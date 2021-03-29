TX Forecast for Wednesday, March 31, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Breezy in the a.m.;81;44;NNE;19;47%;1%;8 Abilene Dyess;Breezy in the a.m.;81;42;NNE;19;39%;1%;8 Alice;Warmer;88;67;SE;13;67%;45%;5 Alpine;Sunshine and warm;85;42;WSW;12;11%;0%;9 Amarillo;Sunny and breezy;54;31;NE;21;37%;3%;8 Angleton;An afternoon shower;80;69;S;14;77%;47%;4 Arlington;Breezy with some sun;79;51;NNE;15;59%;55%;5 Austin;Breezy;82;58;SSE;14;66%;44%;6 Austin Bergstrom;A warm breeze;84;61;SSE;12;70%;57%;6 Bay;Breezy in the p.m.;80;69;S;13;80%;34%;5 Beaumont;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;69;SSE;11;79%;50%;4 Beeville;Partly sunny, warmer;87;69;SSE;10;72%;31%;4 Borger;Breezy and cooler;57;34;NE;18;31%;3%;7 Bowie;Breezy in the a.m.;75;43;NNE;16;57%;69%;6 Breckenridge;Breezy in the a.m.;81;46;NNE;15;49%;5%;8 Brenham;Some sun returning;84;66;SSE;10;75%;36%;5 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;45;NNE;15;56%;17%;7 Brownsville;Warmer;86;71;SSE;14;68%;12%;8 Brownwood;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;45;NNE;16;62%;3%;8 Burnet;Sunshine and breezy;81;49;E;13;68%;29%;8 Canadian;Breezy and cooler;55;32;NE;18;35%;3%;7 Castroville;Breezy;85;61;ESE;14;72%;27%;7 Childress;Breezy and cooler;64;38;NE;19;37%;3%;7 Cleburne;Breezy in the a.m.;80;48;N;14;71%;43%;7 College Station;Breezy;84;61;S;14;71%;44%;5 Comanche;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;44;NNE;15;61%;5%;8 Conroe;An afternoon shower;82;66;SSE;9;72%;67%;4 Corpus Christi;Warmer;83;69;SSE;18;75%;31%;4 Corsicana;Breezy in the p.m.;81;52;N;14;74%;72%;7 Cotulla;Partial sunshine;91;67;SE;9;57%;4%;7 Dalhart;Breezy in the a.m.;52;27;NE;19;36%;3%;7 Dallas Love;Breezy with some sun;80;50;NNE;15;62%;58%;5 Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, breezy;80;49;N;15;63%;61%;5 Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, breezy;78;49;NNE;17;63%;57%;5 Decatur;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;45;NNE;18;59%;21%;6 Del Rio;Breezy in the a.m.;88;61;SSE;15;58%;3%;9 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine and breezy;85;59;SSE;16;60%;2%;9 Denton;Breezy in the p.m.;75;47;NNE;17;68%;67%;5 Dryden;Breezy with sunshine;92;49;E;15;42%;4%;9 Dumas;Cooler;50;27;NE;15;42%;26%;7 Edinburg;Warmer;90;69;SSE;13;63%;13%;9 El Paso;Winds subsiding;82;48;W;15;11%;0%;8 Ellington;An afternoon shower;80;69;S;15;79%;58%;5 Falfurrias;Showers around;92;67;SSE;9;62%;63%;5 Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;51;S;16;68%;27%;7 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;49;NNE;18;59%;45%;6 Fort Worth Alliance;Sunshine and breezy;78;49;NNE;18;60%;45%;6 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;50;NNE;15;57%;30%;6 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;50;NNE;15;65%;44%;6 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, breezy;78;49;S;14;74%;5%;7 Gainesville;Breezy in the a.m.;74;46;NNE;17;63%;66%;5 Galveston;An afternoon shower;77;69;S;15;83%;58%;3 Gatesville;Breezy in the a.m.;82;49;ENE;15;73%;7%;7 Georgetown;Breezy with some sun;81;53;SSE;14;69%;44%;7 Giddings;Clouds breaking;82;62;S;9;72%;44%;5 Gilmer;A t-storm around;78;51;NNW;8;73%;76%;3 Graham;Breezy in the a.m.;77;42;NNE;14;56%;8%;8 Granbury;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;48;NNE;15;62%;9%;7 Grand Prairie;Breezy with some sun;79;51;N;15;58%;55%;5 Greenville;Partly sunny, breezy;75;49;N;16;70%;67%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunshine;76;39;W;32;12%;0%;9 Hamilton;Warm with some sun;83;46;N;13;66%;6%;7 Harlingen;Increasingly windy;87;70;SSE;17;72%;29%;8 Hearne;Partly sunny;84;60;S;9;73%;73%;5 Hebbronville;Partly sunny;91;64;SSE;10;63%;14%;7 Henderson;A t-storm around;79;58;SW;7;74%;73%;5 Hereford;Breezy and cooler;60;29;ENE;18;36%;2%;8 Hillsboro;Breezy in the a.m.;80;50;N;14;68%;66%;7 Hondo;Breezy with some sun;84;59;SE;14;65%;27%;7 Houston;An afternoon shower;81;67;SSE;10;75%;68%;5 Houston (Hobby Airport);An afternoon shower;82;70;S;14;72%;63%;4 Houston / Dunn Helistop;An afternoon shower;80;67;S;15;78%;68%;5 Houston / Southwest Airport;An afternoon shower;82;69;S;10;78%;59%;4 Houston Clover;An afternoon shower;81;68;S;15;75%;58%;4 Houston Hooks;An afternoon shower;83;67;S;11;74%;69%;5 Houston Hull;An afternoon shower;84;70;S;14;73%;61%;4 Houston Intercontinental;A p.m. shower or two;83;69;S;12;74%;72%;4 Huntsville;Some sun returning;84;64;S;8;67%;44%;5 Ingleside;Warmer;81;70;SSE;15;81%;30%;3 Jacksonville;A t-storm around;79;57;SW;8;73%;73%;5 Jasper;Brief p.m. showers;80;67;S;7;77%;85%;2 Junction;Sunshine and breezy;82;49;SW;15;59%;3%;8 Kellyusa Airport;Breezy in the a.m.;82;62;SSE;13;70%;27%;5 Kerrville;Breezy with some sun;78;49;SSE;13;78%;4%;7 Killeen;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;51;S;16;68%;27%;7 Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunshine and breezy;82;51;S;16;72%;61%;7 Kingsville Nas;Breezy and warmer;86;68;SSE;14;69%;31%;4 La Grange;Very warm;83;64;SSE;9;76%;44%;5 Lago Vista;Breezy with some sun;82;53;SSE;13;70%;44%;7 Lancaster;Breezy with some sun;78;49;N;17;63%;61%;5 Laredo;Mostly sunny;95;66;SE;10;54%;5%;9 Llano;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;49;ENE;14;67%;28%;7 Longview;A t-storm around;79;55;W;8;75%;80%;3 Lubbock;Not as warm;67;38;ENE;19;32%;2%;8 Lufkin;A p.m. shower or two;80;64;S;10;78%;72%;5 Mcallen;Warmer;90;70;SSE;15;64%;13%;9 Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, warm;83;51;S;16;72%;67%;6 Mckinney;Partly sunny, breezy;76;49;NNE;15;66%;68%;5 Mesquite;Breezy with some sun;78;49;N;18;68%;71%;5 Midland;Very warm;87;42;ENE;16;27%;3%;8 Midland Airpark;Very warm;87;42;ENE;16;27%;3%;8 Midlothian;Breezy in the a.m.;78;49;NE;14;73%;60%;7 Mineola;Becoming cloudy;77;51;N;9;74%;74%;5 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;45;NNE;14;56%;17%;7 Mount Pleasant;A t-storm around;76;53;NNW;10;72%;85%;3 Nacogdoches;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;63;S;9;80%;66%;5 New Braunfels;Breezy;82;61;SSE;13;76%;28%;5 Odessa;Very warm;87;41;ENE;15;30%;3%;8 Orange;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;70;SSE;9;76%;56%;4 Palacios;Breezy;78;68;SSE;15;85%;33%;5 Palestine;Partly sunny;80;56;S;7;73%;55%;5 Pampa;Breezy and cooler;55;32;NE;19;34%;3%;7 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Breezy and cooler;57;32;NE;18;32%;26%;7 Paris;Inc. clouds;73;48;N;11;65%;87%;4 Pecos;Sunny and very warm;88;42;ENE;10;19%;2%;8 Perryton;Breezy and colder;51;27;NNE;22;40%;26%;7 Plainview;Breezy and cooler;57;30;ENE;19;44%;2%;8 Pleasanton;Breezy and very warm;87;63;SE;13;70%;27%;5 Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;75;69;SSE;11;93%;44%;3 Port Isabel;Warmer;80;71;SSE;13;78%;28%;7 Port Lavaca;Breezy in the p.m.;80;72;SSE;12;78%;33%;2 Randolph AFB;Breezy;82;60;SSE;13;73%;28%;5 Robstown;Warmer;87;71;SSE;15;72%;31%;4 Rockport;Warmer;79;71;SSE;11;83%;30%;3 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;49;SSE;15;76%;2%;9 San Angelo;Breezy and very warm;89;44;NE;17;45%;3%;8 San Antonio;Breezy, warm, humid;83;60;SE;13;78%;27%;5 San Antonio Stinson;Breezy;83;62;SSE;13;70%;27%;5 San Marcos;Breezy;81;60;SSE;13;70%;44%;5 Seminole;Lots of sun, breezy;82;36;ENE;18;27%;2%;8 Sherman-Denison;Breezy with some sun;74;47;NNE;15;63%;70%;5 Snyder;Sunny and breezy;75;38;NE;19;45%;3%;8 Sonora;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;44;ENE;17;62%;3%;9 Stephenville;Partly sunny, breezy;81;45;N;15;58%;7%;7 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;75;51;NNW;11;72%;74%;4 Sweetwater;Sunshine and breezy;82;40;NE;18;46%;2%;8 Temple;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;53;SSE;16;76%;68%;6 Terrell;Breezy in the p.m.;77;50;NE;15;74%;67%;5 Tyler;A t-storm around;80;55;NW;10;66%;80%;5 Uvalde;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;58;SE;14;80%;26%;8 Vernon;Breezy in the p.m.;74;41;NNE;14;40%;4%;7 Victoria;Partly sunny;84;71;SSE;12;76%;27%;4 Waco;Breezy in the p.m.;83;51;SSW;17;70%;60%;7 Weslaco;Warmer;88;70;SSE;13;62%;13%;9 Wharton;Breezy in the p.m.;82;66;SSE;12;80%;44%;5 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;44;NNE;16;47%;11%;8 Wink;Sunny, breezy, warm;88;43;ENE;14;23%;2%;8 Zapata;Partly sunny;97;68;SE;8;55%;8%;9 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather