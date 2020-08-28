TX Forecast for Sunday, August 30, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny;104;76;SSE;10;38%;10%;9

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;105;75;SSE;9;31%;9%;9

Alice;Mostly sunny;101;77;SE;11;59%;10%;10

Alpine;Partly sunny, warm;98;68;SE;6;31%;0%;10

Amarillo;A t-storm around;87;65;E;11;54%;71%;7

Angleton;A shower in the p.m.;94;77;SSE;8;68%;60%;10

Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;104;81;SSW;9;48%;15%;9

Austin;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;SSE;5;47%;4%;10

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;SSE;8;53%;5%;10

Bay;An afternoon shower;93;78;SSE;7;71%;45%;10

Beaumont;A t-storm around;94;78;S;6;72%;48%;9

Beeville;Sunshine and warm;101;78;SSE;8;58%;10%;10

Borger;Cooler;88;70;NE;9;55%;74%;7

Bowie;A p.m. t-storm;104;75;S;7;44%;59%;9

Breckenridge;Partly sunny and hot;106;80;S;8;34%;13%;9

Brenham;Warm with sunshine;100;77;S;6;58%;12%;10

Bridgeport;Partly sunny and hot;105;76;S;6;40%;18%;9

Brownsville;Partly sunny;98;80;SSE;11;63%;29%;9

Brownwood;Partly sunny and hot;104;72;S;7;42%;7%;9

Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;S;6;48%;5%;10

Canadian;Cooler;88;65;NE;10;58%;70%;8

Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;SSE;6;51%;3%;10

Childress;Hot with some sun;98;71;NE;10;43%;23%;9

Cleburne;Partly sunny;104;78;S;9;52%;13%;9

College Station;Mostly sunny;100;77;SSE;8;58%;13%;10

Comanche;Partly sunny and hot;105;76;S;7;41%;9%;9

Conroe;Partly sunny and hot;100;77;S;6;61%;16%;10

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny, humid;96;78;SSE;12;66%;10%;10

Corsicana;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;S;9;54%;9%;9

Cotulla;Mostly sunny, warm;105;77;SE;8;51%;4%;10

Dalhart;Cooler;86;61;NE;12;61%;73%;9

Dallas Love;A strong t-storm;104;83;SSE;8;51%;47%;9

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;103;81;SSE;8;52%;15%;9

Dallas/Ft Worth;A strong t-storm;103;81;SSE;10;55%;48%;9

Decatur;A strong t-storm;104;78;SSW;8;42%;48%;9

Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;106;79;SE;11;48%;3%;10

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;SE;10;49%;3%;10

Denton;A thunderstorm;104;79;SSW;10;49%;58%;9

Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;SE;10;38%;4%;10

Dumas;A t-storm in spots;82;61;NE;11;61%;73%;9

Edinburg;Mostly sunny;100;79;SE;9;54%;9%;11

El Paso;Partly sunny;103;76;NNW;5;23%;1%;10

Ellington;A shower in the p.m.;95;78;S;7;68%;60%;10

Falfurrias;Warm with sunshine;100;76;SE;7;53%;10%;10

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;SSE;8;47%;7%;10

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;105;81;SSW;9;42%;16%;9

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny and hot;105;81;SSE;9;46%;16%;9

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny and hot;106;82;SSE;9;43%;16%;9

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;SSE;8;47%;15%;9

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;S;6;47%;3%;10

Gainesville;A thunderstorm;103;74;SSW;10;48%;60%;9

Galveston;Clouds and sun;93;82;S;11;69%;54%;10

Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;S;7;47%;8%;9

Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;6;50%;7%;10

Giddings;Mostly sunny and hot;104;78;S;6;50%;9%;10

Gilmer;Partly sunny, humid;99;77;S;6;65%;11%;9

Graham;Partly sunny and hot;106;74;SSW;6;35%;16%;9

Granbury;Partly sunny and hot;107;79;S;7;40%;15%;9

Grand Prairie;A strong t-storm;104;81;S;8;51%;47%;9

Greenville;Sun, some clouds;104;81;S;9;47%;18%;9

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, warm;93;73;ENE;12;27%;1%;10

Hamilton;Partly sunny and hot;104;76;S;7;45%;8%;9

Harlingen;Mostly sunny;98;77;SSE;13;63%;9%;11

Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;S;6;55%;13%;10

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;100;76;SE;8;51%;4%;10

Henderson;Partly sunny, humid;98;75;S;6;63%;7%;9

Hereford;Cooler;91;65;NE;9;48%;51%;7

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;S;9;47%;10%;9

Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;SE;8;51%;3%;10

Houston;Clouds and sun;97;78;S;7;66%;24%;10

Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower in the p.m.;96;80;S;8;63%;60%;10

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Periods of sun;95;78;S;7;63%;24%;10

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clouds and sun;95;76;S;4;73%;31%;10

Houston Clover;An afternoon shower;95;80;S;6;62%;46%;10

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;97;77;S;6;61%;18%;10

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;97;79;S;7;66%;30%;10

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny and hot;98;79;S;7;63%;22%;10

Huntsville;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;SSW;5;58%;12%;10

Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;94;82;SSE;11;73%;44%;10

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;99;76;S;6;59%;6%;9

Jasper;Humid with some sun;95;76;S;4;68%;31%;9

Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;104;72;SSE;8;47%;4%;10

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, warm;102;77;SSE;7;53%;4%;10

Kerrville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;SSE;7;49%;3%;10

Killeen;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;SSE;8;47%;7%;10

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;SSE;9;49%;7%;10

Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;100;76;SE;12;61%;10%;10

La Grange;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;S;7;56%;9%;10

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;SSE;6;51%;4%;10

Lancaster;A strong t-storm;103;79;S;8;55%;46%;9

Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;SE;9;46%;4%;10

Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;S;6;44%;4%;10

Longview;Humid with some sun;100;78;S;7;61%;9%;9

Lubbock;Partly sunny;99;72;ENE;7;37%;10%;9

Lufkin;Partly sunny, humid;98;76;S;5;63%;16%;9

Mcallen;Mostly sunny, warm;100;80;SE;13;57%;9%;11

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;SSE;9;49%;9%;9

Mckinney;A strong t-storm;102;79;SSE;10;57%;62%;9

Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;102;80;S;8;51%;16%;9

Midland;Partly sunny and hot;103;78;SSE;9;31%;6%;10

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny and hot;103;78;SSE;9;31%;6%;10

Midlothian;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;SSE;7;55%;13%;9

Mineola;Partly sunny, humid;99;77;S;7;62%;12%;9

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny and hot;106;78;SSE;8;43%;16%;9

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;99;78;S;6;57%;17%;9

Nacogdoches;Periods of sun;97;75;S;6;66%;8%;9

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;SSE;7;49%;3%;10

Odessa;Partly sunny and hot;103;76;S;9;32%;5%;10

Orange;A t-storm around;93;78;S;5;71%;55%;10

Palacios;Mostly sunny, humid;93;82;SSE;11;71%;33%;10

Palestine;Partly sunny;98;76;S;6;60%;6%;9

Pampa;Cooler with some sun;88;67;NE;11;52%;70%;8

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cooler with some sun;88;62;ENE;11;55%;44%;8

Paris;A thunderstorm;100;77;S;8;59%;62%;9

Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;SSE;7;28%;4%;10

Perryton;Cooler;82;63;N;10;63%;66%;8

Plainview;A p.m. t-storm;93;67;NE;8;48%;56%;9

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;SSE;5;49%;4%;10

Port Aransas;Clouds and sun;91;83;SSE;10;73%;44%;10

Port Isabel;Sun and clouds;93;81;SE;11;68%;29%;9

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny, humid;95;81;SSE;8;64%;13%;10

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;7;52%;4%;10

Robstown;Sunshine, very warm;98;79;SE;11;62%;10%;10

Rockport;Lots of sun, humid;93;83;SSE;10;68%;30%;10

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;8;50%;4%;10

San Angelo;Mostly sunny;106;75;S;10;38%;5%;10

San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;SSE;6;50%;4%;10

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, warm;103;77;SSE;7;54%;4%;10

San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;S;7;49%;3%;10

Seminole;Clouds and sun, hot;102;69;S;7;32%;6%;10

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;S;10;50%;26%;9

Snyder;Partly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;7;36%;7%;9

Sonora;Mostly sunny and hot;102;73;SSE;9;44%;4%;10

Stephenville;Partly sunny and hot;104;76;SSE;7;43%;13%;9

Sulphur Springs;A thunderstorm;102;79;S;8;53%;58%;9

Sweetwater;Partly sunny and hot;104;78;S;9;33%;6%;9

Temple;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;SSE;10;52%;8%;9

Terrell;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;S;9;56%;14%;9

Tyler;Partly sunny and hot;101;79;S;8;57%;9%;9

Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warm;102;75;ESE;6;52%;3%;10

Vernon;Partly sunny and hot;104;73;NNE;9;32%;22%;9

Victoria;Mostly sunny and hot;99;79;SSE;8;64%;11%;10

Waco;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;SSE;9;49%;9%;9

Weslaco;Mostly sunny;99;79;SE;10;54%;9%;11

Wharton;Partly sunny, humid;96;76;SSE;7;70%;18%;10

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny and hot;105;74;SSE;9;37%;20%;9

Wink;Partly sunny and hot;104;76;SSE;9;30%;5%;10

Zapata;Mostly sunny, warm;103;78;SE;8;52%;6%;11

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather