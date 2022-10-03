TX El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 2, 2022 _____ 770 FPUS54 KEPZ 030928 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 328 AM MDT Mon Oct 3 2022 TXZ418-032215- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 328 AM MDT Mon Oct 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ419-032215- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 328 AM MDT Mon Oct 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ420-032215- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 328 AM MDT Mon Oct 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ423-032215- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 328 AM MDT Mon Oct 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ421-032215- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 328 AM MDT Mon Oct 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ422-032215- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 328 AM MDT Mon Oct 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ424-032215- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 328 AM MDT Mon Oct 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather