TX Forecast for Friday, March 6, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Periods of sun;66;43;SE;8;41%;0%;6

Abilene Dyess;Periods of sun;65;42;SSE;7;40%;0%;6

Alice;Partly sunny;79;52;ESE;12;37%;6%;7

Alpine;Partly sunny;62;41;SE;14;45%;0%;4

Amarillo;Periods of sun;64;38;S;15;42%;0%;5

Angleton;Mostly sunny;71;45;ENE;10;47%;3%;6

Arlington;Partly sunny;65;43;SE;7;33%;1%;5

Austin;Partly sunny;70;45;N;6;38%;1%;6

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;71;40;ENE;10;43%;1%;6

Bay;Mostly sunny, nice;74;47;NE;9;50%;2%;6

Beaumont;Mostly sunny, nice;71;44;ENE;8;41%;1%;6

Beeville;Partly sunny;78;51;ESE;9;41%;6%;6

Borger;Periods of sun;68;44;S;12;39%;0%;5

Bowie;Partly sunny;68;42;SSE;4;39%;2%;5

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;67;42;SSE;6;43%;0%;5

Brenham;Partly sunny;70;44;ENE;8;43%;2%;6

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;65;40;SSE;4;40%;1%;5

Brownsville;Partial sunshine;76;56;ENE;10;54%;9%;7

Brownwood;Periods of sun;66;38;SE;7;49%;2%;6

Burnet;Partly sunny;66;43;E;7;43%;1%;6

Canadian;Partly sunny;67;43;S;11;41%;2%;5

Castroville;Partly sunny, nice;73;46;E;9;37%;0%;6

Childress;Partly sunny;66;41;SSE;10;36%;0%;5

Cleburne;Partly sunny;65;42;ESE;8;43%;1%;5

College Station;Partly sunny;70;46;ENE;9;42%;2%;6

Comanche;Partly sunny;65;41;SE;7;47%;2%;6

Conroe;Mostly sunny, nice;69;41;ENE;7;37%;2%;6

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;76;53;ESE;15;45%;6%;7

Corsicana;Partly sunny;66;43;ESE;7;38%;1%;5

Cotulla;Partly sunny;78;51;SE;11;38%;0%;6

Dalhart;Partly sunny;67;37;SSW;18;38%;0%;5

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;68;45;SE;6;34%;1%;5

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;66;43;SE;8;36%;1%;5

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;66;43;SE;8;38%;1%;5

Decatur;Partly sunny;64;42;SSE;5;36%;2%;5

Del Rio;Partly sunny;77;49;ESE;10;38%;0%;5

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Periods of sun;74;47;ESE;11;40%;0%;5

Denton;Partly sunny;65;40;SE;6;41%;1%;5

Dryden;Partly sunny;69;46;SE;11;50%;0%;5

Dumas;Partly sunny;63;37;SSW;14;50%;0%;5

Edinburg;Partly sunny;80;56;E;9;46%;9%;7

El Paso;Partly sunny;64;44;ESE;10;31%;0%;4

Ellington;Mostly sunny;70;50;ENE;10;42%;3%;6

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;79;53;E;9;43%;8%;7

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;67;44;E;8;41%;0%;6

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;65;43;SSE;6;40%;1%;5

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;66;43;SE;7;39%;1%;5

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;66;45;SE;7;37%;1%;5

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;66;40;N;5;43%;1%;5

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;65;41;ESE;7;41%;1%;6

Gainesville;Partly sunny;64;37;SSE;6;36%;1%;5

Galveston;Mostly sunny;68;54;NE;12;51%;2%;6

Gatesville;Partly sunny;65;41;E;7;44%;0%;6

Georgetown;Partly sunny;68;42;ENE;8;44%;1%;6

Giddings;Partly sunny;69;44;ENE;7;38%;4%;6

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;64;39;ESE;6;37%;0%;5

Graham;Partly sunny;65;38;SE;6;41%;1%;5

Granbury;Partly sunny;66;40;SE;6;37%;1%;5

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;66;44;SE;7;36%;1%;5

Greenville;Mostly sunny;67;40;SSE;6;33%;1%;5

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;54;38;ENE;22;62%;0%;6

Hamilton;Partly sunny;65;41;ESE;7;46%;1%;6

Harlingen;Partly sunny;77;54;E;13;48%;9%;7

Hearne;Partly sunny;67;41;E;7;41%;2%;6

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;77;52;ESE;8;36%;8%;7

Henderson;Mostly sunny;64;39;E;6;38%;1%;5

Hereford;Partly sunny;63;37;S;11;48%;0%;5

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;66;43;E;7;39%;1%;6

Hondo;Partly sunny;74;45;ENE;12;35%;0%;6

Houston;Mostly sunny;71;47;ENE;8;36%;2%;6

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny, nice;72;49;ENE;11;38%;2%;6

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;71;49;ENE;10;34%;2%;6

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;71;44;ENE;7;46%;3%;6

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny, nice;71;48;ENE;9;35%;2%;6

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;72;44;ENE;8;35%;2%;6

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, nice;72;46;NE;10;44%;3%;6

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;73;44;ENE;10;37%;1%;6

Huntsville;Partly sunny;68;44;ENE;6;40%;0%;6

Ingleside;Partly sunny;73;55;ESE;14;49%;5%;6

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;64;42;E;6;37%;2%;6

Jasper;Mostly sunny;68;41;ENE;7;41%;1%;6

Junction;Partly sunny;67;41;ESE;7;54%;2%;6

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;73;43;ENE;12;39%;0%;6

Kerrville;Partly sunny;69;40;ESE;8;46%;0%;6

Killeen;Partly sunny;67;44;E;8;41%;0%;6

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;67;42;ENE;8;44%;0%;6

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;77;52;ESE;13;42%;7%;7

La Grange;Partly sunny;71;44;ENE;8;50%;4%;6

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;66;46;ENE;7;42%;1%;6

Lancaster;Partly sunny;64;41;ESE;7;37%;2%;5

Laredo;Mostly sunny;79;55;ESE;8;38%;1%;7

Llano;Partly sunny;69;42;ESE;7;45%;41%;6

Longview;Mostly sunny;65;40;E;6;37%;0%;5

Lubbock;Partly sunny;62;38;SSE;11;53%;0%;5

Lufkin;Mostly sunny;68;39;NE;7;39%;0%;6

Mcallen;Partly sunny;80;57;E;11;37%;9%;7

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;65;41;E;8;49%;0%;6

Mckinney;Partly sunny;66;39;SSE;7;39%;1%;5

Mesquite;Partly sunny;65;41;ESE;7;37%;1%;5

Midland;Partly sunny;64;45;SE;11;52%;0%;6

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;64;45;SE;11;52%;0%;6

Midlothian;Partly sunny;65;41;N;6;45%;1%;5

Mineola;Partly sunny;64;37;ESE;6;37%;1%;5

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;66;40;SE;6;39%;2%;5

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;65;40;SE;6;34%;1%;5

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;66;36;ENE;6;42%;0%;6

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;72;43;ENE;10;43%;1%;6

Odessa;Periods of sun;67;43;SE;11;49%;0%;6

Orange;Mostly sunny;69;43;ENE;7;42%;1%;6

Palacios;Partly sunny;72;49;E;13;48%;4%;6

Palestine;Partly sunny;66;41;E;6;41%;3%;6

Pampa;Periods of sun;65;41;S;14;41%;1%;5

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;68;41;S;14;37%;0%;5

Paris;Mostly sunny;65;39;SE;7;36%;2%;5

Pecos;Partly sunny;66;41;ESE;10;48%;0%;6

Perryton;Partly sunny;67;42;S;15;44%;1%;5

Plainview;Partly sunny;61;36;S;10;50%;0%;5

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;75;44;E;8;42%;0%;6

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;67;60;E;12;62%;5%;6

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;72;59;E;12;59%;9%;7

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;74;51;ESE;10;50%;4%;6

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;71;43;NE;12;39%;0%;6

Robstown;Partly sunny;78;50;ESE;13;40%;6%;7

Rockport;Partly sunny;70;57;E;11;55%;5%;6

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;68;45;SE;10;48%;0%;6

San Angelo;Partly sunny;68;44;SE;8;49%;0%;6

San Antonio;Partly sunny, nice;73;44;ENE;10;44%;0%;6

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, nice;73;43;ENE;11;37%;0%;6

San Marcos;Partly sunny, nice;71;42;ENE;10;41%;1%;6

Seminole;Periods of sun;64;39;SE;10;49%;0%;6

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;65;42;SE;6;37%;1%;5

Snyder;Partly sunny;63;41;SSE;9;56%;0%;5

Sonora;Partly sunny;69;45;SE;11;46%;0%;6

Stephenville;Partly sunny;66;41;ESE;6;38%;1%;6

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;64;40;SE;7;34%;1%;5

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;65;44;SSE;9;52%;1%;6

Temple;Partly sunny;66;41;ENE;9;47%;0%;6

Terrell;Partly sunny;65;40;ESE;8;37%;1%;5

Tyler;Mostly sunny;65;42;ESE;7;35%;1%;5

Uvalde;Partly sunny;72;47;E;9;46%;0%;6

Vernon;Partly sunny;68;41;SSE;7;34%;1%;5

Victoria;Partly sunny;75;47;ESE;10;44%;4%;6

Waco;Partly sunny;66;40;ENE;8;46%;0%;6

Weslaco;Partly sunny;78;55;ENE;9;48%;9%;7

Wharton;Partly sunny;73;45;E;8;46%;3%;6

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;67;41;SSE;5;38%;1%;5

Wink;Partly sunny;66;43;SE;12;54%;0%;6

Zapata;Partly sunny;81;56;ESE;7;43%;4%;7

