TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Wednesday, February 17, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;An icy mix;24;13;NNE;10;88%;83%;1

Abilene Dyess;An icy mix;25;12;NNE;9;77%;91%;1

Alice;Mostly cloudy;54;30;NNE;11;72%;35%;2

Alpine;Breezy and colder;46;26;SW;14;56%;44%;3

Amarillo;Cloudy and very cold;23;7;E;4;89%;11%;2

Angleton;Rain;46;31;N;13;83%;89%;1

Arlington;Heavy snow and sleet;26;20;N;7;87%;77%;1

Austin;Heavy ice;35;23;N;5;81%;81%;1

Austin Bergstrom;Morning icy mix;36;25;N;11;89%;76%;1

Bay;Morning downpours;44;29;N;12;86%;93%;1

Beaumont;Cold with downpours;40;29;N;8;100%;85%;1

Beeville;Rain and drizzle;49;27;NNE;8;97%;80%;2

Borger;Cloudy;23;11;ENE;4;79%;7%;2

Bowie;Snow, some heavy;27;14;N;6;90%;73%;1

Breckenridge;Some morning snow;30;18;N;6;74%;61%;1

Brenham;Ice in the morning;33;25;N;8;92%;86%;1

Bridgeport;Heavy snow;29;16;N;6;89%;84%;1

Brownsville;Low clouds may break;66;42;NNE;10;75%;33%;2

Brownwood;An icy mix;29;14;N;8;91%;84%;1

Burnet;A bit of ice;30;17;NNE;6;92%;66%;1

Canadian;A bit of a.m. snow;17;-2;NNE;3;95%;56%;1

Castroville;Cold;49;25;NNE;6;84%;62%;2

Childress;Some morning snow;21;5;N;8;81%;68%;1

Cleburne;Snow and sleet;27;18;N;7;92%;82%;1

College Station;Heavy ice;34;25;N;11;87%;81%;1

Comanche;An icy mix;27;15;NNE;6;92%;87%;1

Conroe;Heavy snow;35;26;NNW;7;92%;87%;1

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;52;31;N;14;77%;38%;2

Corsicana;Heavy ice;28;21;N;7;92%;81%;1

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;56;31;NE;6;68%;63%;2

Dalhart;Cloudy and very cold;30;10;NE;5;73%;15%;2

Dallas Love;Heavy snow and sleet;28;21;N;9;83%;76%;1

Dallas Redbird;Heavy snow and sleet;28;20;N;10;83%;80%;1

Dallas/Ft Worth;Heavy snow and sleet;27;20;N;10;88%;77%;1

Decatur;Heavy snow;28;17;N;6;87%;84%;1

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;62;32;ENE;6;62%;97%;2

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;61;29;E;6;61%;87%;2

Denton;Heavy snow and sleet;26;18;N;8;88%;78%;1

Dryden;Mostly cloudy, cold;52;25;NNE;11;69%;44%;2

Dumas;Cloudy;24;9;ENE;5;89%;12%;2

Edinburg;Low clouds may break;66;33;NNE;9;76%;19%;2

El Paso;Breezy;53;27;N;14;42%;27%;4

Ellington;Cold with heavy rain;41;31;N;15;91%;84%;1

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;62;29;NNE;8;79%;34%;2

Fort Hood;Icy mix in the a.m.;31;20;N;8;88%;84%;1

Fort Worth;Heavy snow and sleet;26;20;N;7;83%;79%;1

Fort Worth Alliance;Heavy snow and sleet;28;19;N;11;85%;81%;1

Fort Worth Nas;Heavy snow and sleet;29;21;N;9;84%;80%;1

Fort Worth Spinks;Snow and sleet;28;19;N;8;88%;81%;1

Fredericksburg;Cloudy and very cold;34;15;N;6;92%;33%;2

Gainesville;Snow, heavy early;28;17;N;6;82%;82%;1

Galveston;Rain, heavy at times;50;36;NNE;19;81%;88%;1

Gatesville;An icy mix;29;17;N;6;92%;91%;1

Georgetown;Icy mix in the a.m.;31;20;N;6;92%;84%;1

Giddings;Ice in the morning;32;23;N;6;92%;87%;1

Gilmer;Heavy ice, very cold;25;22;NNE;5;87%;81%;1

Graham;Very cold, a.m. snow;27;14;N;6;89%;81%;1

Granbury;An icy mix;28;18;N;7;92%;89%;1

Grand Prairie;Heavy snow and sleet;26;20;N;7;87%;77%;1

Greenville;Heavy snow and sleet;25;21;N;9;90%;78%;1

Guadalupe Pass;Frigid;43;21;ENE;26;56%;25%;5

Hamilton;An icy mix;29;16;N;7;92%;91%;1

Harlingen;Breezy in the a.m.;62;35;N;14;68%;44%;2

Hearne;Icy mix in the a.m.;31;23;N;7;92%;84%;1

Hebbronville;Mainly cloudy;61;28;NE;7;78%;20%;4

Henderson;Heavy ice, very cold;26;22;NNE;6;85%;81%;1

Hereford;Cloudy and very cold;28;8;E;5;84%;20%;2

Hillsboro;Icy mix in the a.m.;28;20;N;8;92%;79%;1

Hondo;Low clouds may break;56;26;NNE;6;72%;77%;2

Houston;Downpours, very cold;39;30;N;8;99%;85%;1

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cold with downpours;43;32;N;14;81%;84%;1

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Downpours, very cold;40;31;N;14;88%;84%;1

Houston / Southwest Airport;Cold with heavy rain;42;30;N;10;87%;84%;1

Houston Clover;Cold with downpours;44;31;N;12;83%;84%;1

Houston Hooks;Downpours, very cold;40;28;N;9;85%;84%;1

Houston Hull;Cold with heavy rain;41;31;N;12;84%;84%;1

Houston Intercontinental;Downpours, very cold;41;30;N;11;85%;84%;1

Huntsville;Heavy ice;31;25;NNW;6;92%;82%;1

Ingleside;Decreasing clouds;53;34;NNE;13;77%;39%;2

Jacksonville;Ice;29;23;N;6;92%;81%;1

Jasper;Heavy ice;35;30;N;5;94%;81%;1

Junction;Mostly cloudy, cold;45;18;NE;7;74%;30%;2

Kellyusa Airport;Morning rain, cold;46;26;NNE;6;84%;73%;1

Kerrville;Low clouds and cold;45;18;NNE;6;91%;33%;2

Killeen;Icy mix in the a.m.;31;20;N;8;88%;84%;1

Killeen/Ft Hood;Icy mix in the a.m.;31;20;N;8;89%;84%;1

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;56;30;N;12;67%;36%;2

La Grange;Icy rain in the a.m.;35;24;N;7;92%;86%;1

Lago Vista;A bit of ice;35;20;N;6;89%;66%;1

Lancaster;Heavy snow and sleet;26;20;N;7;90%;80%;1

Laredo;Partly sunny;64;30;NE;5;73%;3%;5

Llano;A bit of ice;32;14;N;6;92%;69%;1

Longview;Heavy ice, very cold;26;23;NNE;6;83%;81%;1

Lubbock;Cloudy and very cold;23;7;E;7;96%;15%;1

Lufkin;Heavy ice;34;26;NNE;9;91%;82%;1

Mcallen;Low clouds may break;65;36;NNE;11;63%;18%;2

Mcgregor;An icy mix;30;20;N;9;90%;90%;1

Mckinney;Heavy snow and sleet;28;20;NNE;10;86%;78%;1

Mesquite;Heavy snow and sleet;26;21;N;7;89%;77%;1

Midland;Very cold;30;12;ENE;9;76%;28%;2

Midland Airpark;Very cold;30;12;ENE;9;76%;28%;2

Midlothian;Snow and sleet;28;19;N;8;91%;82%;1

Mineola;Ice;26;21;NNE;6;91%;81%;1

Mineral Wells;Snow and sleet;28;16;N;9;88%;88%;1

Mount Pleasant;Heavy snow and sleet;26;24;NNE;7;86%;81%;1

Nacogdoches;Heavy ice, very cold;30;24;N;6;84%;81%;1

New Braunfels;A bit of ice;40;21;NNE;7;92%;66%;1

Odessa;Very cold;31;11;ENE;8;96%;27%;3

Orange;Cold with heavy rain;39;30;NNW;8;99%;85%;1

Palacios;Morning downpours;44;30;N;17;85%;90%;1

Palestine;Ice;29;24;N;6;92%;81%;1

Pampa;Cloudy and frigid;19;7;NE;3;84%;6%;2

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;22;6;NE;3;81%;6%;2

Paris;Snow, heavy early;27;20;N;9;82%;84%;1

Pecos;Very cold;34;16;E;8;89%;73%;3

Perryton;Cloudy;18;1;NE;4;84%;6%;2

Plainview;Some morning snow;22;4;ENE;5;99%;65%;2

Pleasanton;A little a.m. rain;50;26;NNE;5;88%;84%;1

Port Aransas;Rain and drizzle;51;34;N;14;93%;63%;1

Port Isabel;Breezy in the p.m.;62;46;NNE;13;78%;44%;2

Port Lavaca;Morning rain, cloudy;47;32;N;11;99%;85%;1

Randolph AFB;A bit of ice;43;23;NNE;8;86%;81%;1

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;54;33;NNE;12;76%;37%;2

Rockport;Rain and drizzle;51;33;N;12;91%;62%;1

Rocksprings;Low clouds and cold;50;22;NE;7;70%;27%;3

San Angelo;An icy mix;32;14;NE;9;81%;85%;1

San Antonio;A bit of ice;43;23;NNE;5;92%;81%;1

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy and very cold;44;24;NNE;6;90%;67%;1

San Marcos;Icy mix in the a.m.;37;20;N;7;92%;77%;1

Seminole;Very cold;30;13;E;7;96%;29%;2

Sherman-Denison;Snow, heavy early;28;18;NNE;8;88%;82%;1

Snyder;Very cold;24;10;NE;8;81%;12%;1

Sonora;Mostly cloudy, cold;44;16;NE;8;77%;27%;3

Stephenville;An icy mix;28;16;NNE;7;89%;82%;1

Sulphur Springs;Heavy snow and sleet;26;21;NNE;9;88%;80%;1

Sweetwater;Very cold;23;13;NNE;9;91%;11%;1

Temple;Icy mix in the a.m.;31;20;N;10;91%;84%;1

Terrell;Heavy snow and sleet;26;21;N;8;89%;79%;1

Tyler;Ice;27;23;N;7;82%;81%;1

Uvalde;Low clouds may break;60;26;NE;5;73%;61%;2

Vernon;Some morning snow;27;10;NNE;8;66%;68%;1

Victoria;A little a.m. rain;43;28;N;10;100%;88%;1

Waco;An icy mix;31;21;N;10;89%;90%;1

Weslaco;Low clouds may break;66;34;NNE;9;76%;32%;2

Wharton;Heavy snow;38;26;N;10;100%;84%;1

Wichita Falls;Very cold, a.m. snow;26;11;N;8;82%;70%;1

Wink;Cold;39;14;ENE;7;76%;27%;3

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;65;34;NE;6;74%;9%;4

