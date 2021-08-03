Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Thursday, August 5, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;91;70;SE;4;52%;10%;9

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;89;67;SE;4;48%;10%;9

Alice;A thunderstorm;91;74;ESE;4;74%;76%;4

Alpine;Overcast;82;62;SE;7;42%;0%;6

Amarillo;Sun and clouds, nice;84;64;S;9;45%;11%;7

Angleton;A t-storm in spots;90;75;SE;5;74%;57%;7

Arlington;Partly sunny;89;72;SE;6;53%;27%;11

Austin;Mostly cloudy;92;73;SE;3;59%;44%;9

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;90;72;SSE;7;68%;44%;9

Bay;A t-storm in spots;88;74;E;5;80%;57%;4

Beaumont;Partly sunny;92;74;E;6;59%;28%;10

Beeville;A t-storm in spots;90;76;E;5;69%;55%;5

Borger;Clouds and sun;90;69;S;7;37%;10%;7

Bowie;Partly sunny;88;65;N;3;65%;28%;11

Breckenridge;Turning cloudy;89;68;SE;5;51%;9%;11

Brenham;Variable cloudiness;90;77;E;5;60%;29%;10

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;88;64;SSE;3;62%;6%;11

Brownsville;A t-storm around;95;78;SE;8;66%;55%;11

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;89;66;ESE;7;50%;7%;9

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;88;71;E;6;54%;44%;9

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;84;65;NW;6;49%;7%;8

Castroville;A thunderstorm;88;75;ENE;7;64%;66%;5

Childress;Partly sunny;89;68;SE;5;48%;8%;11

Cleburne;Partly sunny;88;71;ESE;6;61%;27%;11

College Station;Clouds and sun;91;75;S;6;64%;29%;10

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;90;68;ESE;6;50%;7%;9

Conroe;Sun and some clouds;92;75;E;5;57%;28%;11

Corpus Christi;A t-storm around;91;76;SE;6;73%;55%;4

Corsicana;Clouds and sun;88;72;E;5;59%;27%;11

Cotulla;Humid with a t-storm;91;76;ESE;6;72%;66%;5

Dalhart;A stray thunderstorm;77;57;E;9;61%;44%;4

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;89;74;SE;5;59%;27%;11

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;89;71;SE;6;60%;27%;11

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;90;72;SE;6;59%;27%;11

Decatur;Partly sunny;87;68;SE;6;53%;28%;11

Del Rio;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;SE;6;67%;78%;6

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;ESE;7;73%;74%;6

Denton;Partly sunny;89;70;SE;7;57%;27%;11

Dryden;A t-storm around;88;69;SSE;8;53%;42%;6

Dumas;Mainly cloudy;81;59;WSW;10;45%;27%;5

Edinburg;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;77;SE;7;63%;57%;12

El Paso;Partly sunny;89;72;ESE;8;33%;1%;12

Ellington;A t-storm around;90;76;SSE;7;71%;55%;7

Falfurrias;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;72;ESE;5;71%;68%;9

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;89;71;SSE;5;59%;27%;9

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;90;72;SE;6;51%;5%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;89;70;SSE;6;61%;27%;11

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;92;72;SE;6;59%;5%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;89;67;ESE;3;63%;27%;11

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;83;70;ESE;6;56%;27%;9

Gainesville;Partly sunny;87;68;SSE;6;59%;28%;11

Galveston;A stray thunderstorm;90;81;SE;9;71%;56%;7

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;88;70;E;5;57%;5%;9

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;90;74;E;6;56%;27%;9

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;88;75;ENE;5;62%;30%;9

Gilmer;Partly sunny;87;67;ENE;5;60%;1%;11

Graham;Some sun, pleasant;89;66;SE;5;53%;9%;11

Granbury;Periods of sun;89;70;SE;6;53%;28%;11

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;89;73;ESE;6;53%;27%;11

Greenville;Partly sunny;88;67;SE;6;54%;27%;11

Guadalupe Pass;A refreshing breeze;78;64;ENE;15;48%;0%;12

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;88;69;ESE;5;57%;7%;9

Harlingen;A t-storm around;92;76;SE;8;73%;55%;10

Hearne;Partly sunny;91;75;NE;5;61%;29%;11

Hebbronville;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;ESE;6;70%;80%;6

Henderson;Partly sunny, nice;87;68;NE;5;55%;2%;11

Hereford;Partly sunny;83;60;E;7;46%;8%;7

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;89;72;ESE;6;56%;27%;11

Hondo;A thunderstorm;89;74;ENE;7;73%;64%;6

Houston;Periods of sun;91;78;ESE;6;60%;44%;10

Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm around;91;79;SSE;7;63%;55%;10

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;89;77;SSE;6;65%;44%;10

Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;90;75;SE;3;73%;57%;7

Houston Clover;A t-storm around;90;76;SE;5;70%;55%;10

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;91;75;SSE;5;67%;28%;11

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;92;77;SE;6;65%;44%;7

Houston Intercontinental;Periods of sun;92;75;S;6;64%;44%;10

Huntsville;Partly sunny;93;78;ENE;5;53%;28%;11

Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;90;80;SE;5;75%;55%;4

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;89;69;ENE;5;56%;2%;11

Jasper;Some sun, pleasant;89;69;ENE;4;58%;8%;11

Junction;Mostly cloudy;90;70;SE;6;53%;6%;9

Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm in spots;88;74;E;6;75%;62%;4

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;84;71;SE;6;58%;44%;7

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;89;71;SSE;5;59%;27%;9

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;89;71;SSE;6;62%;27%;9

Kingsville Nas;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;SE;6;72%;57%;6

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;89;77;E;4;65%;44%;7

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;91;71;ESE;5;60%;44%;8

Lancaster;Partly sunny;87;69;ESE;5;60%;27%;11

Laredo;Humid with some sun;92;77;ESE;7;61%;100%;9

Llano;Clouds limiting sun;90;69;E;6;56%;44%;9

Longview;Partly sunny;89;69;ENE;5;54%;1%;11

Lubbock;Partly sunny;86;66;SE;7;42%;7%;11

Lufkin;Partly sunny;92;71;SSE;6;59%;27%;11

Mcallen;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;78;SE;7;63%;56%;12

Mcgregor;Clouds limiting sun;92;72;ENE;5;61%;4%;9

Mckinney;Partly sunny;88;68;SSE;5;63%;27%;10

Mesquite;Partly sunny;87;68;ESE;5;58%;27%;11

Midland;Rather cloudy;88;69;SE;6;52%;11%;9

Midland Airpark;Rather cloudy;88;69;SE;6;52%;11%;9

Midlothian;Partly sunny;88;68;ESE;3;67%;27%;11

Mineola;Partly sunny;88;68;E;5;58%;3%;11

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;88;67;SE;5;62%;5%;11

Mount Pleasant;Turning out cloudy;88;66;ENE;5;55%;3%;11

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, nice;91;69;NE;5;54%;0%;11

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;88;73;ENE;8;61%;44%;5

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;86;68;E;7;47%;10%;9

Orange;Clouds and sunshine;92;74;E;5;57%;27%;10

Palacios;A stray thunderstorm;89;78;ESE;7;77%;69%;6

Palestine;Partly sunny;91;71;ENE;5;52%;2%;11

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;86;66;W;8;39%;29%;9

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;86;64;SSE;7;44%;9%;11

Paris;Clouds and sun;88;68;ESE;6;54%;27%;11

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;88;68;E;7;44%;6%;9

Perryton;Clouds and sun, nice;87;60;WSW;10;47%;30%;9

Plainview;Clouds and sun, nice;83;61;ENE;7;51%;6%;11

Pleasanton;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;76;ESE;6;64%;65%;4

Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;89;83;SE;7;69%;55%;5

Port Isabel;A t-storm around;90;81;SSE;9;70%;55%;11

Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;93;80;ESE;6;63%;55%;4

Randolph AFB;A stray thunderstorm;88;72;E;7;73%;57%;4

Robstown;A thunderstorm;92;78;SE;5;76%;64%;4

Rockport;A t-storm in spots;90;82;SE;6;65%;79%;5

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;82;70;SE;6;55%;44%;9

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;91;67;SE;5;54%;8%;9

San Antonio;A stray thunderstorm;87;75;E;7;66%;59%;4

San Antonio Stinson;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;E;6;75%;58%;4

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;89;72;ENE;7;61%;44%;7

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;85;63;ESE;6;42%;9%;9

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;88;69;S;5;61%;27%;9

Snyder;Clouds and sun, nice;90;66;E;5;47%;12%;11

Sonora;Mostly cloudy;89;70;SE;6;48%;27%;9

Stephenville;Increasing clouds;88;68;SE;4;56%;7%;11

Sulphur Springs;Variable cloudiness;88;69;E;5;53%;27%;10

Sweetwater;Clouds and sun;91;68;SE;6;44%;11%;11

Temple;Clouds and sun;90;71;SSW;6;64%;44%;11

Terrell;Clouds and sun, nice;86;68;E;5;62%;27%;11

Tyler;Partly sunny;89;71;ENE;6;55%;3%;11

Uvalde;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;73;E;8;64%;66%;6

Vernon;Clouds and sun;89;69;ESE;6;44%;7%;11

Victoria;A t-storm in spots;92;77;ESE;6;72%;57%;6

Waco;Mostly cloudy;90;72;ENE;6;62%;4%;9

Weslaco;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;77;SE;7;60%;57%;12

Wharton;A stray thunderstorm;89;75;ESE;5;70%;57%;7

Wichita Falls;Increasing clouds;89;68;SE;5;58%;7%;11

Wink;Mostly cloudy;90;70;ESE;9;48%;7%;9

Zapata;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;78;E;6;60%;73%;7

