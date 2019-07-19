TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, July 21, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Breezy with sunshine;98;75;S;15;52%;3%;12
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, breezy;99;74;S;16;43%;2%;12
Alice;Warm with sunshine;99;74;SE;14;57%;9%;12
Alpine;Mostly sunny;93;68;SE;7;36%;4%;13
Amarillo;Mostly sunny and hot;102;68;S;16;33%;24%;12
Angleton;Thundershower;91;76;SSE;9;72%;60%;12
Arlington;Mostly sunny;97;77;SSE;10;55%;3%;11
Austin;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;SSE;7;55%;4%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Warm with sunshine;99;73;SSE;11;59%;4%;12
Bay;Thundershower;93;76;SSE;8;72%;60%;12
Beaumont;Thundershower;92;77;SSE;7;69%;62%;12
Beeville;Lots of sun, warm;97;74;SE;11;58%;10%;12
Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;104;70;ESE;13;31%;29%;12
Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;96;72;SSE;11;57%;3%;11
Breckenridge;Sunny and very warm;99;76;SSE;11;42%;2%;12
Brenham;Mostly sunny, warm;96;76;SSE;7;63%;22%;12
Bridgeport;Sunny and very warm;96;75;SSE;10;52%;2%;11
Brownsville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;79;SSE;13;58%;21%;12
Brownwood;Sunny and very warm;98;72;SSE;10;46%;2%;12
Burnet;Mostly sunny;96;73;SSE;9;53%;2%;12
Canadian;Sun, some clouds;101;71;SSE;14;39%;25%;11
Castroville;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;SE;8;55%;3%;12
Childress;Mostly sunny, breezy;101;74;SSE;17;43%;14%;12
Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;11;62%;3%;12
College Station;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSE;11;61%;16%;12
Comanche;Sunny and very warm;97;73;SSE;12;48%;4%;12
Conroe;Partly sunny;92;75;SSE;6;70%;32%;12
Corpus Christi;Breezy with sunshine;95;75;SSE;15;65%;11%;12
Corsicana;Sunshine and hot;96;75;SSE;10;60%;3%;12
Cotulla;Mostly sunny, warm;103;75;SE;13;49%;3%;12
Dalhart;Mostly sunny and hot;104;65;S;16;29%;63%;12
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;98;80;SSE;11;52%;3%;11
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;96;74;SSE;12;56%;3%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;76;SSE;14;54%;3%;11
Decatur;Sunny and seasonable;96;76;SSE;10;50%;3%;12
Del Rio;Sunny, breezy, warm;100;76;SE;15;51%;3%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny, breezy, warm;99;74;SE;14;54%;2%;12
Denton;Sunny and very warm;97;76;SSE;12;56%;3%;11
Dryden;Sunny and very warm;100;72;SE;11;46%;4%;12
Dumas;Mostly sunny and hot;101;66;SSE;14;33%;30%;12
Edinburg;Mostly sunny, warm;100;78;SE;12;48%;11%;12
El Paso;Partly sunny;103;78;S;7;27%;8%;12
Ellington;Thundershower;91;77;SSE;8;67%;60%;12
Falfurrias;Partly sunny, warm;100;74;SE;11;48%;11%;12
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;97;74;S;12;56%;2%;12
Fort Worth;Sunny and very warm;98;77;SSE;11;51%;3%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;76;SSE;14;54%;3%;11
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;SSE;14;49%;3%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;12;53%;3%;12
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;93;70;SSE;10;54%;2%;12
Gainesville;Plenty of sunshine;95;74;SSE;10;63%;3%;11
Galveston;Thundershower;90;81;SSE;11;74%;66%;12
Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;9;53%;2%;12
Georgetown;Warm with sunshine;97;75;SSE;9;55%;2%;12
Giddings;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;SSE;7;57%;10%;12
Gilmer;Mostly sunny, humid;93;73;SSE;6;71%;5%;11
Graham;Sunny and very warm;98;74;SSE;8;42%;2%;12
Granbury;Sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;10;48%;3%;12
Grand Prairie;Warm with sunshine;97;77;SSE;10;55%;3%;11
Greenville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;77;SSE;10;56%;3%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;72;SSE;15;32%;23%;13
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;97;73;SSE;11;51%;2%;12
Harlingen;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;76;SSE;15;59%;18%;12
Hearne;Mostly sunny, warm;96;74;SSE;8;63%;10%;12
Hebbronville;Partly sunny and hot;101;73;SE;10;41%;4%;12
Henderson;Mostly sunny, humid;93;73;S;6;67%;5%;12
Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;103;66;S;13;33%;17%;12
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;97;75;SSE;11;55%;2%;12
Hondo;Partly sunny, warm;98;73;SE;12;56%;3%;12
Houston;Sunshine and humid;93;78;SSE;6;66%;33%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Thundershower;93;78;SSE;10;65%;60%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;95;77;SSE;5;60%;33%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Thundershower;90;74;SSE;5;75%;60%;12
Houston Clover;Thundershower;92;76;SSE;7;68%;60%;12
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;91;75;SSE;6;67%;33%;12
Houston Hull;Partly sunny, humid;92;76;SSE;9;72%;32%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, humid;92;77;SSE;9;69%;33%;12
Huntsville;Partly sunny;94;76;SSE;6;66%;20%;12
Ingleside;Lots of sun, breezy;93;80;SSE;15;67%;28%;12
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;93;74;S;6;66%;4%;12
Jasper;Partial sunshine;92;69;S;5;73%;34%;12
Junction;Sunny and very warm;98;73;SSE;11;51%;4%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;97;74;SE;10;59%;3%;12
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;95;71;SSE;10;57%;2%;12
Killeen;Mostly sunny;97;74;S;12;56%;2%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;97;72;S;13;58%;2%;12
Kingsville Nas;Sunshine and warm;97;75;SE;15;61%;27%;12
La Grange;Sunshine and humid;96;77;SSE;7;63%;12%;12
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;95;73;SSE;9;59%;2%;12
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSE;10;60%;3%;11
Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;SE;15;38%;4%;12
Llano;Mostly sunny;100;72;SSE;8;48%;2%;12
Longview;Humid with sunshine;94;75;S;7;66%;5%;11
Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;S;13;39%;16%;12
Lufkin;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;7;69%;16%;12
Mcallen;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SE;16;51%;11%;12
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, warm;98;72;SSE;12;57%;2%;12
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;96;76;SSE;14;59%;3%;11
Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;S;10;58%;3%;11
Midland;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;14;42%;6%;12
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;14;42%;6%;12
Midlothian;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;SSE;11;58%;3%;12
Mineola;Mostly sunny, humid;93;74;SSE;7;70%;3%;11
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;97;72;SSE;12;52%;3%;12
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;93;73;SSE;7;64%;5%;11
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;94;74;S;6;68%;6%;12
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;9;55%;4%;12
Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;12;41%;6%;12
Orange;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;SSE;6;69%;66%;11
Palacios;Thundershower;93;82;SSE;11;62%;66%;12
Palestine;Partly sunny;94;74;S;7;60%;4%;12
Pampa;Sun, some clouds;100;69;SSE;16;33%;26%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sun, some clouds;102;68;SSE;17;33%;27%;12
Paris;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;10;62%;4%;11
Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;SSE;7;30%;10%;12
Perryton;Partly sunny;101;68;S;17;34%;32%;11
Plainview;Mostly sunny;97;67;S;12;44%;20%;12
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SE;8;55%;3%;12
Port Aransas;Lots of sun, humid;89;81;SSE;11;74%;13%;12
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;91;80;SSE;13;65%;21%;12
Port Lavaca;Thundershower;93;78;SSE;10;64%;58%;12
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;96;73;SSE;11;61%;4%;12
Robstown;Breezy with sunshine;95;74;SSE;14;63%;10%;12
Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;90;81;SSE;11;70%;11%;12
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;93;70;SSE;13;54%;2%;12
San Angelo;Sunny and breezy;100;73;S;14;47%;3%;12
San Antonio;Warm with sunshine;98;75;SE;9;56%;3%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, warm;99;75;SSE;10;51%;3%;12
San Marcos;Sunshine and warm;98;74;SSE;10;53%;4%;12
Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;100;70;S;9;37%;11%;12
Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sunshine;96;76;SSE;13;59%;3%;11
Snyder;Mostly sunny, warm;99;72;S;12;46%;7%;12
Sonora;Sunny, breezy, warm;96;72;SSE;14;46%;2%;12
Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;95;72;SSE;11;52%;4%;12
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;SSE;9;57%;4%;11
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;74;S;14;41%;4%;12
Temple;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;74;SSE;14;63%;2%;12
Terrell;Mostly sunny, warm;96;76;SSE;10;63%;4%;11
Tyler;Humid with sunshine;95;75;SSE;8;64%;4%;12
Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warm;100;72;SE;9;55%;3%;12
Vernon;Sunny, breezy, hot;103;77;SSE;14;39%;3%;11
Victoria;Mostly sunny, humid;95;75;SSE;10;64%;13%;12
Waco;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;15;54%;2%;12
Weslaco;Mostly sunny, warm;99;78;SSE;12;48%;13%;12
Wharton;Mostly sunny;92;74;SE;7;71%;41%;12
Wichita Falls;Sunny, breezy, warm;100;76;SSE;15;49%;3%;11
Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;105;75;SE;13;33%;10%;12
Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;SE;11;45%;6%;12
