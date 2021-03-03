TX Forecast for Thursday, March 4, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Breezy in the p.m.;76;50;SW;16;48%;8%;5 Abilene Dyess;Breezy in the p.m.;75;49;SW;16;43%;8%;5 Alice;Breezy in the p.m.;76;62;SE;10;66%;29%;4 Alpine;Breezy and warm;77;44;NW;15;24%;0%;6 Amarillo;A shower in the a.m.;65;39;WNW;17;35%;60%;5 Angleton;Partly sunny;69;54;SE;10;58%;15%;6 Arlington;Breezy in the p.m.;71;54;S;12;53%;14%;5 Austin;Partly sunny, nice;73;56;SSE;6;49%;6%;6 Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;74;54;SSE;10;54%;6%;6 Bay;Partly sunny, nice;69;54;ESE;8;61%;17%;6 Beaumont;Mostly sunny;70;50;SSE;6;58%;11%;6 Beeville;Some sun, pleasant;75;61;SE;9;70%;30%;6 Borger;A p.m. t-storm;70;43;WNW;13;32%;60%;5 Bowie;Breezy in the p.m.;70;48;SSE;13;52%;17%;5 Breckenridge;Breezy in the p.m.;75;50;SSW;12;52%;13%;5 Brenham;Mostly sunny;70;51;SSE;7;62%;10%;6 Bridgeport;Breezy in the p.m.;71;49;SSE;11;51%;14%;5 Brownsville;Some sun, pleasant;75;67;SE;10;67%;25%;4 Brownwood;Breezy in the p.m.;73;48;S;12;64%;11%;5 Burnet;Breezy in the p.m.;71;53;S;11;63%;10%;6 Canadian;A p.m. t-storm;64;40;WNW;13;56%;71%;4 Castroville;Clouds and sun, nice;76;58;SE;7;69%;10%;5 Childress;A p.m. t-storm;72;45;N;12;45%;59%;5 Cleburne;Breezy in the p.m.;71;53;S;12;64%;12%;5 College Station;Mostly sunny;71;52;SSE;9;47%;25%;6 Comanche;Breezy in the p.m.;74;51;SSW;12;58%;10%;5 Conroe;Mostly sunny;71;50;SSE;7;54%;14%;6 Corpus Christi;Breezy in the p.m.;73;61;SE;15;70%;30%;6 Corsicana;Mostly sunny;70;51;SSE;9;62%;13%;5 Cotulla;Partial sunshine;79;60;ESE;10;62%;10%;6 Dalhart;A passing shower;66;37;NW;15;32%;65%;5 Dallas Love;Breezy in the p.m.;71;53;SSE;12;48%;16%;5 Dallas Redbird;Breezy in the p.m.;71;53;SSE;12;47%;15%;5 Dallas/Ft Worth;Breezy in the p.m.;71;51;SSE;14;51%;16%;5 Decatur;Breezy in the p.m.;69;50;S;13;59%;14%;5 Del Rio;Breezy in the p.m.;77;56;E;13;65%;10%;5 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;76;54;E;13;68%;10%;5 Denton;Breezy in the p.m.;70;50;S;13;62%;14%;5 Dryden;Breezy in the p.m.;76;49;N;11;59%;7%;6 Dumas;A passing shower;64;38;NW;15;40%;65%;5 Edinburg;Clouds and sun, nice;77;65;SE;10;69%;26%;3 El Paso;Breezy;68;42;NW;15;26%;0%;6 Ellington;Mostly sunny;67;53;SE;10;55%;12%;6 Falfurrias;Clouds and sun, nice;78;63;SE;8;67%;28%;4 Fort Hood;Breezy in the p.m.;70;53;S;13;47%;10%;6 Fort Worth;Breezy in the p.m.;72;53;S;12;54%;12%;5 Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy in the p.m.;72;52;SSE;13;50%;12%;5 Fort Worth Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;71;54;SSE;13;50%;12%;5 Fort Worth Spinks;Breezy in the p.m.;72;52;SSE;11;51%;12%;5 Fredericksburg;Breezy in the p.m.;71;54;SSW;11;70%;11%;6 Gainesville;Breezy in the p.m.;68;49;SSE;12;60%;56%;5 Galveston;Mostly sunny;64;57;SE;10;62%;12%;6 Gatesville;Breezy in the p.m.;71;54;S;11;63%;9%;5 Georgetown;Partly sunny;71;55;S;9;59%;9%;6 Giddings;Mostly sunny;70;51;SSE;7;58%;10%;6 Gilmer;Mostly sunny;67;48;SE;5;56%;27%;5 Graham;Breezy in the p.m.;73;43;S;11;61%;15%;5 Granbury;Breezy in the p.m.;73;54;S;11;62%;10%;5 Grand Prairie;Breezy in the p.m.;71;54;S;12;52%;14%;5 Greenville;Mostly sunny;67;50;SSE;9;59%;56%;5 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;62;40;WNW;36;23%;0%;6 Hamilton;Breezy in the p.m.;73;54;S;12;61%;9%;5 Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;75;63;SE;13;75%;25%;3 Hearne;Sunny;70;50;SSE;8;60%;11%;6 Hebbronville;Periods of sun, nice;76;62;SE;9;67%;27%;5 Henderson;Sunny;69;47;SSE;5;53%;27%;5 Hereford;Breezy in the p.m.;68;38;WNW;16;35%;29%;4 Hillsboro;Breezy in the p.m.;71;53;S;11;61%;11%;5 Hondo;Breezy in the p.m.;75;55;ESE;11;63%;10%;5 Houston;Mostly sunny;68;53;SE;8;58%;13%;6 Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;69;54;SE;10;50%;13%;6 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;68;54;SE;10;50%;13%;6 Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunshine, pleasant;70;52;SE;6;55%;13%;6 Houston Clover;Partly sunny;68;53;SE;8;52%;13%;6 Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, nice;70;51;SE;6;50%;25%;6 Houston Hull;Sunshine and nice;71;54;SE;9;51%;12%;6 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, nice;70;52;SE;8;51%;13%;6 Huntsville;Mostly sunny;71;53;SSE;5;51%;26%;6 Ingleside;Partly sunny, nice;71;61;SSE;11;72%;28%;6 Jacksonville;Sunny;69;49;S;5;50%;26%;5 Jasper;Sunny and nice;72;47;SSE;6;52%;18%;6 Junction;Partly sunny;75;50;SSW;12;58%;11%;6 Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;73;56;SE;8;64%;9%;6 Kerrville;Breezy in the p.m.;71;54;S;11;73%;10%;6 Killeen;Breezy in the p.m.;70;53;S;13;47%;10%;6 Killeen/Ft Hood;Breezy in the p.m.;71;53;S;13;51%;9%;6 Kingsville Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;75;61;SE;11;68%;27%;4 La Grange;Partly sunny;71;52;SE;7;66%;10%;6 Lago Vista;Breezy in the p.m.;71;54;SSE;11;56%;9%;6 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;69;52;S;12;57%;16%;5 Laredo;Partly sunny, nice;79;62;SSE;11;66%;6%;6 Llano;Breezy in the p.m.;74;53;S;11;67%;10%;6 Longview;Plenty of sun;68;48;SE;6;55%;27%;5 Lubbock;Breezy in the p.m.;73;43;WNW;15;32%;25%;5 Lufkin;Sunny and pleasant;72;47;S;4;55%;26%;5 Mcallen;Breezy in the p.m.;78;65;SSE;12;68%;26%;3 Mcgregor;Breezy in the p.m.;70;52;SSE;12;52%;8%;5 Mckinney;Breezy in the p.m.;69;51;SSE;12;54%;56%;5 Mesquite;Breezy in the p.m.;69;51;S;12;59%;17%;5 Midland;Windy in the p.m.;76;48;W;16;29%;7%;6 Midland Airpark;Windy in the p.m.;76;48;W;16;29%;7%;6 Midlothian;Breezy in the p.m.;70;51;SSE;11;54%;14%;5 Mineola;Plenty of sun;69;48;SSE;7;55%;27%;5 Mineral Wells;Breezy in the p.m.;73;51;SSE;13;51%;12%;5 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;69;49;SE;6;54%;59%;5 Nacogdoches;Brilliant sunshine;68;45;SSE;5;55%;26%;5 New Braunfels;Partly sunny;74;56;SSE;9;66%;6%;6 Odessa;Windy in the p.m.;76;46;W;14;35%;6%;6 Orange;Mostly sunny;69;50;SSE;5;55%;12%;6 Palacios;Partly sunny;67;56;SE;12;70%;20%;6 Palestine;Mostly sunny;69;48;S;6;55%;27%;5 Pampa;A p.m. t-storm;65;40;WNW;14;38%;63%;5 Pampa / Mesa Vista;A p.m. t-storm;68;40;W;10;37%;63%;5 Paris;Mostly sunny;66;47;SE;8;57%;68%;5 Pecos;Windy in the p.m.;75;45;W;14;34%;6%;6 Perryton;A passing shower;62;38;WNW;12;53%;83%;5 Plainview;Breezy in the p.m.;66;39;W;13;41%;26%;5 Pleasanton;Clouds and sun;77;58;SE;7;65%;7%;6 Port Aransas;Some sunshine;66;62;SSE;9;77%;28%;6 Port Isabel;Some sun;70;67;SE;12;71%;25%;5 Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, nice;69;60;SE;10;66%;21%;6 Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;71;55;SSE;8;67%;26%;6 Robstown;Partly sunny, nice;76;63;SE;12;68%;30%;6 Rockport;Partial sunshine;68;61;SE;9;67%;28%;6 Rocksprings;Breezy in the p.m.;70;53;S;13;73%;9%;6 San Angelo;Breezy in the p.m.;78;49;SW;14;49%;30%;6 San Antonio;Partly sunny;73;56;SSE;7;73%;8%;6 San Antonio Stinson;Nice with some sun;73;55;SE;8;67%;8%;6 San Marcos;Partly sunny;73;55;SSE;9;62%;7%;6 Seminole;Breezy in the p.m.;73;44;WNW;13;33%;5%;5 Sherman-Denison;Breezy in the p.m.;69;51;SE;13;52%;56%;5 Snyder;Breezy in the p.m.;76;48;W;14;43%;8%;5 Sonora;Breezy in the p.m.;74;45;SW;14;66%;30%;6 Stephenville;Breezy in the p.m.;72;51;S;11;51%;10%;5 Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;68;49;SSE;7;55%;46%;5 Sweetwater;Breezy in the p.m.;77;48;W;15;47%;8%;5 Temple;Breezy in the p.m.;70;52;S;13;54%;7%;6 Terrell;Plenty of sunshine;68;50;SSE;8;63%;20%;5 Tyler;Plenty of sunshine;69;49;SSE;7;50%;27%;5 Uvalde;Breezy in the p.m.;75;55;E;11;78%;8%;5 Vernon;Breezy in the p.m.;74;45;SW;12;46%;44%;5 Victoria;Partly sunny;72;57;SE;9;66%;20%;6 Waco;Mostly sunny, nice;71;52;SSE;13;50%;8%;5 Weslaco;Periods of sun, nice;77;66;SE;9;68%;26%;3 Wharton;Partly sunny, nice;68;52;SE;7;67%;16%;6 Wichita Falls;Breezy in the p.m.;73;47;SSE;12;50%;37%;5 Wink;Very windy;76;45;W;17;30%;5%;4 Zapata;Partly sunny;82;66;SE;9;62%;26%;5 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather