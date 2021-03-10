TX Forecast for Thursday, March 11, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Some brightening;79;62;SSE;14;54%;20%;5 Abilene Dyess;Some brightening;79;61;S;14;46%;23%;5 Alice;Increasingly windy;84;70;SE;18;66%;31%;3 Alpine;Cloudy;78;56;ESE;10;28%;3%;3 Amarillo;Sunny and mild;73;46;SE;10;23%;28%;5 Angleton;Winds subsiding;79;66;SE;16;69%;28%;4 Arlington;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;67;S;12;60%;44%;2 Austin;A shower in the a.m.;80;66;SSE;12;57%;82%;2 Austin Bergstrom;Winds subsiding;82;68;SSE;18;61%;73%;2 Bay;Breezy with clearing;79;66;SE;14;72%;10%;4 Beaumont;Breezy in the a.m.;78;65;SE;13;71%;29%;3 Beeville;Breezy and warm;82;69;SE;14;65%;44%;2 Borger;Brilliant sunshine;76;48;SE;7;24%;27%;5 Bowie;Some brightening;77;62;SSE;12;60%;18%;3 Breckenridge;Very warm;81;66;S;10;53%;20%;5 Brenham;A passing shower;81;66;SE;13;66%;79%;2 Bridgeport;Breezy in the a.m.;78;61;SSE;12;59%;32%;3 Brownsville;Breezy;84;71;SE;18;63%;29%;5 Brownwood;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;61;SSE;10;63%;16%;3 Burnet;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;64;SSE;10;59%;60%;3 Canadian;Mostly sunny, mild;70;42;E;7;36%;56%;5 Castroville;Periods of sun, warm;83;69;SE;11;60%;66%;3 Childress;Partly sunny, warm;79;57;SSE;8;24%;55%;6 Cleburne;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;65;S;14;69%;44%;2 College Station;Winds subsiding;82;66;SE;18;61%;79%;2 Comanche;Mainly cloudy, warm;80;63;SSE;10;62%;18%;2 Conroe;Clearing, a shower;81;66;SE;11;62%;66%;3 Corpus Christi;Increasingly windy;80;69;SE;23;72%;32%;3 Corsicana;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;65;SSE;13;63%;59%;2 Cotulla;Breezy and very warm;89;70;ESE;16;52%;27%;6 Dalhart;Sunshine and mild;68;34;ESE;11;23%;5%;5 Dallas Love;A morning shower;80;66;SSE;13;59%;56%;2 Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;65;S;15;59%;44%;2 Dallas/Ft Worth;A passing shower;78;64;S;16;60%;66%;2 Decatur;Some brightening;77;64;S;11;62%;17%;3 Del Rio;Very warm;85;67;ESE;14;61%;3%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Very warm;84;66;ESE;14;61%;4%;4 Denton;Mostly cloudy;77;65;S;14;69%;44%;2 Dryden;Becoming cloudy;80;59;SE;9;70%;8%;4 Dumas;Sunny;68;40;ESE;9;33%;27%;5 Edinburg;Clouds and sun, warm;87;71;SE;18;57%;10%;7 El Paso;Mostly cloudy;75;47;WSW;7;17%;0%;5 Ellington;Winds subsiding;79;65;SE;16;71%;28%;3 Falfurrias;Very warm;88;72;SE;13;55%;14%;5 Fort Hood;Breezy in the a.m.;79;64;SSE;17;62%;65%;2 Fort Worth;A morning shower;80;66;S;13;60%;55%;2 Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy in the a.m.;80;66;S;16;57%;33%;2 Fort Worth Nas;Warm, an a.m. shower;81;66;S;16;57%;55%;2 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;65;S;14;59%;44%;2 Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;78;64;SSE;11;64%;57%;3 Gainesville;Mostly cloudy, mild;73;64;S;12;69%;44%;2 Galveston;Clearing and breezy;73;64;SE;14;79%;10%;5 Gatesville;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;64;SSE;11;62%;65%;3 Georgetown;A shower in the a.m.;80;65;SSE;12;60%;79%;2 Giddings;A morning shower;80;65;SSE;10;62%;72%;2 Gilmer;A morning shower;75;63;S;9;71%;56%;2 Graham;Some brightening;77;61;SSE;9;59%;19%;5 Granbury;Some brightening;82;65;SSE;11;60%;33%;3 Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;67;S;12;59%;44%;2 Greenville;Cloudy with a shower;76;63;S;11;67%;59%;1 Guadalupe Pass;Increasingly windy;70;55;SW;17;13%;0%;5 Hamilton;Partly sunny, warm;82;64;SSE;11;61%;60%;3 Harlingen;Partly sunny, windy;85;69;SSE;22;67%;29%;6 Hearne;A morning shower;82;67;SSE;13;61%;72%;2 Hebbronville;Breezy and very warm;86;70;SE;15;55%;28%;3 Henderson;A morning shower;79;62;S;10;64%;55%;2 Hereford;Sunny and warm;76;47;S;9;23%;27%;6 Hillsboro;Breezy in the a.m.;81;66;SSE;13;61%;63%;2 Hondo;Clouds and sun, warm;83;66;ESE;16;58%;56%;3 Houston;Decreasing clouds;78;67;SE;12;69%;29%;3 Houston (Hobby Airport);Clearing and breezy;80;67;SE;16;65%;29%;3 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Winds subsiding;77;66;SE;17;69%;29%;3 Houston / Southwest Airport;Decreasing clouds;80;66;SE;12;67%;29%;3 Houston Clover;Clearing and breezy;79;66;SE;14;67%;28%;4 Houston Hooks;A morning shower;81;65;SE;14;64%;56%;3 Houston Hull;Breezy with clearing;81;68;SE;16;65%;29%;3 Houston Intercontinental;Clearing and breezy;80;66;SE;15;65%;44%;3 Huntsville;A morning shower;82;66;SSE;9;61%;56%;3 Ingleside;Breezy with clearing;78;69;SE;17;80%;35%;3 Jacksonville;A morning shower;78;63;S;10;63%;57%;2 Jasper;Decreasing clouds;81;66;SSE;10;64%;30%;3 Junction;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;63;SSE;12;56%;15%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Breezy;80;67;SE;14;65%;69%;3 Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;78;64;SE;12;65%;60%;3 Killeen;Breezy in the a.m.;79;64;SSE;17;62%;65%;2 Killeen/Ft Hood;Breezy in the a.m.;79;63;SSE;17;64%;66%;2 Kingsville Nas;Rather cloudy, windy;82;69;SE;20;67%;31%;4 La Grange;More clouds than sun;81;68;SE;10;63%;62%;2 Lago Vista;Breezy in the a.m.;79;64;SSE;13;66%;62%;2 Lancaster;Cloudy and very warm;78;65;S;12;62%;44%;2 Laredo;Hot;92;69;SE;13;54%;25%;6 Llano;Periods of sun;82;64;SSE;10;60%;32%;3 Longview;A morning shower;78;63;S;10;66%;56%;2 Lubbock;Partly sunny, warm;77;61;S;9;23%;20%;6 Lufkin;A morning shower;81;64;SSE;13;67%;44%;3 Mcallen;Partly sunny, windy;86;71;SE;22;60%;9%;7 Mcgregor;Winds subsiding;81;64;SSE;18;60%;61%;2 Mckinney;A shower in the a.m.;76;64;SSE;15;67%;60%;2 Mesquite;Low clouds and warm;77;65;S;12;64%;44%;2 Midland;High clouds;79;59;S;8;41%;30%;6 Midland Airpark;High clouds;79;59;S;8;41%;30%;6 Midlothian;Cloudy and warm;79;63;S;14;67%;36%;2 Mineola;A morning shower;78;62;S;10;66%;55%;2 Mineral Wells;Breezy in the a.m.;79;63;SSE;14;57%;33%;3 Mount Pleasant;A shower in the a.m.;76;63;S;9;64%;64%;2 Nacogdoches;A morning shower;80;63;SSE;10;66%;44%;3 New Braunfels;Showers around;79;68;SE;14;63%;84%;2 Odessa;High clouds;78;57;SSE;8;45%;29%;6 Orange;Decreasing clouds;78;65;SE;11;70%;30%;3 Palacios;Clearing and breezy;76;66;SE;17;81%;30%;4 Palestine;A morning shower;79;63;SSE;10;68%;56%;2 Pampa;Mostly sunny, warm;74;46;SE;9;27%;28%;5 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and mild;72;43;E;8;24%;27%;5 Paris;A shower or two;73;62;S;10;69%;66%;1 Pecos;Partly sunny;80;55;SSE;6;29%;12%;5 Perryton;Sunny;68;38;E;8;42%;26%;5 Plainview;Clouds and sun, mild;73;52;S;9;25%;28%;6 Pleasanton;Periods of sun, warm;81;68;SE;10;60%;69%;3 Port Aransas;Decreasing clouds;72;66;SE;13;89%;20%;3 Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;77;70;SE;17;77%;8%;6 Port Lavaca;Breezy with clearing;78;70;SE;14;73%;17%;3 Randolph AFB;Winds subsiding;79;65;SE;15;66%;66%;2 Robstown;Breezy;83;72;SE;20;71%;32%;3 Rockport;Clearing;75;67;SE;13;80%;21%;3 Rocksprings;Mainly cloudy, warm;79;61;SE;14;70%;10%;4 San Angelo;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;60;SSE;11;57%;11%;2 San Antonio;Partly sunny;79;68;SE;11;69%;70%;3 San Antonio Stinson;Breezy;80;67;SE;14;66%;70%;3 San Marcos;Winds subsiding;80;67;SE;16;59%;79%;2 Seminole;Partly sunny, warm;79;58;SSE;7;33%;16%;5 Sherman-Denison;A morning t-storm;74;64;S;16;67%;63%;2 Snyder;High clouds and warm;80;62;S;9;50%;30%;6 Sonora;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;58;SE;12;69%;5%;3 Stephenville;Decreasing clouds;79;62;S;12;59%;33%;4 Sulphur Springs;A passing shower;76;64;S;12;68%;66%;2 Sweetwater;Very warm;78;62;S;10;52%;30%;5 Temple;A morning shower;79;64;SSE;19;65%;72%;2 Terrell;A morning shower;77;65;SSE;12;69%;55%;2 Tyler;A morning shower;79;64;S;11;63%;56%;2 Uvalde;Periods of sun;85;67;ESE;11;66%;27%;4 Vernon;A p.m. t-storm;83;61;S;8;34%;80%;6 Victoria;Breezy in the p.m.;80;69;SE;15;69%;60%;3 Waco;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;64;SSE;18;60%;60%;2 Weslaco;Partly sunny, breezy;87;71;SE;17;57%;9%;6 Wharton;Breezy in the p.m.;79;66;SE;13;72%;14%;3 Wichita Falls;Some brightening;81;61;SSE;13;51%;28%;5 Wink;Partly sunny, warm;79;58;SSE;7;25%;16%;5 Zapata;Clouds and sun, warm;95;72;SE;12;49%;27%;7