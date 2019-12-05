TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, December 6, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;36;NE;13;51%;0%;3
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;31;NE;12;47%;0%;3
Alice;Warm with sunshine;81;46;NNE;9;52%;12%;4
Alpine;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;38;SSE;6;50%;0%;4
Amarillo;Partly sunny, cooler;53;35;SSE;7;61%;2%;3
Angleton;Sunshine, pleasant;75;50;N;10;63%;16%;4
Arlington;Lots of sun, cooler;59;41;N;12;67%;2%;3
Austin;Mostly sunny;70;45;N;8;46%;2%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, breezy;71;43;N;14;48%;1%;3
Bay;Sunshine, pleasant;79;52;N;10;63%;28%;4
Beaumont;Partly sunny, mild;78;54;NNW;8;67%;17%;3
Beeville;Mostly sunny, warm;80;49;NNE;9;57%;29%;4
Borger;Partly sunny, cooler;52;38;S;5;60%;2%;3
Bowie;Partly sunny, cooler;55;36;N;12;65%;2%;3
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;37;NE;9;62%;1%;3
Brenham;Mostly sunny;71;46;N;11;61%;6%;3
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, cooler;54;33;N;11;62%;2%;3
Brownsville;Partly sunny;81;59;NNE;7;78%;20%;4
Brownwood;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;35;NNE;10;60%;0%;3
Burnet;Mostly sunny;65;41;N;9;53%;1%;3
Canadian;Partly sunny, cooler;50;32;SSE;7;70%;2%;3
Castroville;Mostly sunny;76;41;NNE;9;47%;2%;4
Childress;Partly sunny, cooler;53;34;ESE;12;56%;0%;3
Cleburne;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;41;N;13;72%;1%;3
College Station;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;47;N;14;59%;5%;3
Comanche;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;38;NNE;11;66%;1%;3
Conroe;Mostly sunny;73;49;NNW;9;64%;8%;3
Corpus Christi;Sunshine, pleasant;80;47;NNE;10;58%;30%;4
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;62;43;N;13;71%;1%;2
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;78;43;NE;8;46%;4%;4
Dalhart;Partly sunny, cooler;52;28;S;7;60%;2%;3
Dallas Love;Cooler with some sun;58;41;N;14;60%;2%;2
Dallas Redbird;Winds subsiding;58;40;N;15;60%;2%;2
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cooler with some sun;58;40;N;17;60%;2%;2
Decatur;Partly sunny, cooler;56;38;N;10;70%;2%;2
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;74;43;NE;10;40%;1%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;73;40;NE;11;42%;1%;4
Denton;Cooler with some sun;57;38;N;14;71%;2%;2
Dryden;Not as warm;69;40;ENE;7;46%;0%;4
Dumas;Partly sunny, cooler;51;33;S;6;66%;0%;3
Edinburg;Partial sunshine;82;52;NNE;6;63%;14%;2
El Paso;Partly sunny;63;39;E;6;55%;0%;3
Ellington;Sunshine and nice;75;52;NNW;10;60%;14%;3
Falfurrias;Sunshine, pleasant;82;49;NNE;6;58%;12%;4
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;66;41;N;14;50%;0%;3
Fort Worth;Lots of sun, cooler;59;41;N;13;60%;2%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, cooler;56;38;N;16;57%;2%;2
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;45;N;15;47%;2%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;38;N;14;63%;1%;3
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;66;36;N;9;52%;1%;3
Gainesville;Cooler with some sun;55;36;N;13;77%;3%;2
Galveston;Mostly sunny;73;56;N;11;74%;19%;3
Gatesville;Lots of sun, cooler;63;40;N;10;62%;1%;3
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;67;42;N;11;55%;0%;3
Giddings;Mostly sunny;70;44;N;10;60%;5%;3
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;64;44;N;7;79%;8%;1
Graham;Cooler with sunshine;56;34;NNE;9;68%;1%;3
Granbury;Cooler with sunshine;61;39;NNW;11;64%;1%;3
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, cooler;59;40;N;12;66%;2%;2
Greenville;Partly sunny, cooler;62;42;N;11;69%;3%;2
Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding;52;38;ENE;17;54%;0%;3
Hamilton;Lots of sun, cooler;61;39;NNW;11;64%;1%;3
Harlingen;Some sun;81;54;NNE;8;72%;16%;3
Hearne;Mostly sunny;68;43;N;11;66%;5%;3
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;80;48;NNE;6;53%;11%;4
Henderson;Mostly cloudy;66;47;N;8;75%;11%;1
Hereford;Partly sunny, cooler;54;35;S;6;60%;0%;3
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;61;42;N;12;67%;1%;3
Hondo;Mostly sunny;75;41;NNE;12;40%;1%;4
Houston;Partly sunny;75;53;N;8;61%;12%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;75;53;NNW;13;58%;13%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;76;54;NNW;8;55%;13%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;76;50;NNW;9;64%;14%;3
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;78;52;NNW;10;58%;15%;3
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;72;49;NNW;10;57%;9%;3
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;74;50;NNW;12;62%;12%;3
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;74;50;NNW;12;59%;10%;3
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;70;47;NNW;9;66%;6%;3
Ingleside;Mostly sunny;79;47;N;9;62%;30%;4
Jacksonville;Sun and some clouds;64;46;N;8;74%;10%;2
Jasper;Partly sunny;73;52;N;7;72%;15%;3
Junction;Mostly sunny, cooler;66;31;NE;9;48%;0%;3
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;74;40;NNE;10;45%;2%;4
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;68;37;NNE;10;51%;1%;4
Killeen;Mostly sunny;66;41;N;14;50%;0%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;66;40;N;14;52%;0%;3
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;81;46;NNE;9;57%;12%;4
La Grange;Mostly sunny;72;46;N;9;59%;6%;3
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;66;43;N;11;53%;1%;3
Lancaster;Partly sunny, cooler;59;41;N;12;70%;2%;2
Laredo;Sunny and very warm;80;51;NE;8;54%;4%;4
Llano;Mostly sunny, cooler;68;39;N;8;52%;1%;3
Longview;Mostly cloudy;66;46;N;8;75%;11%;1
Lubbock;Partly sunny, cooler;57;34;SE;7;58%;0%;3
Lufkin;Partly sunny;70;47;N;10;65%;12%;3
Mcallen;Partly sunny;82;54;NNE;7;62%;14%;2
Mcgregor;Winds subsiding;62;38;N;14;59%;1%;3
Mckinney;Winds subsiding;57;39;N;15;63%;3%;2
Mesquite;Cooler with some sun;59;41;N;12;72%;3%;2
Midland;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;35;SE;7;52%;0%;3
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;35;SE;7;52%;0%;3
Midlothian;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;39;N;13;69%;2%;3
Mineola;Cooler;61;43;N;9;81%;7%;1
Mineral Wells;Cooler with sunshine;58;36;N;14;57%;2%;3
Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;63;43;N;9;76%;9%;1
Nacogdoches;Sun and some clouds;67;46;N;9;74%;12%;3
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;72;44;N;10;53%;2%;3
Odessa;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;36;ESE;6;57%;0%;3
Orange;Partly sunny;76;53;NNW;7;66%;20%;3
Palacios;Mostly sunny;76;48;N;12;61%;28%;4
Palestine;Partly sunny;65;44;N;9;72%;11%;2
Pampa;Partly sunny, cooler;50;35;SSE;9;64%;0%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, cooler;50;33;SSE;6;67%;2%;3
Paris;Cooler;58;41;N;12;74%;10%;1
Pecos;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;35;ESE;5;58%;0%;3
Perryton;Partly sunny, cooler;47;32;SSE;7;77%;0%;3
Plainview;Partly sunny, cooler;52;31;SSE;7;67%;2%;3
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;75;43;NNE;7;48%;3%;4
Port Aransas;Lots of sun, nice;73;52;N;8;82%;30%;3
Port Isabel;Some sunshine;77;62;NNE;8;85%;33%;4
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;76;50;N;10;64%;28%;4
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;72;41;NNE;12;49%;2%;4
Robstown;Mostly sunny;80;46;NNE;8;58%;29%;4
Rockport;Mostly sunny;76;50;N;7;76%;15%;4
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;66;38;NE;10;50%;0%;4
San Angelo;Mostly sunny, cooler;64;35;ENE;9;49%;0%;3
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;73;44;NNE;9;47%;2%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;74;43;NNE;10;44%;4%;4
San Marcos;Mostly sunny;71;44;N;11;57%;3%;3
Seminole;Partly sunny, cooler;58;33;SSE;6;57%;0%;3
Sherman-Denison;Cooler with some sun;54;37;NNE;14;64%;4%;2
Snyder;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;34;E;9;64%;0%;3
Sonora;Not as warm;65;34;ENE;9;55%;0%;3
Stephenville;Sunshine and cooler;58;36;N;13;56%;1%;3
Sulphur Springs;Cooler;61;43;N;13;77%;8%;1
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;38;ENE;9;62%;0%;3
Temple;Winds subsiding;63;39;N;16;58%;1%;3
Terrell;Partly sunny, cooler;61;42;N;12;71%;3%;2
Tyler;Mostly cloudy;64;45;N;9;75%;8%;1
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;75;41;NE;7;46%;2%;4
Vernon;Partly sunny, cooler;54;34;ENE;12;62%;0%;3
Victoria;Mostly sunny;78;47;NNW;10;60%;12%;4
Waco;Sunshine and breezy;63;40;N;15;56%;1%;3
Weslaco;Partly sunny;81;53;NNE;6;64%;15%;4
Wharton;Lots of sun, nice;74;48;N;10;70%;14%;3
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, cooler;52;34;NE;12;60%;1%;3
Wink;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;36;SE;4;50%;0%;3
Zapata;Lots of sun, nice;80;48;NNE;7;59%;27%;4
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather