TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Thursday, July 15, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunny and breezy;92;72;SSE;14;58%;8%;12

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;71;S;15;52%;8%;12

Alice;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SE;7;78%;53%;7

Alpine;Mostly sunny;85;65;SSE;7;45%;2%;13

Amarillo;Sunshine and breezy;93;70;S;21;46%;33%;12

Angleton;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SE;7;74%;51%;9

Arlington;Mostly sunny;91;75;S;10;56%;10%;12

Austin;Clouds and sun;90;75;SSE;5;64%;30%;9

Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm around;90;75;SSE;9;71%;55%;8

Bay;A stray thunderstorm;88;74;SE;7;79%;53%;7

Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;92;77;SE;7;70%;72%;6

Beeville;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SE;8;71%;51%;6

Borger;Breezy and hot;99;75;S;17;38%;33%;12

Bowie;Mostly sunny;91;72;S;11;60%;8%;12

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;93;74;SSE;10;50%;9%;12

Brenham;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;SSE;6;68%;54%;7

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;93;73;S;10;55%;8%;12

Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;89;76;SE;7;73%;55%;6

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;90;70;SSE;10;61%;11%;12

Burnet;Some sunshine;89;72;SSE;7;62%;30%;12

Canadian;Increasingly windy;92;71;S;18;46%;23%;12

Castroville;A stray thunderstorm;91;77;SE;7;65%;56%;9

Childress;Mostly sunny, windy;94;72;S;19;48%;8%;12

Cleburne;Mostly sunny;92;74;SSE;10;64%;11%;12

College Station;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;S;8;69%;52%;8

Comanche;Mostly sunny;90;71;SSE;10;59%;11%;12

Conroe;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;SE;6;74%;55%;7

Corpus Christi;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;SE;7;76%;49%;7

Corsicana;Partly sunny;91;75;S;9;63%;18%;10

Cotulla;A stray thunderstorm;91;76;SE;9;66%;64%;8

Dalhart;A t-storm around;92;64;SW;21;44%;77%;12

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;93;77;S;12;55%;10%;12

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;92;75;S;12;58%;10%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Breezy in the p.m.;93;76;S;14;56%;9%;12

Decatur;Mostly sunny;93;74;S;11;50%;8%;12

Del Rio;Breezy in the p.m.;93;77;SSE;13;61%;55%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;91;75;SE;13;67%;55%;11

Denton;Mostly sunny;94;78;S;13;50%;9%;12

Dryden;Breezy in the p.m.;91;71;SSE;13;57%;13%;12

Dumas;Winds subsiding;93;67;WSW;18;44%;58%;12

Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;88;74;SE;8;68%;51%;8

El Paso;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;7;30%;1%;12

Ellington;A t-storm in spots;89;77;SSE;8;69%;48%;8

Falfurrias;A stray thunderstorm;86;72;SE;7;75%;53%;8

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;89;74;SSE;10;68%;13%;12

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;93;75;S;11;52%;10%;12

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;76;S;15;56%;9%;12

Fort Worth Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;94;76;S;13;55%;10%;12

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;92;73;S;11;59%;10%;12

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;87;72;SSE;7;61%;44%;12

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;92;75;S;12;57%;8%;12

Galveston;A t-storm in spots;89;81;SE;10;69%;56%;12

Gatesville;Sun and some clouds;90;74;SSE;8;62%;13%;10

Georgetown;Clouds and sun;91;75;SSE;8;62%;30%;8

Giddings;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;SSE;6;71%;57%;7

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;93;71;SSE;6;63%;27%;12

Graham;Mostly sunny;92;72;SSE;8;50%;8%;12

Granbury;Mostly sunny;93;75;SSE;10;55%;11%;12

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;91;75;S;10;55%;10%;12

Greenville;Mostly sunny;93;75;S;9;54%;11%;12

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;68;E;16;41%;0%;13

Hamilton;Mostly sunny;93;72;SSE;10;59%;29%;12

Harlingen;A stray thunderstorm;88;73;SE;7;83%;54%;7

Hearne;Partly sunny;92;75;SSE;6;67%;44%;8

Hebbronville;Clouds and sun;88;75;ESE;8;67%;35%;8

Henderson;Sun and some clouds;93;72;S;6;63%;32%;12

Hereford;Partly sunny, breezy;92;71;S;17;45%;25%;12

Hillsboro;Some sunshine;91;74;S;9;59%;11%;10

Hondo;A stray thunderstorm;88;73;SE;9;71%;64%;8

Houston;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;SE;6;69%;50%;8

Houston (Hobby Airport);A stray thunderstorm;92;78;SSE;8;65%;49%;7

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;89;77;SSE;9;69%;50%;7

Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SE;4;76%;51%;7

Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SE;7;71%;50%;7

Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SSE;5;73%;58%;10

Houston Hull;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;SE;7;70%;52%;7

Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SSE;7;74%;52%;8

Huntsville;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;77;SSE;5;64%;58%;8

Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;88;79;SE;8;78%;55%;8

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;6;66%;34%;10

Jasper;A t-storm around;91;73;SSE;4;70%;71%;8

Junction;Partly sunny;90;72;S;10;57%;30%;12

Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SSE;7;72%;55%;10

Kerrville;Partly sunny;87;73;SSE;8;68%;44%;11

Killeen;Partly sunny;89;74;SSE;10;68%;13%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partial sunshine;89;73;SSE;10;70%;29%;12

Kingsville Nas;A stray thunderstorm;90;76;SE;8;74%;55%;8

La Grange;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;SE;6;75%;55%;7

Lago Vista;Clouds and sunshine;91;73;SSE;7;69%;30%;10

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;92;73;S;9;59%;10%;12

Laredo;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;SE;10;68%;56%;8

Llano;Partly sunny;90;71;SSE;7;67%;30%;12

Longview;Partial sunshine;94;74;S;7;58%;31%;11

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;91;70;S;14;48%;7%;12

Lufkin;A t-storm around;92;73;S;5;68%;71%;10

Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SE;8;72%;52%;8

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;91;73;S;9;69%;14%;8

Mckinney;Breezy in the p.m.;92;76;S;13;58%;9%;12

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;92;74;S;9;57%;11%;12

Midland;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;70;SSE;15;56%;6%;12

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;70;SSE;15;56%;6%;12

Midlothian;Mostly sunny;91;72;S;9;66%;10%;12

Mineola;Mostly sunny;93;73;S;6;63%;20%;12

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;92;73;S;11;61%;10%;12

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;94;72;S;6;56%;21%;12

Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;93;73;SSE;6;63%;71%;12

New Braunfels;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SSE;9;68%;57%;11

Odessa;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;69;SSE;14;54%;6%;12

Orange;A t-storm in spots;91;78;SE;6;67%;73%;8

Palacios;A t-storm in spots;87;77;SE;9;78%;57%;7

Palestine;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;6;63%;34%;10

Pampa;Breezy with sunshine;94;72;S;20;42%;27%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Increasingly windy;94;69;S;20;40%;30%;12

Paris;Mostly sunny;92;74;S;9;56%;14%;11

Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;97;72;SSE;8;40%;5%;12

Perryton;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;68;SSW;21;41%;32%;12

Plainview;Mostly sunny;89;68;S;15;56%;12%;12

Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SE;6;68%;49%;8

Port Aransas;A stray thunderstorm;86;81;SE;8;75%;55%;8

Port Isabel;A stray thunderstorm;86;79;SE;8;73%;53%;6

Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;88;79;SE;9;71%;55%;7

Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;88;74;SSE;8;76%;49%;10

Robstown;A t-storm in spots;90;78;SE;6;79%;51%;7

Rockport;A stray thunderstorm;87;79;SE;8;72%;55%;8

Rocksprings;Partial sunshine;87;71;SSE;11;65%;44%;12

San Angelo;Breezy in the a.m.;93;72;S;13;56%;8%;12

San Antonio;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;SE;8;64%;55%;10

San Antonio Stinson;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;SSE;7;76%;55%;7

San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SSE;9;69%;57%;10

Seminole;Mostly sunny;89;67;S;10;50%;6%;12

Sherman-Denison;Breezy in the a.m.;92;74;S;13;58%;8%;12

Snyder;Brilliant sunshine;93;68;S;13;58%;7%;12

Sonora;Breezy in the p.m.;90;71;SSE;12;58%;44%;12

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;90;71;S;10;61%;11%;12

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;93;74;S;8;54%;14%;12

Sweetwater;Sunny;92;71;S;13;52%;7%;12

Temple;Partial sunshine;89;73;SSE;11;73%;30%;10

Terrell;Partly sunny;90;73;S;10;63%;14%;12

Tyler;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;8;60%;25%;12

Uvalde;Clouds and sun;88;74;SE;8;71%;55%;11

Vernon;Breezy in the p.m.;94;73;SSE;14;45%;8%;12

Victoria;A t-storm in spots;88;76;SE;8;74%;51%;7

Waco;Sun and some clouds;91;74;S;11;65%;30%;8

Weslaco;A stray thunderstorm;88;74;SE;7;68%;52%;9

Wharton;A t-storm in spots;88;72;SE;7;77%;53%;7

Wichita Falls;Sunshine and breezy;94;73;S;16;56%;8%;12

Wink;Breezy in the a.m.;95;71;SE;14;48%;4%;12

Zapata;Partly sunny;94;79;ESE;7;59%;40%;8

_____

