TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Cooler with sunshine;48;27;N;15;58%;4%;3
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, cooler;46;25;N;13;56%;3%;3
Alice;Partly sunny;83;42;NNE;11;57%;16%;2
Alpine;Cooler with sunshine;59;26;NE;9;47%;0%;4
Amarillo;Periods of sun;39;20;NNW;10;72%;14%;1
Angleton;Showers and t-storms;78;39;N;12;74%;66%;1
Arlington;Partly sunny, cooler;49;32;NNW;12;65%;33%;2
Austin;Cooler, morning mist;62;34;N;9;51%;64%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Cooler, morning mist;67;35;N;14;56%;72%;3
Bay;A little a.m. rain;78;40;N;12;82%;65%;1
Beaumont;Showers and t-storms;77;37;NNW;10;88%;71%;1
Beeville;Partly sunny;81;40;NNE;9;63%;33%;2
Borger;Partly sunny;40;22;NW;9;60%;19%;1
Bowie;Mostly sunny, cooler;45;27;NNW;12;70%;31%;3
Breckenridge;Sunny and cooler;49;26;N;10;62%;10%;3
Brenham;Not as warm;69;35;N;11;63%;72%;1
Bridgeport;Sunshine and cooler;47;28;NNW;11;66%;14%;3
Brownsville;Partly sunny;85;47;N;10;71%;34%;4
Brownwood;Sunshine and cooler;51;28;N;11;62%;12%;3
Burnet;Cooler, morning mist;59;32;N;10;59%;46%;3
Canadian;Partly sunny, cold;41;19;NNW;9;60%;18%;1
Castroville;Misty in the morning;73;36;NNE;9;52%;47%;3
Childress;Mostly sunny, breezy;45;24;N;14;59%;3%;3
Cleburne;Cooler with some sun;50;29;NNW;13;68%;32%;3
College Station;Cooler, a.m. drizzle;67;36;N;15;63%;70%;1
Comanche;Sunshine and cooler;51;29;N;11;64%;14%;3
Conroe;Showers and t-storms;70;34;NNW;9;78%;64%;1
Corpus Christi;A shower in the a.m.;80;42;N;12;67%;60%;1
Corsicana;Partly sunny, cooler;54;31;NNW;13;63%;31%;2
Cotulla;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;39;NNE;10;50%;6%;3
Dalhart;Mostly sunny, cold;39;17;N;11;61%;26%;2
Dallas Love;Cooler;51;31;NNW;15;61%;33%;2
Dallas Redbird;Cooler;49;31;NNW;15;61%;33%;2
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cooler;49;29;NNW;16;63%;33%;2
Decatur;Mostly sunny, cooler;46;28;NNW;10;68%;16%;3
Del Rio;Not as warm;74;38;N;14;34%;3%;3
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Not as warm;74;35;NNE;15;40%;3%;3
Denton;Sunshine and cooler;47;28;NNW;13;67%;18%;3
Dryden;Not as warm;70;34;NE;12;40%;2%;3
Dumas;Mostly sunny, cold;37;18;NNW;10;75%;22%;2
Edinburg;Rather cloudy, warm;84;45;NNE;9;58%;19%;3
El Paso;Cooler;54;31;NNE;8;41%;0%;3
Ellington;Showers and t-storms;76;39;NNW;12;76%;66%;1
Falfurrias;Rather cloudy, warm;84;43;NNE;7;60%;17%;2
Fort Hood;Cooler, morning mist;54;30;N;15;58%;51%;3
Fort Worth;Partly sunny, cooler;49;30;NNW;12;57%;19%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, cooler;46;28;NNW;16;60%;18%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Cooler with some sun;51;35;NNW;15;49%;19%;2
Fort Worth Spinks;Cooler with some sun;48;28;NNW;14;66%;33%;3
Fredericksburg;Cooler, morning mist;60;29;N;10;60%;46%;3
Gainesville;Mostly sunny, cooler;43;26;NNW;12;73%;31%;2
Galveston;Showers and t-storms;75;43;NNW;15;83%;70%;1
Gatesville;Partly sunny, cooler;55;30;N;10;61%;29%;3
Georgetown;Morning mist, cooler;61;33;N;11;61%;60%;3
Giddings;Cooler, morning mist;64;34;N;9;69%;62%;2
Gilmer;Cooler;56;30;NNW;7;79%;32%;1
Graham;Mostly sunny;45;24;N;10;72%;14%;3
Granbury;Sunshine and cooler;50;28;NNW;11;69%;16%;3
Grand Prairie;Cooler with some sun;52;29;NNW;12;65%;33%;2
Greenville;Cooler;52;29;NNW;11;62%;33%;2
Guadalupe Pass;Cooler;47;23;ENE;21;41%;0%;3
Hamilton;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;29;N;12;64%;15%;3
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;83;45;NNE;14;68%;29%;4
Hearne;Cooler, a.m. drizzle;62;33;N;11;66%;71%;2
Hebbronville;Clouds and sun, warm;79;40;NNE;7;58%;14%;3
Henderson;Cooler;62;31;NNW;8;75%;33%;1
Hereford;Cooler with some sun;40;20;N;9;63%;9%;1
Hillsboro;Partly sunny, cooler;53;30;NNW;13;67%;32%;2
Hondo;Morning mist;75;35;NNE;13;46%;47%;3
Houston;Showers and t-storms;75;38;NNW;9;81%;66%;1
Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers and t-storms;76;40;NNW;14;71%;66%;1
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers and t-storms;73;40;NNW;11;74%;66%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers and t-storms;74;37;NNW;10;81%;66%;1
Houston Clover;Showers and t-storms;76;39;NNW;12;75%;66%;1
Houston Hooks;Showers and t-storms;73;36;NNW;11;69%;64%;1
Houston Hull;Showers and t-storms;76;38;NNW;14;75%;65%;1
Houston Intercontinental;Showers and t-storms;76;38;NNW;12;71%;67%;1
Huntsville;Rain and a t-storm;69;34;NNW;8;69%;78%;1
Ingleside;A shower in the a.m.;77;41;N;10;78%;60%;2
Jacksonville;Cooler;65;32;NNW;9;69%;32%;1
Jasper;Showers and t-storms;74;35;NNW;9;86%;69%;1
Junction;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;28;NNE;10;47%;9%;3
Kellyusa Airport;Mist in the morning;73;34;NNE;11;55%;65%;3
Kerrville;Cooler, morning mist;66;29;N;10;54%;47%;3
Killeen;Cooler, morning mist;54;30;N;15;58%;51%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cooler, morning mist;55;30;NNW;15;61%;51%;3
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;43;NNE;10;63%;33%;1
La Grange;Not as warm;69;36;N;9;55%;84%;2
Lago Vista;Morning mist, cooler;57;33;N;11;56%;50%;3
Lancaster;Cooler;50;31;NNW;12;67%;33%;2
Laredo;Partly sunny;82;43;NNE;10;60%;4%;4
Llano;Cooler, morning mist;61;32;N;10;57%;46%;3
Longview;Cooler;60;31;NNW;9;77%;33%;1
Lubbock;Cooler;45;22;NNE;10;61%;3%;2
Lufkin;Showers and t-storms;70;33;NNW;10;77%;65%;1
Mcallen;Areas of low clouds;85;47;NNE;11;60%;19%;3
Mcgregor;Cooler with some sun;55;29;NNW;15;63%;29%;3
Mckinney;Cooler;49;27;NNW;15;63%;33%;2
Mesquite;Cooler;50;30;NNW;12;66%;33%;2
Midland;Partly sunny, cooler;54;27;NE;10;45%;3%;3
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, cooler;54;27;NE;10;45%;3%;3
Midlothian;Cooler;48;30;NNW;14;72%;33%;2
Mineola;Cooler;57;30;NNW;9;75%;31%;1
Mineral Wells;Cooler with sunshine;49;27;NNW;15;62%;19%;3
Mount Pleasant;Cooler;57;30;NNW;10;75%;32%;1
Nacogdoches;Showers and t-storms;68;32;NNW;8;74%;64%;1
New Braunfels;Not as warm;70;36;N;12;55%;59%;3
Odessa;Cooler;55;27;NE;9;41%;2%;3
Orange;Showers and t-storms;77;37;NNW;9;82%;74%;1
Palacios;A morning t-storm;77;39;N;13;71%;57%;1
Palestine;Cooler;63;32;NNW;9;65%;31%;2
Pampa;Clouds and sun, cold;40;20;NNW;12;64%;16%;2
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Some morning snow;40;18;N;10;68%;69%;1
Paris;Cooler;47;28;NNW;12;74%;31%;1
Pecos;Partly sunny, cooler;58;29;E;8;40%;1%;3
Perryton;A bit of a.m. snow;39;17;NW;10;69%;67%;1
Plainview;Partly sunny, cooler;41;17;N;10;71%;3%;3
Pleasanton;Morning mist;76;37;NNE;8;50%;61%;3
Port Aransas;A morning shower;74;43;N;8;85%;47%;1
Port Isabel;Periods of sun;82;52;N;10;78%;36%;2
Port Lavaca;A morning t-storm;78;41;N;11;63%;56%;1
Randolph AFB;Not as warm;71;35;NNE;12;59%;68%;3
Robstown;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;41;N;10;69%;33%;1
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;75;41;N;8;74%;34%;2
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, cooler;64;31;NNE;12;43%;4%;3
San Angelo;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;28;NNE;12;50%;2%;3
San Antonio;Mist in the morning;74;37;N;10;52%;63%;3
San Antonio Stinson;Misty in the morning;74;37;NNE;10;54%;63%;3
San Marcos;Not as warm;68;35;N;12;56%;58%;3
Seminole;Cooler;51;22;NE;9;49%;3%;2
Sherman-Denison;Sunshine and cooler;44;27;NNW;13;70%;31%;2
Snyder;Mostly sunny, cooler;48;27;NNE;10;60%;3%;3
Sonora;Partly sunny, cooler;62;29;NE;11;48%;3%;3
Stephenville;Lots of sun, cooler;50;27;NNW;13;62%;16%;3
Sulphur Springs;Cooler;49;31;NNW;12;81%;31%;1
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, cooler;50;28;NNE;10;65%;3%;3
Temple;Morning mist, cooler;56;30;NNW;16;61%;53%;2
Terrell;Partly sunny, cooler;52;30;NNW;12;65%;33%;2
Tyler;Cooler;58;31;NNW;10;73%;31%;1
Uvalde;Misty in the morning;77;35;NNE;9;49%;46%;3
Vernon;Cooler;46;25;N;12;59%;4%;1
Victoria;A morning shower;76;38;N;10;80%;51%;2
Waco;Partly sunny, cooler;54;31;NNW;16;61%;30%;2
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;45;N;9;61%;22%;3
Wharton;A little a.m. rain;75;36;N;12;73%;70%;1
Wichita Falls;Cooler;43;24;NNW;13;66%;11%;3
Wink;Partly sunny, cooler;57;26;NE;10;35%;2%;3
Zapata;Periods of sun, warm;81;43;NNE;7;63%;10%;4
