TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, March 28, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;88;55;SSW;11;61%;31%;7
Abilene Dyess;Clouds and sun, warm;88;53;SSW;10;52%;30%;7
Alice;Areas of morning fog;98;73;SE;16;60%;25%;9
Alpine;Not as hot;82;42;W;13;28%;0%;7
Amarillo;Not as warm;74;41;WSW;19;34%;8%;6
Angleton;Areas of morning fog;85;73;SSE;15;73%;17%;8
Arlington;Clouds and sun, warm;81;66;S;11;66%;30%;5
Austin;Clouds and sun;87;68;SSE;7;66%;20%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;88;68;SSE;12;70%;19%;4
Bay;Fog in the morning;86;74;SSE;14;75%;18%;8
Beaumont;Partly sunny;86;72;SSE;9;73%;16%;8
Beeville;Fog in the morning;92;73;SE;11;65%;25%;8
Borger;Not as warm;77;44;WSW;17;33%;9%;6
Bowie;Warm with some sun;83;62;S;10;74%;34%;6
Breckenridge;Clouds and sun, warm;87;60;S;9;51%;33%;6
Brenham;Partly sunny;87;71;SSE;8;72%;27%;7
Bridgeport;Clouds and sun, warm;80;62;S;10;72%;34%;6
Brownsville;Fog in the morning;91;74;SE;17;65%;17%;9
Brownwood;Partly sunny;81;60;S;8;63%;39%;5
Burnet;Clouds and sun, warm;83;64;SSE;8;71%;31%;7
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;81;48;SW;17;36%;9%;5
Castroville;Partly sunny;89;69;ESE;6;65%;22%;8
Childress;Thickening clouds;85;49;SW;9;42%;11%;7
Cleburne;Partly sunny;81;64;S;12;78%;32%;5
College Station;Mostly cloudy;87;69;SSE;15;69%;29%;6
Comanche;Clouds and sunshine;81;61;S;9;67%;38%;5
Conroe;Partly sunny;88;72;SSE;9;61%;24%;7
Corpus Christi;Increasingly windy;89;74;SSE;22;70%;23%;9
Corsicana;Clouds and sun, warm;84;68;S;12;71%;23%;3
Cotulla;Fog in the morning;96;69;SE;8;61%;5%;9
Dalhart;Increasingly windy;74;38;WSW;21;36%;27%;5
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;83;66;S;15;66%;30%;4
Dallas Redbird;Periods of sun;83;66;S;15;69%;30%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, breezy;82;64;S;16;72%;30%;5
Decatur;Warm with some sun;79;61;S;9;68%;34%;6
Del Rio;Some sun, very warm;89;61;ESE;7;61%;14%;7
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clouds and sun;88;60;SE;8;65%;15%;7
Denton;Clouds and sun, warm;80;64;S;13;72%;44%;5
Dryden;Periods of sun, hot;96;57;SSW;7;39%;8%;7
Dumas;Not as warm;72;39;WSW;18;37%;27%;7
Edinburg;Fog in the morning;96;75;SE;15;54%;29%;9
El Paso;Windy;74;41;WNW;20;31%;1%;8
Ellington;Partly sunny, warm;86;73;SSE;14;73%;19%;8
Falfurrias;Fog in the morning;99;74;SE;11;50%;27%;9
Fort Hood;Clouds and sun;84;64;SSE;13;70%;31%;5
Fort Worth;Periods of sun, warm;80;65;S;11;69%;31%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;82;62;S;15;70%;31%;5
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;82;66;S;14;69%;32%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;Periods of sun;82;64;S;13;74%;32%;5
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;81;62;S;7;69%;29%;7
Gainesville;Sun and clouds, warm;79;63;S;11;70%;44%;5
Galveston;Fog in the morning;82;73;SSE;14;84%;15%;8
Gatesville;Partly sunny;83;66;S;9;67%;33%;7
Georgetown;Partly sunny;85;68;SSE;9;73%;24%;4
Giddings;Partly sunny;88;70;SSE;8;65%;29%;5
Gilmer;Partly sunny;83;65;S;8;70%;30%;5
Graham;Clouds and sun, warm;85;61;S;8;55%;42%;6
Granbury;Clouds and sun, warm;83;65;S;10;67%;34%;5
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, warm;82;69;S;11;73%;30%;4
Greenville;Periods of sun, warm;83;69;S;13;61%;29%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, cooler;65;34;W;41;36%;25%;7
Hamilton;Clouds and sun, warm;83;63;S;11;68%;35%;6
Harlingen;Areas of morning fog;94;74;SSE;22;60%;22%;9
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;87;70;SSE;9;68%;31%;3
Hebbronville;Fog in the morning;97;71;SE;11;51%;30%;9
Henderson;Partly sunny;84;68;S;8;70%;24%;7
Hereford;Not as warm;73;39;WSW;15;38%;8%;5
Hillsboro;Clouds and sun, warm;82;64;S;12;70%;30%;3
Hondo;Partly sunny;88;66;ESE;9;66%;23%;8
Houston;Partly sunny;88;72;SSE;10;66%;21%;8
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, breezy;87;74;SSE;15;66%;19%;8
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny, breezy;89;74;SSE;14;63%;20%;8
Houston / Southwest Airport;Some sun, very warm;88;71;SSE;10;72%;20%;8
Houston Clover;Partly sunny, breezy;87;74;SSE;14;67%;18%;8
Houston Hooks;Partial sunshine;89;71;SSE;11;62%;24%;8
Houston Hull;Partly sunny, breezy;89;72;SSE;15;66%;21%;8
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;89;73;SSE;12;63%;22%;8
Huntsville;Periods of sun;87;72;SSE;8;64%;27%;7
Ingleside;Increasingly windy;86;74;SSE;18;78%;18%;9
Jacksonville;Warm with some sun;83;66;SSE;9;69%;30%;6
Jasper;Partly sunny;88;70;SSE;7;62%;17%;7
Junction;Clouds and sun;85;58;SSE;6;67%;35%;7
Kellyusa Airport;Some sun, very warm;88;68;SE;9;70%;29%;7
Kerrville;Partly sunny, warm;82;62;SSE;7;70%;30%;8
Killeen;Clouds and sun;84;64;SSE;13;70%;31%;5
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clouds and sun;83;64;SSE;13;71%;31%;4
Kingsville Nas;Fog in the morning;95;75;SE;18;62%;25%;9
La Grange;Mainly cloudy;87;71;SSE;8;71%;29%;6
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;84;64;SSE;10;73%;30%;5
Lancaster;Clouds and sun, warm;81;67;S;11;68%;30%;3
Laredo;Unseasonably hot;99;73;SE;7;44%;0%;9
Llano;High clouds;87;63;SSE;7;63%;33%;8
Longview;Clouds and sunshine;84;66;S;9;69%;30%;6
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;81;45;WSW;15;34%;8%;4
Lufkin;Sun and clouds;88;68;SSE;10;67%;30%;7
Mcallen;Fog in the morning;96;75;SE;20;54%;29%;9
Mcgregor;Clouds and sun;83;65;SSE;13;75%;44%;4
Mckinney;Partly sunny;80;65;S;16;73%;30%;4
Mesquite;Partly sunny, warm;81;68;S;12;71%;30%;3
Midland;Mostly cloudy;87;49;WSW;14;38%;9%;6
Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;87;49;WSW;14;38%;9%;6
Midlothian;Periods of sun;81;65;S;14;79%;30%;3
Mineola;Partly sunny;83;66;S;9;68%;32%;4
Mineral Wells;Clouds and sun, warm;82;63;S;12;68%;33%;6
Mount Pleasant;Clouds and sun, warm;83;66;S;9;66%;32%;5
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;85;68;SSE;8;69%;30%;7
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;87;69;SSE;9;69%;18%;4
Odessa;Partly sunny;86;46;WSW;14;33%;9%;7
Orange;Variable clouds;83;72;SSE;9;69%;15%;7
Palacios;Fog in the morning;82;74;SSE;17;77%;18%;8
Palestine;Mostly cloudy;84;66;S;8;69%;32%;3
Pampa;Partly sunny, breezy;78;43;SW;19;38%;9%;7
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Not as warm;77;44;SW;14;36%;9%;5
Paris;Sun and clouds, warm;79;67;S;12;67%;34%;4
Pecos;Very windy;86;46;W;15;31%;8%;6
Perryton;Not as warm;74;43;SW;19;43%;8%;4
Plainview;Not as warm;76;41;WSW;14;40%;9%;6
Pleasanton;Fog in the morning;91;67;SE;8;68%;29%;7
Port Aransas;Fog in the morning;79;74;SSE;12;87%;18%;9
Port Isabel;Fog in the morning;85;75;SE;17;74%;16%;9
Port Lavaca;High clouds, breezy;84;75;SSE;13;74%;19%;8
Randolph AFB;Clouds and sun;88;67;SE;11;63%;29%;5
Robstown;Fog in the morning;92;73;SE;19;66%;25%;9
Rockport;Areas of morning fog;82;74;SSE;12;80%;17%;9
Rocksprings;Clouds and sun, warm;83;57;SSE;6;64%;30%;6
San Angelo;Partly sunny;91;54;SSW;8;53%;24%;7
San Antonio;Partly sunny;88;68;SE;7;70%;19%;6
San Antonio Stinson;Clouds and sun;89;68;SE;9;69%;18%;7
San Marcos;Clouds and sun;87;69;SSE;9;65%;18%;4
Seminole;Not as warm;80;43;W;14;35%;8%;6
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;79;62;S;15;74%;44%;4
Snyder;Mostly cloudy;86;50;WSW;10;39%;15%;6
Sonora;Periods of sun;86;55;SSW;6;55%;25%;7
Stephenville;Clouds and sun, warm;83;62;S;11;67%;36%;6
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;82;68;S;12;65%;34%;4
Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;89;53;SW;11;36%;21%;5
Temple;Partly sunny;83;64;SSE;15;76%;30%;4
Terrell;Clouds and sun, warm;83;64;S;12;70%;30%;3
Tyler;Clouds and sun, warm;84;68;S;11;66%;31%;4
Uvalde;Some sun, very warm;86;65;ENE;6;71%;28%;8
Vernon;Partly sunny, warm;86;55;SSW;7;37%;17%;7
Victoria;Fog in the morning;89;74;SSE;14;67%;20%;8
Waco;Partly sunny;83;66;SSE;14;72%;44%;4
Weslaco;Fog in the morning;93;75;SE;16;54%;27%;9
Wharton;Some sun, very warm;87;71;SSE;12;75%;20%;8
Wichita Falls;Clouds and sun, warm;85;58;S;9;66%;30%;6
Wink;Very windy;88;45;W;16;27%;8%;7
Zapata;Partly sunny and hot;99;74;SE;7;49%;11%;9
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather