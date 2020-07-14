TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, July 16, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;16;44%;15%;12
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;SSE;17;39%;16%;12
Alice;Mostly sunny, warm;100;77;SE;13;59%;5%;12
Alpine;Mostly sunny and hot;101;67;SE;8;25%;0%;13
Amarillo;A p.m. t-storm;94;69;SE;9;56%;66%;9
Angleton;Partly sunny;93;74;S;10;68%;8%;12
Arlington;Hot with sunshine;99;79;SSE;11;49%;7%;12
Austin;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;S;7;52%;4%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;S;12;58%;4%;12
Bay;Humid with some sun;94;78;SSE;10;68%;6%;12
Beaumont;Partly sunny;95;77;S;7;65%;10%;12
Beeville;Sunny and hot;99;79;SSE;11;55%;6%;12
Borger;A p.m. t-storm;95;73;SSW;8;48%;86%;12
Bowie;Partly sunny and hot;98;76;SSE;11;57%;16%;12
Breckenridge;Partly sunny and hot;104;79;S;10;35%;17%;12
Brenham;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;S;8;53%;7%;12
Bridgeport;Sunshine and warm;97;74;SSE;10;50%;15%;12
Brownsville;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;80;SE;14;59%;4%;12
Brownwood;Sunshine and hot;102;74;SSE;10;39%;5%;12
Burnet;Sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;9;44%;4%;12
Canadian;A p.m. t-storm;95;72;NE;8;55%;85%;12
Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;SSE;8;48%;4%;12
Childress;Partly sunny and hot;102;76;NNE;10;36%;36%;12
Cleburne;Sunlit and hot;99;76;SSE;11;55%;6%;12
College Station;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;S;11;60%;8%;12
Comanche;Sunshine and hot;101;75;S;12;41%;6%;12
Conroe;Hot with some sun;98;77;S;7;60%;9%;12
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;77;SSE;14;72%;4%;12
Corsicana;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;S;11;57%;5%;12
Cotulla;Sunny and hot;107;77;SE;12;50%;4%;12
Dalhart;A p.m. t-storm;91;67;NNE;10;54%;85%;12
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, warm;97;80;SE;12;50%;7%;12
Dallas Redbird;Sunny and very warm;97;78;SE;13;54%;7%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;78;SE;15;56%;8%;12
Decatur;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;S;11;43%;15%;12
Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;106;79;SE;14;46%;5%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;105;77;SE;15;47%;5%;12
Denton;Partly sunny and hot;99;79;S;13;49%;11%;12
Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;SSE;11;34%;6%;12
Dumas;A p.m. t-storm;90;67;SSW;9;58%;85%;12
Edinburg;Sunny, breezy, hot;100;80;SE;14;52%;6%;12
El Paso;Partly sunny;106;79;N;6;23%;33%;11
Ellington;Mostly sunny;95;76;S;10;64%;9%;12
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;SE;11;48%;6%;12
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;S;13;54%;5%;12
Fort Worth;Sunny and hot;100;79;SSE;12;45%;7%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;SE;15;50%;9%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;SSE;14;50%;7%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;12;53%;7%;12
Fredericksburg;Sunny and hot;98;70;S;9;42%;4%;12
Gainesville;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;S;12;56%;18%;12
Galveston;Mostly sunny;92;82;S;12;68%;8%;12
Gatesville;Sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;10;47%;5%;12
Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;S;11;51%;3%;12
Giddings;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;S;8;49%;6%;12
Gilmer;Partly sunny, humid;95;76;S;7;66%;6%;12
Graham;Partly sunny and hot;102;76;S;8;36%;19%;12
Granbury;Hot with sunshine;102;78;SSE;10;40%;6%;12
Grand Prairie;Sunlit and hot;99;79;SSE;11;52%;7%;12
Greenville;Sunny and hot;99;80;S;11;52%;10%;12
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny and hot;94;72;NNW;13;27%;26%;11
Hamilton;Hot with sunshine;100;74;S;11;44%;5%;12
Harlingen;Mostly sunny, windy;98;79;SE;18;56%;4%;12
Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;S;9;53%;6%;12
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SE;12;44%;3%;12
Henderson;Humid with some sun;94;76;S;7;66%;5%;11
Hereford;Partly sunny and hot;97;69;ENE;9;43%;44%;12
Hillsboro;Sunny and very warm;97;77;SSE;12;51%;6%;12
Hondo;Sunshine and hot;102;72;SE;10;52%;4%;12
Houston;Mostly sunny and hot;97;79;S;7;59%;9%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny, warm;96;79;S;10;59%;9%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;95;79;S;10;61%;9%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;94;73;S;6;70%;9%;12
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;95;76;S;9;60%;9%;12
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny, warm;96;77;S;7;59%;8%;12
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;S;10;64%;7%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny and hot;97;78;S;8;59%;9%;12
Huntsville;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;SSE;7;57%;8%;12
Ingleside;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;82;SSE;16;73%;4%;12
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;95;76;S;7;62%;5%;12
Jasper;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;S;5;65%;13%;12
Junction;Sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;11;46%;5%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;SE;10;54%;4%;12
Kerrville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;70;SSE;10;46%;4%;12
Killeen;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;S;13;54%;5%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;S;14;58%;5%;12
Kingsville Nas;Increasingly windy;97;79;SE;15;61%;5%;12
La Grange;Mostly sunny and hot;101;78;S;9;53%;6%;12
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;9;54%;4%;12
Lancaster;Sunny and seasonable;97;77;SSE;11;55%;6%;12
Laredo;Sunny and hot;106;80;SE;13;39%;3%;12
Llano;Sunny and hot;102;71;SSE;8;42%;5%;12
Longview;Partly sunny;96;77;S;8;64%;5%;11
Lubbock;Partly sunny;104;73;ENE;9;31%;34%;12
Lufkin;Partly sunny, warm;96;76;S;7;64%;10%;12
Mcallen;Increasingly windy;99;80;SE;17;52%;4%;12
Mcgregor;Hot with sunshine;98;74;S;13;59%;5%;12
Mckinney;Warm with sunshine;97;78;SSE;14;54%;10%;12
Mesquite;Sunshine, seasonable;97;78;SSE;11;53%;6%;12
Midland;Partly sunny;105;75;SSE;13;25%;14%;12
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;105;75;SSE;13;25%;14%;12
Midlothian;Sunny and hot;95;74;SE;12;63%;6%;12
Mineola;Mostly sunny;95;76;SSE;8;65%;5%;12
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;13;48%;8%;12
Mount Pleasant;Partial sunshine;96;78;S;8;62%;10%;11
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;96;76;S;7;65%;5%;12
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;10;49%;3%;12
Odessa;Partly sunny and hot;105;76;S;11;27%;15%;12
Orange;Sun and some clouds;93;77;S;7;64%;12%;11
Palacios;Partly sunny;92;83;SSE;13;68%;6%;12
Palestine;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;S;7;60%;5%;12
Pampa;Showers and t-storms;94;71;WSW;9;52%;81%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Showers and t-storms;96;71;WNW;10;45%;90%;12
Paris;Partly sunny, warm;96;77;S;11;60%;16%;11
Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;110;77;SSE;8;25%;10%;12
Perryton;A p.m. t-storm;91;70;NE;8;53%;84%;12
Plainview;Hot with some sun;97;68;NNE;8;45%;38%;12
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;8;50%;3%;12
Port Aransas;Sunshine and humid;89;82;SSE;12;75%;27%;12
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;81;SE;15;66%;4%;12
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;94;81;SSE;10;60%;4%;12
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;101;72;SSE;11;53%;3%;12
Robstown;Mostly sunny, warm;97;77;SE;13;64%;6%;12
Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;91;83;SSE;11;70%;27%;12
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny and hot;98;70;SSE;12;46%;5%;12
San Angelo;Sunny, breezy, hot;104;74;SSE;14;39%;6%;12
San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;9;49%;3%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;101;74;SSE;10;55%;4%;12
San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;S;10;47%;4%;12
Seminole;Partly sunny and hot;105;71;S;8;27%;25%;12
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;SSE;13;54%;19%;11
Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;SSW;11;31%;17%;12
Sonora;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;SSE;12;37%;5%;12
Stephenville;Sunshine, seasonable;97;75;SSE;11;48%;6%;12
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;S;11;55%;10%;12
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;105;77;S;13;30%;15%;12
Temple;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;S;16;58%;5%;12
Terrell;Sunshine, seasonable;97;78;S;12;58%;6%;12
Tyler;Partly sunny, humid;96;78;S;9;63%;5%;12
Uvalde;Sunshine and hot;103;74;SE;9;47%;4%;12
Vernon;Partly sunny and hot;103;81;SSE;9;32%;33%;12
Victoria;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;SSE;11;58%;4%;12
Waco;Sunny and seasonable;98;76;SSE;14;54%;5%;12
Weslaco;Sunny, breezy, warm;99;80;SE;14;52%;4%;12
Wharton;Mostly sunny;96;76;SSE;9;64%;7%;12
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, warm;101;75;SSE;13;45%;30%;12
Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;108;76;SE;10;23%;14%;12
Zapata;Sunny and hot;105;81;SE;11;46%;4%;12
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather