TX Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny, cooler;75;46;ESE;11;31%;1%;5
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, cooler;73;44;SE;10;28%;1%;5
Alice;Showers and t-storms;79;59;NNE;13;73%;69%;2
Alpine;Periods of sun;66;46;SE;7;58%;0%;5
Amarillo;Plenty of sunshine;72;46;SSW;11;45%;2%;5
Angleton;Showers and t-storms;76;58;NNE;10;84%;83%;1
Arlington;Sunshine and cooler;72;49;NE;11;42%;2%;5
Austin;Cooler;71;55;NNE;10;43%;36%;2
Austin Bergstrom;Cooler;71;54;NNE;16;47%;40%;2
Bay;Showers and t-storms;76;60;NNE;10;85%;84%;1
Beaumont;Showers and t-storms;76;56;NNE;8;85%;65%;1
Beeville;Showers and t-storms;74;61;NNE;10;85%;70%;1
Borger;Sunny and nice;74;49;SSW;9;44%;2%;5
Bowie;Sunny and cooler;71;41;SE;9;40%;1%;5
Breckenridge;Sunny and cooler;74;46;SE;7;38%;1%;5
Brenham;Cooler;70;52;N;9;69%;34%;1
Bridgeport;Sunny and cooler;73;42;N;8;35%;0%;5
Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;88;68;N;9;75%;77%;4
Brownwood;Not as warm;73;43;ENE;10;35%;6%;4
Burnet;Cooler;71;48;NNE;10;46%;20%;3
Canadian;Sunny and pleasant;73;46;S;7;48%;3%;4
Castroville;Showers and t-storms;71;54;NNE;10;55%;70%;2
Childress;Sunny and pleasant;71;44;SSE;4;43%;2%;5
Cleburne;Sunlit and cooler;72;48;NNE;12;46%;2%;5
College Station;Cooler;70;54;NNE;14;59%;30%;1
Comanche;Cooler;73;45;ENE;8;41%;5%;4
Conroe;A morning t-storm;70;53;NNE;7;76%;60%;1
Corpus Christi;Showers and t-storms;79;64;NNE;15;77%;71%;2
Corsicana;Partly sunny, cooler;71;49;N;11;52%;8%;5
Cotulla;Showers and t-storms;71;60;NE;12;68%;70%;1
Dalhart;Sunny and breezy;74;41;SSW;15;39%;2%;5
Dallas Love;Cooler with sunshine;73;52;ENE;11;38%;3%;5
Dallas Redbird;Cooler with sunshine;72;50;ENE;14;39%;3%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny and cooler;72;51;E;13;39%;2%;5
Decatur;Sunny and cooler;72;45;ENE;8;41%;2%;5
Del Rio;Cooler;77;58;ESE;9;45%;40%;2
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cooler;74;55;E;10;51%;42%;2
Denton;Sunny and cooler;72;44;NE;10;44%;0%;5
Dryden;Periods of sun, nice;75;51;E;9;43%;29%;5
Dumas;Sunny, breezy, nice;71;45;SSW;14;48%;2%;5
Edinburg;Not as hot;89;66;N;9;70%;83%;4
El Paso;Mostly sunny, nice;77;52;ESE;8;34%;0%;5
Ellington;A morning t-storm;76;58;NNE;10;80%;82%;1
Falfurrias;Cooler;80;64;N;8;71%;66%;2
Fort Hood;Not as warm;72;51;NE;14;40%;10%;4
Fort Worth;Sunshine and cooler;73;49;NE;10;39%;0%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;Cooler with sunshine;74;49;ESE;13;38%;0%;5
Fort Worth Nas;Cooler with sunshine;75;52;ESE;12;33%;0%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and cooler;74;46;ESE;12;38%;2%;5
Fredericksburg;Cooler;68;48;NNE;9;47%;68%;3
Gainesville;Sunny and cooler;70;43;NE;7;47%;0%;5
Galveston;Showers and t-storms;79;64;NNE;16;82%;67%;1
Gatesville;Cooler;72;48;NNE;10;44%;7%;4
Georgetown;Cooler;71;51;N;10;51%;22%;2
Giddings;Cooler;70;53;NNE;8;61%;37%;1
Gilmer;Mostly sunny, cooler;68;44;N;6;64%;9%;5
Graham;Sunny and cooler;74;40;ESE;6;42%;0%;5
Granbury;Mostly sunny, cooler;74;47;NNE;9;40%;2%;5
Grand Prairie;Sunshine and cooler;72;51;NE;10;40%;2%;5
Greenville;Sunny and cooler;72;44;N;10;46%;3%;5
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, cooler;64;47;ENE;22;45%;0%;5
Hamilton;Cooler but pleasant;72;46;NNE;11;43%;6%;5
Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;88;65;NNE;12;70%;71%;4
Hearne;Cooler;71;49;N;10;58%;24%;2
Hebbronville;Cooler;75;59;N;8;83%;77%;2
Henderson;Partly sunny, cooler;69;45;NNE;7;60%;12%;5
Hereford;Sunny and nice;71;45;SSW;9;46%;2%;5
Hillsboro;Partly sunny, cooler;71;49;NNE;11;45%;5%;5
Hondo;Showers and t-storms;72;56;NE;15;51%;70%;2
Houston;Showers and t-storms;75;59;NNE;8;80%;76%;1
Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers and t-storms;76;58;NNE;12;76%;76%;1
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers and t-storms;75;59;NNE;8;76%;80%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers and t-storms;73;57;NNE;8;85%;82%;1
Houston Clover;Showers and t-storms;77;59;NNE;10;75%;85%;1
Houston Hooks;Showers and t-storms;72;53;NNE;10;75%;82%;1
Houston Hull;Showers and t-storms;73;58;NNE;11;82%;82%;1
Houston Intercontinental;Showers and t-storms;74;56;NNE;12;77%;84%;1
Huntsville;Cooler;69;51;NNE;6;71%;30%;1
Ingleside;Showers and t-storms;78;64;NNE;15;77%;71%;2
Jacksonville;Cooler;68;48;N;8;61%;15%;4
Jasper;Cloudy and cooler;69;50;NNE;6;76%;31%;1
Junction;Mostly cloudy;73;47;E;12;39%;21%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Showers and t-storms;71;56;NE;15;57%;72%;2
Kerrville;Cooler;70;49;NNE;11;51%;69%;2
Killeen;Not as warm;72;51;NE;14;40%;10%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cooler;72;50;NNE;14;44%;11%;3
Kingsville Nas;Cooler;81;64;N;14;73%;66%;2
La Grange;A morning t-storm;70;54;NNE;8;63%;64%;1
Lago Vista;Cooler;69;51;NE;10;48%;29%;2
Lancaster;Cooler with sunshine;71;48;NNE;10;46%;4%;5
Laredo;A p.m. t-storm;75;62;NNE;11;74%;84%;2
Llano;Cooler;74;48;NNE;8;39%;18%;3
Longview;Mostly sunny, cooler;69;46;N;7;59%;10%;5
Lubbock;Plenty of sunshine;70;44;S;6;45%;0%;5
Lufkin;Cooler;69;49;NNE;10;66%;25%;3
Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;91;66;NNE;11;66%;78%;5
Mcgregor;Cooler;72;50;NE;16;44%;8%;4
Mckinney;Sunshine and cooler;71;42;ENE;13;41%;2%;5
Mesquite;Sunny and cooler;71;47;NNE;10;47%;4%;5
Midland;Not as warm;75;48;SE;9;30%;1%;5
Midland Airpark;Not as warm;75;48;SE;9;30%;1%;5
Midlothian;Cooler with sunshine;72;47;NE;12;43%;4%;5
Mineola;Sunshine and cooler;69;45;N;6;59%;8%;5
Mineral Wells;Cooler with sunshine;75;46;ESE;11;37%;2%;5
Mount Pleasant;Sunny and cooler;69;43;N;6;53%;6%;5
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, cooler;69;46;NNE;6;64%;20%;4
New Braunfels;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;54;N;12;60%;73%;2
Odessa;Not as warm;73;47;SE;8;38%;1%;5
Orange;Showers and t-storms;76;54;NNE;6;80%;64%;1
Palacios;Showers and t-storms;76;59;NNE;16;74%;72%;1
Palestine;Cooler;69;48;NNE;7;61%;14%;4
Pampa;Sunny and delightful;72;47;SSW;9;44%;3%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and delightful;73;45;S;8;43%;3%;4
Paris;Sunny and cooler;68;42;N;8;52%;5%;5
Pecos;Some sun, pleasant;74;45;SE;7;43%;61%;5
Perryton;Sunny and delightful;73;45;SSW;9;47%;3%;4
Plainview;Plenty of sunshine;69;41;SSW;6;49%;2%;5
Pleasanton;Showers and t-storms;70;56;NNE;9;60%;70%;2
Port Aransas;Showers and t-storms;78;68;NNE;13;75%;77%;2
Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;86;70;N;11;77%;77%;4
Port Lavaca;Showers and t-storms;75;63;NNE;12;78%;71%;1
Randolph AFB;Showers and t-storms;69;55;NE;15;57%;70%;2
Robstown;Showers and t-storms;77;61;NNE;13;77%;71%;2
Rockport;Showers and t-storms;76;66;NNE;12;78%;71%;1
Rocksprings;Cooler;70;49;ENE;12;47%;35%;3
San Angelo;Partly sunny;76;44;E;11;34%;3%;5
San Antonio;Showers and t-storms;71;56;NNE;11;59%;72%;2
San Antonio Stinson;A morning t-storm;72;58;NE;13;54%;66%;2
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;70;54;NNE;12;56%;69%;2
Seminole;Sunny, not as warm;72;42;SSE;5;42%;0%;5
Sherman-Denison;Sunny and cooler;71;48;E;11;46%;1%;5
Snyder;Mostly sunny, cooler;72;44;SSE;7;41%;0%;5
Sonora;Clouds and sun;73;46;ENE;12;42%;11%;4
Stephenville;Not as warm;73;47;ESE;11;35%;3%;5
Sulphur Springs;Sunshine and cooler;70;44;N;8;51%;5%;5
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, cooler;72;47;SSE;8;36%;1%;5
Temple;Cooler;72;50;NNE;16;45%;11%;3
Terrell;Sunshine and cooler;71;46;N;9;50%;5%;5
Tyler;Mostly sunny, cooler;70;48;N;8;57%;9%;5
Uvalde;Showers and t-storms;71;50;ENE;8;62%;70%;2
Vernon;Sunny, not as warm;72;44;SSE;6;38%;0%;5
Victoria;Showers and t-storms;72;59;NNE;11;81%;83%;1
Waco;Cooler;73;49;NE;15;40%;7%;5
Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;89;66;NNW;9;68%;78%;5
Wharton;Showers and t-storms;71;57;N;9;86%;83%;1
Wichita Falls;Sunlit, not as warm;72;44;ESE;8;38%;0%;5
Wink;Not as warm;75;43;SE;8;29%;1%;5
Zapata;Cooler;81;64;NW;9;69%;81%;3
