TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, October 28, 2022

296 FPUS54 KEPZ 290915

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

315 AM MDT Sat Oct 29 2022

TXZ418-292215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

315 AM MDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ419-292215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

315 AM MDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ420-292215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

315 AM MDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ423-292215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

315 AM MDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ421-292215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

315 AM MDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ422-292215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

315 AM MDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ424-292215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

315 AM MDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

