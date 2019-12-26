TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Increasingly windy;67;53;SSE;17;71%;67%;1
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, breezy;67;50;SSE;16;68%;74%;1
Alice;Cloudy and warm;78;64;SE;10;73%;36%;1
Alpine;Mostly cloudy;66;38;W;12;54%;14%;2
Amarillo;Cooler with rain;48;36;SSW;15;97%;86%;1
Angleton;Low clouds;74;61;ESE;7;80%;50%;1
Arlington;Cloudy with a shower;69;61;SSE;8;76%;73%;1
Austin;Cloudy and mild;74;61;SSE;3;75%;60%;1
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy and mild;74;60;SSE;7;79%;46%;1
Bay;Cloudy and mild;75;64;ESE;6;84%;24%;1
Beaumont;Cloudy with a shower;72;65;SE;7;87%;64%;1
Beeville;Cloudy and warm;76;65;SE;8;72%;36%;1
Borger;Cooler with rain;50;40;S;10;85%;89%;1
Bowie;Mostly cloudy, mild;67;58;SSE;9;85%;66%;1
Breckenridge;Clouds and sun, mild;69;55;SSE;11;70%;66%;1
Brenham;Mild with low clouds;73;63;SSE;5;81%;51%;1
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy, mild;66;55;SSE;8;79%;64%;1
Brownsville;Sun and clouds, nice;79;67;SSE;10;69%;20%;4
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;67;53;SSE;10;76%;68%;1
Burnet;Cloudy;68;58;SSE;6;78%;67%;1
Canadian;A little p.m. rain;50;42;S;8;88%;89%;1
Castroville;Cloudy;72;62;SE;9;74%;44%;1
Childress;Cloudy and cooler;60;45;SSE;13;69%;75%;1
Cleburne;Cloudy and mild;68;58;SSE;9;86%;59%;1
College Station;Low clouds and mild;74;63;SSE;7;76%;60%;1
Comanche;Mostly cloudy;67;55;SSE;9;80%;67%;1
Conroe;Mild with low clouds;72;62;SE;6;82%;55%;1
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy, warm;75;64;SE;11;81%;36%;2
Corsicana;Cloudy with a shower;71;60;SSE;7;78%;75%;1
Cotulla;Low clouds may break;74;62;SE;10;69%;13%;1
Dalhart;Cooler with rain;48;31;SSW;12;80%;91%;1
Dallas Love;Cloudy with a shower;71;62;SE;9;71%;73%;1
Dallas Redbird;Cloudy with a shower;71;59;SE;9;70%;73%;1
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy with a shower;69;59;SE;10;73%;73%;1
Decatur;Mostly cloudy;65;57;SSE;7;82%;73%;1
Del Rio;Cloudy with a shower;74;58;SE;14;69%;57%;1
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy and breezy;71;57;SE;15;74%;44%;1
Denton;A shower in places;67;59;SSE;8;83%;74%;1
Dryden;A quick shower;67;49;SSE;14;85%;55%;1
Dumas;Cooler with rain;45;33;SSW;11;98%;91%;1
Edinburg;Fog, then some sun;80;67;SSE;10;63%;23%;3
El Paso;Cooler;54;36;WSW;9;65%;65%;3
Ellington;Low clouds;71;62;ESE;6;82%;51%;1
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;66;SE;8;65%;35%;2
Fort Hood;Cloudy;70;55;SSE;8;78%;61%;1
Fort Worth;Cloudy and mild;69;60;SSE;8;75%;59%;1
Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy with a shower;69;58;SSE;10;74%;75%;1
Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy and mild;70;61;SSE;9;73%;59%;1
Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy and mild;70;58;SSE;7;79%;59%;1
Fredericksburg;A thick cloud cover;66;58;SSE;8;79%;44%;1
Gainesville;A stray shower;66;58;SSE;8;79%;76%;1
Galveston;Low clouds;69;62;ESE;8;90%;50%;1
Gatesville;Cloudy and mild;69;58;SSE;7;81%;60%;1
Georgetown;Low clouds and mild;69;59;SSE;7;84%;60%;1
Giddings;Low clouds;71;59;SSE;5;77%;47%;1
Gilmer;Cloudy with a shower;68;60;SE;5;86%;75%;1
Graham;Mostly cloudy, mild;67;56;SSE;10;73%;66%;1
Granbury;Mild with low clouds;69;59;SSE;8;73%;66%;1
Grand Prairie;Cloudy with a shower;67;59;SSE;8;65%;73%;1
Greenville;Cloudy with a shower;71;61;SSE;7;71%;74%;1
Guadalupe Pass;Increasingly windy;53;31;W;19;69%;42%;3
Hamilton;Cloudy and mild;68;58;SSE;9;79%;68%;1
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;80;66;SE;12;71%;21%;3
Hearne;Cloudy and mild;73;62;SSE;6;75%;52%;1
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;76;63;SE;7;64%;24%;1
Henderson;Cloudy with a shower;68;61;SSE;6;88%;56%;1
Hereford;Cooler with rain;51;35;SW;13;90%;88%;1
Hillsboro;Cloudy and mild;70;60;SSE;9;78%;66%;1
Hondo;Low clouds and mild;72;59;SE;10;74%;44%;1
Houston;Partly sunny;72;63;SE;7;82%;52%;1
Houston (Hobby Airport);Low clouds and mild;72;65;ESE;8;80%;51%;1
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;75;65;ESE;4;75%;51%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;Low clouds;73;62;ESE;5;83%;55%;1
Houston Clover;Mild with low clouds;75;64;ESE;7;76%;51%;1
Houston Hooks;A shower in places;73;63;SE;6;77%;65%;1
Houston Hull;Low clouds and mild;75;65;SE;8;80%;55%;1
Houston Intercontinental;A shower in places;72;64;SE;7;80%;64%;1
Huntsville;Cloudy with a shower;71;63;SSE;4;84%;65%;1
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;73;64;SSE;9;88%;44%;2
Jacksonville;Cloudy with a shower;69;61;SSE;6;84%;68%;1
Jasper;Cloudy with a shower;70;64;SE;5;90%;67%;1
Junction;Low clouds and mild;70;51;SSE;10;71%;36%;1
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy and mild;72;60;SE;8;80%;57%;1
Kerrville;A thick cloud cover;67;57;SSE;8;80%;44%;1
Killeen;Cloudy;70;55;SSE;8;78%;61%;1
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mild with low clouds;70;56;SSE;8;80%;60%;1
Kingsville Nas;Cloudy and warm;77;65;SE;10;77%;23%;1
La Grange;Mild with low clouds;73;61;SE;5;78%;47%;1
Lago Vista;Cloudy;68;59;SSE;6;86%;60%;1
Lancaster;Cloudy with a shower;69;60;SSE;8;80%;74%;1
Laredo;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;64;SE;12;64%;3%;1
Llano;Cloudy;69;57;SE;7;77%;66%;1
Longview;Cloudy with a shower;68;61;SE;6;87%;74%;1
Lubbock;Cloudy with a shower;56;41;SW;13;93%;86%;1
Lufkin;Cloudy with a shower;70;61;SE;5;85%;66%;1
Mcallen;Fog, then some sun;81;68;SE;12;64%;23%;3
Mcgregor;Low clouds and mild;71;57;SSE;9;80%;58%;1
Mckinney;Cloudy with a shower;69;59;SSE;9;77%;74%;1
Mesquite;Cloudy with a shower;68;61;SSE;8;77%;73%;1
Midland;Increasingly windy;64;43;WNW;17;76%;75%;1
Midland Airpark;Increasingly windy;64;43;WNW;17;76%;75%;1
Midlothian;Cloudy with a shower;71;57;SE;6;79%;74%;1
Mineola;Cloudy with a shower;70;59;SSE;5;88%;73%;1
Mineral Wells;Cloudy and mild;68;57;SSE;11;76%;66%;1
Mount Pleasant;Cloudy with a shower;68;60;SE;6;82%;74%;1
Nacogdoches;Cloudy with a shower;68;62;SE;5;84%;68%;1
New Braunfels;Cloudy and mild;71;61;SE;8;76%;63%;1
Odessa;Cloudy with a shower;64;42;SW;15;76%;77%;1
Orange;Cloudy with a shower;72;64;ESE;6;82%;68%;1
Palacios;Cloudy and mild;72;62;ESE;9;82%;28%;1
Palestine;Cloudy with a shower;72;63;SSE;6;80%;65%;1
Pampa;Cooler with rain;49;39;S;11;87%;90%;1
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cooler with rain;50;39;SSW;11;82%;89%;1
Paris;Cloudy with a shower;65;58;SE;9;80%;74%;1
Pecos;A shower in spots;69;41;WNW;9;59%;78%;2
Perryton;Cooler, p.m. rain;47;39;S;10;97%;92%;1
Plainview;A shower or two;49;36;SSW;11;100%;87%;1
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy, mild;73;60;SE;7;72%;40%;1
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;69;63;SE;9;92%;44%;2
Port Isabel;Clouds and sun;75;68;SSE;9;77%;21%;4
Port Lavaca;Low clouds;72;64;ESE;8;79%;28%;1
Randolph AFB;Cloudy and mild;72;60;SSE;7;82%;44%;1
Robstown;Cloudy and warm;77;65;SE;10;82%;36%;1
Rockport;Cloudy;70;62;SE;8;87%;26%;1
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;64;54;SSE;12;87%;44%;1
San Angelo;Areas of low clouds;69;52;S;14;70%;66%;1
San Antonio;Cloudy;72;62;SE;8;75%;44%;1
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy and mild;73;61;SE;7;76%;44%;1
San Marcos;Cloudy and mild;71;60;SSE;8;71%;69%;1
Seminole;A shower or two;60;38;WSW;12;80%;87%;1
Sherman-Denison;Cloudy with a shower;67;58;SSE;9;79%;74%;1
Snyder;Cloudy with a shower;60;46;S;12;92%;80%;1
Sonora;Low clouds;65;51;SSE;13;80%;69%;1
Stephenville;Cloudy and mild;69;55;SSE;9;74%;66%;1
Sulphur Springs;Cloudy with a shower;71;61;SSE;7;75%;74%;1
Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;63;50;SSE;12;82%;75%;1
Temple;Mild with low clouds;71;57;SSE;9;82%;44%;1
Terrell;Cloudy with a shower;70;61;SSE;7;78%;77%;1
Tyler;Cloudy with a shower;71;61;SSE;7;81%;73%;1
Uvalde;Low clouds;71;61;ESE;8;79%;44%;1
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;62;53;SSE;11;81%;75%;1
Victoria;Warm with low clouds;75;63;SE;8;74%;59%;1
Waco;Cloudy and mild;71;59;SSE;9;79%;48%;1
Weslaco;Fog, then some sun;80;67;SSE;10;63%;23%;3
Wharton;Cloudy;73;62;SE;5;83%;49%;1
Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy, mild;64;55;SSE;11;79%;74%;1
Wink;Cloudy with a shower;68;40;WNW;14;69%;55%;1
Zapata;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;64;SE;9;65%;11%;1
