TX Forecast for Wednesday, December 30, 2020 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Rain, windy, cooler;45;31;N;20;85%;93%;1 Abilene Dyess;Rain, windy, cooler;45;30;N;19;74%;91%;1 Alice;Winds subsiding;82;50;SSE;17;68%;75%;2 Alpine;Afternoon heavy snow;37;25;N;11;78%;90%;1 Amarillo;Much colder;40;19;NNE;13;48%;9%;2 Angleton;A shower and t-storm;77;65;SSE;15;77%;87%;1 Arlington;Periods of rain;60;41;N;11;86%;95%;1 Austin;Heavy rain, t-storm;72;42;N;6;85%;93%;1 Austin Bergstrom;Heavy rain, t-storm;73;42;N;10;85%;90%;1 Bay;A shower and t-storm;76;64;SSE;14;82%;87%;1 Beaumont;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;SE;12;77%;83%;1 Beeville;A heavy p.m. t-storm;81;51;NE;11;68%;90%;1 Borger;Cooler;43;23;N;10;40%;6%;2 Bowie;Rain, breezy, cooler;49;32;NNE;16;85%;88%;1 Breckenridge;Cooler with rain;49;33;N;10;85%;88%;1 Brenham;Showers/thunderstorm;75;54;NNW;9;80%;92%;1 Bridgeport;A little rain;54;35;N;14;83%;89%;1 Brownsville;Windy with a shower;82;57;SSE;19;69%;84%;2 Brownwood;Cooler with rain;51;32;N;13;91%;89%;1 Burnet;Periods of rain;63;37;N;7;79%;92%;1 Canadian;Cooler;42;16;N;9;53%;14%;1 Castroville;Periods of rain;73;43;NNE;6;79%;89%;1 Childress;A touch of rain;43;30;NNE;18;59%;63%;1 Cleburne;Periods of rain;58;39;N;12;96%;94%;1 College Station;Rain;74;50;N;13;81%;94%;1 Comanche;Cooler with rain;54;34;N;13;88%;89%;1 Conroe;Couple of t-storms;76;61;SE;9;76%;90%;1 Corpus Christi;A shower and t-storm;80;50;SSE;21;78%;90%;2 Corsicana;Heavy rain, t-storm;64;46;N;10;80%;95%;1 Cotulla;Spotty showers;77;44;N;9;65%;86%;2 Dalhart;Cooler;41;14;NNE;14;46%;2%;2 Dallas Love;Rain and a t-storm;61;39;N;13;82%;91%;1 Dallas Redbird;Rain and a t-storm;60;41;N;13;83%;92%;1 Dallas/Ft Worth;Cooler with rain;60;38;N;16;84%;95%;1 Decatur;Cooler with rain;50;34;N;11;91%;89%;1 Del Rio;A bit of rain;66;39;NW;12;65%;92%;1 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A little rain;65;36;NW;13;65%;88%;1 Denton;Periods of rain;58;36;N;14;86%;92%;1 Dryden;Occasional rain;55;33;N;19;53%;88%;1 Dumas;Colder;39;16;SE;12;46%;2%;2 Edinburg;Breezy;84;53;S;16;60%;74%;2 El Paso;Sunny, but chilly;47;24;ENE;9;40%;0%;3 Ellington;Couple of t-storms;75;64;SE;14;81%;86%;2 Falfurrias;Partly sunny;84;51;S;11;57%;74%;2 Fort Hood;Rain and a t-storm;63;38;N;10;89%;90%;1 Fort Worth;Periods of rain;58;38;N;13;85%;94%;1 Fort Worth Alliance;Periods of rain;60;38;N;17;78%;92%;1 Fort Worth Nas;Periods of rain;61;39;N;15;82%;94%;1 Fort Worth Spinks;Cooler with rain;61;38;N;13;86%;96%;1 Fredericksburg;Occasional rain;61;34;N;8;88%;90%;1 Gainesville;Cooler with rain;52;36;N;13;88%;90%;1 Galveston;A t-storm, breezy;72;64;SE;15;83%;83%;2 Gatesville;Rain and a t-storm;60;38;N;8;85%;90%;1 Georgetown;Heavy rain, t-storm;66;38;N;8;82%;93%;1 Giddings;Showers/thunderstorm;74;47;N;8;80%;90%;1 Gilmer;Rain;67;52;NNE;7;83%;95%;1 Graham;Icy mix in the p.m.;47;30;N;13;89%;91%;1 Granbury;Cooler with rain;58;37;N;12;83%;90%;1 Grand Prairie;Rain;60;41;N;11;86%;99%;1 Greenville;Heavy rain, t-storm;60;43;N;10;82%;96%;1 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;33;26;NE;36;66%;30%;3 Hamilton;Cooler with rain;58;36;N;12;85%;90%;1 Harlingen;Very windy;83;51;SSE;23;69%;74%;2 Hearne;Rain;73;47;N;9;79%;94%;1 Hebbronville;Partly sunny;80;45;W;10;60%;74%;2 Henderson;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;56;SE;9;81%;92%;1 Hereford;Much colder;40;17;NNE;13;44%;9%;1 Hillsboro;Rain and a t-storm;61;40;N;11;83%;92%;1 Hondo;A bit of rain;72;40;NNE;11;74%;88%;1 Houston;Couple of t-storms;76;66;SE;10;76%;88%;1 Houston (Hobby Airport);Couple of t-storms;77;67;SE;15;74%;87%;2 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Couple of t-storms;74;66;SE;16;77%;87%;1 Houston / Southwest Airport;Couple of t-storms;77;65;SE;11;76%;88%;1 Houston Clover;Couple of t-storms;76;65;SE;13;78%;88%;1 Houston Hooks;Couple of t-storms;76;63;ESE;11;77%;90%;1 Houston Hull;A shower and t-storm;78;65;SE;14;75%;89%;1 Houston Intercontinental;Couple of t-storms;77;65;SE;13;77%;87%;1 Huntsville;Couple of t-storms;77;58;SE;8;74%;91%;1 Ingleside;A shower and t-storm;78;55;SSE;18;83%;90%;2 Jacksonville;Rain;69;57;E;9;82%;94%;1 Jasper;Couple of t-storms;73;64;SE;5;78%;86%;1 Junction;Periods of rain;62;32;NNE;10;71%;90%;1 Kellyusa Airport;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;42;NNE;9;82%;86%;1 Kerrville;Occasional rain;63;34;NNE;7;84%;90%;1 Killeen;Rain and a t-storm;63;38;N;10;89%;90%;1 Killeen/Ft Hood;Rain and a t-storm;64;38;N;10;90%;92%;1 Kingsville Nas;Windy;83;50;SSE;18;68%;75%;2 La Grange;Showers/thunderstorm;77;51;N;8;80%;89%;1 Lago Vista;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;40;N;8;90%;92%;1 Lancaster;Rain and a t-storm;60;42;N;9;82%;93%;1 Laredo;Clouds and sun, warm;79;46;NW;8;63%;82%;4 Llano;Cooler with rain;60;33;N;7;83%;90%;1 Longview;Rain;69;54;NNE;9;83%;94%;1 Lubbock;Breezy;39;24;NNE;16;59%;40%;1 Lufkin;Couple of t-storms;71;61;SE;9;84%;87%;1 Mcallen;Windy;85;49;SSE;20;63%;74%;3 Mcgregor;Rain and a t-storm;64;40;N;12;92%;91%;1 Mckinney;Rain and a t-storm;60;38;NNE;14;83%;93%;1 Mesquite;Rain and a t-storm;62;42;N;10;86%;93%;1 Midland;Windy with rain;42;29;NNE;20;71%;88%;1 Midland Airpark;Windy with rain;42;29;NNE;20;71%;88%;1 Midlothian;Rain and a t-storm;60;40;N;11;95%;92%;1 Mineola;Rain;64;51;NNE;7;89%;96%;1 Mineral Wells;A touch of rain;56;33;N;16;80%;89%;1 Mount Pleasant;Rain;64;52;NNE;9;84%;96%;1 Nacogdoches;Cloudy, a t-storm;71;59;SE;7;81%;84%;1 New Braunfels;Heavy rain, t-storm;71;44;N;9;83%;92%;1 Odessa;Rain and snow;42;28;NNE;17;73%;86%;1 Orange;A shower and t-storm;75;64;SE;10;77%;82%;1 Palacios;Showers/thunderstorm;74;60;SSE;17;85%;92%;1 Palestine;Rain;69;54;N;8;81%;94%;1 Pampa;Much colder;40;21;N;13;52%;8%;1 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cooler;42;21;NNE;13;50%;9%;2 Paris;Heavy rain, t-storm;59;41;N;11;83%;95%;1 Pecos;Periods of rain;46;29;NNE;11;70%;90%;1 Perryton;Cooler;42;18;NE;11;54%;5%;2 Plainview;Breezy in the p.m.;37;22;NNE;15;64%;33%;1 Pleasanton;Heavy showers;76;46;NNE;6;74%;89%;2 Port Aransas;A shower and t-storm;74;57;SSE;12;86%;90%;2 Port Isabel;Winds subsiding;80;55;SSE;18;72%;75%;2 Port Lavaca;Showers/thunderstorm;77;56;SE;16;79%;92%;1 Randolph AFB;Rain;73;42;NNE;10;83%;92%;1 Robstown;A shower and t-storm;82;52;SSE;18;75%;91%;2 Rockport;A shower and t-storm;79;59;SSE;11;77%;90%;1 Rocksprings;A touch of rain;57;32;NNE;10;87%;88%;1 San Angelo;Rain, windy, cooler;53;32;NNE;18;73%;93%;1 San Antonio;Rain and a t-storm;73;42;NNE;8;80%;88%;1 San Antonio Stinson;Rain and a t-storm;73;41;NNE;9;83%;88%;1 San Marcos;Heavy rain, t-storm;72;43;N;10;79%;92%;1 Seminole;Partly sunny, breezy;40;28;NNE;15;62%;44%;2 Sherman-Denison;Periods of rain;56;36;NNE;16;81%;93%;1 Snyder;A touch of rain;39;29;NNE;17;78%;72%;1 Sonora;Periods of rain;51;28;NNE;14;86%;95%;1 Stephenville;Cooler with rain;58;33;N;14;81%;89%;1 Sulphur Springs;Heavy rain, t-storm;59;49;NNE;10;88%;96%;1 Sweetwater;Breezy with rain;41;27;NNE;15;87%;88%;1 Temple;Heavy rain, t-storm;64;39;N;11;90%;91%;1 Terrell;Heavy rain, t-storm;61;44;N;11;90%;95%;1 Tyler;Rain;69;54;NNE;10;81%;94%;1 Uvalde;A bit of rain;69;39;NNE;7;76%;89%;1 Vernon;Cooler with rain;44;30;N;15;71%;75%;1 Victoria;Showers/thunderstorm;78;55;SE;12;79%;92%;1 Waco;Rain and a t-storm;64;40;N;12;83%;91%;1 Weslaco;Winds subsiding;82;52;S;17;61%;74%;2 Wharton;Showers/thunderstorm;76;59;SE;14;80%;92%;1 Wichita Falls;Rain, breezy, cooler;43;32;NNE;19;77%;77%;1 Wink;Periods of rain;44;29;NNE;17;64%;75%;1 Zapata;Partly sunny;83;48;NW;6;58%;75%;4