TX Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;76;SE;11;59%;45%;12
Abilene Dyess;A t-storm around;94;75;SE;10;51%;44%;12
Alice;Sunny and very warm;97;73;SE;12;62%;4%;12
Alpine;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;67;SSE;7;46%;47%;13
Amarillo;Clouds and sun, hot;97;70;SSE;12;36%;21%;12
Angleton;Partly sunny, humid;93;74;S;9;70%;4%;12
Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;SSW;8;57%;37%;12
Austin;Mostly sunny, warm;98;72;S;5;58%;4%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, warm;98;72;S;10;63%;4%;12
Bay;Partly sunny, humid;94;76;S;8;73%;5%;12
Beaumont;Periods of sun;94;74;SSW;6;64%;4%;12
Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SE;9;56%;4%;12
Borger;Partly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;9;32%;38%;12
Bowie;A t-storm around;98;77;N;6;63%;52%;12
Breckenridge;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;75;S;7;54%;49%;12
Brenham;Mostly sunny;96;74;S;6;61%;5%;12
Bridgeport;A t-storm around;96;74;SE;5;57%;51%;12
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;94;76;SE;12;64%;5%;13
Brownwood;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;68;SSE;8;60%;47%;12
Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;S;8;54%;7%;12
Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;98;69;SE;9;38%;39%;12
Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;SE;8;56%;4%;12
Childress;A t-storm around;98;74;ESE;10;45%;49%;12
Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SSW;8;66%;34%;12
College Station;Partly sunny, humid;96;75;S;9;62%;4%;12
Comanche;A t-storm around;96;72;S;7;59%;42%;12
Conroe;Clouds and sun;96;73;SSW;6;63%;4%;12
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;91;74;SSE;13;72%;4%;12
Corsicana;Partly sunny;98;75;S;8;61%;14%;12
Cotulla;Warm with sunshine;103;73;SE;11;53%;4%;12
Dalhart;Partly sunny and hot;97;64;SSE;13;31%;17%;12
Dallas Love;Sunshine and warm;98;81;SSE;8;55%;26%;12
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;97;78;S;9;59%;24%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;97;78;S;10;63%;26%;12
Decatur;A t-storm around;97;75;S;7;53%;51%;12
Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SE;13;51%;12%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SE;14;52%;11%;12
Denton;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;S;8;59%;27%;12
Dryden;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;74;SE;10;55%;43%;12
Dumas;Hot with some sun;96;67;SSE;9;33%;21%;12
Edinburg;Partly sunny;98;75;SE;11;54%;4%;12
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;97;74;SSE;6;29%;3%;10
Ellington;Partly sunny, humid;93;74;SSW;8;68%;4%;12
Falfurrias;Warm with sunshine;98;73;SE;10;55%;4%;12
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;96;73;SSE;10;59%;9%;12
Fort Worth;A t-storm around;99;77;SSW;8;54%;50%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm around;98;78;SSE;10;57%;51%;12
Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm around;99;79;SE;10;57%;50%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;7;56%;25%;12
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;94;68;SSE;8;57%;8%;12
Gainesville;Partly sunny;96;75;S;7;63%;27%;12
Galveston;Partly sunny;90;81;SSW;10;72%;27%;12
Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;S;8;56%;12%;12
Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;S;9;56%;5%;12
Giddings;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;S;6;58%;4%;12
Gilmer;Partly sunny, humid;94;74;SSE;5;72%;37%;9
Graham;A t-storm around;96;73;S;5;53%;49%;12
Granbury;A t-storm around;99;74;SSW;7;54%;46%;12
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;SSW;8;57%;25%;12
Greenville;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;7;56%;41%;12
Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding;90;69;S;16;32%;0%;10
Hamilton;A t-storm around;98;73;S;8;57%;41%;12
Harlingen;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;74;SE;15;63%;5%;12
Hearne;Mostly sunny, humid;96;72;S;7;64%;5%;12
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;SE;9;49%;2%;12
Henderson;Partly sunny;94;73;SSW;5;72%;33%;12
Hereford;Clouds and sun, hot;97;69;SSE;9;34%;14%;12
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;98;75;SSW;8;57%;16%;12
Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;SE;10;57%;5%;12
Houston;Partly sunny and hot;96;75;SSW;6;60%;4%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;96;77;SSW;8;63%;4%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;95;74;SSW;8;63%;4%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny, humid;93;72;S;3;74%;4%;12
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;95;76;S;6;63%;4%;12
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;94;73;SSW;5;64%;4%;12
Houston Hull;Partly sunny, humid;95;74;S;8;68%;5%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;95;76;S;6;64%;4%;12
Huntsville;Partly sunny;97;74;SSW;6;63%;4%;12
Ingleside;Lots of sun, humid;90;79;SSE;12;75%;4%;12
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;94;75;SSW;6;71%;11%;12
Jasper;Partly sunny, humid;96;73;SSW;5;65%;5%;12
Junction;Hot with some sun;97;70;SSE;9;56%;17%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;SE;9;60%;4%;12
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;95;69;SSE;8;60%;8%;12
Killeen;Mostly sunny;96;73;SSE;10;59%;9%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;96;72;SSE;11;62%;7%;12
Kingsville Nas;Sunshine and humid;95;73;SE;13;66%;3%;12
La Grange;Sunshine, hot, humid;98;74;S;5;64%;4%;12
Lago Vista;Humid with sunshine;95;69;SSE;7;64%;5%;12
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;97;75;S;7;61%;23%;12
Laredo;Sunny and hot;103;76;SE;13;45%;2%;12
Llano;Sunshine and warm;99;69;SSE;7;54%;10%;12
Longview;Humid with some sun;95;75;S;6;69%;36%;12
Lubbock;Partly sunny and hot;95;73;S;8;41%;31%;12
Lufkin;Partly sunny;95;75;SSW;7;65%;6%;12
Mcallen;Partly sunny and hot;98;76;SE;15;55%;4%;13
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;99;72;SSE;10;60%;11%;12
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;97;76;SE;9;60%;42%;12
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;97;76;SSE;7;60%;24%;12
Midland;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;75;SE;9;47%;48%;12
Midland Airpark;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;75;SE;9;47%;48%;12
Midlothian;Humid with sunshine;97;74;NNE;7;65%;22%;12
Mineola;Partly sunny, humid;95;73;S;5;73%;38%;11
Mineral Wells;A t-storm around;95;74;ESE;8;62%;50%;12
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;96;75;S;5;65%;41%;10
Nacogdoches;Clouds and sun;95;73;SSW;6;68%;8%;12
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;8;56%;2%;12
Odessa;A t-storm around;95;73;SSE;10;46%;47%;12
Orange;Partly sunny;93;75;SW;5;65%;5%;12
Palacios;Partly sunny;91;79;S;11;72%;5%;12
Palestine;Partly sunny;95;73;SSW;6;67%;11%;12
Pampa;Partly sunny and hot;98;70;SSE;10;34%;38%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny and hot;99;69;SE;9;29%;39%;12
Paris;Partly sunny;96;76;SSE;7;64%;28%;12
Pecos;A t-storm around;99;73;SE;7;34%;44%;12
Perryton;Partly sunny and hot;98;69;SE;10;34%;38%;12
Plainview;Hot with some sun;94;68;SSE;8;45%;14%;12
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;SE;7;58%;3%;12
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;88;80;SSE;10;77%;4%;12
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;90;78;SE;13;70%;5%;12
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;93;77;SSE;8;64%;5%;12
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;SSE;10;60%;2%;12
Robstown;Mostly sunny;95;73;SE;11;67%;4%;12
Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;89;79;SSE;10;71%;5%;12
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, warm;95;70;SE;11;58%;10%;13
San Angelo;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;74;E;9;55%;45%;12
San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;7;57%;3%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;SSE;9;61%;4%;12
San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;SSE;8;58%;4%;12
Seminole;Becoming cloudy;94;68;SE;7;45%;33%;12
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSE;8;60%;28%;12
Snyder;A t-storm around;95;73;S;8;51%;47%;12
Sonora;A t-storm around;97;71;SSE;11;53%;41%;12
Stephenville;A t-storm around;95;74;E;7;60%;44%;12
Sulphur Springs;Hot with some sun;98;76;SSE;7;62%;42%;9
Sweetwater;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;75;SSE;9;48%;46%;12
Temple;Mostly sunny;98;72;SSE;12;61%;7%;12
Terrell;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;8;66%;38%;12
Tyler;Partly sunny;96;76;S;7;67%;36%;12
Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warm;99;71;SE;9;59%;5%;12
Vernon;A t-storm around;101;76;S;8;37%;51%;12
Victoria;Mostly sunny, humid;97;75;SSE;9;62%;5%;12
Waco;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;11;56%;12%;12
Weslaco;Partly sunny and hot;97;76;SE;11;53%;5%;13
Wharton;Partly sunny;94;73;S;6;67%;5%;12
Wichita Falls;A t-storm around;99;76;ESE;9;53%;52%;12
Wink;Partly sunny, warm;98;72;SE;8;42%;14%;12
Zapata;Hot with sunshine;102;77;SE;11;49%;4%;12
