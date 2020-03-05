TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, March 6, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Periods of sun;66;43;SE;8;41%;0%;6
Abilene Dyess;Periods of sun;65;42;SSE;7;40%;0%;6
Alice;Partly sunny;79;52;ESE;12;37%;6%;7
Alpine;Partly sunny;62;41;SE;14;45%;0%;4
Amarillo;Periods of sun;64;38;S;15;42%;0%;5
Angleton;Mostly sunny;71;45;ENE;10;47%;3%;6
Arlington;Partly sunny;65;43;SE;7;33%;1%;5
Austin;Partly sunny;70;45;N;6;38%;1%;6
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;71;40;ENE;10;43%;1%;6
Bay;Mostly sunny, nice;74;47;NE;9;50%;2%;6
Beaumont;Mostly sunny, nice;71;44;ENE;8;41%;1%;6
Beeville;Partly sunny;78;51;ESE;9;41%;6%;6
Borger;Periods of sun;68;44;S;12;39%;0%;5
Bowie;Partly sunny;68;42;SSE;4;39%;2%;5
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;67;42;SSE;6;43%;0%;5
Brenham;Partly sunny;70;44;ENE;8;43%;2%;6
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;65;40;SSE;4;40%;1%;5
Brownsville;Partial sunshine;76;56;ENE;10;54%;9%;7
Brownwood;Periods of sun;66;38;SE;7;49%;2%;6
Burnet;Partly sunny;66;43;E;7;43%;1%;6
Canadian;Partly sunny;67;43;S;11;41%;2%;5
Castroville;Partly sunny, nice;73;46;E;9;37%;0%;6
Childress;Partly sunny;66;41;SSE;10;36%;0%;5
Cleburne;Partly sunny;65;42;ESE;8;43%;1%;5
College Station;Partly sunny;70;46;ENE;9;42%;2%;6
Comanche;Partly sunny;65;41;SE;7;47%;2%;6
Conroe;Mostly sunny, nice;69;41;ENE;7;37%;2%;6
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;76;53;ESE;15;45%;6%;7
Corsicana;Partly sunny;66;43;ESE;7;38%;1%;5
Cotulla;Partly sunny;78;51;SE;11;38%;0%;6
Dalhart;Partly sunny;67;37;SSW;18;38%;0%;5
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;68;45;SE;6;34%;1%;5
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;66;43;SE;8;36%;1%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;66;43;SE;8;38%;1%;5
Decatur;Partly sunny;64;42;SSE;5;36%;2%;5
Del Rio;Partly sunny;77;49;ESE;10;38%;0%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Periods of sun;74;47;ESE;11;40%;0%;5
Denton;Partly sunny;65;40;SE;6;41%;1%;5
Dryden;Partly sunny;69;46;SE;11;50%;0%;5
Dumas;Partly sunny;63;37;SSW;14;50%;0%;5
Edinburg;Partly sunny;80;56;E;9;46%;9%;7
El Paso;Partly sunny;64;44;ESE;10;31%;0%;4
Ellington;Mostly sunny;70;50;ENE;10;42%;3%;6
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;79;53;E;9;43%;8%;7
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;67;44;E;8;41%;0%;6
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;65;43;SSE;6;40%;1%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;66;43;SE;7;39%;1%;5
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;66;45;SE;7;37%;1%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;66;40;N;5;43%;1%;5
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;65;41;ESE;7;41%;1%;6
Gainesville;Partly sunny;64;37;SSE;6;36%;1%;5
Galveston;Mostly sunny;68;54;NE;12;51%;2%;6
Gatesville;Partly sunny;65;41;E;7;44%;0%;6
Georgetown;Partly sunny;68;42;ENE;8;44%;1%;6
Giddings;Partly sunny;69;44;ENE;7;38%;4%;6
Gilmer;Mostly sunny;64;39;ESE;6;37%;0%;5
Graham;Partly sunny;65;38;SE;6;41%;1%;5
Granbury;Partly sunny;66;40;SE;6;37%;1%;5
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;66;44;SE;7;36%;1%;5
Greenville;Mostly sunny;67;40;SSE;6;33%;1%;5
Guadalupe Pass;Windy;54;38;ENE;22;62%;0%;6
Hamilton;Partly sunny;65;41;ESE;7;46%;1%;6
Harlingen;Partly sunny;77;54;E;13;48%;9%;7
Hearne;Partly sunny;67;41;E;7;41%;2%;6
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;77;52;ESE;8;36%;8%;7
Henderson;Mostly sunny;64;39;E;6;38%;1%;5
Hereford;Partly sunny;63;37;S;11;48%;0%;5
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;66;43;E;7;39%;1%;6
Hondo;Partly sunny;74;45;ENE;12;35%;0%;6
Houston;Mostly sunny;71;47;ENE;8;36%;2%;6
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny, nice;72;49;ENE;11;38%;2%;6
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;71;49;ENE;10;34%;2%;6
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;71;44;ENE;7;46%;3%;6
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny, nice;71;48;ENE;9;35%;2%;6
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;72;44;ENE;8;35%;2%;6
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, nice;72;46;NE;10;44%;3%;6
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;73;44;ENE;10;37%;1%;6
Huntsville;Partly sunny;68;44;ENE;6;40%;0%;6
Ingleside;Partly sunny;73;55;ESE;14;49%;5%;6
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;64;42;E;6;37%;2%;6
Jasper;Mostly sunny;68;41;ENE;7;41%;1%;6
Junction;Partly sunny;67;41;ESE;7;54%;2%;6
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;73;43;ENE;12;39%;0%;6
Kerrville;Partly sunny;69;40;ESE;8;46%;0%;6
Killeen;Partly sunny;67;44;E;8;41%;0%;6
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;67;42;ENE;8;44%;0%;6
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;77;52;ESE;13;42%;7%;7
La Grange;Partly sunny;71;44;ENE;8;50%;4%;6
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;66;46;ENE;7;42%;1%;6
Lancaster;Partly sunny;64;41;ESE;7;37%;2%;5
Laredo;Mostly sunny;79;55;ESE;8;38%;1%;7
Llano;Partly sunny;69;42;ESE;7;45%;41%;6
Longview;Mostly sunny;65;40;E;6;37%;0%;5
Lubbock;Partly sunny;62;38;SSE;11;53%;0%;5
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;68;39;NE;7;39%;0%;6
Mcallen;Partly sunny;80;57;E;11;37%;9%;7
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;65;41;E;8;49%;0%;6
Mckinney;Partly sunny;66;39;SSE;7;39%;1%;5
Mesquite;Partly sunny;65;41;ESE;7;37%;1%;5
Midland;Partly sunny;64;45;SE;11;52%;0%;6
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;64;45;SE;11;52%;0%;6
Midlothian;Partly sunny;65;41;N;6;45%;1%;5
Mineola;Partly sunny;64;37;ESE;6;37%;1%;5
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;66;40;SE;6;39%;2%;5
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;65;40;SE;6;34%;1%;5
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;66;36;ENE;6;42%;0%;6
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;72;43;ENE;10;43%;1%;6
Odessa;Periods of sun;67;43;SE;11;49%;0%;6
Orange;Mostly sunny;69;43;ENE;7;42%;1%;6
Palacios;Partly sunny;72;49;E;13;48%;4%;6
Palestine;Partly sunny;66;41;E;6;41%;3%;6
Pampa;Periods of sun;65;41;S;14;41%;1%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;68;41;S;14;37%;0%;5
Paris;Mostly sunny;65;39;SE;7;36%;2%;5
Pecos;Partly sunny;66;41;ESE;10;48%;0%;6
Perryton;Partly sunny;67;42;S;15;44%;1%;5
Plainview;Partly sunny;61;36;S;10;50%;0%;5
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;75;44;E;8;42%;0%;6
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;67;60;E;12;62%;5%;6
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;72;59;E;12;59%;9%;7
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;74;51;ESE;10;50%;4%;6
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;71;43;NE;12;39%;0%;6
Robstown;Partly sunny;78;50;ESE;13;40%;6%;7
Rockport;Partly sunny;70;57;E;11;55%;5%;6
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;68;45;SE;10;48%;0%;6
San Angelo;Partly sunny;68;44;SE;8;49%;0%;6
San Antonio;Partly sunny, nice;73;44;ENE;10;44%;0%;6
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, nice;73;43;ENE;11;37%;0%;6
San Marcos;Partly sunny, nice;71;42;ENE;10;41%;1%;6
Seminole;Periods of sun;64;39;SE;10;49%;0%;6
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;65;42;SE;6;37%;1%;5
Snyder;Partly sunny;63;41;SSE;9;56%;0%;5
Sonora;Partly sunny;69;45;SE;11;46%;0%;6
Stephenville;Partly sunny;66;41;ESE;6;38%;1%;6
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;64;40;SE;7;34%;1%;5
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;65;44;SSE;9;52%;1%;6
Temple;Partly sunny;66;41;ENE;9;47%;0%;6
Terrell;Partly sunny;65;40;ESE;8;37%;1%;5
Tyler;Mostly sunny;65;42;ESE;7;35%;1%;5
Uvalde;Partly sunny;72;47;E;9;46%;0%;6
Vernon;Partly sunny;68;41;SSE;7;34%;1%;5
Victoria;Partly sunny;75;47;ESE;10;44%;4%;6
Waco;Partly sunny;66;40;ENE;8;46%;0%;6
Weslaco;Partly sunny;78;55;ENE;9;48%;9%;7
Wharton;Partly sunny;73;45;E;8;46%;3%;6
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;67;41;SSE;5;38%;1%;5
Wink;Partly sunny;66;43;SE;12;54%;0%;6
Zapata;Partly sunny;81;56;ESE;7;43%;4%;7
_____
