TX Forecast for Sunday, January 30, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Partly sunny;69;45;S;7;33%;56%;4 Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;68;43;SSW;6;29%;90%;4 Alice;Partly sunny;73;59;SSE;9;56%;41%;4 Alpine;A stray p.m. shower;67;39;WSW;10;41%;55%;4 Amarillo;Partly sunny;60;27;S;7;26%;0%;4 Angleton;Plenty of sunshine;69;55;SE;6;61%;26%;4 Arlington;Mostly sunny;69;48;S;7;30%;2%;4 Austin;Plenty of sunshine;69;55;SSE;4;45%;81%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Plenty of sunshine;70;54;SSE;8;49%;83%;4 Bay;Sun, some clouds;68;56;ESE;6;65%;56%;4 Beaumont;Sunny;70;51;SSE;7;58%;10%;4 Beeville;Sun, some clouds;73;61;SE;7;69%;64%;4 Borger;Partly sunny;63;29;SSW;6;27%;2%;3 Bowie;Sun, some clouds;68;42;SE;5;28%;1%;4 Breckenridge;Partly sunny, mild;70;44;S;6;35%;26%;4 Brenham;Plenty of sunshine;69;54;SSE;6;60%;66%;4 Bridgeport;Partly sunny;69;43;S;5;30%;1%;4 Brownsville;Turning out cloudy;70;64;SE;8;73%;29%;3 Brownwood;Mostly sunny;69;43;S;6;46%;86%;4 Burnet;Brilliant sunshine;67;52;S;7;49%;82%;4 Canadian;Partly sunny, mild;62;19;S;5;41%;2%;3 Castroville;Plenty of sunshine;71;57;SE;7;56%;100%;4 Childress;Partly sunny;63;35;SE;6;24%;0%;4 Cleburne;Partly sunny;69;46;S;9;39%;8%;4 College Station;Plenty of sun;69;54;SSE;8;46%;25%;4 Comanche;Mostly sunny;69;45;S;8;38%;55%;4 Conroe;Sunny;68;50;SSE;7;54%;25%;4 Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;70;60;SSE;11;65%;28%;4 Corsicana;Mostly sunny;69;49;S;9;40%;5%;4 Cotulla;Sunny and delightful;74;58;SE;8;45%;26%;4 Dalhart;Partly sunny;58;21;W;7;28%;0%;3 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;69;49;S;6;31%;1%;4 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;69;49;S;8;29%;2%;4 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, mild;70;48;S;8;29%;1%;4 Decatur;Sun, some clouds;67;43;S;7;32%;1%;4 Del Rio;Sunshine, pleasant;73;51;SE;9;43%;56%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;70;48;SE;9;44%;81%;4 Denton;Mostly sunny;69;42;S;8;34%;0%;4 Dryden;Mostly sunny;63;42;NE;6;50%;31%;4 Dumas;Partly sunny;56;25;SW;6;32%;0%;3 Edinburg;Sun, some clouds;69;60;SE;7;77%;29%;4 El Paso;Mostly sunny;61;35;NW;8;38%;0%;4 Ellington;Plenty of sunshine;68;55;SE;8;55%;26%;4 Falfurrias;Sun, some clouds;68;57;SE;7;75%;27%;4 Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;69;50;S;6;39%;70%;4 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;70;46;S;8;31%;1%;4 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;70;46;S;8;30%;1%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;70;48;S;8;30%;1%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, mild;70;48;S;7;30%;3%;4 Fredericksburg;Sunny;65;50;S;8;53%;97%;4 Gainesville;Mostly sunny;66;39;S;6;31%;0%;4 Galveston;Plenty of sunshine;66;59;SE;7;62%;24%;4 Gatesville;Mostly sunny;68;50;S;7;46%;69%;4 Georgetown;Sunshine;68;52;S;8;49%;100%;4 Giddings;Plenty of sun;68;54;SSE;6;58%;75%;4 Gilmer;Mostly sunny;67;44;S;7;38%;2%;4 Graham;Partly sunny;69;40;SSE;6;36%;5%;4 Granbury;Partly sunny;70;45;S;7;41%;10%;4 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;69;48;S;7;30%;40%;4 Greenville;Mostly sunny;68;42;S;8;36%;1%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Increasingly windy;55;37;NW;17;40%;40%;4 Hamilton;Mostly sunny;69;47;S;7;42%;55%;4 Harlingen;Increasing clouds;69;60;SSE;10;70%;29%;3 Hearne;Sunny;68;50;SSE;7;56%;57%;4 Hebbronville;Sun, some clouds;70;58;SE;8;65%;27%;4 Henderson;Mostly sunny;67;45;S;8;38%;2%;4 Hereford;Clouds and sun;60;24;SW;5;31%;2%;3 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;69;48;S;9;41%;9%;4 Hondo;Plenty of sun;69;53;SE;8;51%;82%;4 Houston;Plenty of sunshine;68;53;SSE;7;61%;26%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);Plenty of sunshine;70;56;SE;8;52%;41%;4 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Plenty of sun;68;57;SE;8;52%;26%;4 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Plenty of sunshine;69;53;SE;4;57%;26%;4 Houston Clover;Plenty of sunshine;69;55;SE;6;55%;41%;4 Houston Hooks;Plenty of sunshine;69;53;SSE;6;54%;25%;4 Houston Hull;Plenty of sun;71;56;SE;7;52%;26%;4 Houston Intercontinental;Plenty of sunshine;69;53;SSE;7;53%;25%;4 Huntsville;Sunshine;69;52;SSE;6;48%;40%;4 Ingleside;Partly sunny;69;62;SSE;7;64%;41%;4 Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;66;48;S;7;40%;4%;4 Jasper;Mostly sunny;67;43;S;6;54%;3%;4 Junction;Sunny and pleasant;69;46;SSW;7;43%;100%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sun;69;54;SSE;7;52%;100%;4 Kerrville;Plenty of sunshine;65;52;SSE;8;54%;100%;4 Killeen;Mostly sunny;69;50;S;6;39%;70%;4 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;69;50;SSE;8;42%;73%;4 Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;71;61;SSE;9;61%;56%;4 La Grange;Plenty of sun;69;56;SSE;6;63%;75%;4 Lago Vista;Plenty of sunshine;69;52;SSE;6;46%;70%;4 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;68;46;S;8;34%;2%;4 Laredo;Mostly sunny;72;57;SE;9;64%;6%;4 Llano;Plenty of sunshine;69;49;S;7;52%;90%;4 Longview;Mostly sunny;68;46;S;8;36%;40%;4 Lubbock;Periods of sun;61;30;WSW;6;35%;26%;3 Lufkin;Mostly sunny;69;48;S;7;43%;25%;4 Mcallen;Partly sunny;69;59;SSE;9;71%;30%;4 Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;68;50;S;9;40%;60%;4 Mckinney;Mostly sunny;69;44;S;7;30%;1%;4 Mesquite;Mostly sunny;68;45;S;7;33%;1%;4 Midland;A stray p.m. shower;66;39;S;6;33%;75%;3 Midland Airpark;A stray p.m. shower;66;39;S;6;33%;75%;3 Midlothian;Mostly sunny;69;48;S;7;37%;4%;4 Mineola;Mostly sunny;68;46;S;7;34%;2%;4 Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, mild;71;44;SSE;7;30%;3%;4 Mount Pleasant;Plenty of sunshine;68;43;S;8;32%;1%;4 Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;67;44;S;8;44%;3%;4 New Braunfels;Plenty of sun;70;57;SSE;9;55%;98%;4 Odessa;An afternoon shower;65;36;S;6;44%;64%;3 Orange;Plenty of sun;69;50;SSE;7;53%;7%;4 Palacios;Partly sunny;68;59;SE;7;66%;61%;4 Palestine;Mostly sunny;67;47;S;7;43%;6%;4 Pampa;Partly sunny;61;31;S;8;26%;0%;4 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;63;26;SSW;5;29%;2%;3 Paris;Mostly sunny;66;41;SSW;7;37%;0%;4 Pecos;A stray p.m. shower;62;34;WSW;5;62%;45%;4 Perryton;Partly sunny;59;22;S;6;39%;0%;3 Plainview;Partly sunny;57;24;SW;5;36%;2%;4 Pleasanton;Plenty of sun;73;58;SE;7;55%;100%;4 Port Aransas;Sun, some clouds;67;64;SSE;9;71%;41%;4 Port Isabel;Becoming cloudy;68;65;SSE;11;70%;29%;3 Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;70;63;SE;7;66%;41%;4 Randolph AFB;Plenty of sunshine;69;55;SSE;8;52%;90%;4 Robstown;Sun, some clouds;73;63;SSE;9;61%;58%;4 Rockport;Some sun;69;63;SSE;7;67%;41%;4 Rocksprings;Plenty of sunshine;64;50;SSE;10;53%;99%;4 San Angelo;Partly sunny;70;45;SSW;8;36%;30%;4 San Antonio;Plenty of sunshine;70;57;SE;7;59%;88%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sunshine;72;58;SSE;7;49%;90%;4 San Marcos;Plenty of sunshine;69;55;SSE;9;52%;88%;4 Seminole;A stray p.m. shower;62;30;NNW;6;44%;64%;3 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, mild;67;45;SSE;5;32%;0%;4 Snyder;Sun and some clouds;66;40;S;6;40%;65%;4 Sonora;Mostly sunny;66;44;WSW;9;50%;84%;4 Stephenville;Partly sunny;69;46;S;6;33%;80%;4 Sulphur Springs;Mild with sunshine;68;44;S;8;33%;1%;4 Sweetwater;Partly sunny, mild;69;45;SW;8;36%;61%;4 Temple;Plenty of sun;68;50;SSE;9;45%;70%;4 Terrell;Mostly sunny;67;45;S;7;39%;1%;4 Tyler;Mostly sunny;68;48;S;9;35%;3%;4 Uvalde;Plenty of sunshine;69;55;ESE;7;59%;71%;4 Vernon;Partly sunny;64;33;SE;6;31%;0%;4 Victoria;Sun, some clouds;73;60;ESE;7;67%;71%;4 Waco;Mostly sunny;70;51;SSE;9;37%;60%;4 Weslaco;Partly sunny;68;61;SE;7;74%;30%;4 Wharton;Sun, some clouds;68;54;SE;7;71%;66%;4 Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;67;41;ESE;4;27%;0%;4 Wink;A brief p.m. shower;64;33;SSE;4;36%;73%;4 Zapata;Sunny and pleasant;74;60;SE;8;61%;15%;4 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather