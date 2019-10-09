TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, October 11, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;94;43;W;19;50%;63%;5
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;41;WNW;19;47%;62%;5
Alice;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;14;62%;14%;6
Alpine;Mostly sunny, warm;87;46;W;8;34%;0%;6
Amarillo;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;27;N;15;53%;6%;5
Angleton;Mostly sunny;90;75;SSE;10;67%;33%;6
Arlington;Clouds and sun, hot;91;51;S;13;65%;75%;2
Austin;Clouds and sun;98;64;SSE;10;52%;34%;6
Austin Bergstrom;Clouds and sun;98;65;SSE;15;59%;34%;5
Bay;Mostly sunny;92;76;SE;10;69%;36%;6
Beaumont;Partly sunny;91;74;SE;7;70%;9%;6
Beeville;Partly sunny and hot;96;77;SSE;11;64%;17%;6
Borger;Sunny, but cooler;61;31;N;12;46%;8%;5
Bowie;A strong t-storm;88;44;NNE;15;70%;77%;3
Breckenridge;A strong t-storm;94;45;N;12;54%;84%;5
Brenham;Partly sunny;94;63;SSE;10;65%;30%;6
Bridgeport;A strong t-storm;91;47;E;14;60%;79%;3
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;94;78;SE;11;69%;14%;7
Brownwood;Partly sunny, warm;92;48;SSW;11;56%;75%;5
Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;92;54;S;10;63%;42%;5
Canadian;Sunny, breezy, nice;62;32;N;14;56%;8%;5
Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;97;67;SE;10;60%;30%;6
Childress;Mostly sunny, cooler;75;35;N;15;51%;8%;5
Cleburne;Partly sunny and hot;92;52;S;14;68%;76%;4
College Station;Clouds and sunshine;94;64;SSE;14;61%;32%;4
Comanche;Clouds and sun, hot;93;46;SW;14;61%;75%;5
Conroe;Warm with sunshine;91;70;SSE;7;65%;20%;5
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;95;76;SSE;16;67%;18%;6
Corsicana;Clouds and sun;93;56;SSE;14;63%;40%;2
Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;SE;13;55%;10%;6
Dalhart;Sunny and breezy;56;24;N;21;48%;26%;5
Dallas Love;Clouds and sun;92;52;SSE;16;59%;74%;2
Dallas Redbird;Hot with some sun;92;52;SSE;17;60%;75%;2
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;91;48;SSE;19;62%;74%;2
Decatur;A strong t-storm;90;46;N;14;64%;82%;3
Del Rio;Clouds and sun;98;67;SSE;14;56%;29%;6
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clouds and sun, hot;96;66;SE;15;58%;30%;6
Denton;A strong t-storm;91;48;WSW;16;69%;88%;2
Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;95;57;ESE;7;55%;29%;6
Dumas;Sunny and breezy;57;26;N;16;52%;26%;5
Edinburg;Mostly sunny and hot;96;77;SE;10;62%;14%;6
El Paso;Brilliant sunshine;85;50;WNW;10;31%;0%;5
Ellington;Partly sunny;89;74;SSE;10;64%;13%;6
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny and hot;96;77;SE;9;61%;13%;6
Fort Hood;Partly sunny and hot;94;54;SSE;16;58%;44%;5
Fort Worth;Partly sunny and hot;93;47;SSE;14;60%;77%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy with some sun;92;51;NE;19;62%;78%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Hot with some sun;94;49;SE;18;56%;77%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny and hot;93;52;S;16;60%;78%;3
Fredericksburg;Warm with sunshine;92;55;S;11;59%;39%;6
Gainesville;A strong t-storm;87;46;N;15;76%;87%;2
Galveston;Partly sunny;90;80;SSE;12;68%;11%;5
Gatesville;Partly sunny and hot;93;53;S;10;59%;44%;4
Georgetown;Partly sunny and hot;95;58;S;11;62%;39%;4
Giddings;Partly sunny and hot;95;62;SSE;9;62%;31%;4
Gilmer;Partly sunny;88;58;S;8;75%;34%;4
Graham;A strong t-storm;93;44;N;9;58%;84%;4
Granbury;Clouds and sun, hot;95;48;SSE;12;53%;77%;3
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny and hot;93;53;S;13;65%;74%;2
Greenville;Partly sunny, warm;92;53;S;12;58%;76%;2
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and windy;79;35;WNW;26;37%;0%;6
Hamilton;Partly sunny and hot;93;50;S;12;61%;75%;5
Harlingen;Mostly sunny and hot;95;74;SE;15;67%;16%;6
Hearne;Partly sunny, warm;95;61;SSE;10;61%;36%;3
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny and hot;94;74;SE;9;61%;15%;6
Henderson;Partly sunny;89;62;S;7;66%;30%;5
Hereford;Mostly sunny, cooler;66;29;NNE;13;46%;6%;5
Hillsboro;Partly sunny and hot;93;55;S;14;58%;75%;2
Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;97;66;SE;14;57%;31%;6
Houston;Mostly sunny;90;75;SSE;8;70%;14%;6
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;91;73;SSE;11;62%;13%;6
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;92;75;SSE;6;61%;14%;6
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;90;69;SSE;8;69%;16%;6
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;91;73;SE;9;61%;12%;6
Houston Hooks;Sunshine and warm;91;71;SSE;9;62%;44%;6
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;92;73;SSE;11;68%;17%;6
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;90;73;SSE;10;65%;15%;6
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;92;65;SSE;7;63%;29%;5
Ingleside;Mostly sunny and hot;92;80;SSE;15;69%;44%;5
Jacksonville;Sun and some clouds;89;58;S;9;66%;30%;5
Jasper;Partly sunny, warm;89;70;SSE;5;71%;11%;5
Junction;Lots of sun, breezy;93;57;SSE;14;54%;43%;6
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;96;68;SSE;12;58%;24%;6
Kerrville;Mostly sunny and hot;93;57;SSE;13;63%;37%;6
Killeen;Partly sunny and hot;94;54;SSE;16;58%;44%;5
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny and hot;95;55;SSE;16;61%;44%;5
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;SSE;15;63%;15%;6
La Grange;Partly sunny and hot;96;64;SSE;9;64%;30%;6
Lago Vista;Partly sunny, warm;93;57;SSE;12;63%;38%;6
Lancaster;Clouds and sun, warm;92;52;SSE;12;66%;75%;2
Laredo;Unseasonably hot;100;76;SSE;13;50%;8%;6
Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;96;57;SSE;9;55%;44%;5
Longview;Partly sunny;89;60;S;9;67%;32%;5
Lubbock;Abundant sunshine;84;33;NNE;9;40%;5%;5
Lufkin;Partly sunny;90;69;SSE;9;65%;27%;5
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;98;75;SE;15;57%;14%;6
Mcgregor;Partly sunny and hot;95;56;S;17;59%;42%;3
Mckinney;Breezy with some sun;90;51;SSE;19;61%;75%;2
Mesquite;Partly sunny;92;52;S;12;65%;74%;2
Midland;Mostly sunny, warm;92;42;SSE;15;39%;6%;5
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, warm;92;42;SSE;15;39%;6%;5
Midlothian;Partly sunny and hot;92;53;SSE;15;64%;75%;2
Mineola;Sun and clouds;89;54;S;8;71%;39%;2
Mineral Wells;A strong t-storm;93;47;S;16;64%;84%;4
Mount Pleasant;Clouds and sun;88;55;S;9;68%;72%;2
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;89;68;S;7;66%;27%;5
New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;96;66;SSE;11;63%;30%;6
Odessa;Mostly sunny, warm;92;41;NNW;11;38%;6%;5
Orange;Partly sunny, warm;90;75;SE;6;68%;8%;5
Palacios;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;78;SSE;14;63%;18%;6
Palestine;Mostly sunny;91;59;SSE;7;66%;33%;5
Pampa;Breezy with sunshine;61;28;N;16;50%;8%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny, breezy, nice;59;27;N;17;50%;8%;5
Paris;Sun and clouds;86;47;SSW;11;65%;64%;2
Pecos;Mostly sunny, warm;93;46;WNW;10;34%;2%;5
Perryton;Sunshine;58;29;N;15;55%;6%;5
Plainview;Sunny, not as warm;72;29;NNE;9;47%;8%;5
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;96;68;SSE;8;62%;22%;6
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;90;81;SSE;12;73%;44%;5
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny and hot;91;81;SSE;14;69%;13%;7
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;91;80;SE;12;67%;18%;6
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny and hot;94;66;SSE;13;64%;27%;6
Robstown;Sunshine, hot, humid;94;75;SSE;15;64%;17%;6
Rockport;Lots of sun, humid;92;82;SSE;11;69%;27%;6
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;90;54;SSE;14;65%;35%;6
San Angelo;Clouds and sun;94;48;SSW;15;52%;41%;5
San Antonio;Partly sunny and hot;97;68;SSE;10;61%;23%;6
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;98;70;SSE;12;57%;22%;6
San Marcos;Clouds and sun, hot;96;64;SSE;12;61%;32%;6
Seminole;Plenty of sunshine;88;35;N;8;36%;4%;5
Sherman-Denison;A strong t-storm;89;49;SSE;17;72%;86%;2
Snyder;Mostly sunny, warm;92;39;NNE;11;46%;12%;5
Sonora;Clouds and sunshine;91;52;S;12;59%;39%;6
Stephenville;Partly sunny and hot;93;47;S;15;57%;75%;3
Sulphur Springs;Clouds and sun;90;52;S;10;63%;75%;2
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;92;40;NNE;14;48%;69%;5
Temple;Clouds and sun;95;58;S;18;63%;39%;3
Terrell;Clouds and sun;91;52;S;12;67%;76%;2
Tyler;Partly sunny;91;59;S;10;66%;36%;3
Uvalde;Partly sunny and hot;97;65;SE;10;61%;29%;6
Vernon;A strong t-storm;86;41;N;14;44%;59%;5
Victoria;Partly sunny;93;76;SE;11;70%;17%;6
Waco;Clouds and sun;95;57;S;18;58%;42%;3
Weslaco;Partly sunny and hot;95;78;SE;10;62%;13%;6
Wharton;Mostly sunny;92;73;SE;8;75%;18%;6
Wichita Falls;A strong t-storm;87;43;NNE;17;66%;66%;5
Wink;Mostly sunny, warm;93;46;NW;12;31%;3%;5
Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;SE;10;57%;9%;6
