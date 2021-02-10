TX Forecast for Thursday, February 11, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;A bit of ice;37;24;NNE;12;81%;66%;2 Abilene Dyess;A bit of ice;37;22;NE;10;72%;66%;2 Alice;A shower and t-storm;58;42;N;13;88%;80%;1 Alpine;Sunny and cooler;63;40;SE;7;55%;16%;5 Amarillo;Partly sunny;40;18;ESE;9;63%;17%;4 Angleton;A shower and t-storm;64;48;NNE;10;86%;89%;1 Arlington;A shower in the a.m.;41;31;NNE;10;58%;63%;1 Austin;A shower and t-storm;44;36;N;9;76%;72%;1 Austin Bergstrom;A shower and t-storm;47;37;N;16;79%;72%;1 Bay;Cooler with t-storms;61;45;NNE;10;83%;90%;1 Beaumont;A shower and t-storm;62;43;NNE;8;93%;89%;1 Beeville;A shower and t-storm;53;39;N;12;95%;71%;1 Borger;Partly sunny, chilly;39;21;E;7;54%;25%;4 Bowie;A bit of ice;35;23;NNE;9;73%;59%;1 Breckenridge;A bit of ice;39;29;NNE;6;58%;67%;1 Brenham;Rain, a thunderstorm;46;39;N;10;93%;88%;1 Bridgeport;A bit of ice;36;22;NNE;9;76%;60%;1 Brownsville;Not as warm;72;48;N;11;93%;75%;2 Brownwood;Periods of sun;37;29;NNE;9;69%;36%;2 Burnet;Showers around;40;32;NNE;10;79%;73%;1 Canadian;Cloudy and very cold;32;13;ENE;6;63%;30%;1 Castroville;A shower and t-storm;49;40;NNE;11;88%;73%;1 Childress;Very cold;36;18;ENE;9;63%;11%;3 Cleburne;A.M. showers, cloudy;40;31;NNE;12;73%;98%;1 College Station;Rain, a thunderstorm;46;39;N;15;83%;85%;1 Comanche;Mostly cloudy;35;29;NNE;10;79%;37%;1 Conroe;Rain and a t-storm;53;41;NNE;9;92%;90%;1 Corpus Christi;A shower and t-storm;59;44;N;16;89%;78%;1 Corsicana;Cold, a.m. showers;41;34;N;11;81%;100%;1 Cotulla;A shower and t-storm;57;44;N;13;77%;75%;1 Dalhart;Partly sunny, cold;44;15;ESE;8;56%;23%;4 Dallas Love;Cloudy;39;31;NNE;12;75%;36%;1 Dallas Redbird;A shower in the a.m.;39;30;N;13;68%;63%;1 Dallas/Ft Worth;A morning flurry;38;29;NNE;14;74%;49%;1 Decatur;A bit of ice;36;27;NNE;8;70%;57%;1 Del Rio;A shower and t-storm;55;43;NNW;11;74%;77%;2 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Couple of t-storms;55;41;N;12;74%;87%;2 Denton;Rain, ice;38;28;NNE;11;63%;59%;1 Dryden;Mostly sunny;52;37;ENE;9;75%;34%;3 Dumas;Very cold;37;16;ESE;8;72%;26%;4 Edinburg;Cooler;65;45;N;9;93%;44%;2 El Paso;Sunshine and mild;72;41;WSW;8;29%;0%;5 Ellington;A shower and t-storm;63;45;NE;12;96%;91%;1 Falfurrias;A shower and t-storm;62;41;N;9;98%;79%;2 Fort Hood;Showers around;39;32;N;13;87%;77%;1 Fort Worth;Showers around;40;31;NNE;11;59%;65%;1 Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy and very cold;38;28;NNE;14;70%;33%;1 Fort Worth Nas;Some morning snow;40;30;NNE;13;69%;62%;1 Fort Worth Spinks;A shower in the a.m.;37;29;NNE;11;77%;63%;1 Fredericksburg;A shower and t-storm;40;30;NNE;10;96%;71%;1 Gainesville;Ice to rain;36;25;NNE;9;60%;56%;1 Galveston;A shower and t-storm;63;50;NE;12;83%;89%;1 Gatesville;Showers around;38;30;N;9;83%;90%;1 Georgetown;A shower and t-storm;41;32;N;10;85%;70%;1 Giddings;Rain and a t-storm;44;37;N;10;81%;74%;1 Gilmer;Showers around;42;34;NNE;6;92%;79%;1 Graham;A bit of ice;36;24;NE;8;68%;57%;1 Granbury;A shower in the a.m.;40;29;NNE;10;71%;61%;1 Grand Prairie;A morning shower;41;32;NNE;10;63%;65%;1 Greenville;A little rain;40;32;N;9;74%;65%;1 Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and windy;62;40;E;17;28%;0%;5 Hamilton;Showers around;39;30;N;10;80%;71%;1 Harlingen;Breezy and cooler;70;46;NNW;14;90%;64%;2 Hearne;A shower and t-storm;42;37;N;10;89%;71%;1 Hebbronville;Rain, a thunderstorm;56;41;N;10;91%;69%;1 Henderson;Showers around;42;34;NNE;7;93%;74%;1 Hereford;Decreasing clouds;50;23;SE;8;64%;10%;4 Hillsboro;Showers around;41;33;N;11;75%;75%;1 Hondo;A shower and t-storm;50;39;N;15;75%;75%;1 Houston;A shower and t-storm;59;45;NNE;8;93%;88%;1 Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower and t-storm;64;47;NNE;12;92%;90%;1 Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower and t-storm;61;47;NNE;12;89%;89%;1 Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower and t-storm;61;45;NNE;9;94%;90%;1 Houston Clover;A shower and t-storm;61;47;NNE;10;93%;91%;1 Houston Hooks;Rain and a t-storm;55;43;NNE;10;89%;90%;1 Houston Hull;A shower and t-storm;59;47;NNE;12;89%;91%;1 Houston Intercontinental;Rain and a t-storm;57;45;NNE;12;91%;91%;1 Huntsville;Rain and a t-storm;47;39;NNE;7;93%;90%;1 Ingleside;A shower and t-storm;59;46;N;15;89%;82%;1 Jacksonville;Showers around;42;35;NNE;7;98%;72%;1 Jasper;Rain and a t-storm;58;40;NE;6;91%;91%;1 Junction;Showers around;43;30;NE;10;81%;85%;1 Kellyusa Airport;Breezy with t-storms;49;39;NNE;15;79%;81%;1 Kerrville;A shower and t-storm;42;31;NNE;10;92%;72%;1 Killeen;Showers around;39;32;N;13;87%;77%;1 Killeen/Ft Hood;Showers around;39;32;N;13;86%;78%;1 Kingsville Nas;A shower and t-storm;60;43;N;13;87%;75%;1 La Grange;Rain and a t-storm;46;38;N;10;84%;91%;1 Lago Vista;A shower and t-storm;42;33;N;10;86%;72%;1 Lancaster;A shower in the a.m.;40;31;N;10;71%;64%;1 Laredo;Spotty showers;59;46;N;11;92%;86%;2 Llano;Showers around;42;32;NNE;7;75%;80%;1 Longview;Showers around;42;34;NNE;7;90%;72%;1 Lubbock;Decreasing clouds;39;23;ESE;7;78%;5%;3 Lufkin;Rain and a t-storm;51;38;NNE;9;91%;91%;1 Mcallen;Cooler but pleasant;69;49;NNW;11;76%;44%;2 Mcgregor;A.M. showers, breezy;39;32;N;14;89%;100%;1 Mckinney;Ice to rain;37;28;NNE;12;77%;60%;1 Mesquite;Showers around;40;31;N;10;72%;66%;1 Midland;Mostly sunny;45;29;E;9;69%;44%;3 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;45;29;E;9;69%;44%;3 Midlothian;A shower in the a.m.;39;30;N;11;87%;64%;1 Mineola;Showers around;42;32;N;7;88%;76%;1 Mineral Wells;A bit of ice;36;25;NNE;12;77%;60%;1 Mount Pleasant;A little rain, cold;44;36;NNE;7;81%;67%;1 Nacogdoches;Showers around;44;35;NNE;7;91%;95%;1 New Braunfels;Breezy with t-storms;47;36;N;15;83%;77%;1 Odessa;Mostly sunny;47;31;ESE;8;71%;27%;3 Orange;Cooler with t-storms;63;44;NE;6;92%;91%;1 Palacios;Cooler with t-storms;59;44;N;15;88%;75%;1 Palestine;A shower in the a.m.;41;36;NNE;7;95%;68%;1 Pampa;Very cold;36;16;E;7;58%;24%;2 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy and very cold;35;13;E;5;61%;27%;2 Paris;A little rain;39;31;N;9;77%;62%;1 Pecos;Sunny and cooler;56;31;ESE;7;76%;26%;4 Perryton;Cloudy and very cold;32;11;E;7;61%;31%;1 Plainview;Decreasing clouds;37;19;ESE;6;88%;6%;3 Pleasanton;A shower and t-storm;50;38;NNE;11;79%;75%;1 Port Aransas;A t-storm, cooler;57;46;N;15;92%;81%;1 Port Isabel;Not as warm;68;51;N;11;93%;71%;2 Port Lavaca;Cooler with t-storms;58;44;N;15;91%;90%;1 Randolph AFB;Breezy with t-storms;47;36;N;16;81%;81%;1 Robstown;A shower and t-storm;62;46;N;13;92%;79%;1 Rockport;A shower and t-storm;57;46;N;13;93%;84%;1 Rocksprings;A shower and t-storm;41;34;NE;13;98%;71%;3 San Angelo;Rain in the morning;42;27;NE;10;78%;71%;1 San Antonio;Cloudy with t-storms;46;37;NNE;13;93%;80%;1 San Antonio Stinson;A shower and t-storm;48;37;NNE;15;82%;76%;1 San Marcos;Breezy with t-storms;46;34;N;15;80%;75%;1 Seminole;Mostly sunny;50;29;SE;6;81%;26%;3 Sherman-Denison;Ice to rain;35;25;NNE;11;70%;57%;1 Snyder;A bit of ice;36;25;ENE;8;68%;56%;2 Sonora;Showers around;42;31;NE;12;77%;85%;2 Stephenville;Morning icy mix;36;26;N;11;83%;79%;1 Sulphur Springs;Occasional rain;41;34;N;9;85%;68%;1 Sweetwater;A bit of ice;36;27;ENE;10;75%;68%;2 Temple;Showers around;39;32;N;14;91%;77%;1 Terrell;Showers around;40;32;N;9;75%;69%;1 Tyler;A shower in the a.m.;43;36;NNE;8;84%;70%;1 Uvalde;Showers and t-storms;51;39;NE;10;90%;90%;2 Vernon;A bit of ice;39;24;ENE;8;43%;59%;1 Victoria;Cloudy with t-storms;52;40;N;13;98%;90%;1 Waco;Morning showers;41;33;N;14;83%;100%;1 Weslaco;Cooler;68;46;N;9;92%;44%;2 Wharton;Cloudy with t-storms;52;41;N;12;92%;90%;1 Wichita Falls;A bit of ice;36;21;NNE;10;66%;57%;1 Wink;Sunny and cooler;54;31;ESE;8;59%;26%;4 Zapata;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;48;N;8;77%;66%;1