TX Forecast for Wednesday, September 30, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunny and nice;81;55;S;9;25%;0%;6

Abilene Dyess;Sunny and nice;80;55;SSW;9;22%;0%;6

Alice;Sunny and nice;86;54;ENE;10;29%;0%;7

Alpine;Sunny and warmer;75;50;S;5;25%;0%;7

Amarillo;Sunny and warmer;78;49;SSW;9;21%;3%;6

Angleton;Sunny;79;51;N;10;44%;0%;7

Arlington;Mostly sunny, nice;79;54;ESE;9;31%;0%;6

Austin;Sunny and pleasant;84;57;SW;5;28%;0%;7

Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and beautiful;83;52;SW;9;34%;0%;7

Bay;Sunshine;77;51;NNE;9;46%;0%;7

Beaumont;Sunny;79;51;NW;8;48%;0%;7

Beeville;Sunny and nice;84;55;SSW;7;30%;0%;7

Borger;Sunlit and warmer;82;52;WSW;7;21%;3%;5

Bowie;Mostly sunny;77;49;N;7;36%;0%;6

Breckenridge;Sunny and delightful;82;53;SE;5;26%;0%;6

Brenham;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;NW;6;45%;0%;7

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;78;49;SW;7;33%;0%;6

Brownsville;Sunny, not as warm;82;54;ENE;11;40%;0%;8

Brownwood;Sunny and pleasant;80;47;E;6;29%;0%;6

Burnet;Sunny and pleasant;80;51;NNE;6;28%;0%;7

Canadian;Sunny and pleasant;79;47;SSW;7;23%;2%;5

Castroville;Sunny and warmer;85;53;SW;5;28%;0%;7

Childress;Sunshine and nice;82;50;S;9;21%;2%;6

Cleburne;Mostly sunny, nice;79;53;E;9;34%;0%;6

College Station;Sunny and delightful;80;54;WNW;9;39%;0%;6

Comanche;Sunny and beautiful;79;53;ESE;6;27%;0%;6

Conroe;Sunny and nice;80;50;N;6;42%;0%;7

Corpus Christi;Sunny and pleasant;85;56;E;12;31%;0%;7

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;80;53;E;9;38%;0%;6

Cotulla;Sunny and pleasant;87;53;S;6;24%;0%;7

Dalhart;Sunny and warmer;79;44;SW;9;21%;3%;5

Dallas Love;Nice with sunshine;79;56;SSW;8;32%;0%;6

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, nice;79;55;SW;10;33%;0%;6

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, nice;78;55;SW;11;35%;0%;6

Decatur;Mostly sunny, nice;78;52;SE;7;32%;0%;6

Del Rio;Sunny and nice;85;55;WSW;6;29%;0%;7

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and pleasant;84;52;NW;6;29%;0%;7

Denton;Mostly sunny;78;50;ESE;8;38%;0%;6

Dryden;Sunny and pleasant;83;55;SW;5;23%;0%;7

Dumas;Sunny and warmer;77;47;WSW;9;26%;3%;5

Edinburg;Sunshine and nice;84;54;SSE;9;30%;0%;8

El Paso;Sunny and pleasant;81;55;ESE;6;24%;0%;7

Ellington;Sunshine;78;57;NW;10;42%;0%;7

Falfurrias;Sunny and pleasant;83;54;S;8;30%;0%;7

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;80;53;NW;11;30%;0%;6

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, nice;80;56;ESE;9;30%;0%;6

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;79;53;SSW;11;34%;0%;6

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;81;56;SW;11;29%;0%;6

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, nice;79;51;SSW;10;34%;0%;6

Fredericksburg;Sunny and warmer;79;46;WNW;6;31%;0%;7

Gainesville;Mostly sunny, nice;75;50;SE;6;44%;0%;6

Galveston;Sunshine and breezy;81;65;NNW;16;42%;0%;7

Gatesville;Mostly sunny, nice;80;51;NE;7;30%;0%;6

Georgetown;Sunny and beautiful;81;52;NNW;8;31%;0%;7

Giddings;Sunny and pleasant;81;52;NNW;6;38%;0%;7

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;73;49;NNW;6;51%;0%;6

Graham;Mostly sunny;79;50;SE;6;28%;0%;6

Granbury;Nice with sunshine;82;52;ESE;7;32%;0%;6

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;79;57;ESE;8;30%;0%;6

Greenville;Mostly sunny, nice;77;50;E;7;37%;0%;6

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and warmer;72;56;SSW;13;21%;0%;7

Hamilton;Sunny and pleasant;80;53;ENE;8;29%;0%;6

Harlingen;Winds subsiding;83;53;ESE;15;36%;0%;8

Hearne;Sunny and nice;80;51;NNE;7;45%;0%;6

Hebbronville;Sunny and pleasant;81;54;SW;7;26%;0%;7

Henderson;Mostly sunny;75;48;N;6;51%;0%;6

Hereford;Sunny and warmer;80;46;WSW;8;24%;3%;6

Hillsboro;Nice with sunshine;80;53;ENE;9;32%;0%;6

Hondo;Sunny and pleasant;85;50;NE;8;24%;0%;7

Houston;Plenty of sunshine;79;55;NW;8;42%;0%;7

Houston (Hobby Airport);Plenty of sunshine;81;58;NW;12;38%;0%;7

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;78;58;NNW;11;40%;0%;7

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;78;52;N;7;47%;0%;7

Houston Clover;Sunny;80;55;NNW;9;38%;0%;7

Houston Hooks;Plenty of sunshine;79;51;WNW;8;41%;0%;7

Houston Hull;Brilliant sunshine;80;53;NNW;10;44%;0%;7

Houston Intercontinental;Plenty of sunshine;80;54;WNW;10;40%;0%;7

Huntsville;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;N;6;43%;0%;6

Ingleside;Plenty of sun;84;60;NE;12;36%;0%;7

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny, nice;75;51;N;6;48%;0%;6

Jasper;Mostly sunny, nice;77;50;NNW;7;49%;0%;6

Junction;Sunny and nice;81;48;N;6;29%;0%;7

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and pleasant;83;54;SE;7;27%;0%;7

Kerrville;Sunny and nice;81;48;W;6;28%;0%;7

Killeen;Mostly sunny;80;53;NW;11;30%;0%;6

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, nice;80;52;NW;9;32%;0%;6

Kingsville Nas;Plenty of sun;86;53;SE;11;30%;0%;7

La Grange;Sunny and pleasant;82;49;NW;6;47%;0%;7

Lago Vista;Sunny and pleasant;80;53;SW;7;32%;0%;7

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;78;54;E;8;34%;0%;6

Laredo;Sunny and beautiful;85;55;S;6;27%;0%;7

Llano;Sunny and delightful;82;49;N;6;32%;0%;7

Longview;Mostly sunny, nice;75;49;NNW;6;50%;0%;6

Lubbock;Sunny and warmer;81;50;WSW;8;24%;3%;6

Lufkin;Mostly sunny, nice;77;50;N;6;44%;0%;6

Mcallen;Brilliant sunshine;86;55;SSE;12;27%;0%;8

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, nice;81;52;SE;10;37%;0%;6

Mckinney;Mostly sunny, nice;77;51;ESE;10;39%;0%;6

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;78;53;ESE;8;34%;0%;6

Midland;Sunny and pleasant;80;54;SW;6;21%;0%;6

Midland Airpark;Sunny and pleasant;80;54;SW;6;21%;0%;6

Midlothian;Nice with sunshine;78;51;SSW;9;37%;0%;6

Mineola;Nice with sunshine;74;49;NE;7;49%;0%;6

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;80;51;SE;10;31%;0%;6

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;75;51;NE;7;53%;0%;6

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny, nice;76;48;N;6;47%;0%;6

New Braunfels;Sunny and pleasant;83;55;W;8;30%;0%;7

Odessa;Sunny and pleasant;80;54;SW;7;23%;0%;6

Orange;Mostly sunny;78;51;WNW;7;48%;0%;7

Palacios;Sunny and breezy;80;53;ENE;14;43%;0%;7

Palestine;Mostly sunny;76;50;NE;6;47%;0%;6

Pampa;Sunny and warmer;79;51;WSW;8;22%;3%;6

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunlit and warmer;81;47;SSW;9;20%;3%;5

Paris;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;E;8;49%;0%;6

Pecos;Sunny and pleasant;80;48;S;5;28%;1%;7

Perryton;Sunny and warmer;78;48;SW;8;25%;3%;5

Plainview;Sunny and warmer;78;47;WSW;7;24%;3%;6

Pleasanton;Sunny and nice;84;52;SSW;6;30%;0%;7

Port Aransas;Sunny and pleasant;82;69;NW;11;39%;0%;7

Port Isabel;Not as warm;80;62;N;16;39%;0%;8

Port Lavaca;Sunny and pleasant;81;54;WSW;9;43%;0%;7

Randolph AFB;Sunny and nice;83;54;SSW;8;27%;0%;7

Robstown;Sunny and pleasant;85;55;E;10;29%;0%;7

Rockport;Sunny and pleasant;84;64;WNW;10;37%;0%;7

Rocksprings;Sunny and beautiful;78;52;SE;7;28%;0%;7

San Angelo;Sunny and nice;82;50;SSW;8;26%;0%;6

San Antonio;Sunny and pleasant;83;54;SW;6;31%;0%;7

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny and pleasant;83;54;SE;6;27%;0%;7

San Marcos;Sunny and nice;83;54;W;8;33%;0%;7

Seminole;Sunny and nice;80;48;WSW;6;26%;1%;6

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, nice;74;53;SSW;9;43%;0%;6

Snyder;Sunny and nice;80;53;WSW;7;21%;2%;6

Sonora;Sunny and pleasant;79;49;SSW;7;28%;0%;7

Stephenville;Mostly sunny, nice;79;53;WSW;9;29%;0%;6

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, nice;76;50;NE;8;43%;0%;6

Sweetwater;Sunny and beautiful;80;56;S;7;22%;0%;6

Temple;Mostly sunny;80;51;ENE;10;37%;0%;6

Terrell;Mostly sunny, nice;77;49;E;8;41%;0%;6

Tyler;Mostly sunny, nice;76;52;NNE;7;48%;0%;6

Uvalde;Sunny and delightful;83;50;ESE;4;30%;0%;7

Vernon;Sunny and pleasant;81;51;S;7;25%;0%;6

Victoria;Sunny and pleasant;82;52;WSW;8;45%;0%;7

Waco;Mostly sunny, nice;80;51;S;11;35%;0%;6

Weslaco;Sunshine;83;55;SSE;10;31%;0%;8

Wharton;Plenty of sun;78;50;WSW;7;50%;0%;7

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;78;51;S;9;31%;0%;6

Wink;Sunny and pleasant;81;50;SSE;5;21%;1%;6

Zapata;Sunny and delightful;85;53;SW;6;30%;0%;7

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather