TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, August 3, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny, warm;101;79;SSE;10;43%;11%;11
Abilene Dyess;Clouds and sun, warm;102;79;SSE;10;34%;11%;11
Alice;Partly sunny;99;73;SE;7;55%;14%;12
Alpine;Partly sunny, warm;96;68;SSE;7;33%;0%;12
Amarillo;Partly sunny and hot;99;70;NNE;10;34%;28%;11
Angleton;Sun and some clouds;92;74;SSE;5;66%;40%;11
Arlington;Partly sunny;99;80;SSE;7;51%;34%;10
Austin;Some sun, very warm;100;77;SE;2;48%;13%;11
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, warm;100;76;SSE;6;56%;12%;11
Bay;Partly sunny;94;76;SSE;5;69%;39%;11
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;92;74;SSW;4;69%;44%;11
Beeville;Partly sunny;97;73;SE;6;55%;15%;12
Borger;Partly sunny and hot;99;72;N;8;36%;33%;11
Bowie;Turning cloudy;98;76;SSE;8;52%;32%;9
Breckenridge;Partly sunny and hot;102;79;S;8;39%;15%;11
Brenham;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;S;5;59%;37%;11
Bridgeport;Increasing clouds;99;77;SSE;6;47%;24%;10
Brownsville;Partly sunny;95;75;SE;6;59%;29%;11
Brownwood;Partly sunny, warm;100;76;SSE;6;45%;15%;11
Burnet;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;SSE;6;48%;12%;11
Canadian;Clouds and sun, hot;100;70;NE;8;38%;33%;11
Castroville;Partly sunny, warm;100;72;SE;5;52%;7%;12
Childress;Partly sunny and hot;106;75;S;10;32%;12%;11
Cleburne;Mostly cloudy, warm;99;79;SSE;8;54%;33%;9
College Station;Partly sunny, warm;97;77;SE;5;57%;40%;11
Comanche;Partly sunny, warm;100;77;SSE;7;45%;18%;11
Conroe;Partly sunny;94;73;SSE;4;66%;44%;10
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;95;74;SE;8;64%;16%;12
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;96;78;SSE;7;56%;39%;9
Cotulla;Partly sunny, warm;103;76;SE;6;48%;5%;12
Dalhart;Hot with some sun;96;67;NNW;11;37%;44%;11
Dallas Love;Clouds and sun;97;81;SE;8;51%;35%;10
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;97;78;SE;9;53%;36%;10
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;97;79;SE;10;52%;34%;10
Decatur;Clouding up, hot;99;79;SSE;8;45%;28%;10
Del Rio;Partly sunny, warm;102;79;SE;8;48%;6%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, warm;102;76;SE;8;50%;6%;12
Denton;Variable cloudiness;98;79;SSE;9;52%;33%;10
Dryden;Partly sunny;103;72;SSE;9;40%;6%;12
Dumas;Partly sunny;94;67;ENE;9;41%;44%;11
Edinburg;Partly sunny;99;75;ESE;7;51%;30%;12
El Paso;Partly sunny and hot;101;79;S;5;30%;4%;12
Ellington;Mostly sunny;92;74;S;4;62%;43%;11
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;98;72;SE;6;50%;13%;12
Fort Hood;Partly sunny, warm;98;78;ESE;7;52%;19%;11
Fort Worth;Clouds and sun, warm;99;79;SSE;8;47%;33%;10
Fort Worth Alliance;Variable cloudiness;99;81;SSE;10;50%;32%;10
Fort Worth Nas;Clouds and sun, warm;101;82;SE;9;45%;32%;10
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy, warm;99;78;SE;7;50%;33%;9
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;97;73;SSE;6;48%;10%;12
Gainesville;Turning cloudy;97;77;SSE;9;58%;33%;9
Galveston;Sunny;90;82;SSE;6;66%;40%;11
Gatesville;Partly sunny, warm;99;78;SSE;6;49%;22%;11
Georgetown;Partly sunny, warm;99;77;SSE;6;50%;15%;11
Giddings;Partial sunshine;99;76;SSE;5;52%;28%;11
Gilmer;Clouds and sun;90;74;ESE;5;71%;40%;8
Graham;Partly sunny, warm;101;77;S;6;43%;18%;11
Granbury;Clouds and sun, warm;102;80;SSE;7;43%;28%;11
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;98;80;SSE;7;50%;34%;10
Greenville;Partly sunny;97;78;SE;6;52%;36%;9
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, warm;94;73;ENE;11;28%;1%;12
Hamilton;Partly sunny, warm;99;78;SSE;6;48%;21%;11
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;94;72;ESE;8;63%;30%;12
Hearne;Some sun, very warm;97;76;SSE;5;56%;39%;11
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;99;71;SE;6;46%;5%;12
Henderson;Partly sunny;92;74;SE;5;68%;43%;8
Hereford;Partly sunny and hot;100;69;NNE;8;32%;16%;11
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;99;79;SSE;7;48%;36%;9
Hondo;Partly sunny, warm;100;73;SE;7;51%;7%;12
Houston;Partly sunny;95;76;S;5;62%;43%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;93;75;SSE;6;60%;43%;11
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sun and some clouds;95;78;SSE;2;55%;42%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;92;73;N;2;69%;41%;11
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;92;74;SSE;4;63%;42%;11
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;92;74;SE;3;64%;42%;11
Houston Hull;Sun and some clouds;94;76;SSE;5;66%;40%;11
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;93;74;SSE;5;62%;44%;11
Huntsville;Partial sunshine;95;75;SSE;4;63%;44%;11
Ingleside;Lots of sun, humid;93;78;SE;8;64%;31%;12
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;92;75;SSE;4;67%;42%;10
Jasper;Partly sunny;91;69;S;3;72%;66%;10
Junction;Partly sunny, warm;102;74;SSE;5;46%;13%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Partial sunshine;99;75;SSE;5;53%;8%;12
Kerrville;Partly sunny and hot;99;72;SSE;6;50%;9%;12
Killeen;Partly sunny, warm;98;78;ESE;7;52%;19%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;ESE;7;55%;18%;11
Kingsville Nas;Lots of sun, warm;97;75;SE;8;60%;14%;12
La Grange;Partial sunshine;99;75;SSE;4;58%;27%;11
Lago Vista;Partial sunshine;97;75;SE;4;55%;13%;11
Lancaster;Periods of sun;97;78;SSE;7;53%;36%;10
Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;103;78;SE;7;41%;4%;12
Llano;Partly sunny, warm;102;76;SSE;5;44%;10%;11
Longview;Humid with some sun;92;75;ESE;5;66%;42%;7
Lubbock;Partly sunny and hot;101;73;SSW;10;32%;8%;12
Lufkin;Partly sunny;92;71;SSE;4;68%;44%;10
Mcallen;Partly sunny;98;75;ESE;8;56%;30%;12
Mcgregor;Partial sunshine;98;77;SE;5;55%;31%;11
Mckinney;Sun and clouds;96;78;SSE;9;57%;34%;10
Mesquite;Warm with some sun;96;78;SSE;7;53%;36%;10
Midland;Partly sunny, warm;102;76;S;10;33%;7%;12
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, warm;102;76;S;10;33%;7%;12
Midlothian;Partly sunny;97;77;SE;6;57%;37%;10
Mineola;Partly sunny, humid;91;74;SE;5;68%;44%;8
Mineral Wells;Becoming cloudy;99;77;SSE;8;47%;33%;9
Mount Pleasant;Turning cloudy;90;74;ESE;5;66%;76%;7
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;93;72;SE;4;66%;44%;10
New Braunfels;Partly sunny, warm;100;73;SSE;6;50%;8%;11
Odessa;Partly sunny, warm;101;76;S;9;33%;7%;12
Orange;A t-storm in spots;90;74;S;4;71%;73%;11
Palacios;Mostly sunny;94;79;SSE;7;61%;32%;11
Palestine;Some sun;93;76;SSE;4;61%;44%;11
Pampa;Partly sunny and hot;99;69;N;10;30%;33%;11
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny and hot;98;65;NNW;10;33%;33%;11
Paris;High clouds;91;74;SE;7;62%;76%;11
Pecos;Partly sunny and hot;104;74;SSE;6;30%;5%;12
Perryton;Partly sunny;95;68;N;9;46%;44%;11
Plainview;Partly sunny and hot;98;70;SW;9;34%;9%;12
Pleasanton;Partly sunny, warm;100;72;SSE;5;51%;7%;12
Port Aransas;Sunshine and humid;89;81;SE;7;68%;17%;12
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;89;77;SE;7;66%;11%;12
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;93;77;SSE;7;61%;27%;11
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, warm;98;75;SSE;6;55%;8%;12
Robstown;Mostly sunny;95;74;SE;7;61%;15%;12
Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;91;80;SE;7;65%;20%;12
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;97;72;SSE;7;49%;12%;12
San Angelo;Partly sunny and hot;104;76;S;7;40%;10%;12
San Antonio;Partly sunny;100;74;SSE;5;52%;7%;11
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, warm;100;77;SSE;5;45%;7%;12
San Marcos;Partly sunny, warm;100;75;SSE;6;50%;10%;11
Seminole;Partly sunny and hot;100;70;S;7;32%;7%;12
Sherman-Denison;Variable clouds;96;78;SE;10;59%;61%;8
Snyder;Partly sunny, warm;101;76;S;9;36%;10%;11
Sonora;Partly sunny, warm;100;74;SSE;7;45%;12%;12
Stephenville;Partly sunny, warm;98;75;SE;5;48%;24%;11
Sulphur Springs;Episodes of sunshine;94;76;SE;6;57%;73%;7
Sweetwater;Partly sunny, warm;102;78;S;10;34%;9%;11
Temple;Warm with some sun;97;76;SE;8;58%;23%;11
Terrell;Partly sunny;95;77;SE;6;56%;36%;10
Tyler;Clouds and sun;94;76;SE;5;61%;40%;8
Uvalde;Partly sunny, warm;100;71;SE;6;52%;6%;12
Vernon;Partly sunny and hot;106;78;S;9;32%;8%;11
Victoria;Partly sunny;97;75;SSE;6;61%;33%;11
Waco;Partly sunny, warm;99;78;SE;8;52%;35%;11
Weslaco;Partly sunny;96;75;ESE;7;52%;30%;12
Wharton;Partly sunny;94;73;SSE;5;67%;39%;11
Wichita Falls;Periods of sun;101;80;SSE;11;44%;13%;11
Wink;Partly sunny and hot;104;73;SE;8;28%;5%;12
Zapata;Mostly sunny;101;74;ESE;5;49%;7%;12
