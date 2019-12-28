TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, December 29, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny and cooler;53;30;WSW;13;43%;1%;3
Abilene Dyess;Sunshine and cooler;53;27;WSW;12;41%;1%;3
Alice;Partly sunny, breezy;74;41;NNW;13;42%;14%;4
Alpine;Winds subsiding;50;28;WSW;18;39%;0%;4
Amarillo;Plenty of sun;43;22;NW;15;47%;1%;3
Angleton;Rain and a t-storm;69;37;NNW;11;60%;76%;3
Arlington;Partly sunny, cooler;57;35;W;11;44%;14%;3
Austin;Mostly sunny;66;38;NW;7;40%;14%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;33;NW;12;41%;14%;3
Bay;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;40;NNW;11;62%;58%;3
Beaumont;Morning rain;68;39;NW;12;66%;75%;3
Beeville;Partly sunny;75;43;NNW;12;39%;18%;4
Borger;Sunshine and cooler;44;23;NW;13;45%;4%;3
Bowie;Partly sunny, cooler;54;32;W;11;60%;12%;3
Breckenridge;Cooler with sunshine;54;31;W;10;47%;8%;3
Brenham;A shower or two;67;35;NNW;12;36%;67%;3
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, cooler;52;29;WSW;10;55%;13%;3
Brownsville;Clouds breaking;78;48;N;9;62%;24%;3
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;57;27;W;11;44%;8%;3
Burnet;Mostly sunny;62;32;NW;10;38%;13%;3
Canadian;Lots of sun, cooler;45;22;WNW;13;53%;5%;3
Castroville;Mostly sunny, breezy;69;33;N;13;32%;7%;3
Childress;Sunny and cooler;50;25;WNW;15;46%;6%;3
Cleburne;Partly sunny, cooler;56;33;W;12;50%;12%;3
College Station;Partly sunny, breezy;66;37;NW;12;50%;25%;3
Comanche;Mostly sunny;57;32;W;11;45%;9%;3
Conroe;A little a.m. rain;66;35;NW;11;48%;66%;3
Corpus Christi;Clouds breaking;73;43;NNW;13;51%;21%;3
Corsicana;Partly sunny, cooler;61;34;W;12;46%;14%;3
Cotulla;Winds subsiding;71;37;NNE;15;28%;3%;4
Dalhart;Mostly sunny, breezy;44;18;WNW;17;43%;1%;3
Dallas Love;Cooler with some sun;58;36;WSW;12;46%;14%;3
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, cooler;57;37;WSW;13;48%;14%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, cooler;57;34;WSW;14;48%;14%;3
Decatur;Partly sunny, cooler;51;33;W;10;52%;13%;3
Del Rio;Sunny and windy;69;33;N;16;27%;2%;3
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Windy;67;31;NNE;18;29%;2%;3
Denton;Partly sunny, cooler;54;30;W;13;52%;14%;3
Dryden;Winds subsiding;62;32;NW;15;32%;1%;3
Dumas;Increasingly windy;41;19;NNW;16;52%;2%;3
Edinburg;Clouds breaking;77;46;N;10;41%;16%;4
El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;47;26;W;13;42%;0%;3
Ellington;A little a.m. rain;67;43;NW;12;60%;65%;3
Falfurrias;Clouds breaking;76;40;NNW;11;40%;14%;3
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;34;W;13;43%;10%;3
Fort Worth;Partly sunny, cooler;56;35;W;13;44%;13%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, cooler;57;32;WSW;14;52%;14%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, cooler;58;36;WSW;13;47%;14%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, cooler;58;32;WSW;12;52%;12%;3
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;61;27;NW;11;39%;12%;3
Gainesville;Partly sunny, cooler;52;32;W;11;54%;10%;3
Galveston;Morning rain, cloudy;68;48;NW;14;72%;85%;1
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;62;32;W;10;44%;10%;3
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;64;34;NW;11;39%;13%;3
Giddings;Partly sunny;65;35;NNW;11;37%;19%;3
Gilmer;Partial sunshine;61;34;W;7;50%;30%;3
Graham;Sunshine and cooler;52;27;W;9;51%;13%;3
Granbury;Partly sunny, cooler;57;32;W;10;50%;12%;3
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, cooler;55;35;W;11;43%;14%;3
Greenville;Partly sunny;59;33;W;9;46%;14%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunlit;38;26;W;29;60%;0%;3
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;59;33;W;12;44%;10%;3
Harlingen;Clouds breaking;77;46;N;13;63%;21%;4
Hearne;Partly sunny;64;32;NW;11;40%;19%;3
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;73;38;N;11;36%;8%;4
Henderson;Partly sunny;62;33;WNW;8;48%;30%;3
Hereford;Sunny, but chilly;43;17;ENE;12;46%;3%;3
Hillsboro;Partly sunny, breezy;59;33;W;13;47%;12%;3
Hondo;Mostly sunny, windy;69;31;N;16;28%;7%;3
Houston;Rain in the morning;67;42;NNW;11;50%;67%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);A little a.m. rain;69;42;NW;13;50%;62%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A little a.m. rain;70;47;NW;11;52%;64%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;A little a.m. rain;68;36;NNW;10;63%;61%;3
Houston Clover;A little a.m. rain;71;40;NW;11;52%;65%;3
Houston Hooks;A little a.m. rain;67;37;NW;10;53%;63%;3
Houston Hull;A little a.m. rain;68;39;NNW;11;55%;64%;3
Houston Intercontinental;Rain in the morning;68;39;NW;12;52%;67%;3
Huntsville;A little a.m. rain;66;35;NW;11;43%;66%;3
Ingleside;Clouds breaking;74;44;N;13;59%;27%;3
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;61;37;WNW;10;44%;29%;3
Jasper;Rain in the morning;64;36;NW;6;64%;72%;2
Junction;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;24;W;13;35%;11%;3
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;33;NNW;12;35%;7%;3
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;63;25;NW;10;32%;9%;3
Killeen;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;34;W;13;43%;10%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;32;W;13;44%;11%;3
Kingsville Nas;Clouds breaking;74;41;NNW;13;49%;16%;3
La Grange;Partly sunny;68;34;NNW;11;38%;21%;3
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;62;37;NW;12;46%;13%;3
Lancaster;Partly sunny, cooler;57;36;W;11;47%;14%;3
Laredo;Mostly sunny;74;42;ENE;11;35%;3%;4
Llano;Mostly sunny;64;29;NW;11;39%;12%;3
Longview;Partly sunny;63;35;W;9;50%;30%;3
Lubbock;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;23;WNW;11;48%;9%;3
Lufkin;A little a.m. rain;66;34;NW;10;59%;72%;3
Mcallen;Clouds breaking;78;48;NE;11;49%;15%;4
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;30;W;12;51%;11%;3
Mckinney;Partly sunny, cooler;55;31;WSW;13;52%;14%;3
Mesquite;Partly sunny, cooler;57;36;WNW;11;47%;14%;3
Midland;Sunny and cooler;52;26;WNW;13;42%;1%;3
Midland Airpark;Sunny and cooler;52;26;WNW;13;42%;1%;3
Midlothian;Partly sunny, cooler;57;33;WSW;11;57%;13%;3
Mineola;Partly sunny;59;32;W;8;52%;21%;3
Mineral Wells;Cooler with sunshine;54;30;WSW;13;52%;14%;3
Mount Pleasant;Partial sunshine;60;34;W;9;50%;23%;3
Nacogdoches;A little a.m. rain;64;31;WNW;10;50%;75%;3
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;33;NNW;13;34%;10%;3
Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;52;27;W;11;38%;1%;3
Orange;Rain and a t-storm;67;39;NW;9;67%;71%;1
Palacios;A little a.m. rain;70;39;N;13;56%;60%;3
Palestine;Partly sunny;62;33;WNW;10;43%;23%;3
Pampa;Mostly sunny, cooler;44;23;NW;17;52%;4%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunshine and cooler;45;20;WNW;16;49%;4%;3
Paris;Partly sunny;56;33;W;10;56%;21%;2
Pecos;Sunny and breezy;55;26;W;15;38%;1%;3
Perryton;Lots of sun, cooler;42;22;WNW;19;62%;7%;3
Plainview;Plenty of sunshine;44;18;NNE;14;54%;8%;3
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;70;31;NNW;10;32%;7%;4
Port Aransas;A little a.m. rain;69;52;NNW;11;52%;55%;3
Port Isabel;Clouds breaking;75;57;N;11;72%;26%;3
Port Lavaca;A little a.m. rain;70;41;N;13;50%;57%;3
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;33;NNW;13;37%;8%;3
Robstown;Clouds breaking;74;40;NNW;12;51%;17%;3
Rockport;A little a.m. rain;71;47;NNW;10;52%;55%;3
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;31;NW;14;39%;2%;3
San Angelo;Winds subsiding;60;28;WSW;16;38%;1%;3
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;69;34;N;12;31%;7%;3
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;33;N;12;36%;8%;3
San Marcos;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;33;NNW;13;38%;13%;3
Seminole;Sunny, but chilly;48;25;WNW;10;44%;4%;3
Sherman-Denison;Cooler with some sun;53;33;WSW;11;59%;11%;2
Snyder;Sunny, but chilly;49;28;WSW;10;47%;4%;3
Sonora;Sunny and breezy;58;25;WNW;14;42%;3%;3
Stephenville;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;30;WSW;12;47%;10%;3
Sulphur Springs;Partial sunshine;59;35;W;9;48%;21%;2
Sweetwater;Sunny, but cooler;51;31;WSW;11;47%;2%;3
Temple;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;30;W;14;48%;11%;3
Terrell;Partly sunny, cooler;59;34;W;10;48%;14%;3
Tyler;Partly sunny;62;35;W;9;45%;24%;3
Uvalde;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;32;N;13;35%;3%;4
Vernon;Sunshine and cooler;51;28;WNW;14;45%;26%;3
Victoria;A little a.m. rain;72;38;NNW;13;44%;55%;3
Waco;Partly sunny;62;30;W;13;48%;11%;3
Weslaco;Clouds breaking;76;47;N;9;43%;18%;4
Wharton;A little a.m. rain;68;36;NNW;12;54%;60%;3
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, cooler;51;29;W;12;55%;10%;3
Wink;Plenty of sunshine;53;23;WNW;14;41%;1%;3
Zapata;Partly sunny;75;37;NE;9;40%;8%;4
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather