TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, January 2, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Becoming cloudy;65;39;NW;16;47%;41%;2
Abilene Dyess;Becoming cloudy;64;37;NW;14;43%;10%;3
Alice;A little a.m. rain;73;54;SSW;7;75%;66%;1
Alpine;Increasingly windy;52;30;WNW;15;51%;27%;2
Amarillo;Cooler with a shower;47;27;NNW;12;51%;56%;1
Angleton;A little rain;67;54;S;6;88%;90%;1
Arlington;Dull and dreary;65;43;WNW;11;66%;27%;1
Austin;Cloudy;67;47;SW;5;72%;32%;1
Austin Bergstrom;A little a.m. rain;69;47;SSW;9;77%;59%;1
Bay;A little a.m. rain;68;54;S;5;92%;88%;1
Beaumont;Rain;67;56;SSE;5;87%;100%;1
Beeville;A little a.m. rain;70;53;WSW;7;69%;66%;1
Borger;Cooler with a shower;47;30;N;10;63%;56%;1
Bowie;Rather cloudy;67;41;N;10;60%;25%;2
Breckenridge;Cloudy;67;40;NW;13;48%;18%;1
Brenham;A little rain;64;48;SSW;7;84%;88%;1
Bridgeport;Cloudy;66;39;NNW;9;58%;25%;1
Brownsville;A little a.m. rain;73;57;SE;5;67%;70%;1
Brownwood;Cloudy;68;39;NW;12;51%;26%;1
Burnet;Mostly cloudy;66;41;WNW;8;65%;27%;1
Canadian;Cooler;48;31;N;10;70%;5%;2
Castroville;Decreasing clouds;68;46;W;6;69%;44%;2
Childress;Cooler;55;34;N;12;53%;28%;2
Cleburne;Cloudy;66;41;WNW;12;71%;28%;1
College Station;A little a.m. rain;64;47;S;9;87%;90%;1
Comanche;Mostly cloudy;68;40;NW;13;55%;27%;1
Conroe;Cloudy, rain ending;64;50;S;5;88%;94%;1
Corpus Christi;A little a.m. rain;70;53;S;8;85%;68%;1
Corsicana;Cloudy;64;41;SW;12;80%;66%;1
Cotulla;Warmer with clearing;75;50;W;8;62%;27%;2
Dalhart;Bit of rain, snow;46;24;NW;15;58%;56%;1
Dallas Love;Cloudy;67;44;SSW;11;67%;26%;1
Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;66;43;SSW;12;70%;27%;1
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;66;42;SW;13;66%;25%;1
Decatur;Cloudy;65;40;NW;10;60%;25%;1
Del Rio;Decreasing clouds;75;46;WNW;7;51%;11%;2
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Warmer with clearing;73;43;WNW;8;55%;27%;2
Denton;Cloudy;65;41;NW;12;66%;45%;1
Dryden;Partly sunny;67;42;W;13;52%;30%;4
Dumas;A passing shower;46;26;N;13;56%;56%;1
Edinburg;A few p.m. showers;72;55;WSW;8;63%;75%;1
El Paso;Winds subsiding;54;29;NNW;15;45%;25%;2
Ellington;A little rain;65;53;S;5;89%;91%;1
Falfurrias;A little a.m. rain;69;53;W;7;68%;66%;1
Fort Hood;Cloudy;65;42;W;11;75%;39%;1
Fort Worth;Cloudy;66;43;WNW;11;59%;26%;1
Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;67;42;W;13;61%;25%;1
Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;69;44;W;13;59%;27%;1
Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;67;42;SW;11;68%;27%;1
Fredericksburg;Decreasing clouds;66;40;WNW;9;64%;36%;2
Gainesville;Cloudy;65;41;NW;11;61%;58%;1
Galveston;Occasional rain;67;57;S;7;90%;99%;1
Gatesville;A thick cloud cover;66;41;WNW;9;62%;26%;2
Georgetown;Cloudy;64;43;W;10;66%;30%;1
Giddings;A little a.m. rain;62;44;SW;7;89%;86%;1
Gilmer;Rain and drizzle;62;47;S;7;87%;84%;1
Graham;Becoming cloudy;66;40;NW;9;48%;24%;2
Granbury;Cloudy;70;42;WNW;10;53%;27%;1
Grand Prairie;Cloudy;64;43;WNW;11;70%;27%;1
Greenville;Cloudy;64;42;SW;11;69%;63%;1
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, cooler;43;27;NW;28;65%;27%;2
Hamilton;Cloudy;69;41;NW;11;58%;27%;1
Harlingen;A few showers;71;52;SE;7;85%;73%;1
Hearne;A little a.m. rain;65;45;SSW;9;79%;85%;1
Hebbronville;Decreasing clouds;68;53;WSW;7;67%;39%;2
Henderson;Times of rain;61;47;S;8;86%;88%;1
Hereford;Cooler with a shower;45;26;N;11;57%;68%;1
Hillsboro;Cloudy;65;41;WSW;13;73%;29%;1
Hondo;Warmer with clearing;71;45;WNW;8;63%;44%;2
Houston;A little a.m. rain;65;54;SSE;5;83%;89%;1
Houston (Hobby Airport);A little a.m. rain;67;54;S;7;84%;91%;1
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A little a.m. rain;66;56;S;3;83%;89%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;A little a.m. rain;65;50;S;3;93%;88%;1
Houston Clover;A little rain;68;53;S;5;80%;91%;1
Houston Hooks;Cloudy, rain ending;65;52;SSW;5;85%;93%;1
Houston Hull;A little a.m. rain;67;52;S;6;89%;88%;1
Houston Intercontinental;Occasional rain;65;53;S;6;86%;91%;1
Huntsville;Periods of rain;63;48;S;7;88%;92%;1
Ingleside;A little rain;69;52;SSW;7;87%;68%;1
Jacksonville;Periods of rain;62;43;SSW;9;90%;87%;1
Jasper;Rain tapering off;63;54;S;3;94%;96%;1
Junction;Mostly cloudy;70;37;W;11;52%;25%;2
Kellyusa Airport;Decreasing clouds;69;47;WNW;7;75%;44%;2
Kerrville;Decreasing clouds;68;42;WNW;9;60%;35%;2
Killeen;Cloudy;65;42;W;11;75%;39%;1
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;66;42;W;11;74%;33%;1
Kingsville Nas;A little a.m. rain;74;52;S;7;78%;66%;1
La Grange;A little a.m. rain;64;47;SSW;6;80%;90%;1
Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;63;44;W;8;82%;30%;1
Lancaster;Cloudy;64;43;W;11;74%;62%;1
Laredo;Warmer;72;54;WNW;9;59%;28%;2
Llano;Warmer;71;41;WNW;7;57%;25%;2
Longview;Periods of rain;63;48;S;9;84%;91%;1
Lubbock;Cooler with a shower;52;32;NNW;11;52%;80%;1
Lufkin;Periods of rain;63;48;S;5;92%;93%;1
Mcallen;Brief p.m. showers;72;56;SSE;6;76%;74%;1
Mcgregor;Cloudy and breezy;64;41;SW;13;82%;33%;1
Mckinney;Cloudy and breezy;65;42;S;14;72%;48%;1
Mesquite;Cloudy;64;43;WSW;11;74%;62%;1
Midland;Inc. clouds;59;34;N;14;44%;47%;2
Midland Airpark;Inc. clouds;59;34;N;14;44%;47%;2
Midlothian;A thick cloud cover;65;41;SW;11;82%;62%;1
Mineola;Showers around;62;41;SSW;8;91%;88%;1
Mineral Wells;Cloudy and breezy;69;42;NW;13;52%;27%;1
Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;63;44;S;9;86%;67%;1
Nacogdoches;Periods of rain;61;46;S;6;93%;92%;1
New Braunfels;A little a.m. rain;67;47;W;8;69%;59%;1
Odessa;Becoming cloudy;58;35;N;11;44%;49%;2
Orange;Rain;68;55;SSE;5;81%;100%;1
Palacios;A little a.m. rain;67;53;S;7;88%;87%;1
Palestine;Morning rain, cloudy;62;43;SSW;8;85%;88%;1
Pampa;Cooler with a shower;46;28;N;13;70%;56%;1
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy and cooler;48;29;N;12;62%;5%;1
Paris;Cloudy;60;42;SSW;11;83%;66%;1
Pecos;Mostly cloudy;60;34;NW;12;43%;36%;1
Perryton;Cloudy;45;28;N;13;73%;5%;1
Plainview;Cooler;46;30;N;12;68%;33%;1
Pleasanton;Decreasing clouds;68;48;W;5;72%;30%;1
Port Aransas;A little rain;67;56;SW;9;86%;82%;1
Port Isabel;A little a.m. rain;71;60;ESE;6;71%;92%;1
Port Lavaca;A bit of rain;67;54;SW;8;83%;90%;1
Randolph AFB;Decreasing clouds;68;46;W;8;76%;30%;1
Robstown;A little a.m. rain;69;53;S;7;87%;67%;1
Rockport;Periods of rain;69;54;SW;8;79%;84%;1
Rocksprings;Decreasing clouds;66;39;WNW;10;60%;15%;2
San Angelo;Winds subsiding;67;37;W;17;47%;44%;3
San Antonio;Decreasing clouds;68;47;W;7;68%;44%;1
San Antonio Stinson;Decreasing clouds;68;47;WNW;6;76%;44%;1
San Marcos;A little a.m. rain;67;47;W;8;64%;66%;1
Seminole;Cloudy;53;31;N;11;62%;45%;1
Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;64;41;WSW;13;72%;46%;1
Snyder;Partly sunny;56;37;NNW;11;53%;56%;2
Sonora;Mostly cloudy;67;37;NW;11;65%;29%;2
Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;68;39;WNW;13;56%;27%;2
Sulphur Springs;Cloudy and mild;64;46;SSW;11;74%;66%;1
Sweetwater;Becoming cloudy;60;38;NNW;12;51%;41%;3
Temple;Cloudy;64;42;SW;13;85%;33%;1
Terrell;A thick cloud cover;64;42;SW;12;81%;64%;1
Tyler;Morning rain, cloudy;63;46;SSW;10;81%;88%;1
Uvalde;Decreasing clouds;70;47;W;6;61%;8%;2
Vernon;Becoming cloudy;60;39;NNW;9;46%;41%;3
Victoria;A little a.m. rain;67;51;SW;7;87%;89%;1
Waco;Cloudy;66;42;SW;12;76%;31%;1
Weslaco;Brief showers;72;55;S;6;62%;73%;1
Wharton;A little a.m. rain;65;50;S;6;88%;88%;1
Wichita Falls;Some brightening;62;39;N;11;52%;18%;3
Wink;Winds subsiding;58;32;NNW;17;47%;44%;1
Zapata;Decreasing clouds;69;53;W;7;65%;31%;2
