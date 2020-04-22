TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, April 24, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;85;61;SSE;6;39%;8%;10
Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sun;85;58;SSE;6;34%;9%;10
Alice;Mostly sunny, warm;94;65;ESE;10;55%;2%;11
Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;92;57;WSW;9;19%;0%;11
Amarillo;Sunny and warmer;80;48;NE;10;39%;11%;10
Angleton;Turning sunny;87;62;NNE;8;58%;7%;11
Arlington;Partly sunny, nice;84;63;S;6;44%;4%;10
Austin;Sunny and warmer;89;65;ESE;5;43%;1%;11
Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and less humid;88;61;ESE;8;48%;1%;11
Bay;Turning sunny;89;65;N;8;60%;6%;11
Beaumont;Turning sunny;87;61;NE;7;61%;27%;11
Beeville;Sunny and less humid;94;68;ESE;8;54%;2%;11
Borger;Sunny and warmer;83;52;NE;9;38%;21%;10
Bowie;Partly sunny, nice;85;63;SE;6;52%;5%;10
Breckenridge;Sunny;86;64;S;6;43%;6%;10
Brenham;Sunny and less humid;85;60;ESE;8;54%;3%;11
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, nice;84;62;SE;5;49%;4%;10
Brownsville;Partial sunshine;93;73;E;8;69%;5%;10
Brownwood;Sunny and nice;85;60;SSE;5;45%;3%;10
Burnet;Sunny;84;62;SSE;6;41%;3%;11
Canadian;Warmer with sunshine;83;52;NE;8;46%;30%;10
Castroville;Sunny and less humid;91;62;ESE;7;38%;0%;11
Childress;Sunshine and warmer;86;55;SE;10;38%;12%;10
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;84;61;SSE;6;56%;4%;10
College Station;Sunny and less humid;84;62;ESE;9;59%;2%;11
Comanche;Sunny;84;63;S;5;44%;4%;10
Conroe;Turning sunny;85;59;E;8;51%;4%;11
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;91;69;ESE;10;64%;2%;11
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;83;62;SSE;6;53%;4%;10
Cotulla;Sunny and very warm;95;64;ESE;8;40%;0%;11
Dalhart;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;44;NNW;10;38%;39%;10
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;85;66;SSE;8;46%;5%;10
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, nice;84;64;SSE;8;47%;5%;10
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;84;64;SE;9;49%;5%;10
Decatur;Partly sunny, nice;82;63;SSE;5;45%;4%;10
Del Rio;Sunny and very warm;95;62;SSE;5;31%;0%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and very warm;93;60;SE;5;33%;0%;11
Denton;Partly sunny, nice;83;63;SSE;6;50%;5%;10
Dryden;Sunny and very warm;93;61;NNE;7;24%;1%;11
Dumas;Sunshine and warmer;78;47;N;10;43%;22%;10
Edinburg;Partly sunny and hot;96;71;E;8;54%;4%;11
El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;88;64;WNW;11;17%;0%;11
Ellington;Turning sunny;86;65;NNE;11;58%;6%;11
Falfurrias;Partly sunny, warm;96;66;ESE;7;49%;3%;11
Fort Hood;Sunshine;86;64;SE;6;48%;2%;11
Fort Worth;Partly sunny, nice;84;64;SSE;6;44%;4%;10
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, nice;84;65;SE;9;50%;4%;10
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;86;66;SSE;7;45%;4%;10
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, nice;84;63;SSE;5;50%;4%;10
Fredericksburg;Sunny;84;60;SSE;6;44%;1%;11
Gainesville;Partly sunny, nice;81;61;SSE;6;54%;5%;10
Galveston;Turning sunny;84;72;N;9;66%;8%;11
Gatesville;Sunshine;85;62;SSE;5;45%;4%;10
Georgetown;Brilliant sunshine;85;62;SSE;7;45%;2%;11
Giddings;Sunny and less humid;87;62;SE;6;48%;1%;11
Gilmer;Partly sunny, warmer;79;58;S;6;61%;5%;10
Graham;Mostly sunny;84;62;SSE;6;48%;4%;10
Granbury;Mostly sunny;86;64;SSE;5;43%;4%;10
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;85;64;S;6;46%;4%;10
Greenville;Partly sunny, nice;83;62;SSE;6;48%;6%;10
Guadalupe Pass;Windy;78;54;W;24;21%;0%;11
Hamilton;Sunshine;85;63;SSE;5;45%;4%;10
Harlingen;Partly sunny, warm;91;71;E;11;69%;4%;11
Hearne;Sunshine, less humid;84;59;SE;6;57%;2%;10
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;94;66;SE;8;38%;0%;11
Henderson;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;SSE;6;61%;5%;10
Hereford;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;48;NW;10;36%;6%;10
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;83;61;SSE;5;49%;4%;10
Hondo;Sunny and very warm;91;59;ESE;8;36%;0%;11
Houston;Turning sunny;88;63;SE;7;52%;5%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);Turning sunny;87;65;NNE;12;52%;5%;11
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Turning sunny;88;65;NNE;11;49%;5%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;Turning sunny;86;60;NE;7;59%;6%;11
Houston Clover;Turning sunny;87;64;N;9;52%;6%;11
Houston Hooks;Turning sunny;84;61;NNE;9;55%;4%;11
Houston Hull;Turning sunny;87;61;NNE;11;55%;5%;11
Houston Intercontinental;Turning sunny;85;61;NNE;10;55%;5%;11
Huntsville;Sunny and less humid;83;62;SE;6;54%;4%;10
Ingleside;Sunshine and warm;88;72;ESE;9;71%;3%;11
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;61;S;6;58%;4%;10
Jasper;Turning sunny;82;58;ENE;6;58%;6%;10
Junction;Plenty of sun;88;63;SSE;4;42%;1%;11
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and less humid;89;61;ESE;8;35%;0%;11
Kerrville;Sunny;86;60;SSE;6;41%;1%;11
Killeen;Sunshine;86;64;SE;6;48%;2%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunshine;85;63;SE;7;51%;2%;10
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, warm;94;67;ESE;9;61%;2%;11
La Grange;Sunny and less humid;87;62;ESE;7;54%;2%;11
Lago Vista;Abundant sunshine;85;64;ESE;6;48%;2%;11
Lancaster;Partly sunny;83;61;S;6;49%;5%;10
Laredo;Partly sunny and hot;97;70;ESE;9;28%;1%;11
Llano;Sunny;86;60;SSE;4;49%;3%;11
Longview;Partly sunny, warmer;80;59;S;7;59%;5%;10
Lubbock;Plenty of sun;84;53;W;13;31%;5%;10
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;82;61;N;8;58%;4%;10
Mcallen;Partly sunny and hot;96;73;ESE;10;55%;4%;11
Mcgregor;Sunny and nice;84;62;SSE;5;56%;4%;10
Mckinney;Partly sunny;83;62;S;9;56%;6%;10
Mesquite;Partly sunny;83;61;SSE;6;50%;5%;10
Midland;Plenty of sun;87;61;SW;9;28%;6%;11
Midland Airpark;Plenty of sun;87;61;SW;9;28%;6%;11
Midlothian;Partly sunny;83;61;SSE;5;55%;4%;10
Mineola;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;SSE;6;61%;5%;10
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;84;62;SE;6;47%;4%;10
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, warmer;79;59;S;8;54%;8%;10
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;79;57;SSE;7;64%;4%;10
New Braunfels;Sunny and less humid;89;61;ESE;9;45%;1%;11
Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;86;60;WSW;10;27%;5%;11
Orange;Turning sunny;85;59;NE;6;59%;27%;11
Palacios;Turning sunny;89;67;ESE;11;57%;6%;11
Palestine;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;59;SSE;6;58%;4%;10
Pampa;Sunny and warmer;80;49;NE;11;40%;19%;10
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and warmer;82;50;SSE;9;42%;25%;10
Paris;Partly sunny, warmer;79;58;S;8;56%;11%;10
Pecos;Sunny and very warm;91;61;WSW;9;25%;2%;11
Perryton;Warmer with sunshine;79;50;NE;9;50%;33%;9
Plainview;Sunny and nice;81;49;W;11;38%;6%;10
Pleasanton;Sunny and less humid;90;62;ESE;7;41%;0%;11
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;82;73;ESE;7;85%;3%;11
Port Isabel;Partly sunny, warm;84;74;ENE;7;83%;5%;11
Port Lavaca;Turning sunny;90;70;SE;8;57%;4%;11
Randolph AFB;Sunny and less humid;88;60;ESE;9;40%;0%;11
Robstown;Warm with sunshine;93;68;ESE;9;58%;2%;11
Rockport;Sunny and warm;86;72;ESE;7;71%;3%;11
Rocksprings;Plenty of sunshine;86;62;S;7;37%;0%;11
San Angelo;Sunny and warm;88;64;SSE;3;38%;4%;11
San Antonio;Sunshine, less humid;89;62;ESE;9;43%;0%;11
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny and less humid;88;63;ESE;8;42%;0%;11
San Marcos;Sunny and less humid;88;61;SE;9;44%;2%;11
Seminole;Plenty of sunshine;84;54;WSW;11;30%;5%;11
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, nice;80;63;SSE;8;59%;9%;10
Snyder;Plenty of sunshine;85;57;SW;10;38%;8%;10
Sonora;Sunny and warm;88;60;S;7;39%;1%;11
Stephenville;Sunshine and nice;85;63;SSE;4;42%;4%;10
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;81;60;SSE;7;57%;7%;10
Sweetwater;Plenty of sunshine;86;60;SSW;9;38%;8%;10
Temple;Sunny and pleasant;84;61;SE;7;56%;3%;10
Terrell;Partly sunny, nice;82;60;SSE;6;55%;5%;10
Tyler;Partly sunny, warmer;81;60;S;7;55%;5%;10
Uvalde;Sunny and very warm;92;60;ESE;5;36%;0%;11
Vernon;Sunshine;86;59;SSE;8;40%;14%;10
Victoria;Sunny and less humid;92;67;ESE;9;59%;3%;11
Waco;Sunshine and nice;84;63;SE;7;53%;3%;10
Weslaco;Partly sunny and hot;96;71;E;8;57%;4%;11
Wharton;Turning sunny;88;59;E;8;62%;5%;11
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;84;61;SE;7;49%;8%;10
Wink;Sunny and very warm;90;60;WSW;9;25%;4%;11
Zapata;Partly sunny and hot;97;71;ESE;7;38%;2%;11
