69;54;S;9;51%;41%;5 Lubbock;Sunny and milder;74;44;SW;15;28%;2%;5 Lufkin;Becoming cloudy;68;57;SSE;8;52%;52%;2 Mcallen;Rather cloudy;76;65;SE;8;69%;45%;2 Mcgregor;Partly sunny, breezy;70;58;S;14;47%;7%;5 Mckinney;Partly sunny, windy;69;57;S;17;38%;1%;4 Mesquite;Partly sunny;69;57;S;11;47%;2%;5 Midland;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;48;S;12;26%;1%;5 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;48;S;12;26%;1%;5 Midlothian;Breezy;70;58;S;13;45%;1%;5 Mineola;Periods of sun;69;56;S;8;45%;14%;5 Mineral Wells;Breezy;74;54;SSW;14;32%;2%;5 Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;69;54;S;9;44%;16%;4 Nacogdoches;Variable cloudiness;67;54;SSE;9;60%;48%;4 New Braunfels;Becoming cloudy;71;59;S;8;58%;41%;3 Odessa;Mostly sunny, mild;73;45;S;9;35%;1%;5 Orange;Becoming cloudy;67;59;SE;6;67%;56%;2 Palacios;An afternoon shower;69;62;SSE;10;71%;64%;1 Palestine;Rather cloudy;68;56;S;8;57%;42%;3 Pampa;Sunny and warmer;74;46;SW;14;20%;0%;4 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunshine and warmer;75;43;SW;13;21%;1%;4 Paris;Partly sunny, mild;68;53;S;12;47%;12%;4 Pecos;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;38;SSW;5;34%;2%;5 Perryton;Sunny and milder;69;43;SW;8;27%;0%;4 Plainview;Breezy in the p.m.;71;37;SW;15;31%;2%;5 Pleasanton;A thick cloud cover;74;62;SE;5;55%;41%;2 Port Aransas;An afternoon shower;67;61;SSE;9;80%;64%;1 Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;73;69;SSE;9;77%;50%;1 Port Lavaca;An afternoon shower;69;62;SE;8;77%;64%;1 Randolph AFB;Becoming cloudy;68;57;S;8;55%;41%;3 Robstown;Cloudy;74;66;SSE;9;67%;48%;1 Rockport;An afternoon shower;69;61;SE;8;74%;64%;1 Rocksprings;Partly sunny;66;56;S;12;66%;1%;3 San Angelo;Breezy;73;55;SSW;15;35%;0%;5 San Antonio;Becoming cloudy;72;60;SSE;7;65%;41%;3 San Antonio Stinson;Becoming cloudy;71;62;SSE;7;51%;41%;3 San Marcos;Becoming cloudy;70;58;S;9;55%;42%;2 Seminole;Sunny and milder;74;40;SW;11;34%;2%;5 Sherman-Denison;Breezy;69;57;S;16;36%;3%;4 Snyder;Mostly sunny, mild;73;47;SSW;13;40%;0%;5 Sonora;Breezy in the p.m.;69;54;S;13;54%;0%;4 Stephenville;Clouds and sun, mild;72;55;SSW;12;35%;2%;5 Sulphur Springs;Periods of sun;69;56;S;11;42%;12%;4 Sweetwater;Partly sunny, warm;75;53;SSW;15;34%;0%;5 Temple;Breezy in the p.m.;70;58;S;14;49%;8%;5 Terrell;Partly sunny;68;56;S;11;50%;3%;5 Tyler;Clouds and sun, nice;69;58;S;10;47%;42%;5 Uvalde;Increasing clouds;72;58;ESE;7;67%;1%;3 Vernon;Sunny and breezy;74;48;SSW;15;33%;0%;4 Victoria;Cloudy;73;61;SE;7;70%;50%;1 Waco;Breezy in the p.m.;71;58;S;14;46%;6%;4 Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;78;67;SE;7;70%;47%;1 Wharton;An afternoon shower;71;62;SSE;7;73%;64%;1 Wichita Falls;Breezy in the p.m.;72;51;SSW;15;34%;3%;4 Wink;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;37;ESE;8;24%;2%;5 Zapata;Mostly cloudy;79;66;SE;6;65%;7%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather