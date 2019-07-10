TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, July 11, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;A t-storm around;99;72;SSE;8;50%;55%;12
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;100;70;SSE;7;44%;41%;12
Alice;Mostly sunny, warm;100;73;SE;9;57%;30%;12
Alpine;Mostly sunny;94;65;SE;7;28%;1%;13
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;94;67;NE;9;48%;34%;12
Angleton;Mostly sunny;93;73;SW;5;66%;29%;12
Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;SE;7;58%;39%;12
Austin;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;ENE;2;58%;42%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;NE;6;63%;42%;12
Bay;Partly sunny, humid;96;77;SSW;5;67%;37%;12
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;95;78;SW;4;66%;34%;12
Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;8;56%;19%;12
Borger;A t-storm or two;96;71;SSW;9;50%;70%;12
Bowie;Mostly sunny;95;73;E;5;64%;44%;12
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;ESE;6;49%;44%;12
Brenham;Warm with sunshine;97;76;S;5;59%;35%;12
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;N;4;58%;39%;12
Brownsville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;78;SSE;11;59%;29%;12
Brownwood;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;ESE;6;54%;42%;12
Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SE;6;55%;44%;12
Canadian;Mostly sunny;96;70;E;8;60%;33%;12
Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;ESE;5;59%;44%;12
Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;ENE;7;56%;39%;12
Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;SE;7;67%;36%;12
College Station;Mostly sunny;96;78;NE;5;64%;36%;12
Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SE;6;56%;44%;12
Conroe;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSE;4;65%;24%;12
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSE;10;63%;18%;12
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;96;77;ESE;7;66%;38%;12
Cotulla;A t-storm around;103;78;NE;7;53%;54%;12
Dalhart;A strong t-storm;91;65;E;14;54%;55%;12
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;100;82;ENE;6;56%;43%;12
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;97;78;ENE;7;59%;44%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;99;79;ENE;8;57%;53%;12
Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;E;6;56%;40%;12
Del Rio;Mostly sunny, warm;99;77;E;8;54%;44%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;98;75;E;9;56%;44%;12
Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;E;8;60%;44%;12
Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;ESE;7;46%;39%;12
Dumas;Mostly sunny;90;65;NNW;9;51%;44%;12
Edinburg;Mostly sunny, warm;102;78;SE;9;49%;13%;12
El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;ESE;5;16%;1%;12
Ellington;Mostly sunny;95;78;SSW;3;60%;31%;12
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny, warm;101;75;SE;8;51%;14%;12
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;SE;6;61%;44%;12
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;SE;7;55%;37%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;99;79;NE;8;55%;44%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;100;79;ENE;8;52%;36%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;ESE;6;55%;44%;12
Fredericksburg;Strong thunderstorms;96;71;SSE;6;61%;74%;12
Gainesville;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;E;7;67%;44%;12
Galveston;Mostly sunny;92;80;SW;7;68%;33%;12
Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;ESE;6;59%;39%;12
Georgetown;Sunshine, seasonable;97;75;SSE;6;59%;44%;12
Giddings;Sunshine and warm;97;75;SSE;5;60%;38%;12
Gilmer;Mostly sunny, humid;93;76;N;4;70%;44%;12
Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;ESE;5;53%;40%;12
Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SE;6;55%;42%;12
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;99;79;SE;7;58%;39%;12
Greenville;Mostly sunny, warm;98;78;E;6;56%;44%;12
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;69;E;14;20%;3%;13
Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SE;6;58%;42%;12
Harlingen;Warm with sunshine;98;75;SE;12;61%;10%;12
Hearne;Mostly sunny;95;75;ESE;5;66%;36%;12
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SE;7;46%;13%;12
Henderson;Humid with sunshine;93;75;NNW;4;71%;44%;12
Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;97;66;ENE;8;34%;28%;12
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;ESE;7;61%;35%;12
Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;ENE;7;59%;44%;12
Houston;Sunshine and warm;97;79;SSW;5;61%;27%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;95;79;SSW;5;59%;29%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny and hot;99;79;SSW;0;55%;27%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;93;74;SSW;0;69%;28%;12
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;94;78;SSW;3;62%;31%;12
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;95;76;S;3;63%;26%;12
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, humid;95;74;SSW;4;67%;27%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny and hot;96;78;S;4;66%;26%;12
Huntsville;Mostly sunny and hot;96;77;ESE;4;64%;29%;12
Ingleside;Mostly sunny, humid;93;79;SSE;10;67%;18%;12
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;93;77;NNE;4;68%;44%;12
Jasper;A p.m. t-storm;93;72;WNW;3;71%;64%;12
Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;ESE;5;53%;36%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, warm;96;75;NE;5;62%;44%;12
Kerrville;Mostly sunny and hot;96;70;SSE;6;57%;44%;12
Killeen;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;SE;6;61%;44%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;97;77;SE;6;63%;44%;12
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;98;76;SE;11;62%;15%;12
La Grange;Mostly sunny;97;76;SSE;4;65%;39%;12
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;96;75;E;4;63%;42%;12
Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;ESE;7;61%;42%;12
Laredo;Partly sunny and hot;105;80;SE;8;45%;22%;12
Llano;Partly sunny, warm;100;74;SE;5;57%;44%;12
Longview;Sunshine and humid;95;76;NW;5;68%;44%;12
Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;101;70;E;8;31%;15%;12
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;93;76;N;3;67%;44%;12
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;102;78;SE;12;54%;13%;12
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;ESE;6;63%;34%;12
Mckinney;Mostly sunny and hot;96;78;NE;7;64%;44%;12
Mesquite;Sunshine, seasonable;97;78;ESE;7;60%;44%;12
Midland;Mostly sunny, warm;102;71;SE;7;34%;18%;12
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, warm;102;71;SE;7;34%;18%;12
Midlothian;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;ENE;5;63%;39%;12
Mineola;Mostly sunny;94;75;NNW;5;73%;44%;12
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, warm;98;73;E;6;58%;42%;12
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;93;76;N;4;65%;55%;12
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;94;76;N;4;69%;44%;12
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SE;6;58%;44%;12
Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;103;73;SE;8;25%;16%;12
Orange;Mostly sunny;93;76;WSW;4;68%;61%;12
Palacios;Mostly sunny;93;81;S;9;60%;22%;12
Palestine;Mostly sunny;94;76;ENE;5;67%;41%;12
Pampa;Mostly sunny;94;69;SE;9;51%;34%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;94;67;E;7;56%;35%;12
Paris;Partly sunny;95;77;N;6;64%;44%;12
Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;105;73;SE;7;24%;6%;12
Perryton;Mostly sunny;92;67;NE;9;54%;44%;12
Plainview;Mostly sunny;94;66;ENE;7;45%;21%;12
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SE;5;58%;37%;12
Port Aransas;Sunshine and humid;89;81;SSE;9;75%;17%;12
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;92;80;SSE;12;65%;29%;12
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;94;78;S;7;60%;24%;12
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;96;75;ENE;5;64%;44%;12
Robstown;A passing shower;96;76;SE;9;62%;58%;12
Rockport;Lots of sun, humid;90;80;SSE;8;69%;21%;12
Rocksprings;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;72;ESE;7;56%;56%;12
San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;6;46%;38%;12
San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;SE;6;57%;44%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, warm;98;77;ENE;5;53%;44%;12
San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;6;59%;42%;12
Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;101;67;E;6;22%;7%;12
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;ENE;7;65%;44%;12
Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;101;72;ESE;7;37%;24%;12
Sonora;A stray p.m. t-storm;99;71;W;8;53%;57%;12
Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;ESE;4;57%;44%;12
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;96;77;NE;6;64%;44%;12
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;8;36%;33%;12
Temple;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;ESE;8;70%;36%;12
Terrell;Mostly sunny;97;78;ESE;7;64%;44%;12
Tyler;Mostly sunny, humid;94;77;W;6;70%;44%;12
Uvalde;Lots of sun, warm;99;73;E;6;59%;34%;12
Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;E;7;43%;19%;12
Victoria;A shower in the p.m.;97;76;SSE;7;63%;60%;12
Waco;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;E;9;59%;35%;12
Weslaco;Mostly sunny, warm;100;78;SSE;10;49%;12%;12
Wharton;Mostly sunny;95;75;S;5;68%;36%;12
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;98;74;E;7;56%;28%;12
Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;106;72;SSE;5;28%;7%;12
Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;105;77;SE;7;49%;19%;12
