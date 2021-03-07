Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Monday, March 8, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Breezy;69;57;S;17;51%;0%;3

Abilene Dyess;Breezy;70;56;S;17;44%;0%;3

Alice;Breezy in the p.m.;76;60;SE;11;62%;33%;2

Alpine;Partly sunny, nice;72;53;SSE;9;49%;0%;6

Amarillo;Increasing clouds;71;47;SSW;16;52%;4%;5

Angleton;Breezy;70;58;ESE;13;64%;27%;6

Arlington;Increasing clouds;71;57;S;10;46%;0%;6

Austin;Partly sunny, nice;72;59;SSE;5;54%;9%;3

Austin Bergstrom;Becoming cloudy;74;59;SSE;9;57%;10%;4

Bay;Partly sunny;71;58;ESE;10;67%;15%;6

Beaumont;Mostly sunny, nice;72;55;ESE;9;63%;0%;6

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;76;61;SE;10;67%;27%;2

Borger;Clouding up;75;53;SSW;14;45%;4%;5

Bowie;Rather cloudy;69;54;SSE;12;44%;1%;4

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;75;57;S;11;48%;0%;3

Brenham;Partly sunny;75;56;SE;8;64%;30%;6

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;70;54;SSE;10;45%;1%;5

Brownsville;Clouds and sun;76;63;SE;11;64%;20%;3

Brownwood;Partly sunny;72;52;SSE;10;63%;1%;3

Burnet;Variable clouds;70;57;SSE;8;62%;3%;2

Canadian;Breezy in the p.m.;67;45;S;15;60%;4%;5

Castroville;Low clouds;76;59;SE;9;61%;11%;2

Childress;Increasingly windy;68;51;S;17;48%;3%;4

Cleburne;Periods of sun;72;56;S;11;59%;25%;6

College Station;Some sun;73;56;SSE;9;48%;27%;6

Comanche;Becoming cloudy;72;54;S;10;58%;1%;3

Conroe;Partly sunny;75;55;SE;8;56%;1%;6

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;75;62;SE;15;66%;28%;4

Corsicana;Increasing clouds;71;54;S;8;53%;1%;6

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;77;59;SE;10;55%;18%;2

Dalhart;Partly sunny, breezy;74;40;SW;19;38%;4%;5

Dallas Love;Clouding up;71;58;SSE;10;37%;0%;5

Dallas Redbird;Increasing clouds;71;56;SSE;11;36%;0%;6

Dallas/Ft Worth;Increasing clouds;70;56;SSE;13;39%;0%;5

Decatur;Partly sunny;69;55;S;10;54%;1%;5

Del Rio;Breezy in the p.m.;75;61;SE;14;60%;2%;2

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;74;60;SE;13;62%;2%;2

Denton;Partly sunny;71;56;S;11;55%;0%;5

Dryden;Partly sunny;71;53;SE;11;71%;2%;6

Dumas;Breezy in the p.m.;72;45;SSW;16;51%;4%;5

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;77;61;SE;10;61%;15%;2

El Paso;More clouds than sun;81;56;W;6;26%;0%;3

Ellington;Breezy in the p.m.;70;57;SE;12;60%;2%;6

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;78;61;ESE;9;60%;23%;2

Fort Hood;Clouds and sun, nice;71;56;SSE;10;48%;2%;3

Fort Worth;Turning cloudy;72;57;S;11;48%;0%;6

Fort Worth Alliance;Increasing clouds;71;57;SSE;13;39%;0%;5

Fort Worth Nas;Increasing clouds;72;58;SSE;13;39%;0%;6

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;71;57;SSE;10;42%;0%;4

Fredericksburg;Mainly cloudy;69;55;SSE;8;69%;6%;2

Gainesville;Partly sunny;67;55;S;10;53%;0%;5

Galveston;Breezy;66;60;SE;14;69%;1%;6

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;72;56;SSE;8;63%;1%;3

Georgetown;Periods of sun;72;58;SSE;8;61%;6%;3

Giddings;Partly sunny, nice;72;56;SE;6;63%;13%;3

Gilmer;Partly sunny;67;50;S;6;52%;1%;6

Graham;Partly sunny;71;52;S;9;57%;1%;3

Granbury;Clearing;74;57;S;10;56%;1%;4

Grand Prairie;Increasing clouds;72;57;S;10;45%;0%;6

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;68;53;S;9;50%;0%;4

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;72;54;S;19;33%;0%;5

Hamilton;Partly sunny;73;56;S;10;60%;1%;3

Harlingen;Clouds and sun;76;60;SE;12;62%;19%;3

Hearne;Partly sunny;74;56;SSE;7;60%;3%;6

Hebbronville;Clouds and sun, nice;75;57;ESE;11;58%;16%;3

Henderson;Partly sunny;70;50;S;6;50%;1%;6

Hereford;Clouding up;74;47;S;13;53%;3%;5

Hillsboro;Thickening clouds;72;56;S;10;57%;2%;6

Hondo;Low clouds;74;56;SE;11;58%;10%;2

Houston;Partly sunny;72;57;SE;11;63%;3%;6

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;71;58;SE;11;56%;3%;6

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Breezy in the p.m.;72;57;SE;12;55%;5%;6

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sun, some clouds;71;56;SE;7;62%;6%;6

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;69;57;SE;10;60%;2%;6

Houston Hooks;Sun, some clouds;73;56;SE;8;52%;3%;6

Houston Hull;Sun, some clouds;74;58;SE;10;55%;7%;6

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;73;57;SE;10;52%;2%;6

Huntsville;Partly sunny;75;57;SE;7;50%;1%;6

Ingleside;Clouds and sun;74;64;SE;12;71%;28%;7

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;70;52;S;6;48%;1%;6

Jasper;Nice with sunshine;74;51;SSE;6;54%;1%;6

Junction;Rather cloudy;69;53;SSE;11;58%;4%;3

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;72;58;SSE;9;62%;14%;2

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;69;55;SSE;7;70%;7%;3

Killeen;Clouds and sun, nice;71;56;SSE;10;48%;2%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;71;56;SSE;10;53%;3%;3

Kingsville Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;75;60;SE;12;61%;24%;3

La Grange;Partly sunny;73;58;SE;7;68%;17%;3

Lago Vista;Clouds and sun, nice;70;57;SSE;7;60%;29%;3

Lancaster;Increasing clouds;70;55;S;9;51%;1%;6

Laredo;More clouds than sun;79;60;SE;11;56%;7%;2

Llano;Partly sunny;72;56;SSE;8;67%;3%;3

Longview;Partly sunny;69;50;S;7;50%;1%;6

Lubbock;Turning cloudy;68;51;S;13;64%;3%;4

Lufkin;Sun, some clouds;72;52;SSE;7;53%;1%;6

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;77;62;ESE;11;57%;14%;2

Mcgregor;Partly sunny, nice;72;56;SSE;11;48%;2%;6

Mckinney;Clouding up;68;55;S;12;43%;0%;5

Mesquite;Increasing clouds;70;55;S;9;49%;1%;6

Midland;Cloudy and breezy;70;53;S;16;53%;2%;3

Midland Airpark;Cloudy and breezy;70;53;S;16;53%;2%;3

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;70;54;SSE;9;44%;0%;4

Mineola;Partly sunny;69;51;S;7;48%;1%;6

Mineral Wells;Breezy in the p.m.;71;55;S;13;45%;1%;6

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;69;53;S;7;47%;1%;5

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;70;48;S;7;54%;1%;6

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;74;58;SE;10;63%;16%;2

Odessa;Breezy;70;52;S;16;67%;2%;5

Orange;Mostly sunny, nice;72;54;ESE;7;58%;0%;6

Palacios;Breezy in the p.m.;70;60;ESE;14;72%;33%;6

Palestine;Partly sunny;70;52;SSE;7;51%;26%;6

Pampa;Breezy in the p.m.;69;48;S;17;51%;4%;5

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Breezy in the p.m.;73;48;S;18;44%;4%;5

Paris;Partly sunny;67;51;S;8;52%;0%;5

Pecos;Partly sunny, nice;79;48;SE;5;56%;2%;5

Perryton;Partly sunny;70;44;SSW;17;54%;4%;5

Plainview;Partly sunny;65;47;SSW;13;64%;3%;5

Pleasanton;Cloudy;76;58;SE;9;58%;15%;2

Port Aransas;Periods of sun;69;64;SE;10;76%;27%;6

Port Isabel;Variable cloudiness;70;65;SE;12;71%;22%;4

Port Lavaca;Breezy in the p.m.;72;65;SE;12;67%;47%;6

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;71;57;SSE;9;63%;15%;2

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;77;64;SE;12;64%;26%;3

Rockport;Partly sunny;71;64;SE;11;68%;33%;7

Rocksprings;Breezy in the p.m.;68;54;SSE;13;73%;6%;2

San Angelo;Cloudy and breezy;70;54;S;15;56%;0%;2

San Antonio;Cloudy;72;58;SE;8;69%;14%;2

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;71;57;SSE;8;65%;15%;2

San Marcos;Rather cloudy;73;58;SE;10;61%;13%;3

Seminole;Increasing clouds;72;49;S;10;62%;3%;4

Sherman-Denison;Turning cloudy;68;56;S;12;43%;1%;5

Snyder;Turning out cloudy;67;55;S;12;76%;1%;5

Sonora;Low clouds;69;51;SSE;14;72%;2%;2

Stephenville;Partly sunny;70;54;S;11;47%;1%;3

Sulphur Springs;Rather cloudy;69;53;S;7;48%;1%;4

Sweetwater;Increasing clouds;69;57;S;13;63%;1%;3

Temple;Partly sunny;70;56;SSE;11;54%;2%;6

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;68;53;S;8;50%;2%;4

Tyler;Partly sunny;70;53;S;7;46%;1%;6

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;72;58;SE;8;72%;15%;3

Vernon;Breezy in the p.m.;72;53;S;13;53%;1%;3

Victoria;Clouds and sun, nice;74;61;ESE;10;69%;35%;4

Waco;Partly sunny, nice;72;57;SSE;11;46%;2%;6

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;77;61;SE;10;60%;16%;2

Wharton;Partly sunny;71;56;ESE;10;72%;14%;6

Wichita Falls;Breezy in the p.m.;71;54;S;14;42%;1%;4

Wink;Breezy in the p.m.;74;50;SSE;13;50%;2%;6

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;82;62;ESE;8;55%;9%;2

