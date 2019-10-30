TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, November 1, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;53;32;S;8;38%;0%;4
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;52;30;S;7;33%;0%;4
Alice;Turning sunny;60;38;NNE;17;38%;25%;5
Alpine;Partly sunny;56;37;SSW;5;39%;0%;5
Amarillo;Plenty of sun;54;31;SSW;9;37%;0%;4
Angleton;A touch of a.m. rain;56;33;N;17;55%;55%;4
Arlington;Mostly sunny;50;32;S;8;49%;2%;4
Austin;Turning sunny;57;33;N;10;37%;8%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Turning sunny;57;29;NNE;16;41%;8%;4
Bay;Clearing and breezy;58;35;N;16;55%;24%;4
Beaumont;A little a.m. rain;56;35;N;11;53%;55%;4
Beeville;Turning sunny;59;38;NNE;10;49%;25%;5
Borger;Plenty of sunshine;51;32;SSW;8;43%;2%;4
Bowie;Mostly sunny;51;25;SSW;8;45%;3%;4
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;53;31;SSE;7;44%;1%;4
Brenham;Turning sunny;54;32;NNW;11;55%;16%;4
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;52;26;N;8;42%;2%;4
Brownsville;A little a.m. rain;55;47;NNW;14;55%;61%;2
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;52;23;SSE;8;47%;2%;4
Burnet;Mostly sunny;53;28;SSE;9;44%;5%;4
Canadian;Plenty of sun;50;28;S;7;50%;2%;4
Castroville;Clouds, then sun;59;33;E;7;39%;6%;4
Childress;Plenty of sun;53;29;S;8;41%;0%;4
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;52;30;S;9;54%;2%;4
College Station;Clearing;54;32;N;17;48%;14%;4
Comanche;Mostly sunny;51;28;S;7;50%;2%;4
Conroe;Clouds, then sun;54;31;N;10;52%;19%;4
Corpus Christi;Clouds, then sun;58;38;N;20;45%;24%;5
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;52;30;S;10;51%;4%;4
Cotulla;Turning sunny;61;38;NE;11;33%;3%;5
Dalhart;Plenty of sunshine;52;25;SSW;10;38%;0%;4
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;52;35;W;11;45%;4%;4
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, cold;52;30;WSW;15;47%;2%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, cold;52;33;WSW;15;46%;4%;4
Decatur;Mostly sunny;51;31;S;7;48%;3%;4
Del Rio;Clearing;62;39;SE;9;29%;2%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Turning sunny;61;36;ESE;10;31%;2%;5
Denton;Mostly sunny;51;30;S;9;50%;2%;4
Dryden;Partly sunny;57;34;SE;5;35%;0%;5
Dumas;Plenty of sunshine;51;29;SSW;10;41%;0%;4
Edinburg;Decreasing clouds;59;43;N;12;44%;32%;2
El Paso;Sunshine;58;35;NE;5;24%;0%;4
Ellington;Clearing and breezy;54;39;N;17;51%;24%;4
Falfurrias;Clouds, then sun;60;41;N;10;41%;27%;5
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, breezy;55;30;NNW;15;43%;5%;4
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;51;32;S;8;45%;2%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, breezy;54;32;W;14;42%;2%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;55;31;W;12;38%;2%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;52;29;SW;11;44%;2%;4
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;53;27;S;9;44%;4%;4
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;50;29;S;8;50%;2%;4
Galveston;Occasional rain;56;45;NNE;24;62%;56%;3
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;52;27;S;9;48%;3%;4
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;54;29;SSE;10;45%;6%;4
Giddings;Turning sunny;54;30;N;10;54%;14%;4
Gilmer;Mostly sunny, cold;49;27;WNW;7;62%;5%;4
Graham;Mostly sunny;53;28;SSE;6;47%;1%;4
Granbury;Mostly sunny;54;28;S;7;45%;2%;4
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;52;33;S;8;45%;2%;4
Greenville;Mostly sunny;52;29;S;9;51%;3%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and breezy;50;34;WSW;17;41%;0%;5
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;52;27;S;9;49%;3%;4
Harlingen;Winds subsiding;56;42;NNW;21;47%;34%;2
Hearne;Turning sunny;53;28;N;10;53%;12%;4
Hebbronville;Clearing;58;40;N;7;38%;24%;5
Henderson;Clearing;50;27;NNW;7;55%;6%;4
Hereford;Plenty of sunshine;54;31;SW;9;37%;0%;4
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;51;30;S;9;55%;3%;4
Hondo;Turning sunny;60;32;NNE;11;33%;7%;5
Houston;Clouds, then sun;55;37;N;11;49%;23%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Clouds, then sun;55;38;N;19;47%;24%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Turning sunny;55;38;NNW;12;48%;23%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Turning sunny;55;33;N;16;55%;23%;4
Houston Clover;Turning sunny;57;37;N;16;49%;24%;4
Houston Hooks;Turning sunny;54;32;N;15;48%;20%;4
Houston Hull;Turning sunny;55;35;N;17;52%;22%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Cooler;55;35;N;17;51%;22%;4
Huntsville;Turning sunny;53;32;NNW;9;57%;16%;4
Ingleside;Turning sunny;59;41;N;20;46%;25%;5
Jacksonville;Turning sunny, cold;50;30;N;7;59%;6%;4
Jasper;Clearing;54;32;N;9;57%;19%;4
Junction;Mostly sunny;56;25;SSE;8;43%;2%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Clearing;59;32;N;12;35%;7%;4
Kerrville;Turning sunny;54;27;SE;9;45%;3%;4
Killeen;Mostly sunny, breezy;55;30;NNW;15;43%;5%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, breezy;54;31;N;15;45%;5%;4
Kingsville Nas;Turning sunny;61;36;NNE;17;41%;25%;5
La Grange;Turning sunny;55;31;N;10;50%;15%;4
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;54;33;NNE;11;44%;7%;4
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, cold;50;30;S;8;53%;4%;4
Laredo;Cooler with some sun;60;45;E;9;32%;2%;5
Llano;Mostly sunny;56;26;S;8;45%;4%;4
Longview;Mostly sunny;51;28;NW;8;56%;5%;4
Lubbock;Plenty of sunshine;54;28;SSW;7;37%;0%;4
Lufkin;Clearing;53;30;N;12;53%;11%;4
Mcallen;Winds subsiding;61;45;N;17;38%;33%;2
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;29;NNW;15;50%;5%;4
Mckinney;Mostly sunny, cold;52;29;W;14;46%;4%;4
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;50;30;S;9;52%;4%;4
Midland;Mostly sunny;55;30;SSW;5;32%;0%;4
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;55;30;SSW;5;32%;0%;4
Midlothian;Mostly sunny, cold;51;28;SSE;11;56%;3%;4
Mineola;Mostly sunny, cold;50;27;WSW;8;59%;4%;4
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;53;25;SE;10;43%;4%;4
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, cold;51;27;W;9;55%;5%;4
Nacogdoches;Clouds, then sun;51;28;NNW;9;58%;8%;4
New Braunfels;Turning sunny;57;31;NW;10;44%;8%;4
Odessa;Mostly sunny;54;32;S;6;41%;0%;4
Orange;A little a.m. rain;55;34;N;9;57%;63%;3
Palacios;Turning sunny;57;34;N;21;50%;23%;5
Palestine;Turning sunny, cold;51;28;NNE;8;58%;5%;4
Pampa;Mostly sunny;50;30;SSW;9;47%;0%;4
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sunshine;51;28;SSW;8;43%;2%;4
Paris;Mostly sunny, cold;50;29;SW;11;56%;3%;4
Pecos;Mostly sunny;55;28;ESE;6;47%;0%;4
Perryton;Plenty of sun;50;25;S;8;62%;0%;4
Plainview;Plenty of sunshine;51;27;SW;8;46%;2%;4
Pleasanton;Turning sunny;58;31;E;7;41%;8%;5
Port Aransas;Decreasing clouds;58;49;N;20;56%;26%;3
Port Isabel;Clearing;59;54;NNW;23;50%;35%;2
Port Lavaca;Clearing and breezy;57;39;N;15;56%;22%;5
Randolph AFB;Turning sunny;59;31;N;15;37%;8%;4
Robstown;Turning sunny;59;39;N;17;43%;25%;5
Rockport;Clouds, then sun;59;45;N;16;49%;23%;5
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;54;33;SSE;8;41%;2%;5
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;56;28;S;6;36%;0%;4
San Antonio;Turning sunny;58;33;NNE;8;40%;7%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Turning sunny;58;33;N;11;36%;8%;4
San Marcos;Turning sunny;56;30;WNW;11;48%;8%;4
Seminole;Mostly sunny;52;26;SSW;6;42%;0%;4
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, cold;52;34;WSW;11;51%;2%;4
Snyder;Mostly sunny;53;27;SSW;6;42%;0%;4
Sonora;Mostly sunny;54;29;SSE;7;43%;1%;4
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;52;26;N;10;44%;4%;4
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, cold;52;28;SW;10;55%;5%;4
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;52;32;SSW;6;40%;0%;4
Temple;Mostly sunny, breezy;54;27;N;15;49%;5%;4
Terrell;Mostly sunny;51;29;S;9;53%;4%;4
Tyler;Mostly sunny;51;30;NW;8;55%;4%;4
Uvalde;Turning sunny;59;34;SE;6;41%;3%;5
Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;53;28;S;6;44%;0%;4
Victoria;Clearing;57;33;NNW;14;51%;21%;5
Waco;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;29;NNW;15;47%;4%;4
Weslaco;Decreasing clouds;58;44;N;15;45%;34%;2
Wharton;Turning sunny;54;31;NNW;15;57%;22%;4
Wichita Falls;Plenty of sun;52;29;S;8;41%;1%;4
Wink;Mostly sunny;55;26;ESE;5;35%;0%;4
Zapata;Cloudy;61;44;NE;9;35%;14%;3
