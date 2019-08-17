TX Forecast for Monday, August 19, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny;104;77;SSE;15;45%;11%;10

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;104;77;SSE;15;39%;12%;10

Alice;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;SE;15;55%;8%;11

Alpine;Partly sunny and hot;97;70;SSE;7;33%;15%;11

Amarillo;Sunny;102;71;E;9;24%;5%;10

Angleton;A t-storm in spots;94;76;SSE;12;68%;45%;10

Arlington;Mostly sunny;100;79;SSE;10;54%;6%;10

Austin;Mostly sunny, warm;103;77;SSE;8;51%;4%;11

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;SSE;12;60%;4%;11

Bay;A t-storm in spots;96;78;SSE;12;68%;44%;10

Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;93;78;SSE;7;74%;45%;9

Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;SE;11;56%;8%;11

Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;E;8;25%;5%;10

Bowie;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;SSE;10;57%;9%;10

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;105;80;SSE;10;42%;12%;10

Brenham;Mostly sunny, warm;99;77;SSE;9;61%;32%;11

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, warm;99;75;SSE;10;51%;9%;10

Brownsville;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;82;SE;15;61%;15%;11

Brownwood;Partly sunny, warm;103;74;SSE;10;45%;5%;10

Burnet;Partly sunny, warm;101;76;SSE;8;49%;4%;11

Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;104;73;E;8;30%;4%;10

Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;SE;7;52%;4%;11

Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;106;79;SSE;11;39%;5%;10

Cleburne;Mostly sunny, warm;101;78;SSE;11;57%;5%;10

College Station;Sunshine and warm;100;76;SSE;12;59%;11%;11

Comanche;Partly sunny, warm;103;75;SSE;10;45%;5%;10

Conroe;Mostly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;7;64%;44%;9

Corpus Christi;Sunshine and breezy;98;80;SE;17;63%;9%;11

Corsicana;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SSE;11;58%;4%;10

Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;107;79;SE;11;45%;4%;11

Dalhart;Hot with sunshine;100;63;E;7;28%;5%;10

Dallas Love;Lots of sun, warm;101;83;SSE;11;51%;6%;10

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, warm;100;77;SSE;12;54%;6%;10

Dallas/Ft Worth;Lots of sun, warm;100;80;SSE;13;53%;6%;10

Decatur;Mostly sunny, warm;100;78;SSE;9;49%;9%;10

Del Rio;Partly sunny and hot;105;78;ESE;12;49%;6%;11

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny and hot;103;76;ESE;13;52%;5%;11

Denton;Mostly sunny, warm;100;79;SSE;11;55%;8%;10

Dryden;Partly sunny and hot;104;76;SE;9;45%;10%;11

Dumas;Hot with sunshine;99;67;ENE;8;30%;4%;10

Edinburg;Mostly sunny, breezy;103;81;SE;14;51%;7%;11

El Paso;Partly sunny and hot;100;74;W;7;23%;0%;11

Ellington;A t-storm in spots;96;78;SSE;10;60%;45%;8

Falfurrias;Warm with sunshine;104;79;SE;10;47%;8%;11

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;100;77;S;11;54%;4%;11

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;101;79;SSE;11;50%;6%;10

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, warm;100;81;SE;13;52%;8%;10

Fort Worth Nas;Sunshine and warm;102;81;SSE;13;47%;6%;10

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, warm;101;78;SSE;11;52%;6%;10

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;9;50%;4%;11

Gainesville;Mostly sunny, warm;98;77;SSE;11;61%;8%;10

Galveston;A t-storm in spots;93;83;SSE;15;71%;57%;8

Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SSE;9;50%;4%;10

Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;101;78;SSE;10;53%;4%;11

Giddings;Mostly sunny, warm;101;78;SSE;8;53%;11%;11

Gilmer;Warm with sunshine;96;76;S;7;65%;4%;10

Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;SSE;8;43%;13%;10

Granbury;Mostly sunny, warm;103;79;SSE;9;45%;6%;10

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, warm;100;80;SSE;10;53%;6%;10

Greenville;Mostly sunny, warm;100;79;SSE;10;51%;5%;10

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;WNW;15;23%;1%;11

Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;10;49%;4%;10

Harlingen;Mostly sunny, breezy;100;77;SE;18;56%;12%;11

Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SSE;9;56%;8%;10

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;SE;11;46%;3%;11

Henderson;Mostly sunny;97;75;S;7;63%;4%;10

Hereford;Hot with sunshine;104;70;SSE;8;24%;5%;10

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, warm;101;79;SSE;11;51%;5%;10

Hondo;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;SE;11;54%;4%;11

Houston;A t-storm in spots;97;79;SSE;6;65%;44%;9

Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;97;78;SSE;11;58%;45%;9

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;99;79;SSE;7;56%;45%;9

Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;98;74;SSE;8;65%;45%;9

Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;96;78;SSE;9;62%;45%;9

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;97;75;SSE;8;62%;30%;11

Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;99;76;SSE;10;66%;44%;9

Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;97;77;SSE;9;59%;44%;9

Huntsville;Mostly sunny, warm;98;77;SSE;7;63%;28%;11

Ingleside;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;83;SSE;17;66%;44%;11

Jacksonville;Sunshine and warm;97;75;S;7;63%;4%;10

Jasper;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;74;S;5;71%;45%;7

Junction;Partly sunny and hot;103;74;SSE;9;47%;5%;11

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;SE;10;53%;4%;11

Kerrville;Partly sunny, warm;100;74;SSE;9;54%;4%;11

Killeen;Mostly sunny, warm;100;77;S;11;54%;4%;11

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;101;77;S;12;56%;4%;11

Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny, breezy;101;80;SE;17;58%;8%;11

La Grange;Sunshine and warm;101;78;SSE;7;59%;12%;11

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;9;58%;4%;11

Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;100;78;SSE;10;56%;5%;10

Laredo;Partly sunny and hot;108;81;SE;11;41%;4%;11

Llano;Partly sunny, warm;104;75;SSE;7;43%;4%;11

Longview;Sunshine and warm;98;77;S;8;61%;4%;10

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;103;76;S;10;29%;5%;10

Lufkin;Sunshine and humid;95;74;S;8;68%;28%;10

Mcallen;Mostly sunny and hot;102;80;SE;18;53%;7%;11

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, warm;101;76;SSE;12;54%;4%;10

Mckinney;Mostly sunny, warm;99;78;SSE;13;57%;6%;10

Mesquite;Mostly sunny, warm;99;78;SSE;9;56%;5%;10

Midland;Mostly sunny;104;79;S;12;35%;7%;11

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;104;79;S;12;35%;7%;11

Midlothian;Lots of sun, warm;100;75;SSE;11;57%;5%;10

Mineola;Warm with sunshine;97;77;S;8;63%;4%;10

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, warm;102;76;SE;12;48%;8%;10

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, warm;97;75;SSE;8;60%;5%;10

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;97;75;S;7;64%;7%;10

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;9;53%;4%;11

Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;104;78;SSE;11;32%;5%;11

Orange;A p.m. t-storm;92;79;SSE;7;72%;60%;10

Palacios;A t-storm in spots;94;84;SSE;15;63%;44%;11

Palestine;Sunshine and warm;97;75;S;7;58%;4%;10

Pampa;Mostly sunny and hot;103;73;ESE;9;25%;5%;10

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;103;71;SSE;9;31%;4%;10

Paris;Mostly sunny;97;77;SSE;10;58%;5%;10

Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;107;76;SSE;6;26%;5%;11

Perryton;Mostly sunny and hot;98;70;ENE;10;34%;3%;10

Plainview;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;S;9;28%;5%;10

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;SE;8;52%;4%;11

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;92;84;SE;13;73%;29%;11

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;82;SE;15;67%;29%;11

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;96;82;SE;11;61%;30%;11

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;SSE;11;57%;4%;11

Robstown;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;80;SE;15;59%;8%;11

Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;93;84;SE;12;69%;9%;11

Rocksprings;Partly sunny and hot;97;73;SE;10;53%;5%;11

San Angelo;Partly sunny;106;74;S;12;42%;9%;11

San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;SE;8;52%;4%;11

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;SE;10;45%;4%;11

San Marcos;Mostly sunny, warm;102;77;SSE;10;51%;4%;11

Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;7;31%;6%;11

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;99;80;SSE;13;57%;7%;10

Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;104;78;SSE;12;41%;12%;10

Sonora;Partly sunny and hot;101;74;SSE;11;47%;5%;11

Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;10;49%;5%;10

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;99;79;SSE;10;54%;4%;10

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;104;78;S;13;37%;15%;10

Temple;Sunshine and breezy;101;74;SSE;14;57%;4%;10

Terrell;Sunshine and warm;100;78;SSE;10;57%;4%;10

Tyler;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;S;10;60%;4%;10

Uvalde;Partly sunny and hot;102;76;SE;7;55%;4%;11

Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;109;80;SSE;13;33%;9%;10

Victoria;Sunshine and warm;99;79;SE;11;63%;12%;11

Waco;Mostly sunny, warm;101;77;SSE;14;52%;4%;10

Weslaco;Lots of sun, breezy;101;81;SE;14;51%;9%;11

Wharton;Sunshine, hot, humid;98;77;SSE;9;67%;30%;11

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, breezy;103;80;SSE;14;48%;13%;10

Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;108;78;SSE;8;25%;5%;11

Zapata;Partly sunny and hot;106;81;SE;10;49%;5%;11

