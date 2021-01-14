TX Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Increasingly windy;55;31;NW;17;30%;1%;3 Abilene Dyess;Sunny and breezy;55;30;WNW;15;26%;1%;3 Alice;Sunny, not as warm;66;35;W;9;34%;2%;4 Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;55;32;SW;6;38%;0%;4 Amarillo;Increasingly windy;48;23;NW;19;21%;0%;3 Angleton;Cooler;61;34;W;11;38%;2%;4 Arlington;Sunny and breezy;57;32;NW;14;24%;6%;3 Austin;Plenty of sunshine;61;37;WNW;9;27%;0%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and breezy;62;35;WNW;13;29%;0%;4 Bay;Sunny and cooler;60;33;WNW;10;42%;3%;4 Beaumont;Mostly sunny;62;36;W;10;34%;4%;4 Beeville;Sunny and cooler;65;33;W;7;32%;3%;4 Borger;Windy;49;28;NW;22;18%;0%;3 Bowie;Increasingly windy;52;29;NW;17;26%;6%;3 Breckenridge;Breezy in the p.m.;57;29;WNW;11;27%;4%;3 Brenham;Breezy in the p.m.;59;34;W;12;36%;1%;4 Bridgeport;Sunny, windy, cooler;54;30;NW;18;26%;7%;3 Brownsville;Plenty of sunshine;70;38;NNE;10;46%;1%;4 Brownwood;Breezy in the p.m.;53;28;WNW;12;31%;0%;3 Burnet;Sunny and cooler;58;33;WNW;10;26%;0%;4 Canadian;Very windy, sunny;47;22;NW;25;21%;0%;3 Castroville;Plenty of sun;63;31;NW;9;26%;0%;4 Childress;Very windy;52;26;NW;26;24%;0%;3 Cleburne;Increasingly windy;55;31;WNW;15;31%;7%;3 College Station;Sunny and breezy;59;33;WNW;14;35%;2%;4 Comanche;Breezy in the p.m.;56;33;WNW;13;26%;2%;3 Conroe;Plenty of sun;60;32;WNW;11;32%;3%;4 Corpus Christi;Sunny and cooler;65;33;WSW;11;40%;4%;4 Corsicana;Increasingly windy;56;34;W;16;32%;7%;3 Cotulla;Sunny, not as warm;65;34;WSW;6;34%;2%;4 Dalhart;Sunny, windy, chilly;46;22;WNW;19;33%;0%;3 Dallas Love;Sunny, windy, cooler;55;34;NW;18;25%;5%;3 Dallas Redbird;Sunny, windy, cooler;55;34;NW;19;25%;5%;3 Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny, windy, cooler;54;33;NW;22;26%;5%;3 Decatur;Breezy in the p.m.;54;31;NW;13;26%;7%;3 Del Rio;Plenty of sunshine;64;33;NNE;6;33%;1%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Plenty of sun;63;30;NE;7;32%;1%;4 Denton;Increasingly windy;55;29;WNW;16;29%;5%;3 Dryden;Plenty of sunshine;59;34;WNW;6;32%;1%;4 Dumas;Windy;46;22;NW;24;24%;0%;3 Edinburg;Plenty of sunshine;69;39;ESE;9;34%;1%;4 El Paso;Plenty of sun;61;29;SSW;6;22%;0%;4 Ellington;Breezy and cooler;60;36;W;15;35%;2%;4 Falfurrias;Sunny, not as warm;67;34;SE;6;30%;2%;4 Fort Hood;Increasingly windy;57;33;WNW;16;28%;4%;4 Fort Worth;Sunny and breezy;55;32;WNW;16;27%;7%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny, windy, cooler;55;33;NW;20;26%;6%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and windy;57;35;NW;20;23%;7%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny, windy, cooler;55;32;NW;18;27%;7%;3 Fredericksburg;Plenty of sun;56;30;W;10;29%;1%;4 Gainesville;Increasingly windy;53;28;NW;15;29%;4%;3 Galveston;Breezy and cooler;60;43;WNW;16;40%;2%;4 Gatesville;Breezy in the p.m.;57;31;WNW;12;29%;4%;3 Georgetown;Breezy in the p.m.;58;31;WNW;12;28%;2%;4 Giddings;Plenty of sunshine;61;35;WNW;10;30%;0%;4 Gilmer;Sunny and cooler;52;32;WNW;10;35%;2%;3 Graham;Increasingly windy;56;26;WNW;14;26%;6%;3 Granbury;Increasingly windy;58;31;WNW;15;26%;6%;3 Grand Prairie;Sunny and breezy;57;32;NW;15;24%;6%;3 Greenville;Increasingly windy;54;32;WNW;15;30%;2%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Windy and cooler;48;34;S;19;38%;0%;4 Hamilton;Sunny and breezy;57;32;WNW;14;28%;3%;3 Harlingen;Not as warm;68;36;NNE;12;42%;1%;4 Hearne;Breezy in the p.m.;57;32;W;12;36%;4%;4 Hebbronville;Plenty of sunshine;66;38;SE;6;27%;1%;4 Henderson;Cooler;54;32;WNW;11;33%;0%;3 Hereford;Plenty of sunshine;49;21;WNW;11;25%;1%;3 Hillsboro;Increasingly windy;55;31;WNW;15;33%;8%;3 Hondo;Sunny and cooler;62;30;NNW;10;28%;0%;4 Houston;Plenty of sunshine;61;36;WNW;12;31%;2%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy and cooler;61;37;W;15;32%;2%;4 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Breezy and cooler;58;39;W;16;31%;1%;4 Houston / Southwest Airport;Breezy in the p.m.;61;34;W;10;37%;1%;4 Houston Clover;Cooler;60;35;W;12;33%;1%;4 Houston Hooks;Breezy in the p.m.;59;33;W;12;34%;4%;4 Houston Hull;Sunny and breezy;61;35;W;13;37%;1%;4 Houston Intercontinental;Sunny and breezy;61;36;W;13;33%;4%;4 Huntsville;Plenty of sunshine;59;33;W;10;31%;4%;4 Ingleside;Sunny and cooler;64;37;W;10;38%;4%;4 Jacksonville;Sunny and cooler;52;35;WNW;10;33%;0%;3 Jasper;Sunny and cooler;58;32;W;10;37%;0%;4 Junction;Plenty of sun;58;27;WNW;9;30%;0%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sunshine;62;33;WNW;10;30%;0%;4 Kerrville;Plenty of sun;58;28;W;9;28%;1%;4 Killeen;Increasingly windy;57;33;WNW;16;28%;4%;4 Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and breezy;56;32;WNW;14;30%;4%;4 Kingsville Nas;Sunny and cooler;68;35;SW;9;34%;2%;4 La Grange;Plenty of sunshine;60;35;W;9;37%;0%;4 Lago Vista;Breezy in the p.m.;59;35;WNW;12;30%;0%;4 Lancaster;Sunny and breezy;56;32;NW;15;27%;5%;3 Laredo;Plenty of sun;68;37;ESE;6;37%;2%;4 Llano;Breezy in the p.m.;60;29;W;11;29%;1%;4 Longview;Breezy and cooler;54;31;WNW;14;34%;1%;3 Lubbock;Plenty of sun;51;21;WNW;11;28%;0%;3 Lufkin;Breezy and cooler;56;31;WNW;13;35%;0%;3 Mcallen;Sunny, not as warm;69;39;SE;9;34%;1%;4 Mcgregor;Sunny and windy;56;32;WNW;16;34%;7%;3 Mckinney;Sunny, windy, cooler;53;30;NW;19;28%;2%;3 Mesquite;Sunny and breezy;55;32;NW;16;28%;4%;3 Midland;Plenty of sun;51;29;WSW;7;32%;1%;4 Midland Airpark;Plenty of sun;51;29;WSW;7;32%;1%;4 Midlothian;Sunny and windy;54;32;NW;17;31%;6%;3 Mineola;Breezy and cooler;53;32;WNW;14;30%;1%;3 Mineral Wells;Sunny and windy;56;29;NW;18;27%;7%;3 Mount Pleasant;Breezy and cooler;54;32;WNW;15;33%;6%;3 Nacogdoches;Sunny and breezy;56;28;W;13;34%;0%;3 New Braunfels;Plenty of sunshine;60;33;WNW;11;30%;0%;4 Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;51;28;WSW;7;31%;1%;4 Orange;Mostly sunny;60;34;W;8;36%;6%;4 Palacios;Breezy in the p.m.;61;34;WNW;12;41%;3%;4 Palestine;Sunny and cooler;54;33;WNW;11;33%;0%;3 Pampa;Very windy, sunny;48;23;NW;26;20%;0%;3 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Very windy, sunny;47;23;WNW;26;23%;0%;3 Paris;Breezy and cooler;51;29;WNW;16;39%;6%;3 Pecos;Sunny and cooler;51;27;SE;6;39%;1%;4 Perryton;Windy;45;20;NW;26;24%;0%;3 Plainview;Breezy in the p.m.;49;22;NW;13;28%;0%;3 Pleasanton;Plenty of sunshine;63;33;WNW;7;26%;0%;4 Port Aransas;Plenty of sunshine;62;41;NW;9;42%;4%;4 Port Isabel;Breezy in the p.m.;68;40;NNE;14;48%;1%;4 Port Lavaca;Plenty of sunshine;62;34;W;10;43%;3%;4 Randolph AFB;Plenty of sun;61;34;WNW;11;30%;0%;4 Robstown;Sunny and cooler;66;35;WSW;9;38%;3%;4 Rockport;Plenty of sunshine;64;37;WNW;9;37%;4%;4 Rocksprings;Plenty of sunshine;54;37;NNW;9;32%;1%;4 San Angelo;Plenty of sun;58;29;W;10;32%;1%;4 San Antonio;Plenty of sunshine;61;32;WNW;9;28%;0%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sunshine;61;33;WNW;9;32%;1%;4 San Marcos;Plenty of sun;61;32;W;11;29%;0%;4 Seminole;Plenty of sunshine;49;25;WSW;6;33%;0%;3 Sherman-Denison;Windy and cooler;51;31;NW;19;29%;2%;3 Snyder;Plenty of sunshine;53;29;WNW;9;33%;0%;3 Sonora;Plenty of sun;55;25;NW;9;30%;2%;4 Stephenville;Sunny and windy;55;31;WNW;17;28%;4%;3 Sulphur Springs;Breezy and cooler;53;34;WNW;16;31%;3%;3 Sweetwater;Plenty of sunshine;55;34;W;11;26%;0%;3 Temple;Increasingly windy;56;31;WNW;16;36%;6%;4 Terrell;Increasingly windy;55;31;WNW;15;30%;3%;3 Tyler;Breezy and cooler;55;34;WNW;14;31%;1%;3 Uvalde;Plenty of sunshine;61;32;N;6;32%;2%;4 Vernon;Windy;54;29;NW;19;21%;0%;3 Victoria;Plenty of sunshine;63;33;W;10;38%;3%;4 Waco;Increasingly windy;57;32;WNW;16;31%;8%;3 Weslaco;Plenty of sunshine;68;39;E;8;37%;1%;4 Wharton;Plenty of sunshine;61;32;W;11;38%;2%;4 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, windy;53;28;NW;18;26%;7%;3 Wink;Plenty of sunshine;52;24;SE;6;37%;1%;4 Zapata;Plenty of sunshine;68;38;ESE;6;35%;2%;4