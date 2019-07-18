TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, July 20, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny, breezy;99;75;S;17;53%;4%;12
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, breezy;99;73;S;17;45%;3%;12
Alice;Lots of sun, warm;99;76;SE;15;58%;7%;12
Alpine;Lots of sun, warm;93;70;SE;8;41%;5%;13
Amarillo;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;S;17;36%;9%;12
Angleton;Mostly sunny;91;75;SSE;10;69%;33%;12
Arlington;Mostly sunny;97;77;S;11;55%;4%;12
Austin;Warm with sunshine;98;77;SSE;8;56%;5%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Lots of sun, breezy;99;77;SSE;13;60%;5%;12
Bay;Humid with sunshine;93;78;SSE;9;71%;33%;12
Beaumont;A t-storm around;91;77;SSE;7;72%;45%;12
Beeville;Sunshine and warm;96;77;SE;12;61%;9%;12
Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;S;13;34%;9%;12
Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;96;75;SSE;12;56%;4%;11
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;SSE;13;43%;4%;12
Brenham;Mostly sunny;95;76;SSE;7;64%;9%;12
Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;97;73;SSE;11;51%;4%;11
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;96;80;SE;13;61%;11%;12
Brownwood;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;SSE;11;48%;4%;12
Burnet;Mostly sunny;96;74;SSE;9;55%;4%;12
Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;S;14;41%;8%;11
Castroville;Mostly sunny, warm;98;74;SE;9;59%;5%;12
Childress;Mostly sunny, breezy;102;75;S;17;43%;6%;12
Cleburne;Mostly sunny, warm;97;75;SSE;11;62%;4%;12
College Station;Mostly sunny;96;76;S;12;63%;9%;12
Comanche;Mostly sunny, warm;97;73;SSE;13;49%;4%;12
Conroe;Mostly sunny;93;76;SSE;7;69%;12%;12
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;78;SSE;15;66%;10%;12
Corsicana;Mostly sunny, warm;96;76;S;11;62%;4%;12
Cotulla;Mostly sunny, breezy;103;75;SE;14;52%;5%;12
Dalhart;Mostly sunny and hot;104;70;S;16;32%;6%;12
Dallas Love;Sunshine and breezy;98;79;SSE;13;52%;4%;11
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;77;SSE;14;56%;3%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;78;SSE;15;53%;4%;11
Decatur;Sunlit and very warm;97;76;S;10;49%;4%;12
Del Rio;Mostly sunny, breezy;100;76;SE;15;53%;5%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, breezy;99;74;SE;15;56%;5%;12
Denton;Mostly sunny, warm;98;77;S;12;55%;3%;11
Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;100;74;SSE;12;50%;7%;12
Dumas;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;S;13;36%;8%;12
Edinburg;Mostly sunny, breezy;100;79;SE;14;52%;8%;12
El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;ESE;7;31%;33%;12
Ellington;Partly sunny;91;78;S;9;66%;32%;12
Falfurrias;Lots of sun, warm;99;76;SE;12;53%;28%;12
Fort Hood;Breezy with sunshine;96;73;SSE;14;57%;4%;12
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, warm;98;77;S;11;51%;4%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;78;SSE;15;53%;4%;11
Fort Worth Nas;Breezy with sunshine;99;79;SSE;15;49%;4%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;SSE;13;52%;4%;12
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;93;71;SSE;10;55%;4%;12
Gainesville;Plenty of sunshine;95;76;S;10;60%;2%;11
Galveston;Partly sunny;90;83;S;11;73%;33%;11
Gatesville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;75;SSE;10;55%;4%;12
Georgetown;Lots of sun, warm;97;76;SSE;10;58%;5%;12
Giddings;Mostly sunny, warm;96;76;SSE;7;60%;9%;12
Gilmer;Mostly sunny, humid;92;74;S;7;71%;3%;10
Graham;Mostly sunny, warm;99;75;SSE;9;43%;4%;12
Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;SSE;11;48%;4%;12
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, warm;97;77;S;10;56%;4%;11
Greenville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;78;SSE;10;57%;3%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;73;SW;14;37%;20%;13
Hamilton;Mostly sunny, warm;96;74;SSE;11;53%;4%;12
Harlingen;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;79;SSE;16;63%;8%;12
Hearne;Mostly sunny, warm;95;75;S;8;64%;8%;12
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SE;11;49%;4%;12
Henderson;Mostly sunny, humid;93;74;S;6;69%;4%;12
Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;102;73;S;14;35%;8%;12
Hillsboro;Sunshine and warm;97;76;S;11;57%;4%;12
Hondo;Mostly sunny, warm;98;72;SE;13;58%;5%;12
Houston;Mostly sunny, humid;94;78;SSE;7;65%;32%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;93;79;S;10;64%;32%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;95;78;SSE;6;59%;32%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, humid;91;74;SSE;6;73%;33%;12
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;91;78;SSE;8;66%;33%;12
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;92;76;SSE;7;64%;14%;12
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, humid;93;76;SSE;10;70%;32%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Humid with sunshine;93;78;SSE;9;66%;32%;12
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;94;77;SSE;6;66%;10%;12
Ingleside;Sunshine and breezy;92;81;SSE;15;69%;10%;12
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;93;75;S;7;70%;4%;11
Jasper;A t-storm around;91;70;S;5;75%;55%;9
Junction;Mostly sunny, warm;98;71;SSE;12;52%;4%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;96;75;SE;11;61%;5%;12
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;94;72;SSE;11;58%;5%;12
Killeen;Breezy with sunshine;96;73;SSE;14;57%;4%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Breezy with sunshine;97;75;SSE;14;59%;4%;12
Kingsville Nas;Humid with sunshine;96;78;SE;16;63%;8%;12
La Grange;Sunshine and humid;96;76;SSE;7;68%;10%;12
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;95;74;SSE;10;61%;5%;12
Lancaster;Sunshine and warm;96;76;S;10;60%;4%;12
Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;SE;15;42%;4%;12
Llano;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;SSE;8;51%;4%;12
Longview;Humid with sunshine;94;75;S;7;67%;3%;11
Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;S;13;40%;7%;12
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;92;75;S;7;66%;13%;12
Mcallen;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;79;SE;16;57%;8%;12
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, warm;98;75;S;13;59%;4%;12
Mckinney;Lots of sun, breezy;96;77;SSE;14;58%;4%;11
Mesquite;Lots of sun, warm;96;76;S;10;59%;4%;11
Midland;Mostly sunny, breezy;100;73;SSE;14;42%;7%;12
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, breezy;100;73;SSE;14;42%;7%;12
Midlothian;Warm with sunshine;97;75;SSE;12;59%;4%;12
Mineola;Sunshine and humid;93;75;SSE;7;72%;2%;10
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;74;SSE;14;52%;4%;12
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;93;74;SSE;7;67%;4%;11
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;94;74;S;6;69%;4%;12
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;10;58%;5%;12
Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;13;40%;7%;12
Orange;A t-storm around;90;77;SSE;7;73%;55%;12
Palacios;Lots of sun, breezy;92;81;SSE;14;63%;31%;12
Palestine;Mostly sunny;93;75;S;7;64%;3%;11
Pampa;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;16;36%;9%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, breezy;101;74;SSE;16;35%;9%;12
Paris;Mostly sunny;93;75;SSE;10;64%;4%;11
Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;SSE;7;34%;9%;12
Perryton;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;16;36%;9%;12
Plainview;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;S;12;45%;8%;12
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SE;8;57%;5%;12
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;89;82;SSE;12;76%;10%;12
Port Isabel;Sunshine and breezy;91;82;SE;15;66%;30%;11
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;92;80;SSE;10;65%;30%;12
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;96;74;SSE;11;63%;5%;12
Robstown;Mostly sunny;94;77;SSE;14;65%;8%;12
Rockport;Humid with sunshine;90;82;SSE;12;71%;10%;12
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;93;71;SE;13;57%;5%;12
San Angelo;Mostly sunny, breezy;101;74;S;14;48%;4%;12
San Antonio;Lots of sun, warm;98;76;SE;9;58%;5%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, warm;98;77;SE;11;51%;5%;12
San Marcos;Sunshine and warm;98;75;SSE;10;55%;5%;12
Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;S;9;37%;8%;12
Sherman-Denison;Sunny and breezy;96;77;SSE;14;59%;3%;11
Snyder;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;S;12;48%;5%;12
Sonora;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;73;SSE;14;50%;4%;12
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;96;73;SSE;12;52%;4%;12
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;96;77;SSE;9;60%;4%;11
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;75;S;15;44%;4%;12
Temple;Lots of sun, breezy;96;75;SSE;15;65%;4%;12
Terrell;Mostly sunny;95;76;SSE;10;64%;4%;11
Tyler;Sunshine and humid;94;76;S;9;68%;2%;11
Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;SE;9;58%;5%;12
Vernon;Sunny, breezy, hot;103;79;SSE;14;39%;4%;11
Victoria;Mostly sunny, humid;95;78;SE;11;66%;10%;12
Waco;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;77;S;16;55%;4%;12
Weslaco;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;79;SE;14;52%;8%;12
Wharton;Mostly sunny;92;75;SSE;8;72%;31%;12
Wichita Falls;Sunny, breezy, warm;100;75;SSE;16;49%;4%;11
Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;SSE;13;33%;8%;12
Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SE;11;50%;5%;12
