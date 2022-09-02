TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 1, 2022

485 FPUS54 KEPZ 020903

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

303 AM MDT Fri Sep 2 2022

TXZ418-022215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

303 AM MDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ419-022215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

303 AM MDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ420-022215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

303 AM MDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 60.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ423-022215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

303 AM MDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ421-022215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

303 AM MDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ422-022215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

303 AM MDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 60.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ424-022215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

303 AM MDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

