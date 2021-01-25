Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;63;35;W;7;46%;6%;4

Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sunshine;64;35;W;7;39%;5%;4

Alice;Warm with sunshine;75;55;E;8;50%;25%;4

Alpine;Windy in the p.m.;53;29;WNW;14;32%;0%;4

Amarillo;Cooler;41;18;NE;13;68%;37%;2

Angleton;Areas of morning fog;70;54;E;6;50%;25%;4

Arlington;Sunny and cooler;61;38;N;6;49%;29%;4

Austin;Mostly sunny;74;48;NNE;2;36%;14%;4

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, mild;75;48;N;5;39%;14%;4

Bay;Inc. clouds;70;53;ENE;5;52%;23%;4

Beaumont;Inc. clouds;74;53;E;5;57%;42%;2

Beeville;Sunshine and warm;75;53;ESE;6;63%;24%;4

Borger;A couple of showers;39;20;NE;10;70%;66%;1

Bowie;Cooler with sunshine;54;32;SSE;5;58%;58%;4

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;60;35;NNE;4;49%;28%;4

Brenham;Clouds and sun, mild;74;47;ESE;5;41%;22%;4

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;57;35;S;4;57%;58%;4

Brownsville;Clouds and sun;80;58;SE;6;75%;31%;2

Brownwood;Plenty of sun;66;34;N;6;43%;11%;4

Burnet;Mostly sunny;71;40;NNE;5;31%;13%;4

Canadian;Very cold;37;16;NE;6;73%;44%;1

Castroville;Mostly sunny, warm;76;43;N;6;33%;15%;4

Childress;Partly sunny, chilly;47;27;ENE;8;63%;14%;3

Cleburne;Sunshine;62;38;NNW;7;52%;28%;4

College Station;Mostly sunny;73;48;NNE;5;41%;20%;4

Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;65;38;NNE;6;39%;29%;4

Conroe;Clouds and sun, mild;75;46;E;5;40%;27%;4

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;72;55;ENE;12;62%;31%;4

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;66;44;N;6;47%;15%;4

Cotulla;Mostly sunny, warm;77;50;NNE;5;40%;17%;4

Dalhart;Partly sunny;36;16;NNE;12;72%;41%;1

Dallas Love;Plenty of sunshine;60;42;N;6;51%;63%;4

Dallas Redbird;Sunny and cooler;61;41;NNW;7;49%;30%;4

Dallas/Ft Worth;Plenty of sun;59;40;NW;7;54%;55%;4

Decatur;Mostly sunny;57;37;NE;5;53%;58%;4

Del Rio;Partly sunny, mild;75;45;NNW;6;39%;4%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;74;43;NNW;7;37%;4%;4

Denton;Cooler with sunshine;58;35;N;6;57%;57%;4

Dryden;Mostly sunny;66;40;NW;6;38%;3%;4

Dumas;Mostly cloudy;34;14;NE;10;80%;44%;1

Edinburg;Mostly sunny;81;57;SE;5;60%;32%;4

El Paso;A shower in the p.m.;45;26;WNW;18;57%;55%;2

Ellington;Inc. clouds;70;55;E;7;47%;28%;4

Falfurrias;Mostly sunny, warm;77;57;E;6;62%;24%;4

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;69;44;N;5;39%;13%;4

Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;60;38;N;6;50%;29%;4

Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;59;40;NNW;8;52%;44%;4

Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sun;60;41;NW;6;50%;29%;4

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;61;39;NNW;4;53%;29%;4

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;71;36;W;5;36%;14%;4

Gainesville;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;33;NNE;5;56%;59%;3

Galveston;Areas of morning fog;69;58;ENE;8;58%;25%;4

Gatesville;Mostly sunny;67;38;N;5;40%;12%;4

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;73;40;N;5;34%;12%;4

Giddings;Mostly sunny, mild;73;44;SSE;5;38%;20%;4

Gilmer;Partly sunny;64;40;N;4;48%;30%;4

Graham;Mostly sunny;57;33;NE;5;55%;29%;4

Granbury;Mostly sunny;62;37;N;5;50%;29%;4

Grand Prairie;Sunny and cooler;61;38;N;6;49%;29%;4

Greenville;Sunshine;60;38;N;5;50%;52%;4

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;39;23;W;33;59%;10%;2

Hamilton;Plenty of sunshine;66;39;N;6;40%;29%;4

Harlingen;Some sun, pleasant;81;60;NE;8;79%;31%;2

Hearne;Mostly sunny;72;42;NNE;5;42%;20%;4

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny, warm;79;54;ESE;5;49%;24%;4

Henderson;Variable cloudiness;69;42;NNE;4;42%;23%;3

Hereford;Periods of sun;45;20;WSW;9;54%;31%;2

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;63;40;N;6;50%;15%;4

Hondo;Mostly sunny, mild;75;44;N;6;35%;15%;4

Houston;Inc. clouds;72;51;ESE;6;47%;28%;4

Houston (Hobby Airport);Inc. clouds;72;56;E;7;44%;28%;4

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Inc. clouds;71;54;E;8;42%;27%;4

Houston / Southwest Airport;Inc. clouds;72;54;N;4;47%;26%;4

Houston Clover;Inc. clouds;71;55;E;6;45%;27%;4

Houston Hooks;Clouds and sun, mild;74;50;NE;4;42%;37%;4

Houston Hull;Inc. clouds;75;54;E;6;45%;26%;4

Houston Intercontinental;Inc. clouds;74;52;ENE;5;43%;28%;4

Huntsville;Periods of sun;73;47;E;5;40%;25%;4

Ingleside;Clouds and sun, mild;72;57;ENE;11;64%;31%;4

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;68;45;NNE;4;40%;33%;4

Jasper;Partly sunny, mild;74;46;E;4;47%;36%;4

Junction;Mostly sunny;73;38;NW;6;39%;10%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, mild;74;48;N;6;35%;15%;4

Kerrville;Partly sunny;72;36;WNW;6;38%;14%;4

Killeen;Mostly sunny;69;44;N;5;39%;13%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;67;43;N;5;43%;13%;4

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;ENE;9;60%;23%;4

La Grange;Mostly sunny, mild;73;47;E;6;43%;21%;4

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;72;44;NE;3;39%;14%;4

Lancaster;Sunny;62;39;N;6;48%;30%;4

Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;77;50;WSW;5;47%;12%;4

Llano;Mostly sunny;72;36;NNW;6;40%;13%;4

Longview;Periods of sun;67;41;N;4;45%;26%;4

Lubbock;Breezy in the p.m.;51;26;W;15;49%;4%;4

Lufkin;Partly sunny;71;46;NE;4;50%;19%;4

Mcallen;Sunshine, pleasant;82;61;ENE;5;65%;32%;4

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;65;43;N;5;51%;14%;4

Mckinney;Sunny and cooler;58;38;N;6;56%;60%;4

Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;61;39;N;6;50%;30%;4

Midland;Breezy in the p.m.;57;34;W;13;38%;5%;4

Midland Airpark;Breezy in the p.m.;57;34;W;13;38%;5%;4

Midlothian;Sunny;60;41;N;4;59%;29%;4

Mineola;Mostly sunny;63;40;NNE;4;47%;29%;4

Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;60;37;SSW;6;54%;58%;4

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;63;41;N;4;47%;33%;4

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, mild;71;39;NE;4;44%;31%;4

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny, mild;75;44;N;6;34%;15%;4

Odessa;Breezy in the p.m.;57;34;W;11;42%;5%;4

Orange;Inc. clouds;73;53;ENE;5;56%;66%;2

Palacios;Inc. clouds;71;53;ENE;9;54%;32%;4

Palestine;Mostly sunny;70;43;NNE;4;42%;15%;4

Pampa;Colder;39;19;ENE;10;70%;43%;1

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Very cold;37;21;ENE;8;75%;56%;1

Paris;Sunny and cooler;59;38;N;6;54%;61%;3

Pecos;Breezy in the p.m.;56;32;W;11;44%;5%;4

Perryton;Very cold;31;13;NNE;7;78%;44%;1

Plainview;Partly sunny;48;23;W;11;57%;27%;4

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, warm;76;46;E;6;32%;15%;4

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;70;57;E;11;70%;30%;4

Port Isabel;Clouds and sun, nice;78;58;SE;7;77%;32%;2

Port Lavaca;Inc. clouds;72;50;E;9;61%;31%;4

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, mild;74;48;N;6;34%;15%;4

Robstown;Partly sunny, warm;74;57;ENE;10;56%;23%;4

Rockport;Clouds and sun, nice;72;55;E;9;65%;31%;4

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;67;40;NW;8;40%;5%;4

San Angelo;Mostly sunny;68;37;WNW;9;38%;4%;4

San Antonio;Mostly sunny;73;44;NNE;6;35%;15%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;73;48;N;5;38%;15%;4

San Marcos;Mostly sunny;74;43;NNE;6;34%;14%;4

Seminole;Breezy in the p.m.;51;30;W;14;45%;4%;3

Sherman-Denison;Sunshine and cooler;55;35;NE;6;55%;57%;3

Snyder;Mostly sunny;57;32;WSW;9;50%;26%;4

Sonora;Mostly sunny;68;36;NW;7;42%;4%;4

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;62;39;WNW;5;47%;29%;4

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;60;42;N;5;51%;33%;4

Sweetwater;Plenty of sun;59;35;WSW;9;42%;5%;4

Temple;Mostly sunny;66;43;N;5;49%;14%;4

Terrell;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;39;N;5;51%;30%;4

Tyler;Mostly sunny;66;43;NNE;5;44%;25%;4

Uvalde;Partly sunny, mild;76;43;N;6;42%;9%;4

Vernon;Cooler;51;32;ENE;7;49%;7%;3

Victoria;Clouds and sun, mild;73;51;ESE;8;60%;22%;4

Waco;Mostly sunny;66;43;N;5;49%;14%;4

Weslaco;Clouds and sun, nice;79;58;SE;5;61%;32%;3

Wharton;Clouds and sun, mild;73;49;SE;6;54%;24%;4

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, cooler;51;31;ENE;6;59%;57%;3

Wink;Windy in the p.m.;56;29;W;14;44%;5%;3

Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;78;54;ESE;4;49%;16%;4

