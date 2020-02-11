TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly cloudy;56;29;NW;10;72%;27%;3
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;55;27;NW;10;63%;27%;4
Alice;A shower in the a.m.;68;45;N;11;68%;61%;2
Alpine;Partly sunny, windy;56;27;NNW;17;59%;0%;5
Amarillo;Not as cold;45;20;N;13;68%;5%;3
Angleton;Showers and t-storms;67;46;NNW;10;80%;68%;1
Arlington;Morning rain;51;35;NNW;7;86%;70%;1
Austin;A little a.m. rain;63;42;WNW;5;65%;65%;2
Austin Bergstrom;A little a.m. rain;62;40;WNW;9;72%;65%;2
Bay;Showers and t-storms;65;46;NNW;9;87%;67%;1
Beaumont;Showers and t-storms;71;48;WNW;9;89%;83%;1
Beeville;A shower in the a.m.;65;47;NNW;8;87%;65%;2
Borger;Mostly cloudy;47;24;NNE;11;59%;7%;3
Bowie;A little a.m. rain;53;32;N;7;82%;71%;1
Breckenridge;A little a.m. rain;56;32;NNW;6;74%;70%;2
Brenham;Rain in the morning;59;41;NW;7;98%;72%;1
Bridgeport;A little a.m. rain;52;33;N;6;76%;72%;1
Brownsville;Not as warm;70;57;NNE;8;88%;66%;1
Brownwood;Partial sunshine;56;33;NNW;9;77%;27%;4
Burnet;A little a.m. rain;57;37;NW;7;78%;58%;3
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;47;19;N;9;66%;27%;1
Castroville;A little a.m. rain;67;42;NNW;8;72%;57%;3
Childress;Rather cloudy;51;27;NNW;10;68%;24%;3
Cleburne;Rain in the morning;52;35;NNW;8;90%;67%;1
College Station;Rain in the morning;59;42;NW;10;77%;76%;1
Comanche;A little a.m. rain;55;34;NNW;9;83%;67%;3
Conroe;Periods of rain;59;42;NW;7;99%;72%;1
Corpus Christi;A shower in the a.m.;67;46;NNE;12;72%;66%;1
Corsicana;Morning rain;53;36;NNW;8;96%;74%;1
Cotulla;Warmer;70;43;NNW;9;58%;13%;3
Dalhart;Windy with some sun;46;20;NNE;19;57%;4%;4
Dallas Love;Rain in the morning;52;36;NNE;7;75%;73%;1
Dallas Redbird;Morning rain;54;36;NNE;9;76%;74%;1
Dallas/Ft Worth;Rain in the morning;52;35;NNE;10;82%;70%;1
Decatur;A little a.m. rain;49;33;NNW;6;89%;72%;1
Del Rio;A shower in the a.m.;72;41;NW;13;48%;55%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Showers around;70;39;NNW;15;51%;60%;5
Denton;Morning rain;50;34;NNW;7;91%;68%;1
Dryden;A shower in the a.m.;68;36;NNW;10;51%;55%;5
Dumas;Increasingly windy;44;20;NNE;16;66%;4%;3
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;69;53;NNE;8;67%;44%;1
El Paso;Partly sunny;57;33;ESE;11;57%;0%;5
Ellington;Showers and t-storms;64;46;NW;11;88%;68%;1
Falfurrias;A shower in the a.m.;67;49;NNE;6;81%;60%;2
Fort Hood;A little a.m. rain;58;38;W;10;72%;64%;2
Fort Worth;Rain in the morning;52;35;NNW;7;85%;68%;1
Fort Worth Alliance;Morning rain;53;34;NNE;9;75%;69%;1
Fort Worth Nas;Morning rain;55;36;N;8;76%;68%;1
Fort Worth Spinks;Morning rain;54;34;NNE;7;81%;69%;1
Fredericksburg;A little a.m. rain;59;36;NW;9;74%;56%;3
Gainesville;A little a.m. rain;48;30;NNW;6;94%;74%;1
Galveston;Showers and t-storms;66;51;NW;13;86%;70%;1
Gatesville;Morning rain;56;36;NW;7;80%;67%;3
Georgetown;A little a.m. rain;58;39;NW;8;81%;65%;2
Giddings;Morning rain;58;40;WNW;6;95%;73%;1
Gilmer;Rain, a thunderstorm;50;34;NW;5;100%;86%;1
Graham;A little a.m. rain;52;29;NNW;6;87%;68%;1
Granbury;Rain in the morning;55;34;NNW;7;91%;67%;1
Grand Prairie;Morning rain;52;36;NNW;7;86%;71%;1
Greenville;Rain in the morning;52;36;NNW;8;90%;80%;1
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;45;28;N;34;70%;0%;5
Hamilton;A little a.m. rain;57;35;NW;8;81%;66%;3
Harlingen;Not as warm;70;52;N;11;72%;64%;1
Hearne;Rain in the morning;55;37;NW;7;99%;76%;1
Hebbronville;A shower in the a.m.;66;46;NE;6;80%;60%;2
Henderson;Rain, a thunderstorm;52;36;NW;5;100%;85%;1
Hereford;Mostly cloudy;45;19;N;13;71%;4%;3
Hillsboro;Rain in the morning;53;35;NNW;8;89%;71%;1
Hondo;Rather cloudy;68;41;NNW;9;57%;20%;4
Houston;Showers and t-storms;63;47;NW;7;95%;69%;1
Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers and t-storms;66;46;NNW;12;80%;69%;1
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers and t-storms;62;48;NNW;7;83%;69%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers and t-storms;65;45;NNW;8;85%;68%;1
Houston Clover;Showers and t-storms;68;47;NNW;10;81%;68%;1
Houston Hooks;Periods of rain;62;42;NNW;9;80%;72%;1
Houston Hull;Showers and t-storms;63;43;NNW;11;87%;68%;1
Houston Intercontinental;Showers and t-storms;64;46;NNW;10;82%;68%;1
Huntsville;Rain in the morning;56;40;NW;7;100%;76%;1
Ingleside;A shower in the a.m.;65;49;NNE;10;82%;66%;1
Jacksonville;Periods of rain;52;37;NW;6;99%;79%;1
Jasper;Rain and a t-storm;65;44;WNW;7;95%;85%;1
Junction;Partly sunny;63;31;NW;9;66%;27%;5
Kellyusa Airport;A little a.m. rain;67;41;NW;8;66%;57%;2
Kerrville;A little a.m. rain;60;35;NW;9;70%;56%;4
Killeen;A little a.m. rain;58;38;W;10;72%;64%;2
Killeen/Ft Hood;A little a.m. rain;58;37;W;9;75%;65%;2
Kingsville Nas;A shower in the a.m.;68;45;N;10;70%;66%;2
La Grange;Morning rain;60;42;WNW;6;92%;73%;1
Lago Vista;A little a.m. rain;59;39;WNW;8;75%;57%;2
Lancaster;Rain in the morning;51;36;NNW;7;88%;76%;1
Laredo;A shower in the a.m.;71;48;ENE;7;69%;56%;3
Llano;A little a.m. rain;60;36;NW;7;72%;59%;3
Longview;Heavy rain, t-storm;52;36;NW;6;99%;86%;1
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;47;24;N;12;74%;4%;3
Lufkin;Rain and a t-storm;59;39;NW;6;82%;74%;1
Mcallen;A shower in the a.m.;71;54;NNW;10;66%;66%;1
Mcgregor;Morning rain;56;34;W;8;79%;68%;1
Mckinney;Rain in the morning;51;34;NNW;8;84%;75%;1
Mesquite;Rain in the morning;50;36;NNW;7;94%;77%;1
Midland;Increasingly windy;57;28;NNW;15;60%;3%;4
Midland Airpark;Increasingly windy;57;28;NNW;15;60%;3%;4
Midlothian;Morning rain;53;35;NNE;7;85%;74%;1
Mineola;Rain in the morning;51;34;NW;7;100%;88%;1
Mineral Wells;A little a.m. rain;55;32;NW;8;71%;73%;1
Mount Pleasant;Rain, a thunderstorm;51;35;NW;6;99%;86%;1
Nacogdoches;Rain and a t-storm;55;37;NW;7;98%;75%;1
New Braunfels;A little a.m. rain;63;42;NW;8;73%;65%;2
Odessa;Mostly cloudy;56;27;NNW;15;59%;3%;4
Orange;Showers and t-storms;71;47;WNW;8;91%;84%;1
Palacios;Showers and t-storms;62;45;N;12;81%;67%;1
Palestine;Morning rain;53;37;NNW;5;96%;85%;1
Pampa;Mostly cloudy;45;21;N;13;66%;27%;2
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;48;23;N;12;64%;11%;2
Paris;Rain in the morning;49;33;NW;7;93%;85%;1
Pecos;Increasingly windy;59;27;NNW;16;61%;2%;5
Perryton;Rather cloudy;45;20;N;12;64%;12%;2
Plainview;Not as cold;44;19;N;9;76%;4%;3
Pleasanton;Showers around;64;41;NNW;6;77%;62%;2
Port Aransas;A shower in the a.m.;63;53;NNE;9;95%;66%;1
Port Isabel;Not as warm;66;59;NNE;10;92%;66%;1
Port Lavaca;Showers and t-storms;62;46;NNW;8;96%;66%;1
Randolph AFB;Rain in the morning;66;41;NW;8;69%;67%;2
Robstown;A shower in the a.m.;65;45;NNE;10;78%;61%;2
Rockport;A shower in the a.m.;64;51;NNE;8;94%;67%;1
Rocksprings;Rain and drizzle;59;36;NNW;11;70%;54%;4
San Angelo;A morning shower;61;31;NW;13;58%;42%;4
San Antonio;A little a.m. rain;65;44;NNW;7;73%;57%;2
San Antonio Stinson;A little a.m. rain;66;43;NW;7;65%;57%;2
San Marcos;Rain in the morning;63;41;NW;8;71%;67%;2
Seminole;Mostly cloudy;52;23;N;14;68%;3%;3
Sherman-Denison;Rain in the morning;50;33;NW;7;86%;69%;1
Snyder;Rain and snow shower;53;29;NNW;11;68%;46%;3
Sonora;A shower in the a.m.;60;32;NNW;13;75%;55%;5
Stephenville;A little a.m. rain;56;33;WNW;7;69%;72%;3
Sulphur Springs;Rain in the morning;50;34;NW;8;100%;83%;1
Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;55;31;NNW;11;71%;16%;3
Temple;Rain in the morning;58;35;W;10;77%;71%;1
Terrell;Morning rain;51;35;NNW;8;98%;75%;1
Tyler;Rain, a thunderstorm;51;35;NW;7;100%;84%;1
Uvalde;Partly sunny;66;40;NNW;9;71%;26%;5
Vernon;Showers of rain/snow;52;29;N;8;68%;58%;1
Victoria;Showers and t-storms;63;44;NNW;7;100%;67%;1
Waco;Rain in the morning;56;35;W;9;74%;69%;1
Weslaco;A morning shower;66;54;NNE;7;76%;54%;1
Wharton;Showers and t-storms;60;42;NW;8;100%;68%;1
Wichita Falls;A little a.m. rain;52;30;NNW;6;75%;58%;1
Wink;Increasingly windy;58;27;N;16;60%;2%;4
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;69;50;ENE;6;70%;23%;2
