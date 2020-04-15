TX Forecast for Friday, April 17, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;50;S;20;56%;14%;10

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;47;S;20;49%;14%;10

Alice;Mostly cloudy;81;67;SE;10;59%;16%;4

Alpine;Mostly sunny;81;52;S;8;31%;2%;11

Amarillo;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;29;NNE;18;34%;12%;9

Angleton;Partly sunny, nice;77;65;SE;10;57%;16%;10

Arlington;Mostly sunny;73;58;S;12;52%;9%;9

Austin;Sunny intervals;78;60;SSE;5;50%;8%;10

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, warmer;79;61;SSE;9;61%;8%;10

Bay;Nice with some sun;78;66;ESE;10;59%;16%;10

Beaumont;Partly sunny, nice;76;61;SE;8;55%;11%;10

Beeville;Becoming cloudy;82;67;SE;9;57%;15%;5

Borger;Warmer with sunshine;73;33;NNE;14;39%;15%;9

Bowie;Partly sunny, nice;74;51;S;14;57%;16%;9

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;54;S;13;54%;15%;10

Brenham;Partly sunny;78;61;SSE;7;55%;11%;10

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;73;54;S;13;57%;14%;9

Brownsville;Cloudy;81;71;SE;10;60%;15%;3

Brownwood;Partly sunny, warmer;76;57;S;12;62%;11%;10

Burnet;Variable clouds;75;59;S;9;56%;8%;9

Canadian;Sunny intervals;75;33;N;15;42%;16%;9

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;79;63;SSE;8;58%;9%;7

Childress;Partly sunny, warmer;77;38;SSW;17;51%;20%;9

Cleburne;Mostly sunny;73;57;S;12;65%;9%;10

College Station;Partly sunny;77;61;SSE;10;55%;10%;10

Comanche;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;56;S;12;59%;12%;10

Conroe;Partly sunny, nice;76;59;SE;8;54%;11%;10

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;80;70;SE;13;59%;14%;4

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;74;58;SSE;10;55%;7%;10

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;79;66;SE;9;62%;7%;3

Dalhart;Mostly sunny;65;27;NNE;16;38%;17%;9

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;74;59;SSE;12;49%;9%;9

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;72;56;SSE;13;50%;9%;9

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;74;57;SSE;15;54%;10%;9

Decatur;Partly sunny;72;55;S;11;54%;15%;9

Del Rio;Winds subsiding;79;63;SSE;16;55%;8%;9

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Winds subsiding;77;62;SSE;16;60%;8%;9

Denton;Mostly sunny;73;56;S;14;55%;12%;9

Dryden;Warmer;80;58;SE;11;61%;8%;10

Dumas;Sunshine and warmer;71;27;NNE;15;34%;15%;9

Edinburg;Rather cloudy;77;69;SE;8;62%;21%;3

El Paso;Mostly sunny;84;56;W;10;14%;0%;10

Ellington;Partly sunny, nice;76;66;SE;12;55%;16%;10

Falfurrias;Cloudy;80;68;SE;7;61%;17%;3

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;75;58;S;11;52%;7%;10

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;73;58;S;12;51%;10%;9

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;74;53;S;15;53%;11%;9

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;56;S;15;51%;10%;9

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;72;55;S;13;56%;9%;9

Fredericksburg;Variable clouds;73;59;S;8;65%;8%;9

Gainesville;Partly sunny;71;51;S;11;61%;18%;9

Galveston;Partly sunny;76;69;SE;14;60%;17%;10

Gatesville;Warmer;76;59;S;9;59%;8%;8

Georgetown;Warmer;76;60;SSE;8;52%;7%;8

Giddings;Warmer;78;60;SSE;7;54%;10%;8

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;71;53;SSE;7;52%;7%;9

Graham;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;49;S;9;59%;16%;9

Granbury;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;57;S;11;57%;11%;10

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;74;59;S;11;51%;9%;9

Greenville;Mostly sunny, nice;73;57;S;10;47%;10%;9

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, warmer;75;46;WSW;25;21%;0%;10

Hamilton;Partly sunny, warmer;75;58;S;12;60%;10%;10

Harlingen;Cloudy;79;68;SE;12;69%;16%;3

Hearne;Pleasant and warmer;76;59;SSE;7;59%;10%;10

Hebbronville;Low clouds;76;65;SE;7;63%;7%;3

Henderson;Mostly sunny;71;53;S;7;53%;6%;10

Hereford;Sunny and warmer;76;28;NNE;14;33%;10%;9

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, nice;74;58;S;11;56%;8%;10

Hondo;Clouds limiting sun;77;63;SSE;10;59%;9%;6

Houston;Inc. clouds;77;64;SE;8;55%;15%;10

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partial sunshine;77;66;SE;12;52%;16%;10

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Inc. clouds;77;64;SE;11;44%;16%;10

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny, nice;76;62;SE;7;57%;15%;10

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;76;65;SE;10;51%;16%;10

Houston Hooks;Inc. clouds;77;61;SE;8;49%;13%;10

Houston Hull;Partly sunny, nice;78;64;SE;11;54%;15%;10

Houston Intercontinental;Inc. clouds;77;62;SE;10;51%;14%;10

Huntsville;Partly sunny;75;61;SSE;6;48%;10%;10

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;79;71;SE;12;62%;11%;5

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny, nice;72;56;S;7;49%;7%;10

Jasper;Partly sunny, nice;74;54;SSE;5;50%;8%;10

Junction;More clouds than sun;76;59;S;12;60%;6%;9

Kellyusa Airport;Clouds limiting sun;78;63;SSE;8;55%;27%;8

Kerrville;Variable clouds;73;60;S;9;67%;8%;9

Killeen;Partly sunny;75;58;S;11;52%;7%;10

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;76;59;S;12;54%;7%;10

Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;81;69;SE;11;60%;16%;3

La Grange;Warmer;79;63;SSE;7;61%;11%;8

Lago Vista;Clouds limiting sun;74;61;SSE;8;58%;8%;8

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;72;57;S;10;54%;8%;9

Laredo;Mainly cloudy;78;68;SSE;11;54%;6%;3

Llano;Pleasant and warmer;78;59;SSE;7;58%;7%;10

Longview;Mostly sunny;72;54;SSE;8;51%;7%;9

Lubbock;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;37;SE;15;46%;11%;10

Lufkin;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;SSE;7;48%;8%;10

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;78;69;SE;9;65%;22%;3

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, nice;75;56;SSE;11;62%;7%;10

Mckinney;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;56;SSE;14;58%;11%;9

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;72;58;S;10;53%;8%;9

Midland;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;52;S;16;48%;11%;10

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;52;S;16;48%;11%;10

Midlothian;Mostly sunny;71;55;SSE;10;58%;8%;9

Mineola;Plenty of sunshine;71;52;SSE;6;53%;7%;9

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, breezy;75;55;S;15;55%;11%;9

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;71;54;SSE;7;49%;8%;9

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;73;52;SSE;6;51%;7%;10

New Braunfels;Warmer;78;62;SSE;8;55%;9%;10

Odessa;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;53;S;13;46%;10%;10

Orange;Partly sunny, nice;76;60;SE;7;52%;9%;10

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;79;68;ESE;14;58%;13%;8

Palestine;Mostly sunny, nice;73;56;S;7;55%;6%;10

Pampa;Warmer;73;31;N;19;44%;14%;9

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;71;30;NNE;16;42%;15%;9

Paris;Mostly sunny;70;52;S;11;52%;10%;9

Pecos;Sunshine and warmer;89;51;NNE;8;37%;8%;10

Perryton;Partly sunny;66;30;N;16;42%;20%;9

Plainview;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;33;ENE;13;53%;11%;10

Pleasanton;Warmer;79;63;SE;7;57%;27%;10

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;77;72;SE;11;62%;10%;4

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;78;73;SE;12;63%;14%;3

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;78;70;SE;11;58%;11%;8

Randolph AFB;Becoming cloudy;77;62;SSE;9;50%;10%;10

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;80;67;SE;12;57%;15%;4

Rockport;Becoming cloudy;78;72;SE;11;57%;10%;7

Rocksprings;More clouds than sun;71;59;S;14;70%;7%;9

San Angelo;Partly sunny, breezy;78;59;S;16;53%;10%;10

San Antonio;Warmer;77;63;SSE;8;60%;27%;8

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;78;62;SE;8;60%;10%;8

San Marcos;Becoming cloudy;78;61;SSE;9;53%;9%;10

Seminole;Sunny and warmer;82;44;SSW;11;40%;11%;10

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;51;SSE;15;56%;19%;9

Snyder;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;45;S;15;65%;13%;10

Sonora;Clouds and sun;75;61;S;15;62%;6%;10

Stephenville;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;54;S;14;57%;12%;10

Sulphur Springs;Sunshine;72;54;S;8;51%;8%;9

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;48;S;17;57%;14%;10

Temple;Partly sunny, nice;76;59;S;12;61%;6%;10

Terrell;Sunny and delightful;72;57;S;10;56%;8%;9

Tyler;Sunny and pleasant;72;55;S;9;48%;7%;9

Uvalde;Clouds;76;63;SE;8;68%;27%;3

Vernon;Warmer with some sun;78;45;S;15;52%;26%;9

Victoria;Partly sunny, nice;80;66;SE;9;57%;11%;10

Waco;Mostly sunny, nice;75;58;SSE;12;59%;7%;10

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;77;69;SE;8;61%;19%;3

Wharton;Partly sunny, warmer;79;62;SE;9;61%;14%;10

Wichita Falls;Warmer;74;45;S;17;58%;23%;9

Wink;Sunny and warmer;88;50;SE;10;38%;8%;10

Zapata;Rather cloudy;78;69;SE;8;59%;12%;3

