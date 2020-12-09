TX Forecast for Thursday, December 10, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny;80;55;S;13;29%;67%;3

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;80;54;SSW;13;25%;67%;2

Alice;Partly sunny;80;65;SSE;11;67%;22%;4

Alpine;Mostly cloudy;71;44;WSW;12;38%;29%;3

Amarillo;Mild with some sun;64;31;N;9;30%;44%;3

Angleton;Partly sunny, warm;76;65;SSE;8;67%;23%;3

Arlington;Clouds and sun, warm;76;61;S;9;43%;58%;3

Austin;Partly sunny;78;63;S;6;46%;31%;3

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;79;62;S;10;50%;30%;3

Bay;Partly sunny, nice;76;64;SSE;7;71%;27%;3

Beaumont;Mostly sunny, mild;74;62;SSE;6;70%;11%;3

Beeville;Periods of sun;80;65;SSE;9;64%;20%;4

Borger;Cooler;63;33;N;6;32%;44%;3

Bowie;Clouds and sun, warm;75;54;S;8;39%;70%;3

Breckenridge;Clouds and sun, warm;80;56;SSW;8;35%;70%;3

Brenham;Clouds and sun, mild;76;63;SSE;8;65%;27%;3

Bridgeport;Periods of sun, warm;76;56;S;7;38%;70%;3

Brownsville;Partly sunny;79;68;SSE;14;65%;9%;4

Brownwood;Periods of sun, warm;80;53;S;8;39%;69%;3

Burnet;Partly sunny;76;59;S;8;46%;65%;3

Canadian;Clouds and sun, mild;63;31;NNE;6;39%;61%;3

Castroville;Partly sunny, warm;75;61;SSE;7;57%;30%;3

Childress;Partly sunny;73;42;NNE;7;30%;71%;3

Cleburne;Partly sunny, mild;77;59;S;10;48%;60%;3

College Station;Partly sunny;77;62;SSE;11;54%;27%;3

Comanche;Partly sunny, warm;79;58;S;10;37%;73%;3

Conroe;Mild with sunshine;76;60;SSE;7;68%;26%;3

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;79;66;SSE;14;71%;22%;4

Corsicana;Clouds and sun, warm;78;61;S;11;47%;41%;3

Cotulla;Clouds and sun, warm;81;63;SE;9;54%;27%;4

Dalhart;Cooler;56;30;NNE;11;38%;44%;3

Dallas Love;Periods of sun, warm;76;61;S;9;38%;62%;3

Dallas Redbird;Clouds and sun, warm;77;61;S;10;36%;65%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, warm;76;59;S;11;40%;63%;3

Decatur;Clouds and sun, warm;75;56;S;8;39%;70%;3

Del Rio;Partly sunny;80;59;SE;10;40%;31%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Periods of sun;78;56;SE;11;40%;59%;4

Denton;Periods of sun, warm;77;57;S;9;45%;63%;3

Dryden;Partly sunny;76;54;ENE;7;34%;30%;3

Dumas;Cooler;56;28;NNE;7;37%;44%;3

Edinburg;Partly sunny;81;65;SSE;12;57%;20%;4

El Paso;Showers around;62;44;W;9;55%;64%;2

Ellington;Mostly sunny;75;63;SSE;8;68%;19%;3

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;81;63;SSE;11;59%;19%;4

Fort Hood;Clouds and sun, mild;78;59;S;10;40%;61%;3

Fort Worth;Periods of sun, warm;76;58;S;9;41%;69%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, warm;76;58;S;11;37%;65%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Clouds and sun, warm;78;61;S;10;37%;67%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Clouds and sun, warm;77;60;S;9;38%;64%;3

Fredericksburg;Periods of sun;76;56;S;10;46%;33%;3

Gainesville;Clouds and sun, warm;74;56;S;9;44%;66%;3

Galveston;Nice with sunshine;74;68;SSE;8;69%;17%;3

Gatesville;Periods of sun;78;60;S;9;46%;62%;3

Georgetown;Partly sunny, mild;78;61;S;9;51%;59%;3

Giddings;Periods of sun, mild;76;63;S;7;60%;28%;3

Gilmer;Mostly sunny, mild;75;60;S;6;51%;17%;3

Graham;Clouds and sun, warm;79;54;S;6;37%;71%;3

Granbury;Clouds and sun, warm;80;59;S;8;39%;72%;3

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, warm;76;61;S;9;43%;63%;3

Greenville;Partly sunny, mild;76;59;S;9;45%;27%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Becoming very windy;57;39;W;18;40%;45%;1

Hamilton;Clouds and sun, warm;79;59;S;9;41%;70%;3

Harlingen;Partly sunny;82;68;SSE;15;69%;13%;4

Hearne;Partly sunny, mild;78;61;SSE;8;58%;29%;3

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;79;62;SSE;10;52%;30%;4

Henderson;Mostly sunny, mild;75;59;S;6;54%;18%;3

Hereford;Partly sunny, mild;65;31;NNE;11;31%;44%;3

Hillsboro;Clouds and sun, mild;77;61;S;11;51%;57%;3

Hondo;Clouds and sun, warm;77;59;SE;8;50%;31%;4

Houston;Mostly sunny;75;63;SSE;7;70%;21%;3

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny, warm;76;65;SSE;8;64%;20%;3

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, nice;74;64;SSE;9;66%;22%;3

Houston / Southwest Airport;Warm with sunshine;77;63;SSE;5;67%;23%;3

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny, mild;76;63;SSE;6;64%;20%;3

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, nice;74;62;SSE;6;68%;25%;3

Houston Hull;Periods of sun, warm;77;64;SSE;8;68%;25%;3

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, mild;76;63;SSE;8;65%;22%;3

Huntsville;Mostly sunny, mild;77;61;SSE;7;59%;27%;3

Ingleside;Periods of sun;76;68;S;11;87%;22%;4

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;74;59;S;7;55%;26%;3

Jasper;Mostly sunny, mild;74;58;SSE;4;68%;10%;3

Junction;Mostly cloudy;80;55;S;9;34%;55%;3

Kellyusa Airport;Periods of sun;73;61;SSE;6;62%;30%;3

Kerrville;Clouds and sun, mild;76;54;S;9;52%;32%;3

Killeen;Clouds and sun, mild;78;59;S;10;40%;61%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, mild;77;61;S;10;43%;61%;3

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;81;65;SSE;13;68%;19%;4

La Grange;Partly sunny, warm;78;64;SSE;8;66%;27%;3

Lago Vista;Periods of sun;76;62;SSE;8;46%;59%;3

Lancaster;Clouds and sun, warm;75;60;S;9;46%;62%;3

Laredo;Sunny and very warm;80;61;SSE;9;54%;17%;4

Llano;Mainly cloudy;81;57;S;7;45%;70%;3

Longview;Mostly sunny, mild;76;59;S;7;53%;16%;3

Lubbock;Rather cloudy;73;37;SW;10;33%;27%;2

Lufkin;Mostly sunny, mild;76;58;SSE;7;56%;25%;3

Mcallen;Partly sunny, breezy;83;67;SSE;14;61%;21%;4

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;77;61;S;11;45%;63%;3

Mckinney;Clouds and sun, mild;75;58;S;10;43%;63%;3

Mesquite;Partly sunny, warm;76;61;S;9;46%;29%;3

Midland;Rather cloudy;75;47;SW;9;32%;30%;2

Midland Airpark;Rather cloudy;75;47;SW;9;32%;30%;2

Midlothian;Partly sunny, warm;75;60;S;9;44%;43%;3

Mineola;Mostly sunny, mild;75;61;S;6;49%;27%;3

Mineral Wells;Clouds and sun, warm;78;56;S;9;40%;69%;3

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, warm;76;58;S;6;49%;55%;3

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;75;58;S;7;62%;14%;3

New Braunfels;Periods of sun, mild;75;62;S;9;61%;30%;3

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;76;45;SW;9;36%;62%;2

Orange;Mostly sunny;72;60;SSE;5;72%;8%;3

Palacios;Periods of sun;74;66;SSE;10;75%;27%;4

Palestine;Periods of sun, mild;76;61;S;7;54%;27%;3

Pampa;Increasing clouds;63;31;NNE;9;32%;66%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun;59;33;NNE;7;47%;47%;3

Paris;Mostly sunny, warm;74;54;S;8;51%;27%;3

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;75;43;WSW;8;44%;74%;3

Perryton;Cooler;55;31;N;7;49%;69%;2

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;71;33;NW;9;31%;27%;2

Pleasanton;Periods of sun, warm;75;62;SSE;6;60%;43%;4

Port Aransas;Periods of sun;74;68;SSE;11;76%;22%;4

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;78;68;SSE;15;66%;10%;4

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, warm;77;66;SSE;9;72%;27%;4

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;72;61;SSE;8;60%;30%;3

Robstown;Partly sunny;81;67;SSE;13;71%;20%;4

Rockport;Periods of sun;77;67;SSE;9;70%;25%;4

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;73;55;S;11;45%;48%;3

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;81;54;SSW;13;29%;66%;3

San Antonio;Partly sunny;72;62;SSE;7;65%;30%;3

San Antonio Stinson;Clouds and sun, mild;71;61;SSE;6;64%;43%;3

San Marcos;Clouds and sun, warm;77;62;S;10;59%;30%;3

Seminole;Becoming cloudy;75;42;WSW;10;37%;66%;3

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, warm;74;57;S;10;40%;65%;3

Snyder;Mostly cloudy;75;50;SW;9;33%;60%;2

Sonora;Mostly cloudy;78;49;S;10;42%;59%;3

Stephenville;Clouds and sun, warm;78;56;S;9;34%;71%;3

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, warm;75;60;S;8;45%;27%;3

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;52;SW;12;31%;31%;2

Temple;Partly sunny;76;61;S;12;50%;59%;3

Terrell;Partly sunny, mild;74;59;S;10;49%;57%;3

Tyler;Mostly sunny;76;61;S;9;49%;27%;3

Uvalde;Clouds and sun, nice;73;58;SE;7;58%;59%;4

Vernon;Mostly sunny, warm;76;46;SSW;7;31%;70%;3

Victoria;Clouds and sun, warm;78;64;SSE;9;71%;27%;4

Waco;Periods of sun;78;62;S;11;44%;63%;3

Weslaco;Periods of sun;80;66;SSE;12;58%;18%;4

Wharton;Periods of sun, warm;76;64;SSE;7;73%;27%;3

Wichita Falls;Clouds and sun, warm;74;53;S;8;39%;64%;3

Wink;Clouds and sun;73;44;NNW;8;34%;44%;3

Zapata;Partly sunny;82;64;SE;8;52%;18%;4

