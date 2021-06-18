Skip to main content
Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Sunday, June 20, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;96;73;SSE;8;47%;4%;12

Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sunshine;95;72;SSE;8;42%;4%;12

Alice;Partly sunny, warm;95;76;SE;6;63%;31%;12

Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;96;70;SSE;7;27%;2%;13

Amarillo;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;S;11;28%;7%;12

Angleton;Partly sunny;93;77;SSE;6;65%;37%;12

Arlington;Plenty of sunshine;96;77;SSE;7;44%;2%;12

Austin;Plenty of sun;97;75;SSE;2;45%;7%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Sunshine;97;74;SSE;5;53%;6%;12

Bay;Partial sunshine;92;76;SSE;5;67%;30%;9

Beaumont;Some sun;96;78;SW;10;60%;44%;12

Beeville;Partial sunshine;92;76;SE;6;62%;35%;12

Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;S;9;25%;7%;12

Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;95;71;SSE;4;48%;2%;12

Breckenridge;Sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;6;38%;4%;12

Brenham;Mostly sunny;96;77;S;5;56%;13%;12

Bridgeport;Plenty of sun;96;71;SSE;4;46%;3%;12

Brownsville;Mostly sunny;91;80;SSE;6;71%;44%;13

Brownwood;Plenty of sunshine;92;70;SSE;7;52%;6%;12

Burnet;Sunshine;95;72;SSE;6;49%;6%;12

Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;9;31%;7%;12

Castroville;Plenty of sun;96;75;SE;5;46%;7%;12

Childress;Sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;9;37%;4%;12

Cleburne;Plenty of sunshine;95;73;SSE;8;53%;3%;12

College Station;Mostly sunny;96;76;S;4;53%;9%;12

Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;94;72;SSE;7;51%;5%;12

Conroe;Sun and some clouds;96;75;S;5;55%;30%;12

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;93;78;SE;6;67%;41%;11

Corsicana;Plenty of sunshine;95;76;SSE;7;53%;3%;12

Cotulla;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;SE;5;44%;10%;12

Dalhart;Partly sunny and hot;98;68;S;12;30%;16%;12

Dallas Love;Plenty of sun;96;77;ESE;4;43%;2%;12

Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sunshine;96;75;ESE;5;43%;2%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Plenty of sunshine;97;77;SE;6;42%;2%;12

Decatur;Plenty of sunshine;94;72;SSE;7;46%;3%;12

Del Rio;Sunny and hot;101;78;ESE;9;42%;5%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and very warm;98;76;ESE;9;45%;6%;12

Denton;Plenty of sunshine;95;74;SSE;8;49%;2%;12

Dryden;Plenty of sunshine;95;70;SE;9;41%;1%;13

Dumas;Partly sunny and hot;98;70;S;10;30%;9%;12

Edinburg;Mostly sunny;93;78;SE;6;61%;39%;13

El Paso;Sunlit and hot;103;78;SE;6;14%;3%;13

Ellington;Partial sunshine;94;77;S;8;61%;35%;12

Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;91;74;SE;4;66%;34%;12

Fort Hood;Sunny;95;73;S;5;44%;5%;12

Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;96;76;SSE;8;42%;3%;12

Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;96;74;SSE;6;45%;2%;12

Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;97;76;SSE;5;44%;3%;12

Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;96;73;SSE;4;46%;3%;12

Fredericksburg;Abundant sunshine;90;71;SSE;5;47%;7%;12

Gainesville;Plenty of sun;93;70;SSE;7;54%;2%;12

Galveston;Some sun;92;82;S;9;63%;38%;12

Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;96;73;SSE;6;49%;5%;12

Georgetown;Sunshine;96;74;S;7;51%;5%;12

Giddings;Plenty of sunshine;95;75;S;5;56%;14%;12

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;93;71;S;4;64%;2%;12

Graham;Plenty of sunshine;97;72;SSE;6;50%;4%;12

Granbury;Sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;7;46%;4%;12

Grand Prairie;Plenty of sunshine;97;77;SSE;7;44%;2%;12

Greenville;Plenty of sun;94;73;SSE;6;50%;2%;12

Guadalupe Pass;Breezy in the a.m.;95;73;ESE;14;20%;1%;13

Hamilton;Plenty of sun;98;73;SSE;6;48%;6%;12

Harlingen;Mostly sunny;92;78;SSE;6;73%;44%;13

Hearne;Mostly sunny;96;76;S;4;54%;8%;12

Hebbronville;Partial sunshine;93;76;ESE;5;55%;17%;13

Henderson;Partly sunny;92;72;SSE;5;62%;2%;12

Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;S;11;27%;4%;12

Hillsboro;Plenty of sun;95;74;SSE;7;48%;3%;12

Hondo;Sunshine, seasonable;95;73;SE;5;50%;7%;12

Houston;Partial sunshine;96;78;S;6;57%;33%;12

Houston (Hobby Airport);Sun and some clouds;96;79;S;8;54%;35%;12

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;94;78;S;8;57%;35%;12

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sun and some clouds;94;76;S;3;66%;36%;12

Houston Clover;Partial sunshine;95;78;S;6;61%;36%;12

Houston Hooks;Partial sunshine;95;76;S;4;58%;32%;12

Houston Hull;Partial sunshine;96;78;S;6;58%;35%;12

Houston Intercontinental;Sun and some clouds;96;77;S;6;54%;33%;12

Huntsville;Partly sunny;95;77;S;4;54%;9%;12

Ingleside;Humid with some sun;92;82;SE;6;67%;41%;9

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;92;75;SSE;4;57%;2%;12

Jasper;Partly sunny;94;75;SW;8;63%;44%;12

Junction;Sunny and very warm;96;72;SSE;5;44%;7%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sunshine;95;74;SE;4;48%;9%;12

Kerrville;Brilliant sunshine;93;71;SSE;6;55%;7%;12

Killeen;Sunny;95;73;S;5;44%;5%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;95;73;S;6;47%;5%;12

Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;94;78;SE;7;66%;38%;12

La Grange;Mostly sunny;97;76;SSE;4;64%;14%;12

Lago Vista;Sunshine;98;73;SSE;4;47%;6%;12

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;95;74;SSE;6;48%;2%;12

Laredo;Sunshine and warm;98;79;ESE;7;43%;2%;12

Llano;Plenty of sunshine;96;71;SSE;5;51%;7%;12

Longview;Mostly sunny;94;73;S;5;61%;2%;12

Lubbock;Sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;10;32%;4%;12

Lufkin;Partly sunny;95;75;S;5;61%;27%;12

Mcallen;Mostly sunny;94;80;SE;5;61%;40%;13

Mcgregor;Plenty of sunshine;96;73;S;4;48%;4%;12

Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;95;74;SE;5;48%;2%;12

Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;95;74;SSE;6;48%;2%;12

Midland;Sunny and very warm;97;73;SSE;11;38%;0%;12

Midland Airpark;Sunny and very warm;97;73;SSE;11;38%;0%;12

Midlothian;Plenty of sunshine;95;72;SE;3;48%;2%;12

Mineola;Mostly sunny;93;72;S;5;53%;3%;12

Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;96;71;SSE;6;48%;3%;12

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;94;72;S;4;57%;3%;12

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;5;60%;26%;12

New Braunfels;Sunny;96;74;SSE;7;58%;7%;12

Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;96;73;SSE;11;36%;0%;12

Orange;Breezy in the p.m.;96;79;SW;14;58%;44%;6

Palacios;Partly sunny;91;80;SSE;8;70%;30%;12

Palestine;Mostly sunny;94;75;SSE;5;53%;3%;12

Pampa;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;S;11;27%;7%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;S;9;29%;7%;12

Paris;Plenty of sunshine;93;72;S;7;54%;2%;12

Pecos;Sunny and very warm;101;72;SE;7;24%;0%;12

Perryton;Partly sunny and hot;98;71;S;10;30%;11%;12

Plainview;Hot with sunshine;93;69;S;9;33%;2%;12

Pleasanton;Sunshine and hot;98;75;SE;5;57%;9%;12

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;90;83;SE;7;72%;42%;11

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny, nice;87;82;SSE;7;76%;44%;13

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;95;81;SE;7;63%;36%;9

Randolph AFB;Sunshine;95;74;SSE;5;54%;7%;12

Robstown;Partly sunny, warm;95;79;SE;5;66%;38%;12

Rockport;Partly sunny;91;83;SE;7;67%;40%;10

Rocksprings;Sunny and very warm;93;70;SSE;8;49%;7%;13

San Angelo;Sunny and hot;98;71;S;7;41%;5%;12

San Antonio;Plenty of sunshine;96;76;SE;6;51%;8%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny and hot;98;77;SE;5;49%;9%;12

San Marcos;Sunshine;97;74;SSE;7;56%;7%;12

Seminole;Sunny and hot;99;71;SSE;8;32%;0%;12

Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sun;93;73;SSE;4;48%;2%;12

Snyder;Sunny and hot;97;71;SSE;9;37%;1%;12

Sonora;Plenty of sun;94;73;SSE;9;38%;7%;12

Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;95;72;S;4;45%;4%;12

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;93;73;S;6;54%;2%;12

Sweetwater;Sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;9;41%;2%;12

Temple;Sunshine;95;72;S;6;51%;4%;12

Terrell;Plenty of sunshine;93;72;SSE;6;52%;2%;12

Tyler;Mostly sunny;93;74;SSE;6;54%;3%;12

Uvalde;Sunny;94;72;SE;6;53%;7%;12

Vernon;Sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;9;38%;3%;12

Victoria;Partly sunny;95;77;SE;7;57%;36%;12

Waco;Sunny;96;74;S;5;47%;3%;12

Weslaco;Mostly sunny;92;79;SE;6;62%;42%;13

Wharton;Partly sunny;92;74;SSE;6;69%;23%;11

Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;98;74;SSE;8;45%;4%;12

Wink;Sunny and very warm;101;74;SE;11;32%;0%;12

Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;100;81;ESE;5;46%;23%;13

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather