TX Forecast for Sunday, December 6, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunny;60;37;WSW;10;49%;2%;3

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;60;35;WSW;9;42%;2%;3

Alice;Partly sunny, warmer;70;38;NNW;12;49%;5%;4

Alpine;Plenty of sun;61;32;SW;5;37%;0%;4

Amarillo;Sunny;58;31;SW;7;38%;0%;3

Angleton;Partly sunny;63;39;NNW;8;61%;14%;4

Arlington;Plenty of sun;59;39;NW;8;56%;26%;3

Austin;Sunny;66;40;NW;6;46%;3%;3

Austin Bergstrom;Plenty of sun;67;37;NW;10;51%;3%;3

Bay;Partly sunny;64;39;NNW;7;62%;9%;4

Beaumont;Partly sunny;62;42;NW;6;69%;27%;2

Beeville;Partly sunny;67;39;NNW;8;51%;6%;4

Borger;Abundant sunshine;60;35;SSW;5;37%;2%;3

Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;57;33;NW;7;60%;10%;3

Breckenridge;Plenty of sunshine;59;37;WNW;6;53%;3%;3

Brenham;Plenty of sunshine;61;40;NW;8;64%;9%;3

Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;58;33;WNW;7;58%;7%;3

Brownsville;Periods of sun;69;44;NNW;10;51%;14%;4

Brownwood;Abundant sunshine;60;30;NNW;8;54%;6%;3

Burnet;Abundant sunshine;60;38;NNW;7;53%;5%;3

Canadian;Plenty of sunshine;57;29;W;6;54%;2%;3

Castroville;Plenty of sunshine;67;36;NNW;7;48%;2%;4

Childress;Plenty of sunshine;60;34;W;9;47%;1%;3

Cleburne;Plenty of sun;57;40;NW;8;63%;8%;3

College Station;Plenty of sunshine;62;39;NW;9;60%;10%;3

Comanche;Brilliant sunshine;59;38;NW;8;56%;7%;3

Conroe;Mostly sunny;60;38;NW;7;68%;11%;3

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;67;39;NNW;13;54%;6%;4

Corsicana;Plenty of sunshine;59;41;NW;7;61%;10%;3

Cotulla;Mostly sunny;70;38;N;11;44%;3%;4

Dalhart;Sunshine;59;29;NW;7;43%;0%;3

Dallas Love;Plenty of sunshine;59;40;NW;8;57%;26%;3

Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sunshine;59;39;WNW;9;56%;14%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Plenty of sun;58;38;WNW;10;60%;14%;3

Decatur;Plenty of sunshine;57;39;NNW;6;58%;8%;3

Del Rio;Sunny and breezy;70;39;NNW;13;42%;3%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and breezy;68;35;N;13;43%;3%;4

Denton;Plenty of sun;59;34;NNW;8;58%;13%;3

Dryden;Plenty of sun;68;42;WNW;10;36%;3%;4

Dumas;Brilliant sunshine;57;30;SSW;6;40%;0%;3

Edinburg;Partly sunny;69;42;NW;10;42%;8%;4

El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;62;30;SW;6;30%;0%;3

Ellington;Partly sunny;61;42;NW;9;63%;15%;3

Falfurrias;Partly sunny, warmer;70;39;NW;10;46%;6%;4

Fort Hood;Plenty of sunshine;61;38;NW;10;56%;6%;3

Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;57;38;NW;8;57%;25%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;59;36;WNW;10;56%;12%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;60;39;WNW;10;54%;25%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;59;36;WNW;8;57%;26%;3

Fredericksburg;Plenty of sunshine;61;33;NNW;8;53%;3%;3

Gainesville;Plenty of sunshine;55;34;NNW;8;62%;13%;3

Galveston;Partly sunny;62;49;NNW;11;60%;22%;3

Gatesville;Plenty of sun;59;38;NW;7;59%;7%;3

Georgetown;Plenty of sunshine;61;38;NW;8;57%;4%;3

Giddings;Plenty of sun;63;40;NNW;6;59%;8%;3

Gilmer;Sunny and cooler;53;35;NW;5;76%;21%;3

Graham;Plenty of sun;58;35;NNW;7;58%;3%;3

Granbury;Plenty of sunshine;60;37;NW;7;59%;5%;3

Grand Prairie;Plenty of sunshine;60;39;NW;8;56%;12%;3

Greenville;Plenty of sunshine;57;36;NNW;7;62%;21%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Increasingly windy;54;38;W;17;31%;0%;3

Hamilton;Plenty of sunshine;60;38;NW;8;56%;8%;3

Harlingen;Partly sunny;69;40;NNW;14;50%;12%;4

Hearne;Mostly sunny;60;38;NW;7;66%;11%;3

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;65;40;NW;11;47%;4%;4

Henderson;Plenty of sun;55;37;NW;6;76%;20%;3

Hereford;Plenty of sun;61;30;WSW;7;34%;1%;3

Hillsboro;Plenty of sunshine;59;38;NW;8;60%;9%;3

Hondo;Plenty of sunshine;68;34;NNW;9;44%;4%;4

Houston;Partly sunny;62;43;NW;8;62%;13%;3

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;63;43;NW;9;57%;13%;3

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sun and some clouds;60;45;NW;10;59%;12%;3

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;63;40;NNW;6;63%;12%;3

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;62;41;NW;7;58%;15%;3

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;61;39;NNW;7;61%;11%;3

Houston Hull;Sun and some clouds;63;40;NNW;8;62%;10%;3

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;63;41;NNW;8;61%;13%;3

Huntsville;Plenty of sunshine;61;43;NW;6;64%;12%;3

Ingleside;Partly sunny;67;45;NNW;12;68%;7%;4

Jacksonville;Plenty of sunshine;55;40;NW;5;73%;17%;3

Jasper;Plenty of sunshine;59;40;NW;5;76%;30%;3

Junction;Plenty of sunshine;64;29;NW;7;45%;4%;3

Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sunshine;67;36;NNW;8;48%;3%;4

Kerrville;Plenty of sunshine;63;31;NNW;8;51%;4%;4

Killeen;Plenty of sunshine;61;38;NW;10;56%;6%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Plenty of sun;61;38;NW;9;56%;6%;3

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, breezy;69;38;NNW;14;49%;6%;4

La Grange;Plenty of sun;65;39;NNW;7;58%;7%;3

Lago Vista;Sunshine;61;41;NNW;8;54%;4%;3

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;56;38;NW;7;62%;15%;3

Laredo;Plenty of sunshine;69;42;NNW;9;46%;1%;4

Llano;Sunny;62;32;NNW;7;56%;5%;3

Longview;Sunny and cooler;54;36;NW;6;76%;21%;3

Lubbock;Sunshine;62;32;ESE;8;35%;1%;3

Lufkin;Mostly sunny;60;37;NW;6;62%;19%;3

Mcallen;Warmer;70;41;NNW;14;42%;8%;4

Mcgregor;Plenty of sunshine;60;36;NW;9;60%;7%;3

Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;57;35;NW;9;61%;27%;3

Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;56;38;NNW;8;64%;17%;3

Midland;Plenty of sunshine;63;34;WSW;7;38%;1%;3

Midland Airpark;Plenty of sunshine;63;34;WSW;7;38%;1%;3

Midlothian;Plenty of sunshine;58;36;WNW;7;65%;12%;3

Mineola;Plenty of sun;56;36;NW;7;70%;23%;3

Mineral Wells;Plenty of sun;59;34;NW;10;60%;9%;3

Mount Pleasant;Sunny and cooler;54;35;NNW;7;73%;24%;3

Nacogdoches;Plenty of sunshine;57;35;NW;7;75%;19%;3

New Braunfels;Plenty of sunshine;66;38;NNW;8;50%;2%;3

Odessa;Plenty of sun;64;34;WSW;7;34%;1%;3

Orange;Some sun;61;42;NW;5;72%;27%;2

Palacios;Partly sunny;64;42;NNW;11;62%;6%;4

Palestine;Plenty of sun;57;39;NNW;6;70%;16%;3

Pampa;Sunshine;56;33;WSW;9;44%;0%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;56;29;WSW;6;54%;2%;3

Paris;Plenty of sunshine;55;34;NNW;8;62%;27%;3

Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;64;28;WSW;7;36%;1%;3

Perryton;Plenty of sun;54;30;WSW;7;60%;0%;3

Plainview;Plenty of sunshine;59;30;SSE;9;39%;2%;3

Pleasanton;Plenty of sun;67;39;N;5;49%;2%;4

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;63;49;NNW;11;57%;7%;4

Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;67;46;NW;14;53%;14%;4

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;64;42;NNW;9;61%;5%;4

Randolph AFB;Plenty of sunshine;66;36;NNW;9;45%;2%;4

Robstown;Partly sunny;69;41;NNW;12;52%;6%;4

Rockport;Partly sunny;66;46;NNW;10;53%;5%;4

Rocksprings;Plenty of sunshine;61;42;N;10;48%;3%;4

San Angelo;Sunshine;63;32;WSW;9;45%;2%;3

San Antonio;Plenty of sunshine;65;37;N;6;52%;2%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sunshine;66;36;NNW;7;49%;3%;4

San Marcos;Plenty of sunshine;66;37;NNW;8;50%;3%;3

Seminole;Plenty of sunshine;64;30;NW;7;33%;2%;3

Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sunshine;57;36;NW;9;57%;16%;3

Snyder;Sunny;60;36;SE;6;44%;1%;3

Sonora;Plenty of sunshine;63;29;N;9;51%;3%;3

Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;59;35;WNW;8;55%;7%;3

Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sunshine;55;37;NNW;8;66%;26%;3

Sweetwater;Plenty of sun;60;42;S;7;44%;1%;3

Temple;Plenty of sun;60;36;NW;10;63%;6%;3

Terrell;Plenty of sun;57;36;NNW;8;68%;18%;3

Tyler;Plenty of sun;57;37;NW;6;65%;20%;3

Uvalde;Plenty of sunshine;65;38;N;7;51%;3%;4

Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;59;35;N;7;48%;1%;3

Victoria;Partly sunny;66;40;NNW;7;57%;6%;4

Waco;Plenty of sunshine;60;37;NW;9;57%;7%;3

Weslaco;Pleasant and warmer;68;43;NW;10;44%;8%;4

Wharton;Partly sunny;63;40;NNW;7;63%;8%;3

Wichita Falls;Sunshine;58;34;WNW;7;54%;1%;3

Wink;Plenty of sun;64;26;NW;7;36%;1%;3

Zapata;Partly sunny;70;43;NNW;8;44%;4%;4

_____

