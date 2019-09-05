TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, September 7, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;7;39%;4%;9
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny and hot;98;69;SSE;7;38%;4%;9
Alice;A t-storm in spots;98;74;SSE;6;63%;45%;9
Alpine;Partial sunshine;87;63;SE;6;56%;29%;10
Amarillo;Partly sunny and hot;94;67;SSE;8;38%;5%;8
Angleton;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;SSW;5;60%;5%;9
Arlington;Sunshine and hot;101;73;SSE;5;41%;2%;8
Austin;Sunny;102;73;S;2;44%;4%;9
Austin Bergstrom;Sunny;102;69;SSW;4;50%;4%;9
Bay;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SSW;5;61%;5%;9
Beaumont;Sunny and hot;99;73;SW;4;58%;5%;9
Beeville;A t-storm around;99;74;SSE;6;59%;46%;9
Borger;Partly sunny and hot;97;71;S;7;34%;5%;8
Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;SE;3;44%;2%;8
Breckenridge;Partly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;6;41%;4%;8
Brenham;Sunny and hot;101;72;S;4;52%;7%;9
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;98;69;SE;3;41%;2%;8
Brownsville;Showers and t-storms;94;76;SE;6;76%;70%;6
Brownwood;Partly sunny and hot;97;66;SSE;6;48%;4%;9
Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;S;5;46%;4%;9
Canadian;Partly sunny and hot;99;69;S;8;38%;5%;8
Castroville;Sunny and hot;100;72;SE;5;54%;6%;9
Childress;Partly sunny and hot;98;70;SSE;4;43%;5%;8
Cleburne;Sunny and hot;101;72;SE;6;46%;3%;8
College Station;Sunny and hot;101;75;S;3;50%;8%;9
Comanche;Partly sunny and hot;98;70;SSE;6;43%;4%;9
Conroe;Sunny;101;71;SSW;4;50%;7%;9
Corpus Christi;Sunshine, a t-storm;95;75;S;7;68%;60%;9
Corsicana;Sunny and hot;101;74;SSE;4;46%;3%;8
Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;S;5;54%;27%;9
Dalhart;Partly sunny and hot;96;60;SSE;9;33%;5%;8
Dallas Love;Sunshine and hot;102;79;SE;4;36%;2%;8
Dallas Redbird;Sunshine and hot;101;76;ESE;5;37%;2%;8
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunshine and hot;100;76;SE;5;39%;2%;8
Decatur;Sunny and hot;98;71;SSE;5;39%;2%;8
Del Rio;Sunshine and warm;99;75;S;8;58%;28%;9
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;98;73;S;7;59%;28%;9
Denton;Hot with sunshine;99;72;ESE;5;46%;1%;8
Dryden;Sun and some clouds;94;70;SSE;9;57%;16%;8
Dumas;Partly sunny and hot;94;67;S;8;37%;5%;8
Edinburg;A shower or t-storm;95;77;SE;6;65%;61%;9
El Paso;Partly sunny and hot;96;74;ESE;6;35%;2%;9
Ellington;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;SSW;5;53%;5%;9
Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;95;74;SE;5;62%;47%;10
Fort Hood;Sunny and hot;100;72;SW;5;44%;3%;9
Fort Worth;Hot with sunshine;101;75;SSE;5;39%;2%;8
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and hot;101;74;SE;5;40%;1%;8
Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and hot;102;76;ESE;4;36%;2%;8
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and hot;102;72;SE;3;37%;2%;8
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny and hot;96;68;SSE;5;48%;5%;9
Gainesville;Sunny and hot;97;70;SSE;5;46%;1%;8
Galveston;Sunshine;95;80;SSW;7;62%;4%;9
Gatesville;Sunshine and hot;100;70;S;5;44%;3%;9
Georgetown;Sunshine and hot;101;73;S;5;47%;3%;9
Giddings;Sunny and hot;102;73;S;4;48%;6%;9
Gilmer;Sunny and hot;101;71;SSE;3;50%;1%;8
Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;99;69;SSE;5;42%;3%;8
Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;101;72;SSE;5;40%;3%;8
Grand Prairie;Sunshine and hot;101;75;SSE;5;41%;2%;8
Greenville;Sunny and hot;102;72;ESE;4;39%;1%;8
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;86;65;ESE;14;41%;0%;9
Hamilton;Sunshine and hot;99;71;S;5;44%;4%;9
Harlingen;Showers and t-storms;94;73;SE;8;73%;64%;10
Hearne;Sunny and hot;101;71;S;4;49%;7%;9
Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;94;73;SE;5;59%;45%;10
Henderson;Sunny and hot;101;69;SSE;4;49%;2%;8
Hereford;Partly sunny and hot;95;65;SSW;7;39%;5%;8
Hillsboro;Sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;5;41%;3%;8
Hondo;Sunny and hot;98;72;S;6;53%;6%;9
Houston;Sunny;101;74;SSW;5;52%;6%;9
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SSW;6;52%;5%;9
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSW;2;48%;6%;9
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny and hot;98;71;SSW;3;57%;6%;9
Houston Clover;Sunshine and hot;97;73;SSW;4;54%;5%;9
Houston Hooks;Sunshine;100;70;SSW;3;51%;7%;9
Houston Hull;Sunshine and hot;100;70;SSW;4;57%;6%;9
Houston Intercontinental;Abundant sunshine;101;74;SSW;5;50%;6%;9
Huntsville;Sunshine and hot;102;73;S;4;50%;8%;9
Ingleside;Sunshine, a t-storm;94;77;S;7;68%;66%;9
Jacksonville;Sunny and hot;100;73;S;4;46%;3%;8
Jasper;Sunshine and hot;100;72;SSW;3;53%;5%;9
Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;99;68;SSE;5;50%;8%;9
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and hot;101;74;S;5;49%;5%;9
Kerrville;Mostly sunny and hot;96;69;SSE;6;54%;6%;9
Killeen;Sunny and hot;100;72;SW;5;44%;3%;9
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and hot;101;71;SW;5;47%;3%;9
Kingsville Nas;Sunshine, a t-storm;96;74;S;7;67%;60%;10
La Grange;Sunny and hot;102;72;S;4;54%;6%;9
Lago Vista;Sunshine and hot;98;73;SE;3;50%;4%;9
Lancaster;Hot with sunshine;101;73;SE;5;42%;2%;8
Laredo;A p.m. t-storm;96;76;SE;7;58%;80%;10
Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;100;69;SSE;5;47%;4%;9
Longview;Sunny and hot;102;71;S;4;48%;2%;8
Lubbock;Partly sunny and hot;94;67;S;8;43%;6%;8
Lufkin;Plenty of sunshine;100;72;SW;3;49%;6%;9
Mcallen;A shower or t-storm;95;78;SE;6;69%;61%;9
Mcgregor;Hot with sunshine;101;71;ESE;5;43%;3%;9
Mckinney;Sunshine and hot;99;72;E;4;42%;1%;8
Mesquite;Sunshine and hot;101;73;SE;4;42%;2%;8
Midland;Partly sunny;95;72;SSE;7;47%;7%;9
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;95;72;SSE;7;47%;7%;9
Midlothian;Sunshine and hot;101;73;E;2;39%;2%;8
Mineola;Sunny and hot;100;71;E;4;48%;2%;8
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;ESE;5;41%;2%;8
Mount Pleasant;Sunny and hot;100;70;NNW;5;46%;2%;8
Nacogdoches;Plenty of sunshine;102;69;SSE;4;50%;3%;9
New Braunfels;Sunny and hot;102;72;S;6;50%;4%;9
Odessa;Partly sunny;94;70;S;8;51%;7%;9
Orange;Sunny and hot;99;73;SW;4;56%;5%;9
Palacios;Mostly sunny;95;76;SSW;7;59%;4%;9
Palestine;Sunny and hot;101;72;SSE;4;47%;4%;9
Pampa;Partly sunny and hot;97;68;SSE;9;33%;5%;8
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny and hot;97;65;SSE;6;34%;5%;8
Paris;Sunny and hot;99;71;SE;4;46%;2%;8
Pecos;Partly sunny;96;70;SE;8;45%;10%;9
Perryton;Partly sunny and hot;96;65;ESE;7;36%;3%;8
Plainview;Partly sunny, warm;92;63;SSW;6;47%;8%;8
Pleasanton;Sunny and hot;101;74;SSE;4;54%;5%;9
Port Aransas;Sunshine, a t-storm;90;81;SSE;7;74%;66%;9
Port Isabel;Showers and t-storms;90;78;SE;7;77%;70%;10
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;S;7;60%;8%;9
Randolph AFB;Sunny and hot;101;71;S;5;52%;4%;9
Robstown;A thunderstorm;95;73;S;6;66%;60%;9
Rockport;A t-storm around;92;79;SSE;7;69%;55%;9
Rocksprings;Warm with sunshine;92;69;SSE;7;57%;12%;9
San Angelo;Partly sunny and hot;99;68;SSE;6;45%;5%;9
San Antonio;Sunny and hot;102;73;SSE;5;51%;5%;9
San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sunshine;102;77;S;5;47%;5%;9
San Marcos;Hot with sunshine;102;71;S;6;49%;4%;9
Seminole;Partly sunny, warm;93;65;SE;6;45%;7%;9
Sherman-Denison;Hot with sunshine;99;74;SSE;4;47%;1%;8
Snyder;Partly sunny and hot;95;69;SSW;6;49%;5%;9
Sonora;Mostly sunny and hot;95;68;S;7;54%;27%;9
Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;S;3;41%;4%;9
Sulphur Springs;Hot with sunshine;101;73;E;4;43%;2%;8
Sweetwater;Partly sunny and hot;96;73;S;7;43%;5%;9
Temple;Hot with sunshine;102;71;SSW;6;48%;4%;9
Terrell;Hot with sunshine;101;72;ESE;5;44%;2%;8
Tyler;Abundant sunshine;102;73;SSE;4;45%;2%;8
Uvalde;Sunny and very warm;96;71;SE;5;61%;11%;9
Vernon;Partly sunny and hot;102;72;S;7;35%;3%;8
Victoria;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;SSE;6;60%;10%;9
Waco;Sunny and hot;101;72;E;5;41%;4%;9
Weslaco;A shower or t-storm;94;76;SE;6;66%;61%;10
Wharton;Sunny and hot;98;71;S;5;63%;6%;9
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SE;4;43%;2%;8
Wink;Partly sunny and hot;96;71;SSE;9;43%;7%;9
Zapata;A t-storm in spots;95;76;ESE;5;64%;45%;10
