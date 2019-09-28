TX Forecast for Monday, September 30, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A t-storm in spots;93;73;SSE;20;55%;44%;3

Abilene Dyess;Clouds and sun;93;69;SSE;20;52%;30%;3

Alice;A thunderstorm;96;78;ESE;15;64%;63%;7

Alpine;A t-storm around;87;68;SSE;9;62%;55%;7

Amarillo;Clouds and sunshine;84;68;S;18;64%;44%;6

Angleton;A t-storm in spots;89;77;ESE;12;74%;49%;6

Arlington;Partly sunny;92;74;SSE;10;65%;18%;3

Austin;A shower or t-storm;97;78;SE;9;58%;66%;4

Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm in spots;98;76;SE;14;64%;55%;4

Bay;A t-storm in spots;92;79;ESE;11;77%;50%;6

Beaumont;Partly sunny;91;77;ESE;7;72%;14%;7

Beeville;A t-storm in spots;96;78;ESE;9;64%;55%;7

Borger;A t-storm in spots;87;71;S;16;64%;51%;4

Bowie;Partly sunny;89;71;SSE;13;72%;28%;3

Breckenridge;A t-storm in spots;95;75;SSE;13;57%;43%;3

Brenham;A t-storm in spots;94;76;SE;7;72%;48%;4

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;92;72;SSE;12;64%;28%;3

Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;93;80;ESE;13;71%;56%;3

Brownwood;A t-storm in spots;92;72;SSE;11;64%;55%;3

Burnet;A shower or t-storm;93;74;SSE;8;65%;66%;3

Canadian;A t-storm in spots;87;73;S;15;65%;48%;2

Castroville;A shower or t-storm;96;77;SE;10;66%;66%;3

Childress;A t-storm in spots;89;71;SSE;17;70%;55%;3

Cleburne;Clouds and sun;94;74;SSE;11;71%;19%;3

College Station;A t-storm in spots;92;76;SE;12;71%;48%;3

Comanche;A t-storm in spots;94;73;SSE;12;62%;44%;3

Conroe;A t-storm in spots;91;74;ESE;7;73%;47%;5

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;93;79;ESE;15;67%;44%;7

Corsicana;Clouds and sun;92;74;SE;9;67%;29%;3

Cotulla;A t-storm in spots;100;78;ESE;15;58%;55%;5

Dalhart;Partly sunny, windy;88;65;S;22;60%;30%;5

Dallas Love;Partly sunny, breezy;93;75;SSE;14;62%;28%;3

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, breezy;92;72;SSE;14;64%;18%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, breezy;93;74;SSE;15;63%;28%;3

Decatur;Periods of sun;91;73;SSE;10;66%;28%;3

Del Rio;A t-storm in spots;95;77;SE;18;64%;55%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A t-storm in spots;94;76;SE;18;68%;55%;4

Denton;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;12;69%;20%;3

Dryden;Partly sunny, breezy;92;73;SE;15;66%;23%;4

Dumas;A shower or t-storm;85;67;S;17;63%;64%;5

Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;96;79;ESE;13;61%;55%;8

El Paso;Mostly sunny, warm;92;70;SSE;6;35%;30%;7

Ellington;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SE;11;70%;49%;5

Falfurrias;A thunderstorm;96;78;ESE;9;62%;63%;6

Fort Hood;A shower or t-storm;95;75;SE;14;62%;66%;3

Fort Worth;Sunny intervals;93;75;SSE;11;62%;28%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SSE;15;65%;42%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, breezy;95;76;SSE;15;59%;28%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;13;61%;17%;3

Fredericksburg;A shower or t-storm;90;73;SE;9;68%;66%;3

Gainesville;Partly sunny;89;72;SSE;11;78%;28%;3

Galveston;A t-storm in spots;89;81;ESE;14;73%;50%;7

Gatesville;A t-storm in spots;94;75;SSE;9;64%;55%;4

Georgetown;A t-storm in spots;95;76;SSE;9;65%;55%;4

Giddings;A t-storm in spots;95;76;SE;7;69%;50%;4

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;90;70;SE;6;73%;7%;3

Graham;Partly sunny, humid;92;73;SSE;9;60%;21%;3

Granbury;A t-storm in spots;95;76;SSE;11;61%;42%;4

Grand Prairie;Clouds and sun, warm;92;75;SSE;10;66%;17%;3

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;92;74;SE;8;59%;15%;2

Guadalupe Pass;A t-storm around;84;62;SE;19;51%;55%;5

Hamilton;A t-storm in spots;93;74;SSE;10;64%;45%;3

Harlingen;A p.m. thunderstorm;93;78;ESE;15;71%;63%;5

Hearne;A t-storm around;95;74;SE;8;69%;48%;3

Hebbronville;Clouds and sun;94;76;ESE;10;63%;33%;6

Henderson;Clouds and sun;90;71;SSE;6;71%;7%;4

Hereford;A t-storm in spots;85;67;S;17;60%;55%;5

Hillsboro;A thunderstorm;94;75;SSE;11;61%;54%;3

Hondo;A shower or t-storm;96;76;SE;15;62%;66%;3

Houston;A t-storm in spots;90;78;ESE;7;75%;48%;5

Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;90;79;SE;13;69%;49%;5

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;92;79;SE;7;66%;49%;5

Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;90;76;ESE;9;75%;49%;5

Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;90;79;ESE;11;69%;49%;6

Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;92;75;ESE;9;67%;49%;7

Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;91;77;ESE;13;75%;49%;5

Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;91;77;ESE;13;70%;48%;5

Huntsville;Clouds and sun;92;75;SE;5;68%;32%;4

Ingleside;A stray p.m. shower;92;82;ESE;15;71%;55%;6

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;89;72;SSE;6;73%;10%;3

Jasper;Partly sunny, humid;90;73;SE;4;72%;11%;6

Junction;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SSE;15;61%;46%;3

Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm in spots;96;76;ESE;14;62%;55%;4

Kerrville;A shower or t-storm;91;74;SE;11;74%;66%;4

Killeen;A shower or t-storm;95;75;SE;14;62%;66%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm in spots;95;74;SE;14;65%;55%;4

Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;96;78;ESE;16;62%;55%;7

La Grange;A t-storm in spots;95;77;SE;7;72%;50%;4

Lago Vista;A shower or t-storm;93;75;SE;10;67%;66%;4

Lancaster;Clouds and sun;92;73;SSE;9;67%;18%;3

Laredo;Partly sunny, hot;97;79;SE;13;57%;32%;6

Llano;A t-storm in spots;95;75;SE;7;63%;55%;4

Longview;Rather cloudy;91;72;SE;7;69%;7%;3

Lubbock;A t-storm in spots;84;69;S;15;73%;55%;3

Lufkin;Partly sunny, humid;91;73;SSE;8;68%;12%;5

Mcallen;Some sun, breezy;96;80;ESE;15;61%;44%;8

Mcgregor;A t-storm in spots;96;75;SE;14;65%;55%;3

Mckinney;Rather cloudy;91;70;SSE;14;63%;16%;2

Mesquite;Partly sunny;91;73;SE;9;66%;17%;3

Midland;Sun and clouds;91;71;SSE;20;60%;34%;5

Midland Airpark;Sun and clouds;91;71;SSE;20;60%;34%;5

Midlothian;Clouds and sunshine;93;72;SSE;11;68%;44%;3

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;90;70;SE;6;72%;12%;3

Mineral Wells;A t-storm in spots;93;70;SSE;15;65%;42%;3

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;91;70;SE;6;68%;8%;3

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;90;71;SE;6;71%;5%;6

New Braunfels;A t-storm in spots;96;76;SE;9;65%;55%;6

Odessa;Partly sunny, breezy;90;72;SSE;16;63%;36%;5

Orange;Partly sunny;91;76;ESE;7;69%;14%;7

Palacios;A t-storm in spots;92;82;ESE;15;68%;55%;5

Palestine;Sun and clouds;90;72;SE;6;70%;13%;3

Pampa;A t-storm in spots;84;69;S;17;65%;51%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Becoming cloudy;86;68;S;20;64%;33%;3

Paris;Mostly cloudy, humid;89;70;SSE;9;65%;10%;3

Pecos;Sun and clouds, warm;93;72;SSE;10;53%;44%;7

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;87;70;S;18;61%;23%;5

Plainview;A t-storm in spots;81;66;S;15;70%;55%;3

Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;96;76;ESE;8;65%;55%;4

Port Aransas;Partly sunny, breezy;90;83;ESE;13;73%;44%;7

Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;91;82;ESE;14;72%;55%;5

Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;91;81;ESE;13;72%;55%;5

Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;95;75;SE;12;66%;55%;5

Robstown;Partly sunny;94;78;ESE;15;63%;44%;7

Rockport;Partly sunny;92;83;ESE;12;70%;36%;7

Rocksprings;A t-storm in spots;86;72;SE;14;75%;55%;4

San Angelo;Partly sunny, windy;94;71;SSE;17;55%;30%;3

San Antonio;A t-storm in spots;96;78;SE;10;66%;55%;4

San Antonio Stinson;A shower or t-storm;99;78;ESE;12;60%;66%;5

San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;96;76;SE;10;64%;55%;5

Seminole;A t-storm in spots;87;68;SSE;11;66%;55%;5

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;91;72;SSE;14;69%;28%;2

Snyder;Partly sunny, breezy;89;69;S;14;66%;31%;3

Sonora;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SE;15;67%;55%;3

Stephenville;A t-storm in spots;93;70;SSE;13;62%;43%;4

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;92;71;SE;8;63%;13%;2

Sweetwater;Partly sunny, breezy;90;70;SSE;16;64%;27%;3

Temple;A t-storm in spots;95;74;SE;15;68%;55%;4

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;92;73;SE;9;68%;16%;2

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;92;72;SE;8;68%;10%;3

Uvalde;A t-storm in spots;95;75;ESE;11;69%;55%;3

Vernon;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SSE;14;61%;51%;3

Victoria;A t-storm in spots;94;78;ESE;11;74%;55%;6

Waco;Clouds and sun;95;75;SSE;14;61%;24%;3

Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;95;79;ESE;13;63%;55%;7

Wharton;A t-storm in spots;91;75;ESE;8;77%;49%;5

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, breezy;91;73;SSE;16;69%;33%;3

Wink;Some sun, breezy;93;73;SE;18;53%;44%;6

Zapata;Partly sunny, hot;96;79;SE;10;61%;44%;6

_____

