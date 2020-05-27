TX Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Overcast, a t-storm;88;60;NE;8;51%;55%;6

Abilene Dyess;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;60;NE;8;44%;55%;6

Alice;Mostly sunny;93;71;SSE;9;67%;44%;12

Alpine;A t-storm in spots;86;59;E;8;40%;54%;13

Amarillo;Partly sunny;81;54;E;10;43%;3%;11

Angleton;A shower or t-storm;86;67;NNW;6;74%;63%;7

Arlington;Showers and t-storms;83;64;N;6;62%;64%;6

Austin;A shower or t-storm;88;66;SSE;2;59%;58%;12

Austin Bergstrom;A shower or t-storm;88;66;SE;5;69%;58%;11

Bay;A shower or t-storm;87;69;NW;6;75%;66%;8

Beaumont;A shower or t-storm;84;67;SSW;5;72%;75%;7

Beeville;A t-storm in spots;92;73;ESE;8;71%;62%;12

Borger;Partly sunny;86;57;E;11;39%;2%;12

Bowie;Showers and t-storms;82;62;N;5;71%;76%;5

Breckenridge;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;61;E;6;53%;55%;6

Brenham;A shower or t-storm;85;67;NNE;5;63%;58%;11

Bridgeport;Showers and t-storms;81;59;N;3;68%;61%;6

Brownsville;Sunshine and humid;94;77;E;11;68%;71%;11

Brownwood;A shower or t-storm;86;60;ENE;6;63%;56%;9

Burnet;A shower or t-storm;85;63;ENE;5;60%;57%;9

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;83;55;ENE;10;44%;0%;9

Castroville;A t-storm in spots;90;68;ENE;6;67%;53%;9

Childress;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;58;NE;9;49%;55%;6

Cleburne;Showers and t-storms;83;63;NNW;6;73%;62%;6

College Station;A shower or t-storm;83;65;ENE;5;74%;59%;9

Comanche;A shower or t-storm;85;61;E;6;62%;56%;9

Conroe;A shower or t-storm;84;65;ENE;5;68%;64%;9

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;90;71;NW;9;76%;44%;12

Corsicana;Showers and t-storms;82;65;NNW;5;67%;63%;5

Cotulla;A t-storm in spots;93;71;ESE;8;69%;79%;9

Dalhart;Partial sunshine;83;55;ENE;10;41%;7%;12

Dallas Love;Showers and t-storms;83;64;NE;6;63%;65%;5

Dallas Redbird;Showers and t-storms;82;64;ESE;7;67%;65%;5

Dallas/Ft Worth;A shower or t-storm;82;64;NNE;8;70%;60%;5

Decatur;Showers and t-storms;81;61;N;5;64%;62%;6

Del Rio;A t-storm in spots;91;72;SE;8;67%;59%;10

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A t-storm in spots;89;69;E;8;69%;57%;8

Denton;Showers and t-storms;82;62;NNW;7;67%;76%;5

Dryden;A t-storm in spots;89;68;E;8;66%;51%;12

Dumas;Partly sunny;82;54;E;9;45%;4%;12

Edinburg;Mostly sunny;96;76;E;9;65%;72%;12

El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;ESE;7;18%;25%;12

Ellington;A shower or t-storm;86;68;WNW;6;71%;65%;8

Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;95;73;E;8;62%;75%;11

Fort Hood;A shower or t-storm;84;64;E;5;69%;58%;9

Fort Worth;Showers and t-storms;84;63;N;6;62%;63%;6

Fort Worth Alliance;Showers and t-storms;82;63;N;8;66%;64%;6

Fort Worth Nas;Showers and t-storms;86;64;SSE;7;62%;63%;7

Fort Worth Spinks;Showers and t-storms;83;61;W;5;68%;63%;6

Fredericksburg;A t-storm in spots;84;62;ENE;6;65%;44%;12

Gainesville;A shower or t-storm;79;61;NNW;6;72%;73%;4

Galveston;A shower or t-storm;85;73;NW;9;73%;63%;8

Gatesville;A shower or t-storm;83;63;ESE;5;63%;56%;9

Georgetown;A shower or t-storm;85;64;NNE;6;62%;57%;9

Giddings;A shower or t-storm;85;65;NNE;5;61%;59%;11

Gilmer;Showers and t-storms;80;62;WSW;4;73%;63%;6

Graham;A shower or t-storm;84;59;ENE;5;61%;73%;7

Granbury;Showers and t-storms;84;63;NNE;6;61%;61%;8

Grand Prairie;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;65;N;6;61%;60%;5

Greenville;Showers and t-storms;83;65;NNW;5;60%;66%;4

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;81;57;E;22;44%;48%;13

Hamilton;A shower or t-storm;84;62;E;5;63%;73%;9

Harlingen;Mostly sunny;95;71;N;12;66%;66%;12

Hearne;A shower or t-storm;83;64;N;4;72%;59%;9

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;93;73;ESE;8;70%;75%;10

Henderson;Showers and t-storms;80;62;S;4;74%;63%;8

Hereford;Partly sunny;83;54;E;7;41%;26%;12

Hillsboro;Showers and t-storms;82;63;NNW;6;66%;62%;5

Hondo;A t-storm in spots;89;66;ENE;7;68%;53%;8

Houston;A shower or t-storm;87;69;SE;5;68%;64%;7

Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower or t-storm;86;69;W;7;69%;62%;7

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower or t-storm;86;69;WSW;6;70%;67%;5

Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower or t-storm;84;65;WNW;3;78%;65%;5

Houston Clover;A shower or t-storm;88;67;W;5;67%;63%;10

Houston Hooks;A shower or t-storm;84;65;SSW;4;71%;60%;7

Houston Hull;A shower or t-storm;86;68;SW;5;75%;65%;5

Houston Intercontinental;A shower or t-storm;87;68;SW;6;69%;64%;7

Huntsville;Showers and t-storms;84;66;NE;5;64%;62%;9

Ingleside;Mostly sunny;89;75;NW;10;74%;44%;12

Jacksonville;Showers and t-storms;80;63;SE;4;72%;63%;5

Jasper;A shower or t-storm;82;64;ENE;4;73%;63%;6

Junction;A t-storm in spots;88;61;N;5;65%;41%;9

Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm in spots;91;68;ENE;6;68%;51%;8

Kerrville;A t-storm in spots;86;62;ENE;5;67%;45%;11

Killeen;A shower or t-storm;84;64;E;5;69%;58%;9

Killeen/Ft Hood;Showers and t-storms;84;63;E;5;71%;61%;9

Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;94;71;NNW;10;67%;75%;12

La Grange;A shower or t-storm;86;66;NNE;5;70%;60%;7

Lago Vista;A shower or t-storm;85;63;SE;4;69%;60%;12

Lancaster;Showers and t-storms;82;64;N;6;65%;64%;4

Laredo;Some sun;95;74;ESE;9;58%;74%;8

Llano;A shower or t-storm;88;64;ENE;5;65%;57%;12

Longview;Showers and t-storms;81;63;W;5;72%;64%;9

Lubbock;Partly sunny;85;58;E;8;43%;2%;10

Lufkin;Showers and t-storms;82;63;N;5;73%;65%;9

Mcallen;Mostly sunny;96;73;N;11;62%;72%;12

Mcgregor;A shower or t-storm;84;63;E;5;71%;57%;9

Mckinney;Showers and t-storms;81;61;NE;6;71%;76%;4

Mesquite;Showers and t-storms;82;65;N;6;65%;66%;5

Midland;A t-storm around;88;62;ESE;9;44%;41%;12

Midland Airpark;A t-storm around;88;62;ESE;9;44%;41%;12

Midlothian;Showers and t-storms;82;62;SSW;4;73%;64%;5

Mineola;Showers and t-storms;80;62;WSW;5;72%;64%;4

Mineral Wells;Showers and t-storms;84;60;NNE;6;64%;62%;6

Mount Pleasant;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;63;W;5;69%;73%;6

Nacogdoches;Showers and t-storms;81;62;ESE;5;72%;64%;8

New Braunfels;A shower or t-storm;89;66;NE;7;67%;61%;8

Odessa;A t-storm around;89;61;E;9;44%;41%;12

Orange;A shower or t-storm;83;66;SSW;5;74%;76%;7

Palacios;A shower or t-storm;87;71;NNW;9;74%;72%;6

Palestine;Showers and t-storms;81;62;N;4;67%;63%;5

Pampa;Clouds and sunshine;83;54;ENE;12;41%;0%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun;83;53;ENE;11;40%;2%;12

Paris;Showers and t-storms;78;62;NW;6;69%;76%;5

Pecos;A t-storm around;94;66;ESE;10;44%;45%;12

Perryton;Periods of sun;83;55;E;11;43%;2%;12

Plainview;Sunny intervals;82;54;E;9;47%;1%;12

Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;91;69;E;6;66%;54%;7

Port Aransas;Sunshine and humid;86;78;ESE;11;74%;44%;12

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;90;78;E;12;70%;70%;12

Port Lavaca;A shower or t-storm;87;74;ESE;9;74%;74%;5

Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;89;66;E;6;72%;50%;8

Robstown;Mostly sunny;92;71;NW;8;71%;44%;12

Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;88;77;ESE;10;69%;44%;12

Rocksprings;A t-storm in spots;87;64;ENE;7;61%;45%;12

San Angelo;A t-storm in spots;90;60;NW;6;53%;41%;9

San Antonio;A t-storm in spots;90;68;ENE;7;67%;51%;8

San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm in spots;87;67;E;6;73%;52%;7

San Marcos;A shower or t-storm;87;65;NE;6;63%;60%;11

Seminole;A t-storm around;88;58;E;8;43%;41%;12

Sherman-Denison;Showers and t-storms;79;61;NNE;6;74%;76%;4

Snyder;Clouds limiting sun;85;60;ENE;9;48%;2%;8

Sonora;A t-storm in spots;89;62;ENE;7;54%;41%;12

Stephenville;A shower or t-storm;84;61;E;4;60%;73%;9

Sulphur Springs;Showers and t-storms;81;63;WNW;6;67%;66%;5

Sweetwater;Clouds limiting sun;86;60;ENE;8;47%;2%;9

Temple;A shower or t-storm;83;63;E;6;76%;57%;9

Terrell;Showers and t-storms;82;64;NNW;6;71%;66%;5

Tyler;Showers and t-storms;81;63;NNW;5;69%;64%;4

Uvalde;A t-storm in spots;90;67;E;6;73%;73%;8

Vernon;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;61;NE;9;48%;55%;4

Victoria;Showers and t-storms;89;71;SE;7;75%;76%;7

Waco;Showers and t-storms;83;63;ENE;6;72%;62%;9

Weslaco;Mostly sunny;95;75;E;10;65%;66%;12

Wharton;A shower or t-storm;85;67;ESE;5;75%;65%;7

Wichita Falls;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;59;NNE;7;60%;55%;4

Wink;A t-storm around;92;64;E;11;42%;42%;12

Zapata;Sun and some clouds;95;75;E;7;62%;68%;9

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather