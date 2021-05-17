Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A heavy a.m. t-storm;75;65;ESE;13;77%;80%;5

Abilene Dyess;A heavy a.m. t-storm;74;64;E;14;72%;80%;6

Alice;Winds subsiding;90;77;SE;19;73%;72%;4

Alpine;Sunny and pleasant;84;58;WSW;11;17%;1%;12

Amarillo;A t-storm around;71;56;E;10;73%;71%;10

Angleton;A shower and t-storm;84;76;SE;19;80%;91%;5

Arlington;Thunderstorms;75;68;SSE;11;85%;85%;3

Austin;Humid with t-storms;82;70;S;13;84%;97%;3

Austin Bergstrom;Showers and t-storms;82;70;S;16;88%;100%;3

Bay;Winds subsiding;84;75;SE;17;79%;78%;6

Beaumont;A shower and t-storm;84;73;SE;13;79%;86%;5

Beeville;Breezy;86;76;SE;14;77%;74%;5

Borger;A stray p.m. t-storm;74;61;E;9;67%;73%;10

Bowie;Thunderstorms;71;63;SE;12;90%;94%;3

Breckenridge;Thunderstorms;72;67;SSE;11;82%;87%;3

Brenham;A shower and t-storm;83;74;SE;12;81%;89%;4

Bridgeport;Thunderstorms;72;63;ESE;12;90%;91%;3

Brownsville;Breezy and humid;90;79;SE;16;69%;60%;5

Brownwood;Thunderstorms;72;65;SE;11;91%;86%;3

Burnet;Showers and t-storms;79;68;SSE;11;83%;93%;3

Canadian;A t-storm around;72;59;E;8;85%;71%;3

Castroville;A shower and t-storm;83;74;SE;12;80%;87%;4

Childress;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;60;NNW;13;79%;73%;4

Cleburne;Thunderstorms;75;66;SE;13;99%;87%;3

College Station;Breezy with t-storms;83;71;SE;16;81%;90%;3

Comanche;A heavy thunderstorm;72;65;SE;12;96%;82%;3

Conroe;A shower and t-storm;83;71;SE;12;81%;90%;4

Corpus Christi;Windy with some sun;85;76;SE;20;84%;80%;6

Corsicana;Thunderstorms;78;66;SSE;13;86%;88%;3

Cotulla;Winds subsiding, hot;93;77;ESE;15;63%;70%;4

Dalhart;A stray p.m. t-storm;70;51;N;9;70%;75%;11

Dallas Love;Thunderstorms;77;68;E;13;81%;88%;3

Dallas Redbird;Thunderstorms;77;66;ESE;13;85%;88%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Thunderstorms;76;67;E;14;84%;88%;3

Decatur;Thunderstorms;69;65;S;11;96%;91%;3

Del Rio;A t-storm around;94;75;SE;12;59%;77%;10

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A t-storm around;91;72;ESE;13;65%;77%;11

Denton;Thunderstorms;71;66;SSW;13;92%;89%;3

Dryden;Sunny;92;69;S;9;39%;18%;12

Dumas;A stray p.m. t-storm;72;54;NNE;9;71%;73%;6

Edinburg;Breezy and humid;93;77;SE;16;64%;71%;7

El Paso;Sunshine and nice;86;63;WNW;10;19%;2%;12

Ellington;A shower and t-storm;83;74;SE;18;81%;89%;5

Falfurrias;Partly sunny, breezy;94;77;SE;14;63%;72%;4

Fort Hood;A shower and t-storm;80;67;SE;15;84%;86%;3

Fort Worth;Thunderstorms;73;67;SE;12;86%;88%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Thunderstorms;73;67;ESE;14;86%;88%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Thunderstorms;75;67;ESE;13;87%;88%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Thunderstorms;76;65;ESE;12;88%;88%;3

Fredericksburg;Showers and t-storms;78;68;SE;12;84%;94%;3

Gainesville;Thunderstorms;69;63;SSW;12;98%;90%;3

Galveston;A shower and t-storm;83;76;SE;19;78%;90%;7

Gatesville;Thunderstorms;80;66;SSE;12;88%;90%;3

Georgetown;Showers and t-storms;80;68;SSE;12;84%;97%;3

Giddings;A shower and t-storm;81;72;SE;12;82%;92%;4

Gilmer;A shower and t-storm;78;66;SE;7;90%;86%;5

Graham;Thunderstorms;71;63;SE;10;91%;86%;3

Granbury;A heavy thunderstorm;76;66;ESE;12;86%;84%;3

Grand Prairie;Thunderstorms;76;67;SSE;12;83%;89%;3

Greenville;A heavy thunderstorm;76;65;SSE;12;87%;84%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;78;58;W;22;17%;0%;12

Hamilton;Thunderstorms;81;66;SSE;12;85%;88%;3

Harlingen;Windy and humid;91;78;SE;21;71%;66%;6

Hearne;A shower and t-storm;83;71;SSE;12;74%;88%;3

Hebbronville;Partly sunny, breezy;94;74;SE;15;63%;70%;8

Henderson;A shower and t-storm;78;68;SSE;11;87%;86%;3

Hereford;A t-storm around;76;58;NE;8;49%;71%;12

Hillsboro;Thunderstorms;78;68;SSE;13;85%;90%;3

Hondo;A shower and t-storm;84;73;E;14;78%;86%;4

Houston;A shower and t-storm;84;74;SE;15;84%;91%;4

Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower and t-storm;86;76;SE;18;75%;90%;4

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower and t-storm;82;73;SE;19;83%;91%;5

Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower and t-storm;84;74;SE;14;80%;92%;5

Houston Clover;A shower and t-storm;84;75;SE;17;78%;90%;4

Houston Hooks;A shower and t-storm;84;71;SSE;13;79%;89%;6

Houston Hull;Thunderstorms;86;76;SE;17;75%;96%;5

Houston Intercontinental;A shower and t-storm;84;73;SE;17;77%;88%;4

Huntsville;Thunderstorms;82;70;SE;10;80%;88%;3

Ingleside;Windy;85;79;SE;21;83%;81%;6

Jacksonville;A shower and t-storm;78;68;SSE;11;84%;89%;3

Jasper;A shower and t-storm;79;68;SE;11;91%;85%;3

Junction;A shower and t-storm;84;69;ESE;13;71%;84%;3

Kellyusa Airport;A shower and t-storm;81;73;ESE;14;82%;89%;4

Kerrville;A shower and t-storm;80;68;SE;13;83%;85%;3

Killeen;A shower and t-storm;80;67;SE;15;84%;86%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;A shower and t-storm;80;66;ENE;14;85%;87%;3

Kingsville Nas;Windy;89;78;SE;20;74%;75%;5

La Grange;A shower and t-storm;84;74;SE;12;78%;91%;4

Lago Vista;Humid with t-storms;81;67;NE;13;83%;95%;3

Lancaster;Thunderstorms;75;66;SSW;12;89%;88%;3

Laredo;Hot;101;76;SE;10;53%;57%;12

Llano;Heavy thunderstorms;81;69;SE;10;83%;96%;3

Longview;A shower and t-storm;79;67;SE;8;86%;86%;5

Lubbock;A t-storm around;76;59;SW;11;56%;44%;11

Lufkin;Thunderstorms;82;67;SE;13;85%;88%;4

Mcallen;Partly sunny, breezy;94;78;SE;19;64%;71%;11

Mcgregor;Thunderstorms;81;67;S;15;87%;89%;3

Mckinney;Thunderstorms;75;64;E;13;89%;88%;3

Mesquite;Thunderstorms;76;66;S;12;85%;89%;3

Midland;A t-storm around;84;65;ENE;10;53%;42%;12

Midland Airpark;A t-storm around;84;65;ENE;10;53%;42%;12

Midlothian;Thunderstorms;76;65;ESE;12;92%;85%;3

Mineola;A shower and t-storm;79;67;SSE;10;87%;86%;3

Mineral Wells;Thunderstorms;73;64;ESE;13;89%;95%;3

Mount Pleasant;A p.m. t-storm;78;67;SE;8;82%;84%;3

Nacogdoches;Thunderstorms;78;65;SE;11;89%;88%;3

New Braunfels;Showers and t-storms;78;73;SE;13;87%;97%;3

Odessa;Sunlit and pleasant;84;64;S;11;38%;11%;12

Orange;A shower and t-storm;84;74;SE;11;78%;86%;5

Palacios;Winds subsiding;83;76;SE;20;81%;78%;6

Palestine;A shower and t-storm;79;67;SSE;11;81%;92%;3

Pampa;A stray p.m. t-storm;71;58;E;11;73%;76%;4

Pampa / Mesa Vista;A stray p.m. t-storm;71;55;SE;10;75%;79%;5

Paris;A shower and t-storm;76;64;S;9;84%;86%;3

Pecos;Sunny and pleasant;90;58;W;10;24%;6%;12

Perryton;A stray p.m. t-storm;70;58;ENE;14;83%;72%;4

Plainview;A t-storm around;72;57;SSE;11;65%;55%;10

Pleasanton;Humid with t-storms;83;74;SE;12;81%;88%;4

Port Aransas;Humid;83;77;SE;16;84%;74%;6

Port Isabel;Breezy and humid;85;78;SE;17;77%;66%;8

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, breezy;84;76;SE;16;69%;81%;6

Randolph AFB;A shower and t-storm;80;71;SE;15;87%;88%;3

Robstown;Breezy;88;79;SE;21;80%;75%;6

Rockport;Humid;84;78;SE;16;77%;77%;6

Rocksprings;A shower and t-storm;82;68;SE;15;73%;82%;5

San Angelo;A heavy a.m. t-storm;80;65;E;12;68%;80%;9

San Antonio;A shower and t-storm;79;73;SE;13;85%;88%;4

San Antonio Stinson;A shower and t-storm;82;73;SE;13;82%;89%;4

San Marcos;Showers and t-storms;79;72;SE;13;81%;96%;4

Seminole;A t-storm around;78;59;WNW;9;42%;43%;12

Sherman-Denison;Thunderstorms;72;65;ESE;12;95%;90%;3

Snyder;A t-storm around;72;62;S;16;76%;73%;10

Sonora;A t-storm around;85;67;SE;13;68%;73%;11

Stephenville;Thunderstorms;75;65;SSE;15;84%;87%;3

Sulphur Springs;A shower and t-storm;77;66;SSE;11;89%;86%;3

Sweetwater;A t-storm around;73;64;S;16;73%;73%;10

Temple;A shower and t-storm;80;67;NE;16;90%;86%;3

Terrell;Thunderstorms;75;66;S;13;90%;89%;3

Tyler;A shower and t-storm;81;67;SSE;12;75%;83%;3

Uvalde;A shower and t-storm;85;72;ESE;11;86%;84%;4

Vernon;A p.m. t-storm;74;64;E;14;77%;84%;3

Victoria;Breezy;84;75;SE;17;77%;79%;4

Waco;Thunderstorms;82;67;SSE;15;84%;89%;3

Weslaco;Breezy and humid;92;77;SE;16;63%;71%;6

Wharton;Breezy with t-storms;83;71;SE;14;84%;94%;6

Wichita Falls;Thunderstorms;72;64;NE;13;85%;86%;3

Wink;Sunny and pleasant;88;59;NNE;9;32%;6%;12

Zapata;Partly sunny and hot;101;79;SE;13;56%;56%;9

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather