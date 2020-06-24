TX Forecast for Friday, June 26, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny;92;71;SE;10;59%;4%;12

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;92;70;SE;9;54%;3%;12

Alice;Showers and t-storms;93;75;SSE;11;74%;86%;7

Alpine;Partly sunny;92;67;SE;7;35%;2%;13

Amarillo;Sunny intervals;94;69;SSE;14;36%;44%;12

Angleton;A heavy thunderstorm;86;75;SSE;9;83%;82%;3

Arlington;Partly sunny;90;73;SSE;7;62%;14%;8

Austin;Mostly cloudy, humid;94;75;SSE;2;63%;70%;8

Austin Bergstrom;A shower or t-storm;94;75;SSE;5;67%;82%;10

Bay;Thunderstorms;88;75;SSE;8;87%;85%;3

Beaumont;Thunderstorm;84;75;SSE;8;84%;82%;4

Beeville;Showers and t-storms;92;76;SSE;9;69%;87%;4

Borger;Sun and clouds;97;72;S;12;33%;11%;12

Bowie;Partly sunny, humid;89;69;SE;6;73%;8%;11

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;91;72;SE;6;56%;4%;12

Brenham;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;75;S;6;73%;82%;4

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;88;67;SE;5;68%;5%;11

Brownsville;Heavy thunderstorms;88;80;SE;11;81%;92%;4

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;92;70;SE;6;60%;6%;9

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;92;72;SSE;5;59%;44%;10

Canadian;Clouds and sun;92;69;SSE;12;41%;8%;12

Castroville;A shower or t-storm;94;73;SE;5;59%;66%;8

Childress;Partly sunny;92;69;SSE;12;52%;5%;12

Cleburne;Partly sunny, humid;89;72;SSE;7;72%;12%;4

College Station;Couple of t-storms;87;73;SSE;5;75%;84%;4

Comanche;Clouds and sun;90;71;SE;6;63%;7%;8

Conroe;A heavy thunderstorm;86;74;S;7;80%;82%;3

Corpus Christi;Showers and t-storms;90;77;SSE;12;83%;87%;4

Corsicana;Partly sunny;87;73;S;6;72%;36%;5

Cotulla;A shower or t-storm;97;74;SE;8;65%;66%;11

Dalhart;Partly sunny, breezy;96;67;S;19;38%;19%;12

Dallas Love;Some sun;91;73;SSE;7;64%;16%;8

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;89;71;SSE;7;68%;16%;8

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, humid;89;71;SSE;8;74%;14%;8

Decatur;Partly sunny;88;70;SE;6;63%;8%;11

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy, humid;101;78;SE;9;49%;28%;10

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy, humid;99;75;SE;10;52%;28%;10

Denton;Partly sunny;90;72;SE;8;65%;29%;8

Dryden;Clouds limiting sun;99;73;SE;10;43%;4%;10

Dumas;Sun and clouds;93;68;SSW;15;39%;33%;12

Edinburg;Showers and t-storms;91;78;SE;10;74%;87%;5

El Paso;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;SE;6;26%;4%;13

Ellington;Thunderstorms;84;74;S;9;86%;87%;4

Falfurrias;Showers and t-storms;92;75;SSE;8;63%;87%;7

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;90;71;S;6;67%;25%;6

Fort Worth;Sun and some clouds;90;72;SSE;7;59%;10%;9

Fort Worth Alliance;Sun and some clouds;89;72;SE;8;67%;9%;9

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;91;73;SE;8;66%;9%;9

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, humid;90;69;SE;5;66%;12%;8

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;89;70;SSE;5;60%;44%;10

Gainesville;Partly sunny;88;70;SE;7;75%;7%;8

Galveston;Thunderstorms;87;81;S;14;80%;86%;3

Gatesville;Sun and clouds;90;73;SSE;6;65%;18%;6

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;92;74;S;6;61%;66%;6

Giddings;Showers and t-storms;90;74;S;5;65%;84%;4

Gilmer;A shower or t-storm;84;71;SSE;6;84%;63%;5

Graham;Partly sunny;89;69;SE;5;62%;4%;12

Granbury;Clouds and sun;91;73;SSE;6;63%;9%;6

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;90;73;SSE;7;63%;14%;8

Greenville;Clouds and sun;90;73;SSE;7;62%;36%;6

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;90;69;SE;16;34%;8%;10

Hamilton;Clouds and sun;90;71;SSE;6;65%;14%;6

Harlingen;Cloudy with t-storms;88;77;SE;13;77%;88%;4

Hearne;Cloudy and humid;88;74;S;4;77%;70%;3

Hebbronville;Couple of t-storms;92;74;SE;8;57%;87%;6

Henderson;A shower or t-storm;83;71;S;7;87%;82%;4

Hereford;Partly sunny;95;69;SSE;13;35%;36%;12

Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;88;72;SSE;6;66%;31%;4

Hondo;Mostly cloudy, humid;94;73;SE;8;60%;44%;9

Houston;Thunderstorms;86;76;S;8;82%;86%;4

Houston (Hobby Airport);Thunderstorms;86;75;S;9;81%;87%;4

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Thunderstorms;85;74;SSE;9;82%;86%;3

Houston / Southwest Airport;A heavy thunderstorm;84;71;SSE;5;90%;83%;3

Houston Clover;Thunderstorms;86;77;S;7;78%;86%;4

Houston Hooks;Thunderstorms;83;74;SSE;6;84%;86%;4

Houston Hull;A heavy thunderstorm;86;73;SSE;7;85%;82%;4

Houston Intercontinental;Thunderstorms;86;74;SSE;8;83%;86%;4

Huntsville;A heavy p.m. t-storm;86;74;S;5;75%;82%;3

Ingleside;Heavy thunderstorms;89;81;SSE;12;82%;84%;4

Jacksonville;A shower or t-storm;83;71;S;6;89%;82%;5

Jasper;Showers and t-storms;84;73;SSE;7;82%;84%;4

Junction;Mostly cloudy, humid;96;72;SSE;6;56%;10%;9

Kellyusa Airport;Couple of t-storms;94;75;SSE;7;65%;70%;7

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;92;71;SSE;5;59%;38%;10

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;90;71;S;6;67%;25%;6

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy, humid;90;71;S;6;71%;31%;6

Kingsville Nas;Overcast, a t-storm;92;78;SSE;12;74%;81%;6

La Grange;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;75;S;4;76%;82%;5

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy, humid;92;73;SSE;4;65%;70%;8

Lancaster;Partly sunny;88;72;SSE;6;70%;18%;8

Laredo;Clouds and sun, warm;98;78;SSE;8;48%;60%;12

Llano;Mostly cloudy;95;72;SSE;5;59%;29%;10

Longview;A shower or t-storm;85;72;SSE;7;81%;82%;5

Lubbock;Partly sunny;93;70;SE;10;36%;6%;12

Lufkin;Showers and t-storms;84;72;S;6;82%;84%;3

Mcallen;Showers and t-storms;91;78;SE;12;77%;87%;5

Mcgregor;Mainly cloudy;90;71;S;5;72%;63%;4

Mckinney;Humid with some sun;89;70;SSE;7;68%;16%;8

Mesquite;Partial sunshine;88;72;SSE;6;67%;20%;8

Midland;Mostly sunny;98;74;SSE;11;37%;2%;12

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;98;74;SSE;11;37%;2%;12

Midlothian;Partly sunny;88;69;SE;5;77%;18%;7

Mineola;A t-storm around;84;71;SSE;6;84%;50%;4

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;88;68;ESE;7;71%;12%;11

Mount Pleasant;A t-storm in spots;87;71;SSE;6;74%;49%;8

Nacogdoches;Showers and t-storms;84;71;SSE;7;80%;84%;3

New Braunfels;A shower or t-storm;93;74;S;6;61%;82%;7

Odessa;Mostly sunny;97;72;SSE;10;33%;2%;12

Orange;Showers and t-storms;84;76;SE;7;81%;85%;3

Palacios;Thunderstorms;87;78;SSE;11;82%;86%;3

Palestine;A shower or t-storm;85;72;S;4;77%;82%;4

Pampa;Clouds and sun;93;69;SSE;14;37%;8%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun;95;68;S;17;35%;10%;12

Paris;Partly sunny;87;71;SSE;8;69%;25%;12

Pecos;Mostly sunny;101;73;SE;8;31%;3%;12

Perryton;Partly sunny;94;67;S;16;38%;42%;12

Plainview;Partly sunny, humid;91;66;SSE;10;42%;9%;12

Pleasanton;Showers and t-storms;94;75;SE;5;63%;71%;5

Port Aransas;Showers and t-storms;87;80;SSE;12;76%;84%;5

Port Isabel;Showers and t-storms;86;80;SE;14;79%;89%;3

Port Lavaca;Thunderstorms;89;78;SSE;10;77%;88%;4

Randolph AFB;A shower or t-storm;91;74;SSE;7;68%;82%;7

Robstown;Showers and t-storms;91;76;SE;10;80%;88%;6

Rockport;Showers and t-storms;88;80;SSE;11;69%;86%;5

Rocksprings;Partly sunny, humid;92;70;SSE;6;51%;10%;13

San Angelo;Clouds and sun;98;73;SSE;7;45%;4%;12

San Antonio;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;SSE;6;64%;84%;7

San Antonio Stinson;A p.m. t-storm;92;73;SSE;6;70%;70%;7

San Marcos;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;73;S;5;62%;66%;6

Seminole;Mostly sunny;96;69;SSE;8;31%;4%;12

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, humid;89;71;S;7;66%;30%;8

Snyder;Mostly sunny;93;71;SE;8;46%;2%;12

Sonora;Mostly cloudy;96;72;SSE;7;45%;5%;10

Stephenville;Partly sunny;88;68;ESE;6;67%;8%;8

Sulphur Springs;Humid with some sun;90;72;SSE;7;66%;30%;6

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, nice;94;72;SE;7;46%;3%;12

Temple;Mostly cloudy, humid;90;70;S;6;71%;64%;5

Terrell;Partly sunny;88;72;SSE;7;73%;25%;6

Tyler;A shower or t-storm;85;72;S;7;77%;82%;4

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;93;73;SE;6;57%;44%;10

Vernon;Mostly sunny;93;72;SE;8;45%;4%;12

Victoria;Showers and t-storms;90;76;S;9;73%;87%;5

Waco;Mostly cloudy;89;72;SSE;5;71%;63%;4

Weslaco;Showers and t-storms;90;78;SE;10;74%;89%;5

Wharton;Thunderstorms;87;74;SSE;8;84%;86%;3

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;90;68;SE;10;62%;4%;12

Wink;Mostly sunny;100;74;SSE;12;33%;4%;12

Zapata;Cloudy, a t-storm;96;77;SE;8;56%;66%;6

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather