TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, September 12, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;72;SSE;15;54%;38%;8
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;71;SSE;15;51%;39%;8
Alice;A t-storm around;93;75;ESE;10;75%;55%;5
Alpine;Some sun, a t-storm;82;64;SSE;7;75%;78%;9
Amarillo;Some sun, a t-storm;85;65;S;16;61%;66%;7
Angleton;A t-storm around;90;74;ESE;9;77%;64%;6
Arlington;Mostly sunny, warm;94;76;SSE;9;59%;27%;8
Austin;A t-storm around;94;75;SSE;5;61%;55%;6
Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm around;94;75;SSE;8;68%;55%;6
Bay;A t-storm around;93;75;E;7;79%;64%;6
Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;91;74;ESE;6;75%;47%;8
Beeville;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;ESE;9;74%;57%;5
Borger;Some sun, a t-storm;88;70;S;12;53%;66%;6
Bowie;Mostly sunny, humid;91;69;SSE;10;66%;26%;8
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;94;73;S;10;53%;42%;8
Brenham;A t-storm around;95;73;SSE;6;68%;48%;6
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;92;69;SSE;9;60%;28%;8
Brownsville;A t-storm around;92;78;ESE;8;77%;65%;5
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;92;69;SSE;10;61%;43%;8
Burnet;Partly sunny;92;73;SSE;8;63%;44%;8
Canadian;A shower or t-storm;89;70;S;14;62%;66%;6
Castroville;A t-storm around;93;75;ESE;7;66%;55%;6
Childress;Sunshine, a t-storm;87;70;SSW;14;70%;64%;7
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;9;65%;30%;8
College Station;A t-storm around;94;75;SSE;8;66%;51%;8
Comanche;Mostly sunny;93;72;SSE;10;59%;43%;8
Conroe;A t-storm around;93;72;SE;6;71%;48%;5
Corpus Christi;A t-storm around;91;77;ESE;12;76%;65%;5
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;8;63%;44%;8
Cotulla;A t-storm around;94;76;SE;10;64%;55%;8
Dalhart;A shower or t-storm;89;62;S;19;60%;73%;7
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;95;78;SSE;10;57%;24%;8
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;11;59%;26%;8
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;94;76;SSE;11;59%;24%;8
Decatur;Mostly sunny;93;73;SSE;8;55%;27%;8
Del Rio;A shower or t-storm;92;75;SE;13;70%;66%;6
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Some sun, a t-storm;90;72;SE;13;74%;66%;6
Denton;Mostly sunny;93;75;SSE;9;59%;24%;8
Dryden;Some sun, a t-storm;88;71;SE;12;72%;67%;8
Dumas;A shower or t-storm;87;65;S;14;58%;73%;7
Edinburg;A t-storm around;94;77;ESE;9;69%;55%;7
El Paso;A shower or t-storm;90;69;WSW;7;55%;73%;9
Ellington;A t-storm around;90;76;SE;8;69%;55%;6
Falfurrias;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;ESE;8;66%;57%;5
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, humid;93;73;SSE;10;62%;44%;8
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;94;75;SSE;9;57%;26%;8
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;93;75;SSE;12;59%;24%;8
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;12;56%;26%;8
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, warm;95;74;SSE;10;58%;29%;8
Fredericksburg;Humid with some sun;89;71;SSE;8;65%;44%;8
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;92;73;SSE;9;64%;21%;8
Galveston;A t-storm around;91;81;SE;11;72%;64%;6
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;93;72;SSE;8;59%;44%;8
Georgetown;A t-storm around;93;75;SSE;7;65%;55%;7
Giddings;A t-storm around;95;75;SE;6;62%;51%;7
Gilmer;Mostly sunny, humid;93;72;SSE;5;70%;28%;8
Graham;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;8;56%;31%;8
Granbury;Mostly sunny;95;74;SE;8;56%;31%;8
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;94;76;SSE;9;59%;26%;8
Greenville;Mostly sunny;94;75;SSE;7;55%;21%;8
Guadalupe Pass;A shower or t-storm;80;63;SSE;14;68%;74%;9
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;93;72;SSE;9;61%;35%;8
Harlingen;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;ESE;11;73%;67%;7
Hearne;A t-storm around;95;72;SSE;7;65%;54%;8
Hebbronville;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;ESE;8;68%;56%;8
Henderson;Warm with some sun;92;70;SSE;5;69%;37%;7
Hereford;A shower or t-storm;86;66;S;12;61%;73%;7
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;94;75;SSE;8;58%;35%;8
Hondo;A shower or t-storm;92;74;SE;11;66%;66%;7
Houston;A t-storm around;93;77;ESE;6;69%;47%;6
Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm around;91;77;SE;9;69%;47%;6
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm around;93;78;SE;4;66%;55%;6
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;91;71;N;6;76%;47%;6
Houston Clover;A t-storm around;90;76;SE;7;69%;64%;6
Houston Hooks;A t-storm around;92;73;SE;5;68%;55%;6
Houston Hull;A t-storm around;92;73;SE;8;76%;47%;6
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;92;74;SE;8;69%;55%;6
Huntsville;A t-storm around;94;74;SE;5;66%;50%;6
Ingleside;A t-storm around;90;78;ESE;11;78%;65%;4
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;92;73;SSE;5;66%;42%;7
Jasper;A t-storm in spots;90;72;SSE;4;75%;47%;8
Junction;Humid with some sun;91;72;SSE;11;63%;44%;6
Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm around;94;76;SE;9;65%;55%;6
Kerrville;Partly sunny, humid;90;72;SSE;9;71%;44%;6
Killeen;Mostly sunny, humid;93;73;SSE;10;62%;44%;8
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, humid;93;73;SSE;10;66%;44%;8
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm around;93;77;ESE;11;75%;65%;5
La Grange;A t-storm around;96;75;SE;6;68%;55%;7
Lago Vista;A t-storm around;91;74;SE;7;69%;55%;7
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;8;60%;28%;8
Laredo;Partly sunny, humid;93;77;SE;10;62%;44%;5
Llano;Some sun;95;73;SSE;7;57%;44%;8
Longview;Some sunshine;94;72;SSE;6;67%;31%;7
Lubbock;Some sun, a t-storm;83;68;S;14;73%;66%;4
Lufkin;A t-storm around;92;70;SSE;6;70%;49%;6
Mcallen;A t-storm around;94;78;ESE;11;70%;55%;7
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, humid;94;73;S;10;64%;44%;8
Mckinney;Mostly sunny, warm;93;73;SSE;11;60%;21%;8
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;93;74;SSE;8;60%;25%;8
Midland;A shower or t-storm;85;70;S;15;72%;68%;5
Midland Airpark;A shower or t-storm;85;70;S;15;72%;68%;5
Midlothian;Sunshine and humid;94;73;SSE;8;65%;30%;8
Mineola;Mostly sunny, humid;92;72;SSE;6;67%;31%;8
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;93;72;SSE;12;60%;39%;8
Mount Pleasant;Sunshine and warm;94;72;SE;6;63%;20%;8
Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;92;69;SSE;6;70%;50%;7
New Braunfels;A t-storm around;93;75;SSE;8;67%;55%;6
Odessa;Some sun, a t-storm;85;70;SSE;12;70%;67%;6
Orange;A t-storm in spots;91;74;ESE;5;76%;47%;8
Palacios;A t-storm around;91;79;ESE;10;71%;64%;5
Palestine;Partly sunny, warm;92;73;SSE;6;66%;44%;7
Pampa;Some sun, a t-storm;86;68;S;13;55%;66%;6
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A shower or t-storm;88;64;S;18;56%;66%;6
Paris;Mostly sunny;92;73;SSE;8;58%;13%;8
Pecos;Some sun, a t-storm;90;68;SSE;6;64%;74%;8
Perryton;A shower or t-storm;88;68;S;14;58%;66%;5
Plainview;A shower or t-storm;81;64;S;12;71%;66%;5
Pleasanton;A t-storm around;92;75;SE;7;71%;55%;7
Port Aransas;A t-storm around;88;81;ESE;10;80%;64%;5
Port Isabel;A t-storm around;89;81;ESE;10;79%;65%;6
Port Lavaca;A t-storm around;91;79;ESE;10;74%;64%;5
Randolph AFB;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;SE;8;70%;56%;6
Robstown;A t-storm around;91;76;ESE;10;78%;65%;5
Rockport;A t-storm around;89;80;ESE;10;77%;64%;4
Rocksprings;Partly sunny, humid;84;70;SE;11;75%;44%;6
San Angelo;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;71;S;14;59%;44%;7
San Antonio;A t-storm around;93;76;SE;8;67%;55%;6
San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm around;94;77;SE;8;63%;55%;6
San Marcos;A t-storm around;93;75;SSE;8;65%;55%;6
Seminole;Some sun, a t-storm;84;66;SSE;9;70%;73%;5
Sherman-Denison;Lots of sun, warm;93;73;S;10;63%;16%;8
Snyder;Sunshine, a t-storm;86;69;S;12;68%;66%;6
Sonora;Partly sunny, humid;87;71;SSE;11;70%;44%;6
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;92;68;SSE;10;61%;33%;8
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;94;73;SSE;7;60%;20%;8
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, humid;89;71;S;13;60%;40%;7
Temple;Humid with some sun;94;73;SSE;11;67%;44%;8
Terrell;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;8;64%;28%;8
Tyler;Partly sunny;94;74;SSE;7;64%;36%;7
Uvalde;A shower or t-storm;88;72;ESE;7;76%;67%;6
Vernon;Mostly sunny, warm;95;76;S;12;49%;32%;8
Victoria;A t-storm around;92;76;ESE;9;76%;64%;5
Waco;Mostly sunny;94;75;SSE;11;61%;44%;8
Weslaco;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;ESE;9;69%;57%;7
Wharton;A t-storm around;92;73;ESE;7;78%;64%;7
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;94;73;SSE;12;61%;24%;8
Wink;Some sun, a t-storm;88;69;SSE;12;66%;74%;7
Zapata;Some sun;94;77;SE;8;67%;44%;9
_____
